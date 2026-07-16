Two former justice secretaries called out Prince Harry’s ‘whitewash’ statement

Last week, the British High Court released their judgment in Prince Harry & his co-plaintiffs’ case against the Daily Mail. It felt like the court waited specifically until they knew Harry’s schedule and the judgment was released as Harry arrived for an Invictus event in London. I do not believe that was a coincidence at all, by the way. The judge ruled that Harry and the co-litigants had not proven their claims that they were hacked by the Daily Mail (or people working for the Mail). When you really look at the details of the case, claims which included the Mail publishing medical information and flight information, the judgment made zero sense. Within hours, Harry and Baroness Lawrence released a scathing statement in which they called out the judge, Justice Nicklin, and basically argued that the judgment was a “complete and obvious whitewash,” in part because Justice Nicklin used to represent British tabloids like the Daily Mirror. Well, the British legal establishment has been clutching their pearls ever since Harry’s fiery, unbowed statement. The latest is some bitching from two former justice secretaries (that’s the equivalent of an Attorney General).
Two former justice secretaries have criticised Prince Harry for attacking the judge who presided over his hacking case against the publisher of the Daily Mail. Mr Justice Nicklin threw out the claim brought by the Duke of Sussex and other celebrities against Associated Newspapers last week, dismissing all 97 claims of unlawful information gathering in full.
The claimants, who also included Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence, will have to foot a bill of up to £50m for the Mail’s legal costs. After the judgment was handed down last Tuesday, the Duke called it a “complete and obvious whitewash”.
He said: “This judgment represents a complete reversal of the position which previous judges have taken in relation to the hacking claims successfully brought against both News Group Newspapers and Mirror Group Newspapers (who were represented by, at the time, the judge who made this decision).” The statement went on: “It is a complete and obvious whitewash, but sadly not altogether unexpected. However, the lengths to which the court has gone to exonerate the Mail is as shocking as it is totally unwarranted.”
The comments have been criticised by Alex Chalk KC, who served under Rishi Sunak, and Sir Robert Buckland KC, who served under Boris Johnson.
Mr Chalk said: “Expressing disagreement with a judgment is perfectly reasonable. But Harry’s attack on a High Court judge was over the top, personal and unacceptable. Judges act in the name of the King and swear an oath of allegiance to the sovereign. That’s how our constitution works, as Harry should know better than most. However disappointed he was with the result, insulting one of HM’s judges is a line he shouldn’t have crossed.”
Sir Robert said: “The tone and content of the attack was not appropriate.” He said that the Duke could instead have issued a statement saying: “The Prince is deeply disappointed by the court’s decision and will be taking advice as to his options in light of this. He will make no further comment.”
Sir Robert also pointed out that Baroness Carr of Walton-on-the-Hill, the Lady Chief Justice, had recently expressed concern over the safety of sitting judges. She said: “At a time when the judiciary is facing increasing threats to their security, it is important that major figures in public life and members of the Royal family exercise restraint.”
Lord Garnier KC, a former Conservative solicitor-general, said: “The judge was there all day, every day, and concentrated throughout the process on doing justice between the parties.” Lord Garnier added that Mr Justice Nicklin’s judgment contained “several hundred pages and about 2,000 paragraphs of analysis, findings of fact, recitations of uncontested facts and conclusions that flow from those facts”.
He added: “It seems to me that the claimants embarked for whatever reason on a hugely risky venture and it did not succeed. In losing it, [they] may well have burnished the reputation of an institution, the British media, whose conduct over the last several decades has not always been above reproach. Sometimes ignoring the hurt brings quicker and longer lasting peace of mind than long, protracted legal crusades.”
I’m getting the sense that the establishment expected this legal defeat to break Harry and they’re all shocked that he came out swinging. It’s been seven years of these people being shocked that Harry is perfectly willing to burn it all down rather than uphold privilege, entitlement and this rotten invisible contract, not only between the British press and the monarchy, but between the press and all British institutions. Anyway, I find it funny that what these people are most upset about is the fact that Harry called out the judge specifically. The same judge who used to represent the British tabloids, and the same judge who should have recused himself. That’s why there’s all this huffing and puffing about Harry – these people know that Nicklin chose his old tabloid clients over justice and accountability.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
They’re worried about security concerns for the judiciary? The Prince ought to keep that in mind and just say “no comment”??
Really. REALLY.
The irony is too heavy to lift.
Right? “Restraint” for the white judge and vitriolic fear mongering for the bi racial lady
Wow, it does seem that almost everyone on Salt de Isle lacks any self-awareness, like any, at all!
They are just upset that the Judgement didn’t derail Harry, that’s why they are trying everything to bring back what seem like stale news 🤣🤣🤣
Agree with the statement, Harry will burn it all down. Proud of his insistence for accountability, something many are afraid to challenge or expect. They all know this was an unfair and unjust verdict and the judge should have recused himself. Yet Prince Harry still stands with his shoulders back and his head held high.
‘Mr Chalk said: “Expressing disagreement with a judgment is perfectly reasonable. But Harry’s attack on a High Court judge was over the top, personal and unacceptable. Judges act in the name of the King and swear an oath of allegiance to the sovereign.”
And there it is: that last sentence (it won’t let me bold print it). “SWEAR AN OATH OF ALLEGIANCE *TO* THE* KING*” Of course, Chuckles the Klown King doesn’t want any track marks right towards him, to point to the unholy alliance of Royal and Rota Rats.
I am interested in “he will burn it all down”. He wants the system though that is why he keeps his titles and wants security. Burning the system down would mean no tithes, no privilege etc. he doesn’t want to burn it down he wants the system to work for him.
Whatever, these people can’t be the ones criticizing Harry. The Conservative party spent most of their time bashing judges for ruling against them when they were government.
That’s exactly it, Harry is beating them at their own game 😎
King Harry. So much respect and admiration. Fighting the good fight every damn day. Heroic Harry.
“The judge was there all day, every day, and concentrated throughout the process on doing justice between the parties.” Isn’t this what the judge is supposed to do, or can they send in an intern some times. The judge has to be patted on the head for doing his job?
But he showed up to work every DAY, @Tamsin. Perfect attendance!
That Judge Nicklin sounds like Clarence Thomas twin 😃
Huh, I wonder if two privileged guys with titles and ties to the conservatives have any vested interest in the system staying as is? These people always tell on themselves, but honestly? I don’t think it’s a good strategy. Blaming Harry, Elton John, and Doreen Lawrence for standing up to invasive press is a choice. Telling Lawrence, whose son was murdered and the investigation bungled by obvious racism and incompetence to just “ignore the hurt” is shocking.
Finally, Lord Whatsit must have followed a different trial than I did, because I did not come away from the testimony thinking that the DM’s reputation has been “burnished”. That’s just a straight up lie. Everyone saw what and who they are – and more importantly who they protect.
Why am I not surprised to hear they were justice secretaries under Rishi and Boris?
Nah. Ain’t no one out here gonna glaze that judge. The one that just ruled there wasn’t enough “evidence” to hold the DM to account? Please. They can pout as much as they want but it ain’t happening.
The judge had a very clear conflict and should have recused himself and he would not be facing this very pertinent backlash for his ruling which is tainted because he didn’t do the right thing so he deserves to be scrutinized and called out imo also the administrations these people defending the judges ruling were horrible I would say they are extremely biased themselves and the one spent his time serving under Boris who lied to everyone I personally don’t trust a thing either says, they were probably paid for these opinions.
The judge was the tabloids OWN go-to guy when he was a mere lawyer. The relationships, the histories, who even knows ‘wild nights’ and kompromat? They may have filing cabinets full on him for all anyone knows.
Harry knows how crooked the Establishment are more than anyone, being born into ‘the head of the snake’ as it were.
They have politicised the judiciary in the UK to a staggering degree. When Brexit was initially a mere verdict in a referendum the tabloids went on an all-points-bulletin briefing spree about how the judges and courts should not be allowed to thwart the will of the people. These are the same papers now insisting that Harry has crossed a line in calling out a judge with a brazen conflict of interest. In the tabloid screeching about the laws that needed to be passed in order for us to leave the EU, the tabloids called out judges by name, and called them “TRAITORS” in banner headlines. I mean. What utter hypocrisy. Also? Banksy’s latest work at the Royal Courts of Justice was designed to call attention to the weaponisation of the courts to persecute Palestinian advocates, many of whom are — unsurprisingly — principled and moral British Jews, and many of them are elderly people, whether Jewish or Gentile. Grannies in raincoats have been manhandled and booked for holding up signs and pleading with people to sign petitions about suffering children. They’ve been criminalised. The last Home Secretary under Rishi tried to criminalise protest — as such — at the Houses of Parliament, which has *never* happened — not during decades of terrorism inflicted by the IRA, not during the Iraq War, not ever. So. There is a genuine argument — as there is in the US — about whether judges and courts are actually impartial arbiters, or, whether they are serving the agenda of the state. And the agenda of the state is not identifiably the best interests of the voters.
These people just consistently fail to read the room. You’re complaining to Harry, Prince Harry, about potential security risks and how that can be dangerous?? You don’t say? I’m sure he knows absolutely nothing about that.
They suggests a no comment and keep quiet? Why do you have a legal system at all then? Shouldn’t you feel that way about any Injustice? Got robbed, don’t cause a fuss you’re okay just keep quiet. Company poisoning the water in your hometown, you’re still alive, don’t cause a fuss, why complain?
What they’re upset about, is that his statement pointed out what a lot of people didn’t realize, while the Daily Mail was getting ready to go on their victory lap, that the judge not recusing himself was shady. And instead of a bunch of people pointing and laughing at Harry, and reestablishing why you should never go against the establishment, you had more people calling out the blatant conflict of interest.
“Judges act in the name of the King….”
Truer words were never spoken. I’m glad Harry called them out on the BS.
Say it with me: The Judge was also the former lawyer of The Mirror tabloid who lost a hacking lawsuit to Harry. He should have recused himself and deserves every iota of this call out (and more).
Harry is a threat to the british establishment because he calls out these kinds of shenanigans. Like these men said in here – some soft criticism is okay, but Harry shouldn’t have specifically called out the judge – because that’s pulling back the curtain and they don’t want him to do that.
Harry was pointing out an obvious bias on the part of the judge who had exclusively worked for the tabloid media. Even though he was appointed in 2017 prior to when Harry’s specific case was commenced, it is impossible for him to divest himself from the insider knowledge he would have acquired as counsel for the tabloids including the full extent of their methods.
The problem with specialist courts means that judges are appointed from the inside and not a judge who is trained in considering evidence and applying case law but without any connection to the players or that industry.
“Judges act in the name of the King and swear an oath of allegiance to the sovereign.”
Well, this judge sure did do the king’s bidding in this case. Thanks for the confirmation.
There’s a bit more to this guys: This is the right-wing British press fear-mongering to try and give more weight to the idea that right-wing politicians are in danger of attacks from “The Left” and that Nigel Farage was justified in accepting a £5 million “gift” to cover “security costs”.
Ann Widdecombe may have been unlawfully killed but there has been absolutely nothing to suggest that members of the judiciary are in any danger. This is just a leap of logic designed to whip up a climate of fear. Getting to shoehorn in a mention of Harry is just a bonus.