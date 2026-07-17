There’s a Change.org petition about ‘removing’ Prince Harry from Invictus

In March, soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their planned visit to Australia, someone huffily introduced a Change.org petition. That petition demanded that the Australian government treat Harry and Meghan as private individuals and said that everyone needed to ignore them because they’re fake royals! The petition got a few thousand signatures. Keep in mind, the population of Australia is 28 million people. And once the visit commenced, it went really well, despite the high-level attempts to derail the Sussexes. Sound familiar? That’s because the same people ran a very similar play for the Sussexes’ visit to the UK last week. And all of this was just for the Invictus Games One Year to Go events. The actual games next year are going to be a sh-tshow for Harry and Meghan. Well, someone named Leticia Singletary has already started a new petition! This one is about removing Harry from the Invictus Games. Here’s the text of the petition:
Prince Harry, a private citizen with no official representation of any country, is leveraging his position within the Invictus Games to gain access to government entities, media, and military facilities. His involvement raises significant concerns as he manipulates the event, founded to support injured veterans, for his personal gain and media exposure. This is not only unethical but also potentially harmful to the integral mission of the Games.
The Invictus Games were established with the noble intention of using the power of sport to inspire positive physical and mental recovery for injured veterans. However, Prince Harry’s presence has shifted focus from the heroic and inspiring stories of the competitors to a media circus centered around his persona. Such a shift undermines the essence of the Games and the authentic stories of valor and recovery that deserve the spotlight.
It’s crucial to note that the athletes competing in the Invictus Games have overcome immense challenges and deserve to be respected and honored without becoming mere backdrops to someone else’s narrative. They are not media props; they are real heroes whose privacy and dignity should be zealously protected. The involvement of individuals like Prince Harry could potentially endanger the values and mission these Games represent.
We’re asking the Invictus Games Foundation to take a strong stand by removing Prince Harry from any formal role within the event. This decision will reaffirm their commitment to the athletes and ensure that the focus remains on their incredible achievements, rather than on personalities unrelated to the mission of the Games.
Join us in urging the Invictus Games Foundation to uphold the integrity of this vital event, ensuring that it truly remains a celebration of resilience and dedication. Sign this petition to protect the dignity and the spotlight of the competitors who rightfully deserve it.
As a result of me starting and sharing this petition, I have been blacklisted by YouTube. I also have no more comments posted on Daily Mail.
I do not and did not post this petition for any other reason then to show up for the veterans, sick children, military barracks, families of terrorist victims, and government officials. Real life to this degree should NEVER be abused for the sole purpose of a sole person’s ego.
NN says the petition has about 2600 signatures. 2600 people agree with a woman who is so unhinged, the DAILY MAIL won’t publish her comments (by her own admission). A woman so unhinged that she’s been blacklisted from YouTube. It’s clear that the Sussexes’ security is aware of these kinds of nutcases, but I really think these people need to be sued into oblivion. Let their hate and scorn completely bury them. Besides all of that, she’s arguing that the guy who founded Invictus shouldn’t be “allowed” to promote the thing he founded. That Harry “hurts” the cause of Invictus. That it’s wrong for Harry to get attention for founding Invictus!! As we’ve seen a lot in the past year, these sad, pitiful people are doing everything they can to harm Invictus and Harry’s Invictus work.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
What bothers me are derangers in comments who credit the keens with founding invictus.
Do these deranged people realize that this isn’t a royal patronage and an actual charity that he raised the money for and started on his own because his lazy brother wouldn’t approve the funds? The stupid is way too real.
To be completely fair to his “lazy brother” – Harry said the funds for him to visit 2013 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs came from the Royal Foundation that was started by both brothers in 2009. Beyond that, of course, all the ambition and impetus came from Harry alone, as he worked tirelessly to raise funds from gov and other orgs.
I don’t recall Harry saying that but I do recall him saying that the funding for IG came from his own contributions to the Royal Foundation through his Endeavor Fund and that he was surprised that it wasn’t as expensive to start and fund as he thought it would be. That is why when he left he was given both IG and the Endeavor Fund which he combined together “because they were already connected to each other in their missions”. That’s why there was no pushback when he left the UK with IG. Both Harry and Meghan were both able to walk away with charities, foundations and patronages that were theirs separate from the Royal family. Notice how there is never any talks about Harry being part owner of anything the other two had at the time he left the UK. If we are going to give people part ownership of a foundation just because the contributed a portion of money to someone’s travel, shouldn’t that also go both ways? Besides Harry was doing the brunt of the work and was likely contributing more than Will and Kate ever did.
There is no credible source of info about H saying anything about how his visit to Colorado for the Warrior Games was funded. All we know is that he was still under the umbrella of the Firm’s machinery and the only thing we know about how the royals are funded is that we know next to nothing about it.
Harry didn’t set up Invictus on his own—because William wouldn’t agree to the funding.
HARRY DID SET UP INVICTUS ON HIS OWN, because that was his plan from the start. Just as he founded Sentebale with the Prince of Lesotho—but as a private individual, outside the royal foundations.
From the very beginning, William fought by any means necessary to stop Harry from founding Invictus, and he didn’t shy away from ruthless tactics.
The Queen helped Harry by deliberately sending William away somewhere; meanwhile, she assigned her trusted lawyer to assist Harry with the proper registration and with securing Invictus solely in Harry’s name. Upon his return, William shouted something like “I won’t allow it,” and Harry simply replied, “It’s already done.”
The million pounds Harry secured for Invictus—funds William claims as his own (arguing that since he financed the IG, he must have founded it 🤣)—were actually monies Harry obtained from sponsors specifically for the IG. They were held temporarily—pending registration—in a sort of trust within the Royal Foundation (which Harry had also established). They were never William’s money, nor the Royal Foundation’s; they belonged to the IG from the start, simply waiting for Invictus to be formalized and for the IG’s own account to be set up.
During the last IG, Eden wrote that Kate and William founded the IG, while Harry just helped out :))))
It’s clear that William hasn’t stopped trying to destroy his brother.
Notice how the author of that petition deliberately avoids stating anywhere that Harry is the founder of the IG; instead, she writes as if he had simply been seconded there by someone else.
Harry did go through the Royal Foundation for it. He says so in Spare. He got permission from the board without William’s knowledge and that was when William said something like “well you can ask them but they won’t approve it” or something along those lines and Harry said “they already did.”
I saw the headline and immediately was like, “William, is that you?” but then reading the story , it’s even sadder.
Imagine someone taking the time to do this? A stranger with no connection to Invictus! So strange and creepy. it just reaffirms why Prince Harry needs security.
I think you are right. I believe she is working for william or on his behalf. Just when you think that these people could not get any more deranged, they all in unison utter hold my beer!
William and Trump are in a race for the most pathetic man in the world.
You forgot Elon.
It reaffirms why all four members of Sussex family need security.
I’m always surprised that these numbnuts can string a coherent sentence together… but, I do note that she can’t tell “than” from “then”.
Anyone can sign those petitions, including ai powered bots. No way a few thousand Australians signed that previous one either. As the tabloids’ comment section is fiction, so are these polls.
Oh my god, the passive voice here: “The Invictus Games were established with the noble intention of using the power of sport . . . However, Prince Harry’s presence has shifted focus.”
Invictus 👏 was👏 established👏 by👏 Prince 👏 Harry 👏
It’s news nation. They’re lower than the fail. No one takes this seriously. All “polls” these days are bots anyway.
YES!!!! She talks about the noble spirit of Invictus and all of that lol but never mentions that Harry actually founded Invictus, so he knows all about its intention and spirit since you know….he started it.
‘Mistakes were made’. 🙄
Oh please.
This is cleary an unwell person but it is the more subtle attacks from William & co that Harry should be wary of. I hope he is ready and he and his team have learnt from Sentebale’s hostile takover.
I’m not a lawyer so no idea if the petition content is libellous but would complaints mean the poster has to provide ‘evidence’ to support the claims?
https://help.change.org/legal-compliance/reporting-policy-violations
Complaining about the petition would likely not get it removed. They leave things up as long as they don’t violate their ‘Terms of Service’ or ‘Community Guidelines’.
But under ‘Terms of Service’ there’s an ambiguous ‘real name’ restriction. Supposedly “creating a false identity violates” their ToS. But they allow people to create accounts using pseudonyms, stage names, pen names or start petition under related org names. Supposedly signing a petition multiple times using various alt-egos is against ‘Community Guidelines’, but don’t know how they check.
Isolated change.org petitions, without a broader organized strategy to change something offensive, are not very effective. There needs to be concerted multi-prong effort to change things. This tells me that “Leticia Singletary” has done zilch to engage with IG Foundation directly because there would undoubtedly be pushback or an effort to help educate Leticia about Harry’s role as founding patron.
If you’d like to see this ill-considered petition fail, or at least win a PR skirmish against an ignoramus, I’d suggest creating an opposing petition, where people can sign to show support for Harry to remain with IG.
I did not know it was possible to be banned from the comments section of the DM. But here’s NewsNation making sure the bar stays in hell.
This is sad. I think this is just a clear example of what consuming constantly negativity will do. This person may have other mental health issues, but there are plenty of people that just flat out have no real discernment and have been radicalized by the media and social media coverage.
To believe that the Founder, who dedicates so much time and effort to promoting and supporting the games, (which is constantly reaffirmed by actual people within the leadership and participants of the IG), is a negative association because the Express has told you so?
They are so locked in that they will ignore what the people who are actually benefiting from the games are telling them, because it doesn’t matter to them. They don’t want the games to be a success if Harry is tied to it, regardless of how bad that would be for the participants. All because they have been told to believe that Harry is a traitor, Harry is this loyal, Harry is only concern for himself. Despite all evidence to the contrary by people who would actually be in the know, not tabloid off the record ” sources”. And that is what it sad.
Derangers will keep doing it and no one believes them but other deranged people. The Invictus Games have been around for over a decade and never have the lazy kkkeens been credited by any reputable media as being cofounders. The Invictus Games and Harry are one and the same to all who have watched it for any long period of time. The only royal who is thought of when IG is mentioned, is Harry. I don’t even know if she understands what her deranged issue is. Does she think the veterans are “mere backdrops” or “media props”? It seems to me this is about her knowing that Harry’s presence is so instrumental in the continued global success of the Invictus Games, so it makes it impossible for them to destroy him or shrink him down to being less than William. She knows that Harry is the better brother in every way and that one of the biggest catalyst for Harry’s global appeal, besides his wonderful personality and love for his gorgeous wife, is the amazing growth IG has had in helping servicemen, servicewomen, veterans and families all over the world. They keep showing us how scared they are of the impact of the Sussexes by their unhinged reactions.
Could someone please start a petition to remove my name from my mortgage?
😉
Honestly, I don’t know if there’s any point in publicizing this petition.
If the media is staying silent, there’s no sense in giving it a platform or drawing attention to her name. That only generates more interest, so why bother?
Let it just die a quiet this petition death in obscurity.
“Letitia Singletary”?! Hmm..
@BISYNAPTIC LOVED your “can’t tell then from than” comment. Absolutely loved it. Thanks for the smile.
Who is this petition addressing?
Any crank can launch a petition on change.org.
I hope I’m not a crank, but maybe I’ll write one demanding that Kate gets a haircut … or that William works half 200 days a year.
As much as I loathe those two, I doubt they have anything to do with this loon.
Or start a petition that the duchies be handed back to the People immediately. Fire the Windsors and force them to earn their own living and pay for their own security.
That should get a few thousand signatures…
Does this lady know that Harry is the founder of IG? And who does she want to represent IG?
William.
What again? I am gobsmacked. Was this petition started by William? Because it’s only in England because he and his father hate Harry so much that it is extremely unsafe and difficult for Harry be in Birmingham for the games. No other place in the WORLD would create these conditions for Harry. So now Harry is blamed for it all and some fakakta petition is going around? Who would sign it except for Harry’s English family (excluding the Spencers) and derangers? I wish this didn’t surprise me, but it does.
Somebody needs to start a petition to get RAVEC to do the risk assessment that they are sitting on!
Interesting she gets through the whole petition without saying once that Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games. All the rest is BS. Good luck to her (not). I will say, every change.org petition I’ve signed to rid the world of MAGA influence has had zero effect so I expect hers will go the same way.