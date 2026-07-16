“Simone Biles & Alysa Liu looked cute at the ESPYs” links

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Photos from last night’s ESPYs – Alysa Liu & Simone Biles were there! [Hollywood Life]

David Beckham sent a message to England Football after they lost in the World Cup semifinal. He called the loss “heartbreaking” but said he’s proud of the team. [JustJared]

Will this new Pedro Pascal movie be an awards-contender? [LaineyGossip]

Derp, of course Elon Musk broke election laws. [Jezebel]

Is modern Broadway in crisis? [Pajiba]

AOC on the Mitch McConnell mess. [Buzzfeed]

This Tyler Perry lawsuit is percolating in the background. [Socialite Life]

This makes my skin crawl. [Seriously OMG]

Erling Haaland looked great at the Dolce & Gabbana show. [RCFA]

New music from Peaches. [OMG Blog]

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