Prince Andrew’s royal ban on horseback riding is over after six months

Earlier this week, the Sun got some exclusive photos of Prince Andrew riding a horse around the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Andrew moved to Sandringham in January/February under protest after King Charles basically ordered Andrew’s eviction at Royal Lodge in Windsor. When Andrew lived in Windsor, he kept his horses at the stables there, and he was constantly photographed on horseback, waving to tourists and photographers. So when Andrew moved to Norfolk, Charles apparently ordered his brother to stay out of sight as much as possible and to never ride horses around the estate. That lasted all of what? Five, six months.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is back in the saddle after royal aides banned him from horse riding for months. The shamed former prince, 66, was pictured riding for the first time since he was exiled in February.

Our photos show him wearing a blue shirt on his hour-long ride this week across the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

But Andrew’s return to the saddle is a brief one because the horses sent from Windsor by the King to give Andrew something to do are on a short loan.

An insider said: “He’s bored rigid so even getting his horse for a few days is better than sitting around doing nothing. He was regularly riding when he lived in Windsor as it gave him a chance to get outside.”

The ban was imposed as photos of Andrew larking about on horseback — often laughing — amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal were frowned on in Palace circles. The embargo began in February after the King evicted him from Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Since then, Andrew — who now lives at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate — has become a reclusive figure. The Sun revealed last month that he was seen at a public event for the first time since his exile as he watched his sister-in-law, the Duchess of Edinburgh, compete at an equestrian event.

[From The Sun]

My controversial opinion is that if Andrew isn’t going to prison, he should be allowed to ride horses and turn up at Sandringham events. He should be out in public more often, reminding everyone of the Windsors’ mafia-like protection and the lack of consequences for Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators and friends. The more Andrew is seen, the more reminders we have of the rot deep within all of these institutions. Plus, if he’s busy riding horses, he’s not coming up with some scheme to abuse more girls and women.

Speaking of, last week TMZ and other outlets reported that the Thames Valley Police were scheduled to fly to the US to personally interview some of Virginia Giuffre’s family. These are the police officers who arrested Andrew in February and have been investigating him ever since.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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9 Responses to “Prince Andrew’s royal ban on horseback riding is over after six months”

  1. Tessa says:
    July 16, 2026 at 11:16 am

    He will be back on the church walks soon. Such a farce

    Reply
  2. Beverley says:
    July 16, 2026 at 11:23 am

    Six months is a long time to a spoiled and coddled white prince who honestly believes that he did nothing wrong. The teenagers of the world are his to abuse and destroy. He doesn’t understand the commotion. Both he and Chuckles believe that he has been punished long enough.

    Reply
  3. KristenfromMA says:
    July 16, 2026 at 11:46 am

    Gives him a chance to get outside?! Can’t he just go for a walk, or is that just for the peasants?

    Reply
    • IdlesAtCranky says:
      July 16, 2026 at 11:55 am

      Oh, but he went for a walk and someone SHOUTED at him!

      Poor little Paedrew, with his fragile mental health (aka ego) and his eleventy billion teddy bears! He needs to be on top of a big strong horse, so if anyone scares him he can run away very fast!

      If there is any justice left anywhere in this world, he will spend some serious time taking his daily airing in a small, lonely prison courtyard.

      Reply
    • Suoutdoors says:
      July 16, 2026 at 1:19 pm

      Teach him how to ride a bike! More sustainable than shipping horses across the UK for just some days!

      Reply
  4. Hypocrisy says:
    July 16, 2026 at 12:01 pm

    Glad to know that he is still being actively investigated, I hope he is prosecuted but I won’t hold my breath.

    Reply
  5. Tn Democrat says:
    July 16, 2026 at 12:24 pm

    Everytime I hear/read Thames Valley, I think of Endeavour Morse, Lewis and Hathaway leading the charge to make the citizens of the Oxford area safe. A major running plot through Endeavour was a ped#phile ring perpetuated by and protected by the upper echelons. Sigh. Some of the British mysteries from ~30 years ago were awfully spot on with things going on nowadays. The public needs to keep all the Epstein horrors on the forefront and in the news. Nothing has changed for Andrew, mango or any of the participants. Andrew is still living a lifestyle better than 99% of us and he is still a prince. The 1% do not grasp that committing treason to participant in sex crimes is wrong. The royals and greymen will do their level best to maintain the status quo until they fear the pitchforks of the 99%.

    Reply
  6. Kaaaaz says:
    July 16, 2026 at 12:32 pm

    Obviously he needs some indoor hobbies. Patchwork can be very distracting.

    Reply
  7. bisynaptic says:
    July 16, 2026 at 3:07 pm

    “He should be out in public more often, reminding everyone of the Windsors’ mafia-like protection and the lack of consequences for Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators and friends. The more Andrew is seen, the more reminders we have of the rot deep within all of these institutions.“
    — In that spirit, we should still call him Prince Andrew.

    Reply

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