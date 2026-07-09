2026 Emmy nominations: lots of love for The Pitt, Pluribus & Widow’s Bay

The 2026 Emmy nominations are here and there are a lot of them. I remembered that the Emmys decided to expand their categories, but nowadays, it feels like every category has seven nominees. Granted, there are a lot of good shows on right now, in this golden age of television/streaming. I’m including all of the major categories below, but you can see the full list here at the NYT. My favorite nominations are all of the ones for The Gilded Age (the past season was full of outstanding payoffs), Pluribus and Widow’s Bay. They should just call this The Pitt Emmys because that’s clearly the favorite show of all of Emmy voters.
Best Drama
“The Diplomat” (Netflix)
“The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)
“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO Max)
“Paradise” (Hulu)
“The Pitt” (HBO Max)
“Pluribus” (Apple TV)
“Slow Horses” (Apple TV)
“Your Friends & Neighbors” (Apple TV)
Best Comedy
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“The Bear” (FX)
“Hacks” (HBO Max)
“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)
“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Shrinking” (Apple TV)
“Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV)
Best Limited Series
“All Her Fault” (Peacock)
“The Beast in Me” (Netflix)
“Beef” (Netflix)
“DTF St. Louis” (HBO Max)
“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” (FX)
Best Actress, Drama
Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”
Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”
Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”
Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Best Actor, Drama
Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
Mark Ruffalo, “Task”
Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”
Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Supporting Actress, Drama
Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”
Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”
Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”
Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”
Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”
Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”
Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”
Supporting Actor, Drama
Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”
Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”
Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”
Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”
Tom Pelphrey, “Task”
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”
Best Actor, Comedy
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”
Steve Carell, “Rooster”
Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Best Actress, Comedy
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”
Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”
Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
Megan Stalter, “Hacks”
Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”
Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”
Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”
Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”
Michael Urie, “Shrinking”
Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”
Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”
Carey Mulligan, “Beef”
Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”
Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Riz Ahmed, “Bait”
Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”
Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
Oscar Isaac, “Beef”
Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”
Love all of the noms for The Beast In Me, a very enjoyable and bingeable limited series. Claire Danes & Matthew Rhys are very deserving! Love all of the noms for Widow’s Bay. Sarah Pidgeon absolutely deserved her nom for Love Story, but it’s WILD that they didn’t nominate Paul Anthony Kelly as John Kennedy Jr. Paul did a great job and that’s a huge snub. Other snubs: no Kathy Bates for Matlock, no major noms for any Taylor Sheridan show, nothing for Stranger Things, and Martin Short was the only one nominated (actor-wise) for Only Murders in the Building. Oh, and no noms for the women of The Morning Show (Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston).
Photos courtesy of AppleTV+, HBO-Max, FX, Netflix and Avalon Red.
I want Rogue Heroes to get some love.
I hope mr rhys gets the emmy for widow’s bay, he was amazing in it and really sold me on his role. He really makes the best faces. The other actors were great too. K callan from lois and clark is also so good and still sharp as ever.
I am so excited for all the actors on the Pitt. It truly is the best show right now, and so deserving. I am also thrilled Zendaya got a nomination, this season wasn’t as strong but she and Coleman did breathtaking work. I also can’t even explain how excited I am that Steve Carrell got nominated for Rooster (so good if you haven’t watched) and Shrinking got the love it did. I love the Bear and am thrilled it got recognized but it is not a comedy. However, it is what it is.
I am rooting for:
Drama Series
The Pitt no question
Comedy:
I think I am going Shrinking but would be happy with Abbott too
Lead Actor Drama
Noah
Lead Actress drama
Zendaya all day every day
Lead Actor comedy
Steve Carrell – how does he not have 7 by. now
Lead actress comedy
that is the most stacked category I have ever seen, would be thrilled with any of them winning.
Supporting Actor Drama:
any of the Pitt guys deserve it
Supporting Actress:
Sepideh Moafi
Supporting Actor Comedy:
Coleman Domingo (he deserves it for Euphoria but I want Jeff to win), but I would be happy with several of these
Supporting Actress Comedy
Jessica Williams Shrinking
We just finished Widow’s Bay and we loved it. Interesting that Matthew Rhys was nominated for The Beast in Me and not Widow’s because he is fantastic on that show. I only ever saw a couple eps of The Americans so I really didn’t know how talented he is.