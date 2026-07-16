Megan Thee Stallion tries viral ice cream dipped in butter

It’s been hot in NYC this week, the hottest since the big Fourth of July heatwave. So of course I’ve been back once (or twice or several times) to my local ice cream shop — shoutout to Ample Hills Creamery! — to pay dearly for a decadent vanilla & chocolate milkshake. Why a milkshake? Because it’s so darn hot the ice cream melts too fast! I want to savor the experience, and since we don’t have the magical Turkish ice cream that never melts, I resort to the milkshake format to buy myself a little time. Megan Thee Stallion was also up for ice cream in NYC this week, only she was specifically out to taste test a viral treat I hadn’t even heard of: soft serve ice cream dipped in butter. I like ice cream, I like butter. Megan, please tell us more:
On Monday, July 13, the rapper, 31, took fans along on Instagram and TikTok as she tried butter ice cream in New York City.
The viral dessert is a cone of soft-serve ice cream dipped into a large vat of melted butter, with a bit of sea salt on top, according to Taste of Home.
Megan sat in a car with friends, wearing all-blue attire, as she explained in the video that she hopes the ice cream ends up being “as good as it looked,” even though she doesn’t know “if it’s as good as it sounds.”
She mixed the video with another showing a butter ice cream cone being made, then told her fans that her drippy cone “is not how it looks on TikTok.”
After licking the top of the cone, the “DNA (More Than a Game)” performer, full name Megan Pete, made a face for the camera, then looked out the window. She laughed, making a “pfttt” sound.
Deciding to get a better taste of it, Megan took a few more licks of the cone before taking a long, hard look at it.
“Should I tell them to cancel the other ones?” a female friend asked, to which Megan replied, “No.”
“It is the name,” she said with a laugh.
“It’s butter,” her friend responded.
The video then cut to Megan telling her fans that “the ice cream is a 10 out of 10,” before trying another friend’s butter-dipped ice cream cone topped with fruit. She then decided she’d rather have hers.
The video ends with Megan explaining to viewers that this is the second TikTok recommendation she has tried, and she believes the treat would be better if they had caramel ice cream with butter.
She reiterated her thoughts in the caption, writing, “The ice cream itself was good lol but umm NYC hotties what food should I try next 👀.”
So that was a no from Megan, lol. Her faces in her video review are fantastic, though it did seem like her cone was melting especially quickly. But I was still intrigued, so I did a little research. Butter Vanilla Soft Serve is the creation of Papa D’Amour, a Washington Square Park-area bakery by Chef Dominique Ansel. Bread is their main jam, with the Butter Vanilla treat offered as a special summer item through the end of November. This is how it’s made: a mochi surprise is placed in the bottom of a waffle cone, the cone is filled with vanilla soft serve, the soft serve is then dipped in melted Isigny Ste. Mère butter from France to form a thin shell, and the whole thing is topped off with fleur de sel. This is what Megan had, the “original.” There’s one variation which is what her friend had that she tries later in the video, the Elotes Sweet Corn Butter Soft Serve. Same premise, except sweet corn soft serve instead of vanilla, and the final toppings are Cotija cheese, Tajin, and a fresh lime wedge. Though I understand this spin off compositionally, I would go for the original, all the way. And yes, I would absolutely freaking try this confection! We all knew it from the start; they had me at “ice cream” and “butter.”
I’m here for Meghan and her taste tests. Butter ice cream would not be for me but I like seeing people try things.
A cardiologist’s dream come true: a revolving door to see her/him. This would get a hard pass from me. It reminds me of when I drain the fat from food I cook and it hardens when coming to room temperature before I dispose of it. GROSS.
Caramel is just as bad, to be fair. It’s also made with heavy cream. I’d question why they aren’t using a sweeter, fresher butter, though.
She is a goddess. Love and respect.
Quite honestly my stomach turned when I read this. Good lord butter on ice cream 🤮
I’m surprised they’re using a melted import butter and not just making it fresh daily to top it. Fresh butter has a very creamy taste to it, which would pair well with ice cream if you sweetened it a tad. I never understood scenes in old period pieces where people ate butter straight until I made my own lol. The flavor difference is incredible.
Back in the 70’s my granny would churn her own butter. She was a very modern woman but she grew up on a farm and churning butter and making her own lye soap was just something she liked to do. But I loved opening the refrigerator door and see the blob of freshly made butter, I would grab a spoon and scrape off little bites. It was so good. Irish butter is close in taste and I have been known to take a bite or two of that.
My instinct is that butter served like this would just feel grainy and waxy in the mouth, not at all a good way to use butter.
Olive oil and salt on vanilla ice cream is DELICIOUS! I imagine this is the same.
I still feel terrible for her over that idiot Klay Thompson. He really broke her heart and she is such a good woman. He acted like an ass. Like people’s advice for Jennifer Aniston, maybe someone who is not famous, but low-key and dependable would be good–a man who would truly appreciate her and adore her, as she deserves.
I tried butter ice cream when I was vacationing in Marthas Vineyard. A few years ago. I hate to admit it but it was incredible. It had that perfect combination of savory sweetness. Which is different than dipped in butter I guess. As it was incorporated into the high quality ice cream.
But don’t knock it till you try it. Your heart might not thank you but your tastebuds will.