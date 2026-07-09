2026 Emmy nominations: lots of love for The Pitt, Pluribus & Widow’s Bay

The 2026 Emmy nominations are here and there are a lot of them. I remembered that the Emmys decided to expand their categories, but nowadays, it feels like every category has seven nominees. Granted, there are a lot of good shows on right now, in this golden age of television/streaming. I’m including all of the major categories below, but you can see the full list here at the NYT. My favorite nominations are all of the ones for The Gilded Age (the past season was full of outstanding payoffs), Pluribus and Widow’s Bay. They should just call this The Pitt Emmys because that’s clearly the favorite show of all of Emmy voters.

Best Drama

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” (HBO Max)

“Paradise” (Hulu)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“Pluribus” (Apple TV)

“Slow Horses” (Apple TV)

“Your Friends & Neighbors” (Apple TV) Best Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Margo’s Got Money Troubles” (Apple TV)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Shrinking” (Apple TV)

“Widow’s Bay” (Apple TV) Best Limited Series

“All Her Fault” (Peacock)

“The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

“Beef” (Netflix)

“DTF St. Louis” (HBO Max)

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette” (FX) Best Actress, Drama

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Zendaya, “Euphoria” Best Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Mark Ruffalo, “Task”

Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” Supporting Actress, Drama

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”

Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”

Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”

Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”

Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus” Supporting Actor, Drama

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”

Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Tom Pelphrey, “Task”

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus” Best Actor, Comedy

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”

Steve Carell, “Rooster”

Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” Best Actress, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” Supporting Actress, Comedy

Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Megan Stalter, “Hacks”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking” Supporting Actor, Comedy

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”

Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”

Michael Urie, “Shrinking”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”

Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”

Carey Mulligan, “Beef”

Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault” Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed, “Bait”

Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”

Oscar Isaac, “Beef”

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”

[From The NY Times]

Love all of the noms for The Beast In Me, a very enjoyable and bingeable limited series. Claire Danes & Matthew Rhys are very deserving! Love all of the noms for Widow’s Bay. Sarah Pidgeon absolutely deserved her nom for Love Story, but it’s WILD that they didn’t nominate Paul Anthony Kelly as John Kennedy Jr. Paul did a great job and that’s a huge snub. Other snubs: no Kathy Bates for Matlock, no major noms for any Taylor Sheridan show, nothing for Stranger Things, and Martin Short was the only one nominated (actor-wise) for Only Murders in the Building. Oh, and no noms for the women of The Morning Show (Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston).