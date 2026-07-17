Tom Hiddleston looked thrilled at the premiere of his NatGeo Pompeii docuseries

Here are some photos of Tom Hiddleston at The British Museum last night. He attended the premiere of National Geographic’s Pompeii: Out of Time. At first I thought it was just a straight documentary and maybe Tom is the narrator. But no, it’s a series and he’s on camera as an “amateur classicist” who is obsessed with Pompeii. The documentary shows him doing the leg work and interviewing historians, scientists & psychologists to analyze how the eruption of Mount Vesuvius unfolded.

Tom was out and about during the Wimbledon fortnight as well, attending matches and looking nice. His partner Zawe Ashton did not join him at Wimbledon or at last night’s premiere. The last time we saw them together was April, and they have two kids now. They reportedly welcomed their second child late last year. So Zawe is probably home, taking care of babies.

This week, Tom spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about how he became involved with this Pompeii series. I mean, it wasn’t brought to him as a project, he actually pitched it to NatGeo because he’s always been obsessed with Pompeii. You can read the Hollywood Reporter interview here.