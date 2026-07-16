Pete Hegseth announced mandated low-T screenings for all service men & women

The thing to remember about Pete Hegseth is that he’s genuinely running the Pentagon like an eight-year-old boy who thinks that girls have cooties. He literally thinks he’s playing GI Joe and that he’s perfectly within his rights to remake the Pentagon into the He-Man Woman-Haters Club. Just this week, Hegseth blocked even more promotions for women – he blocked seven Naval promotions, five of which were for women or people of color, meaning that zero women will be promoted to admiral this year. That’s not the only idiotic thing Hegseth is doing this week though. Hegseth has decided that all service members, male and female, will now face mandatory screenings for low testosterone. If they have low-T, the Pentagon will pay for their hormone treatment. This is gender-affirming care.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Wednesday a new mandatory screening program to test all service members age 30 and older, including women, for testosterone deficiency annually. Hormone treatment for troops with low testosterone will be voluntary.
“Our most decisive tactical advantage will always be the individual warfighter,” Mr. Hegseth said in a video from his Pentagon office. “We have a sacred duty to maintain that advantage.”
The goal, he said in a social media message accompanying the video, was a “High-T Department of War,” Mr. Hegseth’s preferred name for the Defense Department.
Mr. Hegseth’s focus on testosterone levels at a moment when U.S. forces are ramping up attacks in Iran is unorthodox. Defense secretaries typically focus on larger strategic questions, involving alliances, war and weapons production.
But Mr. Hegseth, a former Army National Guard officer and Iraq war veteran, has not shied away from getting involved in the minutiae of service members’ lives, such as mandating new grooming standards for troops who, because of skin conditions, had previously been permitted to grow beards. “No more beardos,” he proclaimed.
Troops under 30 can volunteer to be screened, and anyone with low hormone levels will have the option to receive testosterone replacement therapy, or T.R.T. “It’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capability,” Mr. Hegseth said.
The aim, he said, is to better prepare service members for a modern battlefield that Mr. Hegseth described as “brutal and unrelenting.”
“The High-T Department of War” is something a child would say, if children even know about low-T. It’s just so performative and toxic. While low-T is a real thing, especially for middle-aged men, there’s absolutely no reason for mandatory testosterone screenings for all servicemen and servicewomen. There’s also no reason to ban beards. Hegseth is such a f–king loser, my god.
Am I alone in wondering why the Low-T War Department has better-quality lighting than most modern films?
The High-T Department of War. pic.twitter.com/hlAUq3j2cD
— Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) July 15, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I read somewhere on an alumni site that this guy went to my Alma mater uni and I just can’t imagine how he got in, but really, don’t you have a war to win? I mean…. Just saying. You might want to drop the dress code, and, you know, work on opening the Straits of Hormuz. JFC.
It is gender affirming care! And this d**k must have the tiniest d**k ever. The beard bans are to punish Black service members for existing.
Just what this country needs—jacked-up soldiers under the command of a jacked-up jackass.
That’s exactly my thought as well!
Geezus, scary as all hell.
They hate trans people but want women to boost their testosterone levels? This Chad has turned out military into the laughingstock of the world, much like the rest of the administration.
Yeah, checking the t levels of female soldiers is a head scratcher. 🤔
Maybe they intend to kick them out of the military for low testosterone.
I’m thinking he’s working towards a ban on anyone who has low testosterone a away to get women out of the military.
I think so, too.
This exactly.
It’s been the transparent aim from the outset.
I suspect that it’s more about trying to monitor female recruits’ hormone levels to make sure that they aren’t “too” high for Pete’s liking. It is embarrassingly stupid.
Does anyone remember an episode of “This American Life” where several hosts (male and female) compared their levels of testosterone? It did not go well.
He’s more Chud than Chad IMO.
Tots and pears for his teeny weeny peeny.
In his memoir Charlie Sheen writes that abusing testosterone cream was the main precipitating factor in his epic meltdown that eventually got him fired from Two and a Half Men. He is not a reliable narrator, but a fixation on T/abusing T explains so much about this administrations looney behavior. Lort. The magats destroying the world are just so idiotic, insane and irresponsible. Every f@#$ing day is multiple fresh new hells.
Just gonna put a reminder here that this twat has also been accused of SA.
Allegations his own mother believes.
The department of defense has apparently already spent the TRILLION dollars they got for the year, won’t answer to where the money was spent, and are asking for $85 BILLION more, and this is the initiative he highlights? Not munitions, or necessary healthcare, but like a Florida gas station’s version of healthcare. Trash.
Sounds like a convenient way to get everyone’s hormone levels tested, also, and out any trans folks.
Hegseth totally doesn’t understand the role of testosterone in human physiology.
Yes, he’s playing with things that he does not understand.
I was reading about this issue last night, and one doctor was saying that testosterone naturally fluctuates throughout the day. So typically if they’re testing someone for this condition, you test them multiple times to account for ebb and flow. I hope their health isn’t endangered by his foolishness.
Another idiot and grifter who wasted millions of taxes on lobsters. Again, American taxes are a slush fund for all these criminals.
Hope the soldiers hopped on testosterone injections enjoy the acne, the bigger breasts and the shrunken testicles!
This is an episode right out of “Tacoma FD”, lol, I think the episode is called LowT.
Yeah this whole admin is such comedy gold, but in a super incompetent, ridiculous way. The best way to get to these morons, is to continually mock them.
The epitome of small dick energy.