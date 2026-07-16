Wow, they’re really upset that ‘With Love, Meghan’ earned an Emmy nomination

On Tuesday, the Daytime Emmy nominations came out and we learned that With Love, Meghan was nominated in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category. The Duchess of Sussex celebrated the achievement – her first-ever Emmy nomination – by posting an Instagram congratulating “the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on ‘With Love, Meghan’ on @netflix.” She seemed very tickled and pleased!

Well, obviously, this Emmy nomination is causing a lot of (hilarious) consternation. I thought it was just going to be anti-Sussex trolls on social media, complaining about “I’ll never watch the Emmys now” or “Netflix bought her nomination, except Netflix hates her so she bought her own nomination, without Netflix’s permission!” As you know, I’m not exactly fluent in Deranger, but I know enough to understand that logic is not their forte. Well, I wasn’t expecting both the Sun and the Daily Mail to run stories bitching about the nomination. LMAO. I love Meghan but it’s just a Daytime Emmy nomination! They’re acting like she was nominated for an Oscar, that’s the panicked way they’re writing about this. From the Sun’s “Fury as Meghan Markle’s ‘contrived’ Netflix show gets Emmy nod despite ‘exhausted’ bosses axing it over scathing reviews.” (The “fury” is from the Sun itself, in case you’re wondering.)

Meghan Markle’s “flop” Netflix show has been nominated for an Emmy award – despite “exhausted” chiefs axing it over scathing reviews. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, launched the first season of her cooking and lifestyle series With Love, Meghan last March. Meghan shared the news on Instagram as she thanked her “amazing” crew. She wrote: “A huge congratulations to the amazing crew, producers, and team who worked on ‘With Love, Meghan’ on Netflix. We are nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series!” But critics took to social media to slam the “joke” nomination and ripped into her “flop” lifestyle show. One wrote: “Poor Meghan Markle never disappoints. She’s wasted no time getting around to crowing about her Daytime Emmy nomination for her contrived, critically panned, embarrassing flop. You know… the obviously worthless Emmy that you can apply for yourself. The delusion runs deep with Meghan.” Another penned: “Is this a joke? With love Meghan was cancelled & had horrible ratings. How much does any Emmy nomination cost, because this was clearly bought.” The show saw Meghan make cringey jokes, share recipes with pals, learn from celebrity chefs and craft handmade gifts. However, despite mixed reviews from critics and fans, the show was renewed for a second run last August. The second season featured more celeb guests and revealed details about Meghan and Harry’s wedding, as well as her time as a working royal. And despite not being renewed for a third season, the show has now been nominated for an Emmy award.

[From The Sun]

LMAO, Meghan really has reached the “bitch eating crackers” level for the British tabloids. They scornfully rant for pages about the most ridiculous things. Again, it’s an Emmy nomination and it’s nice. It’s not worth all of this bile. In fact, it shows that all of these people have zero credibility about anything to do with the Sussexes. It’s just attack, smear, denigrate, 24-7, regardless of the story. Quoting Derangers doesn’t make it “journalism,” because the people being quoted are several fries short of a Happy Meal. “How much does any Emmy nomination cost, because this was clearly bought.” But… but… I thought these people said that Meghan and Harry are broke and that Netflix hates them? If Meghan is broke, how could she buy herself a nom? If Netflix hates her, why would they “buy” her a nomination?

Incidentally, this reminded me: Tom Sykes devoted a big Substack essay to Meghan’s appearance on MasterChef Australia… which still hasn’t aired, but he was full of contempt for it, like she was cooking in a Taco Bell kitchen.

Meanwhile, the Mail claimed that the Emmys invited Meghan as a presenter in 2018 but she declined because she had just married Harry about four months earlier. I mean, she probably declined that offer because some palace courtier ordered her to decline. I would love it if she turned up to the Daytime Emmys in October this year though.