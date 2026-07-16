Wow, they’re really upset that ‘With Love, Meghan’ earned an Emmy nomination

On Tuesday, the Daytime Emmy nominations came out and we learned that With Love, Meghan was nominated in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category. The Duchess of Sussex celebrated the achievement – her first-ever Emmy nomination – by posting an Instagram congratulating “the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflix.” She seemed very tickled and pleased!
Well, obviously, this Emmy nomination is causing a lot of (hilarious) consternation. I thought it was just going to be anti-Sussex trolls on social media, complaining about “I’ll never watch the Emmys now” or “Netflix bought her nomination, except Netflix hates her so she bought her own nomination, without Netflix’s permission!” As you know, I’m not exactly fluent in Deranger, but I know enough to understand that logic is not their forte. Well, I wasn’t expecting both the Sun and the Daily Mail to run stories bitching about the nomination. LMAO. I love Meghan but it’s just a Daytime Emmy nomination! They’re acting like she was nominated for an Oscar, that’s the panicked way they’re writing about this. From the Sun’s “Fury as Meghan Markle’s ‘contrived’ Netflix show gets Emmy nod despite ‘exhausted’ bosses axing it over scathing reviews.” (The “fury” is from the Sun itself, in case you’re wondering.)
Meghan Markle’s “flop” Netflix show has been nominated for an Emmy award – despite “exhausted” chiefs axing it over scathing reviews. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, launched the first season of her cooking and lifestyle series With Love, Meghan last March.
Meghan shared the news on Instagram as she thanked her “amazing” crew. She wrote: “A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on ‘With Love, Meghan’ on Netflix. We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!”
But critics took to social media to slam the “joke” nomination and ripped into her “flop” lifestyle show. One wrote: “Poor Meghan Markle never disappoints. She’s wasted no time getting around to crowing about her Daytime Emmy nomination for her contrived, critically panned, embarrassing flop. You know… the obviously worthless Emmy that you can apply for yourself. The delusion runs deep with Meghan.”
Another penned: “Is this a joke? With love Meghan was cancelled & had horrible ratings. How much does any Emmy nomination cost, because this was clearly bought.”
The show saw Meghan make cringey jokes, share recipes with pals, learn from celebrity chefs and craft handmade gifts. However, despite mixed reviews from critics and fans, the show was renewed for a second run last August. The second season featured more celeb guests and revealed details about Meghan and Harry’s wedding, as well as her time as a working royal. And despite not being renewed for a third season, the show has now been nominated for an Emmy award.
LMAO, Meghan really has reached the “bitch eating crackers” level for the British tabloids. They scornfully rant for pages about the most ridiculous things. Again, it’s an Emmy nomination and it’s nice. It’s not worth all of this bile. In fact, it shows that all of these people have zero credibility about anything to do with the Sussexes. It’s just attack, smear, denigrate, 24-7, regardless of the story. Quoting Derangers doesn’t make it “journalism,” because the people being quoted are several fries short of a Happy Meal. “How much does any Emmy nomination cost, because this was clearly bought.” But… but… I thought these people said that Meghan and Harry are broke and that Netflix hates them? If Meghan is broke, how could she buy herself a nom? If Netflix hates her, why would they “buy” her a nomination?
Incidentally, this reminded me: Tom Sykes devoted a big Substack essay to Meghan’s appearance on MasterChef Australia… which still hasn’t aired, but he was full of contempt for it, like she was cooking in a Taco Bell kitchen.
Meanwhile, the Mail claimed that the Emmys invited Meghan as a presenter in 2018 but she declined because she had just married Harry about four months earlier. I mean, she probably declined that offer because some palace courtier ordered her to decline. I would love it if she turned up to the Daytime Emmys in October this year though.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
Just because they didn’t like it (they did they just can’t admit it), it doesn’t mean other people couldn’t or didn’t. And here they go again with their ” we don’t have any parameters for measurement, so we made them up ourselves” judgment of the success of Meghan’s endeavors.
She wasted no time crowing?? She thanked the crew and celebrated her team? I thought she was a horrible boss? Now she’s bad for celebrating with her team for recognition of their hard work? Because literally no one that gets nominated for anything expresses excitement?
Also WHEN are these people going to learn that crapping on industries, locations, and awards because you hate Meghan doesn’t endear you to others? Susan Lucci why were you crying after 19 years finally getting the acknowledgement for all your hard work? Pfffttt!! Don’t you know that sh** is worthless? So is your job, so are you !!!
Six years of this and these people think that they are seen as anything but an absolute joke. They have probably made more Meghan fans in the past year just from sheer exhaustion at their antics, than any PR team could have hoped.
It’s always about dehumanizing and let’s be real, some of these trolls online are more than likely British reporters themselves. These people will never get over being left behind and losing money on their future vacation homes because Meghan chose peace and didn’t seek their approval. Meghan is still rich and successful in spite of them.
THE SUN NEWSPAPER SOUNDS LIKE A CRACKHEAD REPEATING BOTS ONLINE 🤣🤣🤣
All these people have is their hate because they can’t get to her. Half of these newspapers have no credibility and the mentality ill online are just mentality ill online. Tom Sykes and the rest of the rota are left with trying to get clicks from losers because Harry and Meghan leaving disrupted that entire industry. Meghan continuing to thrive is amazing.
The tabloids must be so thrilled to have guaranteed content for the next several months. Continued outrage and sneering – if she wins, more howling and screaming – if she loses, glee at another “failure.”
True. It’s content. But I think some of them are generally bothered when she is doing well.
Yep. They are bothered because they were supposed to make millions off her. She was supposed to be divorced or forced to crawl back to England. It’s not happening and after 10 years of her being married to Harry and six years of them leaving the UK. Nothing has panned out how the way critics wanted.
At this point we have to admit that these people aren’t working with a full deck of cards and that their racism has now manifested into a level of delusional angry outburst and tantrums where they are screeching about any and everything regardless if it’s real or imaginary. They don’t know which way is up and they have now moved to completely reciting the screeching gibberish of racists who are mentally unstable trolls, royals, staff or themselves. They are mentally broken and they are at the stage where the truth or rational thinking isn’t part of any of their reporting. So they don’t need real “content” to write or have tantrums about them because their jobs have basically turned into reciting online trolls, even when those online trolls are themselves. You could write a book about angry unattractive trolls and it could be a great representation of who each of them has become. Unattractive, possible physically but definitely mentally begging for tiny scraps from anyone or anything to hiss at and complain about. They have become the caricatures and jokes that they have wanted Harry and Meghan to be seen as and I love that for them.
Well, the hatred feeds on itself and magnifies. Even if they know they’re outright lying and they know it’s for the clicks and the money, the sheer volume of their vitriol over the years has manifested a reality in which Meghan is the worst human being on the planet. They’re living in this fictional “reality” that they themselves built. And every so often, when the real reality intrudes, like Meghan being successful for some endeavor, it makes their brains hurt.
And this is why Harry fights for protection. This hatred of Meghan is illogical and all-consuming for these people. They do not care what she does or says, it truly doesn’t matter, anything and everything about her is ‘wrong’, provocative and induces rage, even when they completely contradict themselves. And they stay obsessed with her – it feeds itself, yes.
At some point when does all this negativity become criminal. She really needs to sued the ones that she can in American courts for defamation.
And I love this for them. That she’s thriving.
Those gutter rats did not understand the premise of Meghan’s show. They have created this caricature of Meghan in their heads and when she does anything that does not fit that image, they lose it. At the end of the day, they were not her targeted audience, they are bots and outliers, folks whose hopes and dreams rest with tearing others down and who live in misery.
The show did exactly what it was supposed to do…. it humanized her after years of a relentless smear campaign where YES they caricatured her. She refused to be silent and be the person/storyline the media created for her. Kudos to the whole team for this nomination
This is why I’m so happy she did the show and got back on IG. If you don’t like who she is then fine but judge for yourself not through the filter of those who have made it their life’s work to destroy her.
The show presented Meghan exactly as she is which was a problem – besides the personality aspects (Meghan being a good friend and hostess etc), it showed her as a rich Black woman with rich Black friends. Surprise Meghan can afford Le Creuset! And so can lots of Black women! “Black Halloween” was a thing on social media last year (I’m pretty much just on threads now so not sure if it was on X as well) and my favorite was “I love Black Halloween because what do you mean you’re going as the Le Creuset pan that white people can’t believe Black people can afford?” or something along those lines.
There’s a large segment of the population that can’t stand the thought of Black women having “soft” lives. And Meghan’s show was. in part, about her soft life and the soft life of her wealthy Black female friends. And the haters can’t STAND that.
They understand it alright 👍🏽 take Meghan out and put in Kate and then imagine the response 😃 Meghan is brilliant at what she does and that’s why Kate wants to be her. SIMPLE
Lol, cry more.
It sounds like more than crying, I think these articles sound more like a psychotic breakdown. Congratulations Meghan 💐💫 and crew, hopefully they win and we can see heads explode in newsprint all over the tabloids.📰
That’s exactly what this is, psychotic breakdowns. This is trolls, who I’m convinced consists mainly of mentally fragile Rota who have spent ten years trying to diminish this one woman for an incompetent royal family who she has surpassed in every way possible and her trash inept half siblings who she has surpassed since childhood. This woman has been a mirror exposing them to who they really are and that broke them because they aren’t who they thought they were all along.
I’m just happy for her and her crew, they did a great job with the show and they deserve the recognition.
As for the Deranged — and I now consider the Rota Rats to be a Deranger subcategory — I hope all their salty tears sting in their self-inflicted wounds of bitter jealousy and self-loathing.
The rota has been the deranged. They’re more than likely behind some of those accounts online. They really can’t stand that she’s risen above and they can’t get to her.
Meghan’s nomination drives home the fact Kate is an unaccomplished loser.
They know very well the show wasn’t a flop, but believe if they say it often and long enough, people outside of the deranger community would believe it. Thankfully, that didn’t work. The whole idea of a smear campaign is for people to believe the lies. The vast majority of people don’t believe anything coming from the British tabloid papers. This nomination (and other awards that she has won for other things) proves that the campaign isn’t landing they we they’d hope. Meghan is a very smart woman and will continue to excel at everything she does. They can never dull her shine.
I sometimes wonder whether these rabid Meghan-hating so-called ‘journalists’ think people actually believe their perennially unhinged ranting against Meghan.
Who on earth would be so pathetic (so deranged?) as to believe an Emmy nomination is a bad thing? And that a show that is a ‘flop’ would receive an Emmy nomination?
What does that make all the other Emmy nominees, past and present – flops too?
Only desperate fools would believe such utter nonsense.
I don’t know about the specific stories but people like my in-laws aren’t that interested in the royals and get the Daily Mail. They have a negative view of her because the cumulative effect is there. Much like the bullying allegations, there’s nothing specific to cite, just generalities and vibes.
Now, does their view affect her as she lives happily in Montecito? No, but it really bothers me because it’s based on lies!
Even Hitler has fans.
Judging by the reactions, people absolutely believe what they read. And I don’t mean they believe it to be true, they believe that anyone who takes the time to write an article has an agenda, and it’s the agenda that they believe. Do the tabloids have an agenda to trash Meghan? Yes. Are the tabloids successful at trashing Meghan? For some, yes. It’s really just another form of propaganda that people on both sides fall victim to. My advice is to not get upset by any of it.
I personally don’t get upset about it because to me it’s like watching a child have a full on tantrum in the middle of the toy aisle. I simply step over them and ignore it. I read and watch more positive articles, videos or comments and keep it moving. I read Feminegra as opposed to anything from the Rota, Murdoch or UK based media. I don’t make room for stupidity and hate that those articles are primarily spewing. It’s been six years and they regurgitate the same nonsense about the same people with no evidence or substance to any of their articles. It’s like listening to Karen’s on steroids ranting about someone who is obviously in the right and is doing better than them. It’s exhausting at this point and it’s even more obvious with articles like these.
@Nerd I, too, really like Feminegra and also JP Caonabo, they both have very wide viewing lenses that I appreciate. And I completely agree with your whole post!
They aren’t just mad the show got nominated. They are mad Meghan, as one of the main producers, now has a personal nomination to her name.
She’s forever “Emmy-nominated” and it’s yet another title they can never take away from her, even if their ridiculous campaign to get WIlliam and parliament to strip her of the unearned, hereditary ones she gained through marriage and the Queen’s favor.
They NEED her to be exposed as “not special,” “not talented,” and “not good enough” unless and until THEY say so—but they stay salty because time after time, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, proves she doesn’t need the BRF or British media to say a darn thing: she IS special, talented, and more than good enough and the more objective, recognized, permanent honors she racks up from people and groups who aren’t deranged, the more she reminds them.
All those British tears…
All those British tears (made me giggle) is likely why the weather is so wet (when not in a heat wave). The tears are recycled into rain ~
I remember when Chrissie Teigen (I may have her name wrong, she’s married to John Legend) was posting something on Insta years ago and a hater jumped into her comments and was like WHY? NO ONE WANTS TO SEE YOUR BRUNCH!! And she actually responded, like, you know, I scroll social media every day and I scroll past random stuff and some of it speaks to me and some of it just goes by on a carousel. Sunsets, pet dogs, brunches. And she literally finished it by urging him, “Calm your tits and scroll on by.” This is the age of sharing. People share all kinds of random stuff. If it doesn’t speak to you… just keep walking. Really. You don’t have to watch her show. I think *really* the reason she irks people is that they’ve become accustomed to the standard Wales modus operandi, which is, MIA. So *any* activity from Harry & Meghan is like, WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE??? And they’re like — we’re just doing our own thing. What’s it to you, anyway? ???
Megan haters just keep on hating , you don’t like the program check another.
Unlike most people I love these stories.
They are just showing right minded people exactly who the British media really are.
I am sure there are people outside of the UK who are like…these people are so crazy.
I hope that Meghan and Harry don’t stress about articles like these because they are proving that Harry and Meghan were right about everything they said about why they left.
I really love this show and it’s my favorite when I need a boost of inspiration or some peace and calm! I really hope they win!
The hatred directed toward Meghan is racist and scary. These loons are raging over a perfectly lovely show about entertaining with intention and grace.
In some ways, it’s even more than simply entertaining guests with intention and grace. Because of Meghan, inspired by Meghan, I have started ‘plating’ for MYSELF! Instead of just slopping everything into a bowl, I’ve tried, occasionally successfully, to present my meals to myself with a little more grace and flair than in the past. I sometimes set the table…for one, but by adding flowers or something, I treat me with a little more grace than I have in my life That’s on Meghan, 100%! Also, that amazingly easy pasta dish!
The British troll press and rf are not succeeding hence their great effort to stop Meghan from making any public appearances during their UK visit.
Australia was an eye opener🤣 an shock to them.