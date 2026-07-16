The best time of the day to nap is between 1 and 3pm

The House passing the Sunshine Protection Act (SPA!) has me thinking about one of my favorite topics: sleep. The origins of the movement were noble — to stop the nonsense of changing the clocks twice a year with spring forward in March and fall back in November. Where SPA goes wrong, though, is making Daylight Saving Time permanent, instead of Standard Time permanent, which is what most sleep experts advocated for. As an avowed night owl you might think I wouldn’t care, but I always stand firmly (or in this case, sleep soundly) with science! And the science unequivocally says that Standard Time better aligns with our natural circadian rhythm. It also better aligns with the rhythm of most school and work hours. Luckily, there is the marvelous invention of the nap. And as it turns out, if it’s well-placed in the day, a nap can be restorative without upsetting our delicate circadian rhythm. EatingWell (my other favorite topic!) just spoke with Danielle Smiley, RDN, LDN, CD-N, who said that the “ideal window” for a nap is between 1 and 3pm, before expounding on the benefits of naps in general.
Alertness & Productivity: Napping during your body’s natural afternoon energy dip may help reduce sleep pressure—the biological drive to sleep that builds the longer you’re awake—so you wake up feeling more alert and mentally refreshed. Smiley explains that naps are best viewed as a recovery tool, not a replacement for quality nighttime sleep. “When they’re timed well, they can support energy, cognitive performance and overall quality of life,” she says. Research suggests that even a brief 10- to 30-minute afternoon nap may improve alertness, processing speed and mood while reducing feelings of sleepiness. Researchers believe that these benefits occur because a short nap gives the brain an opportunity to recover from mental fatigue without allowing enough time to enter the deeper stages of sleep that often leave people feeling groggy.
Memory & Learning: This may be surprising, but your brain stays busy while you sleep—even during a short nap. Rather than simply resting, it’s strengthening the neural connections that support learning and memory. Research suggests that sleep helps transfer newly learned information from short-term to long-term memory, making it easier to remember what you’ve learned while preparing your brain to take in new information. Research also suggests that naps around 30 minutes may improve memory encoding, helping you better absorb and retain new information. This may be especially beneficial for students, shift workers or anyone tackling mentally demanding tasks, as a brief afternoon nap may help support learning and recall for the remainder of the day.
A boost to physical recovery: Naps don’t just benefit your brain—they may also help your body recover. During sleep, your body shifts into a restorative state, which directs energy toward repairing tissues, replenishing energy stores and supporting the release of hormones involved in muscle recovery and physical repair. Even a brief daytime nap may help to reduce the feelings of physical fatigue, allowing your body to recover after exercise or other physically demanding activities. In fact, research suggests that daytime naps may support physical recovery and performance, including strength, endurance and reaction time. According to Smiley, this may make naps especially beneficial for people with physically demanding jobs or active lifestyles.
“Research suggests that sleep helps transfer newly learned information from short-term to long-term memory…” Well, now we know why I have the memory of an elephant! I’m not merely sleeping (excessively), I’m uploading valuable data into my permanent memory files, thankyouverymuch. My one major question after reading this article is: how do I make a nap happen at work? My day job hours are 10am to 6pm, with an hour for lunch. Obviously I could cut my lunch in half and nap for 30 minutes then (though I’d dearly miss dining with “the ladies who lunch,” as we call ourselves). That solves the time issue, but I’d still have a space problem, as my office is not big enough to lounge in, nor is there really anywhere else on the premises where I could curl up for some quick zzz’s. Well, that’s not exactly true. We do have a gloriously comfortable couch… that’s in the reception area, so anyone coming off the elevator would be greeted by my unconscious supine form.
I feel like my best/only option for napping during the workday is to learn how Gandalf managed to sleep with his eyes open. But I have to figure something out, because right now I’m in the habit of crashing when I get home and that is definitely messing up my circadian rhythm. And we already have a tenuous relationship.
Photos credit: Vitaly Gariev, Meruyert Gonullu and Kaboompics on Pexels
I used to put earplugs in, put my head down on my desk, and take a 30 minute nap during my lunch break.
Not the most comfy, but way better than nothing. 💤😴💤
I also find it interesting that the cultural habit of taking a siesta, which used to be treated as a demonstration of laziness in Latino cultures, turns out to be the smart thing to do. 💃
Considering how freaking HOT and HUMID it is between 1 and 3pm here, (where I just moved to), a nap is a genius idea.
This is done in so many countries outside the US. It is really sad how it’s frowned upon in the US. I know coworkers who would go to their car to sleep for 30 minutes so that management would not see them and label them “lazy”. The “Great American Work Ethic” is not so great. Give me naps, maternity/paternity leave, paid sick leave and vacation leave.
I joke with my husband that I am an EXPERT napper. I dont know if its from my semester abroad in Spain with the siestas or what, but I love to nap and am great at it. The key really is what they say in this article – 20-30 minutes. Sometimes I’m tired and need an actual hour long nap (like if I stayed up too late the night before) but more often than not, that hour nap makes me feel worse because I get too deep into a sleep cycle. (this is also why my husband is a horrible napper, because he’ll go to sleep for two hours and then wakes up groggy and can’t sleep at night.)
So typically I set an alarm for 25 minutes or so (I do take one turn snoozing, lol) and I go into this weird half sleep state- like I’m semi conscious, its sort of weird. I am aware of what’s happening around me but my brain feels like its floating.
I don’t do this on office days, only when I telework. I dont really take a lunch break on those days so I just use part of my “lunch” for that 20 minute nap. Sometimes in the office I really feel like I’m fading, so what I’ll do is just close my eyes at my desk for maybe 10 minutes – I dont lie down, etc, just sort of mentally zone out and it helps.
That’s when my daughter’s preschool has nap time: between 1 and 3. In other words, this shouldn’t end when preschool ends.
I trained myself during Covid to take 20 min naps and it’s been such a godsend. I can’t do it on workdays but I do it on the weekends and it’s bliss. I used to set an alarm for about 25 minutes but now I automatically wake up after 20 minutes or so. If you can drink some caffeine really quickly right before, it’s even better.
Blood cancers make napping a non-negotiable. And lots of the drugs (on treatment and during maintenance) will sap you horribly. What the article DIDN’T explain was WHY is 1-3pm ‘the best’ time? I learned I had to complete my nap by 130pm or suffer from nighttime insomnia. I set my phone to do not disturb and set an alarm on my Apple Watch for 1 hour, as I’ve found that I need time to fall asleep and the watch haptics are way less jarring to wake up from. I know I am recovering from the latest round of treatment when naps no longer ‘take me’ and I can make it through the day without a shut eye.
Yes I would have liked to have seen discussion about the 1-3 window as well. Like for me, it works because I wake up between 5 and 7 (depending on my schedule etc), usually eat lunch around 1130-1230, so after that I take my little nap during that 1-3 window.
but if I didnt wake up until 9 oclock and ate my lunch at 2, how would that impact the napping window? Or if I woke up at 4 am?
Hope your treatments are going well, I can’t even imagine how exhausting and draining they are.
Time is a illusion and the best time for a nap is when you want one. Every persons own schedule is different / every place in the world has their own 24h and seasons. (Im from Finland, and now iin summer its ”sunny” pretty much 22-24/7 so day and night is just an illusion haha)
After lunch I close my office door, put my feet on my desk (no shoes) and nap from 1 to 2. I actually don’t want to but I’m only getting 5 hours of sleep a night because of cats being noisy or taking up my bed, so I need the extra afternoon hour. I don’t wake up refreshed though, sometimes I’m down right grumpy. Maybe I need 2 hours? LOL