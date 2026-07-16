“Simone Biles & Alysa Liu looked cute at the ESPYs” links

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Photos from last night’s ESPYs – Alysa Liu & Simone Biles were there! [Hollywood Life]
David Beckham sent a message to England Football after they lost in the World Cup semifinal. He called the loss “heartbreaking” but said he’s proud of the team. [JustJared]
Will this new Pedro Pascal movie be an awards-contender? [LaineyGossip]
Derp, of course Elon Musk broke election laws. [Jezebel]
Is modern Broadway in crisis? [Pajiba]
AOC on the Mitch McConnell mess. [Buzzfeed]
This Tyler Perry lawsuit is percolating in the background. [Socialite Life]
This makes my skin crawl. [Seriously OMG]
Erling Haaland looked great at the Dolce & Gabbana show. [RCFA]
New music from Peaches. [OMG Blog]

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Photos courtesy of Getty Images.

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10 Responses to ““Simone Biles & Alysa Liu looked cute at the ESPYs” links”

  1. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    July 16, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    I’m so old, when I hear “Peaches,” i think Linda Greene Tavani.

    Reply
  2. Jais says:
    July 16, 2026 at 12:53 pm

    Love seeing Alysa. And Simone.

    Reply
  3. Cali says:
    July 16, 2026 at 12:58 pm

    Erling Haaland looks like the good twin to Marius Borg Hoiby’s evil one.

    Reply
  4. M says:
    July 16, 2026 at 1:33 pm

    Simone is so pretty but has such bad taste in clothes (and men tbh).

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      July 16, 2026 at 2:15 pm

      Yeah…love the champagne color on her but that is just too much fabric overwhelming her tiny frame. Alysa looks ok but the dress is nothing special. Still nice to see two champions enjoying their red carpet moment.

      Reply
      • M says:
        July 16, 2026 at 3:09 pm

        Yea Alysa looks nice but boring

      • Miranda says:
        July 16, 2026 at 4:40 pm

        As a woman of a similar stature (4’10), I’ve turned to a high-low silhouette on a couple of black-tie occasions because it creates that sense of opulence without overwhelming a very petite frame in the way that a traditional A-line or ballgown usually does. It can be incredibly flattering when you get it right — add some barely-there sandals and suddenly you have glamazon legs! But if you overdo the train like this, it negates that effect. And it also seems like a bit much for the ESPYs, anyway? It’s like, 1.5 Simones long! Unless you’re getting married, or maybe going to the Met Gala, your train probably shouldn’t be longer than you are tall.

        But…that champagne color does look beautiful on her, and it’s good to see her looking so happy and confident following her cosmetic procedures.

    • BrackenSweetwater says:
      July 16, 2026 at 5:54 pm

      Man, event clothing can be difficult at the best of times. It probably doesn’t help that she’s under 5 feet and doesn’t seem to want to submit to the tyranny of 9-inch platforms…and not being a living twig will also make it harder.

      I do think if they’d just chopped off the bottom quarter of the skirt it would have been much better.

      Reply
      • Constance says:
        July 16, 2026 at 7:58 pm

        Alysa signed with Louis V. so…she has to wear their stuff. I mean…it’s expensive?

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