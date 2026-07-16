Prince Andrew’s royal ban on horseback riding is over after six months

Earlier this week, the Sun got some exclusive photos of Prince Andrew riding a horse around the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Andrew moved to Sandringham in January/February under protest after King Charles basically ordered Andrew’s eviction at Royal Lodge in Windsor. When Andrew lived in Windsor, he kept his horses at the stables there, and he was constantly photographed on horseback, waving to tourists and photographers. So when Andrew moved to Norfolk, Charles apparently ordered his brother to stay out of sight as much as possible and to never ride horses around the estate. That lasted all of what? Five, six months.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is back in the saddle after royal aides banned him from horse riding for months. The shamed former prince, 66, was pictured riding for the first time since he was exiled in February. Our photos show him wearing a blue shirt on his hour-long ride this week across the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. But Andrew’s return to the saddle is a brief one because the horses sent from Windsor by the King to give Andrew something to do are on a short loan. An insider said: “He’s bored rigid so even getting his horse for a few days is better than sitting around doing nothing. He was regularly riding when he lived in Windsor as it gave him a chance to get outside.” The ban was imposed as photos of Andrew larking about on horseback — often laughing — amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal were frowned on in Palace circles. The embargo began in February after the King evicted him from Royal Lodge in Windsor. Since then, Andrew — who now lives at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate — has become a reclusive figure. The Sun revealed last month that he was seen at a public event for the first time since his exile as he watched his sister-in-law, the Duchess of Edinburgh, compete at an equestrian event.

[From The Sun]

My controversial opinion is that if Andrew isn’t going to prison, he should be allowed to ride horses and turn up at Sandringham events. He should be out in public more often, reminding everyone of the Windsors’ mafia-like protection and the lack of consequences for Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators and friends. The more Andrew is seen, the more reminders we have of the rot deep within all of these institutions. Plus, if he’s busy riding horses, he’s not coming up with some scheme to abuse more girls and women.

Speaking of, last week TMZ and other outlets reported that the Thames Valley Police were scheduled to fly to the US to personally interview some of Virginia Giuffre’s family. These are the police officers who arrested Andrew in February and have been investigating him ever since.