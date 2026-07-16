Megan Thee Stallion tries viral ice cream dipped in butter



It’s been hot in NYC this week, the hottest since the big Fourth of July heatwave. So of course I’ve been back once (or twice or several times) to my local ice cream shop — shoutout to Ample Hills Creamery! — to pay dearly for a decadent vanilla & chocolate milkshake. Why a milkshake? Because it’s so darn hot the ice cream melts too fast! I want to savor the experience, and since we don’t have the magical Turkish ice cream that never melts, I resort to the milkshake format to buy myself a little time. Megan Thee Stallion was also up for ice cream in NYC this week, only she was specifically out to taste test a viral treat I hadn’t even heard of: soft serve ice cream dipped in butter. I like ice cream, I like butter. Megan, please tell us more:

On Monday, July 13, the rapper, 31, took fans along on Instagram and TikTok as she tried butter ice cream in New York City. The viral dessert is a cone of soft-serve ice cream dipped into a large vat of melted butter, with a bit of sea salt on top, according to Taste of Home. Megan sat in a car with friends, wearing all-blue attire, as she explained in the video that she hopes the ice cream ends up being “as good as it looked,” even though she doesn’t know “if it’s as good as it sounds.” She mixed the video with another showing a butter ice cream cone being made, then told her fans that her drippy cone “is not how it looks on TikTok.” After licking the top of the cone, the “DNA (More Than a Game)” performer, full name Megan Pete, made a face for the camera, then looked out the window. She laughed, making a “pfttt” sound. Deciding to get a better taste of it, Megan took a few more licks of the cone before taking a long, hard look at it. “Should I tell them to cancel the other ones?” a female friend asked, to which Megan replied, “No.” “It is the name,” she said with a laugh. “It’s butter,” her friend responded. The video then cut to Megan telling her fans that “the ice cream is a 10 out of 10,” before trying another friend’s butter-dipped ice cream cone topped with fruit. She then decided she’d rather have hers. The video ends with Megan explaining to viewers that this is the second TikTok recommendation she has tried, and she believes the treat would be better if they had caramel ice cream with butter. She reiterated her thoughts in the caption, writing, “The ice cream itself was good lol but umm NYC hotties what food should I try next 👀.”

[From People]

So that was a no from Megan, lol. Her faces in her video review are fantastic, though it did seem like her cone was melting especially quickly. But I was still intrigued, so I did a little research. Butter Vanilla Soft Serve is the creation of Papa D’Amour, a Washington Square Park-area bakery by Chef Dominique Ansel. Bread is their main jam, with the Butter Vanilla treat offered as a special summer item through the end of November. This is how it’s made: a mochi surprise is placed in the bottom of a waffle cone, the cone is filled with vanilla soft serve, the soft serve is then dipped in melted Isigny Ste. Mère butter from France to form a thin shell, and the whole thing is topped off with fleur de sel. This is what Megan had, the “original.” There’s one variation which is what her friend had that she tries later in the video, the Elotes Sweet Corn Butter Soft Serve. Same premise, except sweet corn soft serve instead of vanilla, and the final toppings are Cotija cheese, Tajin, and a fresh lime wedge. Though I understand this spin off compositionally, I would go for the original, all the way. And yes, I would absolutely freaking try this confection! We all knew it from the start; they had me at “ice cream” and “butter.”

Embed from Getty Images