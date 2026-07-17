There’s a Change.org petition about ‘removing’ Prince Harry from Invictus

In March, soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their planned visit to Australia, someone huffily introduced a Change.org petition. That petition demanded that the Australian government treat Harry and Meghan as private individuals and said that everyone needed to ignore them because they’re fake royals! The petition got a few thousand signatures. Keep in mind, the population of Australia is 28 million people. And once the visit commenced, it went really well, despite the high-level attempts to derail the Sussexes. Sound familiar? That’s because the same people ran a very similar play for the Sussexes’ visit to the UK last week. And all of this was just for the Invictus Games One Year to Go events. The actual games next year are going to be a sh-tshow for Harry and Meghan. Well, someone named Leticia Singletary has already started a new petition! This one is about removing Harry from the Invictus Games. Here’s the text of the petition:

Prince Harry, a private citizen with no official representation of any country, is leveraging his position within the Invictus Games to gain access to government entities, media, and military facilities. His involvement raises significant concerns as he manipulates the event, founded to support injured veterans, for his personal gain and media exposure. This is not only unethical but also potentially harmful to the integral mission of the Games. The Invictus Games were established with the noble intention of using the power of sport to inspire positive physical and mental recovery for injured veterans. However, Prince Harry’s presence has shifted focus from the heroic and inspiring stories of the competitors to a media circus centered around his persona. Such a shift undermines the essence of the Games and the authentic stories of valor and recovery that deserve the spotlight. It’s crucial to note that the athletes competing in the Invictus Games have overcome immense challenges and deserve to be respected and honored without becoming mere backdrops to someone else’s narrative. They are not media props; they are real heroes whose privacy and dignity should be zealously protected. The involvement of individuals like Prince Harry could potentially endanger the values and mission these Games represent. We’re asking the Invictus Games Foundation to take a strong stand by removing Prince Harry from any formal role within the event. This decision will reaffirm their commitment to the athletes and ensure that the focus remains on their incredible achievements, rather than on personalities unrelated to the mission of the Games. Join us in urging the Invictus Games Foundation to uphold the integrity of this vital event, ensuring that it truly remains a celebration of resilience and dedication. Sign this petition to protect the dignity and the spotlight of the competitors who rightfully deserve it. As a result of me starting and sharing this petition, I have been blacklisted by YouTube. I also have no more comments posted on Daily Mail. I do not and did not post this petition for any other reason then to show up for the veterans, sick children, military barracks, families of terrorist victims, and government officials. Real life to this degree should NEVER be abused for the sole purpose of a sole person’s ego.

[From NewsNation]

NN says the petition has about 2600 signatures. 2600 people agree with a woman who is so unhinged, the DAILY MAIL won’t publish her comments (by her own admission). A woman so unhinged that she’s been blacklisted from YouTube. It’s clear that the Sussexes’ security is aware of these kinds of nutcases, but I really think these people need to be sued into oblivion. Let their hate and scorn completely bury them. Besides all of that, she’s arguing that the guy who founded Invictus shouldn’t be “allowed” to promote the thing he founded. That Harry “hurts” the cause of Invictus. That it’s wrong for Harry to get attention for founding Invictus!! As we’ve seen a lot in the past year, these sad, pitiful people are doing everything they can to harm Invictus and Harry’s Invictus work.