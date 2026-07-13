Luke Wilson, 54, recently had a baby with his 24-year-old girlfriend

Congratulations to Luke Wilson, 54, and his girlfriend, Kendall Yates, 24, who recently welcomed a baby girl. Luke and Kendall have been dating for several years. The exact timeline of their relationship is unclear, but they were first photographed together in January 2023. They’ve made the occasional joint appearance, but otherwise keep a low profile. Kendall and Luke have managed to fly so under the radar that no one even knew they were expecting.
Luke is currently promoting his new Netflix series, The Hawk. It’s a comedy about a professional golfer, played by Will Ferrell, who’s trying to get his groove back. It also stars Molly Shannon and Jimmy Tatro, whom I loved as the student accused of drawing the Ds in the brilliant first season of American Vandal. Baby Girl Wilson made her first unofficial appearance last week at a press reception for The Hawk. Luke and Kendall reportedly introduced her to guests and some of his castmates, including Tatro. Here’s more from Us Weekly:
People reported on Wednesday, July 8, that Wilson, 54, and his girlfriend, Kendall Yates, recently welcomed their first baby together. According to the outlet, the couple brought their infant daughter to a Tuesday, July 7, press event for Wilson’s new Netflix comedy, The Hawk, at the The Resort at Pelican Hill.
Wilson and Yates, 24, apparently introduced the newborn to the actor’s costars such as Jimmy Tatro, per the outlet.
Wilson and Yates have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. They have, however, made their public debut at the June 2024 premiere party for Horizon: An American Saga.
The Legally Blonde star had previously been candid about his hopes to expand his family after watching his brothers, Owen and Andrew Wilson, become dads. (Owen, 57, shares son Robert with Jade Duell, son Finn with Caroline Lindqvist and daughter Lyla with Varunie Vongsvirates, while Andrew, 61, is the dad of a daughter.)
“I think I am a fun uncle,” Luke said on a 2020 episode of Conan O’Brien’s late-night show. “I get along great with [their kids]; they are really fun kids. I mean, during this pandemic, I did have a, kind of, Shining-type moment with Owen’s son Ford, where I was saying, ‘You know I love you, Don’t you, Ford? You’re a good boy.’”
He continued, “I get along great with those guys, they’re great little kids and definitely the kind that make me want to have some kids of my own, which I should get on sooner rather than later.”
While I’m side-eyeing their 30-year age gap, I can totally believe that Luke is the fun uncle who has always wanted kids of his own. Neither of them has shared any details about their daughter, but Luke told Entertainment Tonight at The Hawk premiere that he was “proud” to be a father and was trying to do a “good job.” Kendall hasn’t said anything, but she was photographed pushing the baby in a stroller late last week.
During my search for more information about their relationship, I came across these April, 2026 pap shots published in the Daily Mail. Kendall looks visibly pregnant, yet the DM doesn’t speculate about her appearance at all. Judging by those bump pics, I’d put her somewhere in the six to seven month range. Props to Luke’s publicist for keeping it out of the headlines. I have a feeling they’re going to follow in the footsteps of similarly private celebrities like Jonah Hill and not give much information about their children.
Photos credit: Getty Images for Netflix and Getty Images
His brother is Owen Wilson as in the actor? I had no idea!
As for their life choices, I hope the baby is loved and supported.
I can’t tell if you’re being serious. They’re practically identical.
Yeah I’ve stopped having opinions on gross age gap babies in Hollywood. The kid will probably have a decent life. Outside of Hollywood, I worry about fathers in their 50s parenting a toddler, but it’s increasingly common so 🤷♀️
This is so ICK. I have never felt a good vibe from either of these Wilson brothers. I think underneath the facades, they are damaged and mean.
Owen has a daughter he’s never seen. Sounds like the Wilson boys have a hard time being adults.
Yeesh. He’s old enough to be his wife’s dad. But congrats to them – babies are wonderful.
I am 54 and have a daughter who turns 24 in a couple of months. I would be so icked out if she was dating someone my age. That said, I’ve always liked the Wilson brothers and wish him and his family the best.
Owen Wilson has an 8 year old daughter whom he refuses to meet.
She’s the color of Spam in that photo. Lay off the tanning. These old fools are all the same. Find a young one to knock up so you have someone to take care of you when you get old.
She is channeling Audrina Patridge from The Hills circa 2005.
I nearly spit my water out laughing at this comment! So TRUE
No one noticed because Wilson’s career isn’t what it was, he was most recently a cast member on the CW series Stargirl where he played the stepfather of the lead character. It’s like being a parent to one of the Pretty Little Liars.
Huh, I had no idea that he and Owen Wilson were brothers, I thought that they just happened to have the same last name.
They worked together in several Wes Anderson films early in their careers. Owen and Wes went to college together and began collaborating there. There’s an older brother, Andrew, also an actor, who’s been in some Wes Anderson films with his brothers, but otherwise not as many credits as his siblings.
Realizing I don’t know much about these guys.
So many old guys get dragged here for dating much younger women; not sure why Luke gets a free pass when as a 51 year old he went after a 21 year old. When he’s 71 and an old man, she’ll be hitting her peak sex years of the 40’s. And he hasn’t even married her?? Good luck!
I agree with you! It’s crazy! I always liked him and did not get a predatory vibe from him. Holy snap this is alarming.
I feel the same way about Gyllenhaal and the girlfriend he met when she was 18. But on here, people tend to attack that opinion.
I knew they were brothers. Wow. That’s some life choice. The best to all. To be nice, he does look younger than 54. I recently saw him in the first Legally Blond, and he doesn’t look a whole lot older now, imo. I truly hope all is love.
I can’t help recalling now his character in Old School who unwittingly hooks up with a high school student.
I always liked Luke but this gives me the creeps. I have an 18 year old. If he brought home a 48 year old or you know what a 54 year old at 24… I start swinging. What the actual fuck. He is old enough to be her father. When the baby is 10 he will be 64. That’s ridiculous. Sorry I said what I said. I realize this cues everyone to discuss their parents age difference and how it worked out for them. We’re not talking 10 or 15 years here. It’s a 30 year age gap. I get she is an adult. He could have had a baby with a 38 year old. And he would still be 16 years older than her.
I had mine in my early 30s. Let me tell you he made it to teen years just in time. I got to the point I could not crouch down on the floor to play with him I had no more energy to play tag etc. Everyone said when you hit 40 you feel it. Well I just thought I was exempt. At 40 I felt fantastic. It hit me around age 48. And that’s when you start driving like a madwoman to whatever AAA sport they are playing and that takes over your life. It’s exhausting. By the time he made it to adulthood I was ready to take a knee. And though I am divorced he has a very present dad. I wasn’t doing this alone.
I get that he is rich and will have help. He Is still too old to have a baby at 54.
When his child graduates hs he will be 72.
I always liked him but this is a major red flag and complete turn off.
Here, here. My husband just turned 54 (I’m 5 years younger) and ours are 18 and 13. I cannot imagine having a new baby at either of our ages, I would implode. I also always liked Luke, but 30 years is too much of an age difference. He’s fully old enough to be her father and the baby’s grandpa. Gross.
Ok thank you for not ripping me a new one. Age differences are touchy around here. I had to spend a day with a friend’s toddler recently and I was exhausted by the end of the day. I asked myself how the hell did I ever do this day in and day out? And the toddler was very well behaved! But it’s just having to watch your words the energy and attention they require, worrying about their safety etc. OMG! No way I could do this in my fifties.
Where the hell are this young lady’s parents? I’d be livid!
Congrats to them and I hope the baby will be healthy and happy. You’d think he could have found someone who wasn’t more than young enough to be his daughter, but whatever. Tale as old as time.
So she was 21 when they started dating and he was still in his fifties. Do these men have any shame at all?
Luke has always lived his life outside of the public eye. He doesn’t seek attention and pap shots. He lives in Santa Monica, just a few minutes from his brother’s house. The brothers just go about their lives without fanfare and then go make movies, etc.
They lived very much in it when they were dating hwood starlets their own age
I just checked the DM story–all the commenters mentioned the obvious pregnancy and wondered why the DM didn’t!
It is unusual for them, that’s for sure! She looked so young in those photos!
Im a little shocked in this case about the age difference. He doesn’t look bad for his age, but still…Maybe I confused him too much with his Legally Blonde character. I didn’t know so many men are like Mick Jagger.
His brother was called the Butterscotch Stallion and was known to be one of the dudes that got around most in town. Luke got to be the more noble brother but yeah no, they’re both the same.
Also got to crack up when they call him the “legally blonde” actor.
Oh it wasn’t under the radar. Reddit has been snarking about it since at least the DM photos. I was surprised it wasn’t discussed more.
Her skin is going to look like a Shar-Pei from all that tanning.
But great for him for having a kid with a woman 30 years younger than him. S/ Let’s see if Leo D does it