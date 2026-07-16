Taco Bell is under investigation for potential links to cyclosporiasis outbreaks



We talked earlier this week about ways to stay safe from the cyclosporiasis outbreaks. Caused by the cyclospora parasite, cyclosporiasis is contracted through feces-contaminated produce and inflicts on its host/victim severe intestinal distress. And by “severe intestinal distress,” I mean “explosive diarrhea.” 31 states have reported cases, but no state is feeling the pain more acutely than Michigan, where an estimated 2,600 people have been infected. In our previous coverage, I was struck by the NY Times somewhat randomly including a line about a Michigan Taco Bell location taking certain foods off the menu as a precaution. It was in the middle of a section about how to wash/prepare salad greens, and no other restaurant was mentioned in the entire article. Now I wonder if the NY Times had a tip they couldn’t expand further on at the time, because The Washington Post is now reporting that Taco Bell is officially being investigated by state and federal officials to see if they might have been the source of the outbreak. Meanwhile, Taco Bell PR is busy reminding folks they haven’t been confirmed as the source… yet.

“We are currently unable to sell Lettuce, Cilantro Onion, Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole due to a nationwide recall. We apologize for the inconvenience. Any items ordered that normally come with these items WILL NOT contain them,” the reported signs said. “The health and safety of our guests is our top priority,” Taco Bell told PEOPLE in an emailed statement about removing certain ingredients from its food at some locations. “Public health officials have not confirmed a link to Taco Bell or any specific ingredient, supplier, restaurant or retailer.” “While authorities continue their broader review, Taco Bell has voluntarily and temporarily removed limited ingredients at select restaurants as a precautionary measure. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and follow the guidance of public health authorities,” they said. The company did not respond to request for comment on the ongoing investigation into Taco Bell. Cyclosporiasis stems from the Cyclospora parasite and is marked by “watery diarrhea” and “frequent and sometimes explosive bowel movements” that can last for a month or more, per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). There are ongoing outbreaks of cyclosporiasis in New York, Ohio, North Carolina, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado, Texas, Florida and Connecticut. While the CDC has reported 1,645 confirmed cases, the agency said it is aware of over 5,100 cases that it says require confirmation. “CDC is aware that states are likely to report higher case counts of cyclosporiasis than reflected in CDC data and is working closely with states to update numbers as additional cases are confirmed,” the agency said. An individual familiar with the investigation told the Post that some sick people told investigators they had Taco Bell, while others said they hadn’t. “It’s good the chain has already voluntarily stopped serving a number of items,” they told the outlet. Per a July 13 news release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), lettuce is a potential cause of the outbreaks. …“Although we do not have a definite product identified as the source of the outbreak, we want to let Michiganders know what we have learned so far so they can take steps to protect their families,” said Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagsdarian in a statement, according to WXYZ Channel 7. She said that lettuce “regularly comes up during the investigation.” Health officials advise throwing away the outer two or three layers of lettuce and buying whole heads rather than mixes. They also say to wash inner leaves under running water and, for the safest option, to cook leafy greens to at least 158 degrees Fahrenheit, per MDHHS.

[From People]

“CDC is aware that states are likely to report higher case counts of cyclosporiasis than reflected in CDC data and is working closely with states to update numbers as additional cases are confirmed.” Gee, you don’t think the CDC lagging behind states has anything to do with RFK Jr. firing thousands of people from across all our health agencies last year as one of his first moves serving as Health Secretary, do you? Or that those massive firings had anything to do with there being such a HUGE spike in cyclospora parasite cases this year, DO YOU?? While I agree this administration is a total sh-t show, we really didn’t need to make that metaphor literal. As for Taco Bell, I’m sure their spox will continue to shout that they’re not the confirmed source, for as long as it’s legally and factually possible for them to do so. But they’re definitely in for a bit of a sales drought, cause nobody’s catchphrase is “¡Yo quiero Cyclosporiasis!”

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