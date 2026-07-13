Luke Wilson, 54, recently had a baby with his 24-year-old girlfriend



Congratulations to Luke Wilson, 54, and his girlfriend, Kendall Yates, 24, who recently welcomed a baby girl. Luke and Kendall have been dating for several years. The exact timeline of their relationship is unclear, but they were first photographed together in January 2023. They’ve made the occasional joint appearance, but otherwise keep a low profile. Kendall and Luke have managed to fly so under the radar that no one even knew they were expecting.

Luke is currently promoting his new Netflix series, The Hawk. It’s a comedy about a professional golfer, played by Will Ferrell, who’s trying to get his groove back. It also stars Molly Shannon and Jimmy Tatro, whom I loved as the student accused of drawing the Ds in the brilliant first season of American Vandal. Baby Girl Wilson made her first unofficial appearance last week at a press reception for The Hawk. Luke and Kendall reportedly introduced her to guests and some of his castmates, including Tatro. Here’s more from Us Weekly:

People reported on Wednesday, July 8, that Wilson, 54, and his girlfriend, Kendall Yates, recently welcomed their first baby together. According to the outlet, the couple brought their infant daughter to a Tuesday, July 7, press event for Wilson’s new Netflix comedy, The Hawk, at the The Resort at Pelican Hill. Wilson and Yates, 24, apparently introduced the newborn to the actor’s costars such as Jimmy Tatro, per the outlet. Wilson and Yates have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. They have, however, made their public debut at the June 2024 premiere party for Horizon: An American Saga. The Legally Blonde star had previously been candid about his hopes to expand his family after watching his brothers, Owen and Andrew Wilson, become dads. (Owen, 57, shares son Robert with Jade Duell, son Finn with Caroline Lindqvist and daughter Lyla with Varunie Vongsvirates, while Andrew, 61, is the dad of a daughter.) “I think I am a fun uncle,” Luke said on a 2020 episode of Conan O’Brien’s late-night show. “I get along great with [their kids]; they are really fun kids. I mean, during this pandemic, I did have a, kind of, Shining-type moment with Owen’s son Ford, where I was saying, ‘You know I love you, Don’t you, Ford? You’re a good boy.’” He continued, “I get along great with those guys, they’re great little kids and definitely the kind that make me want to have some kids of my own, which I should get on sooner rather than later.”

[From Us Weekly]

While I’m side-eyeing their 30-year age gap, I can totally believe that Luke is the fun uncle who has always wanted kids of his own. Neither of them has shared any details about their daughter, but Luke told Entertainment Tonight at The Hawk premiere that he was “proud” to be a father and was trying to do a “good job.” Kendall hasn’t said anything, but she was photographed pushing the baby in a stroller late last week.

During my search for more information about their relationship, I came across these April, 2026 pap shots published in the Daily Mail. Kendall looks visibly pregnant, yet the DM doesn’t speculate about her appearance at all. Judging by those bump pics, I’d put her somewhere in the six to seven month range. Props to Luke’s publicist for keeping it out of the headlines. I have a feeling they’re going to follow in the footsteps of similarly private celebrities like Jonah Hill and not give much information about their children.

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