Tom Hiddleston looked thrilled at the premiere of his NatGeo Pompeii docuseries

Here are some photos of Tom Hiddleston at The British Museum last night. He attended the premiere of National Geographic’s Pompeii: Out of Time. At first I thought it was just a straight documentary and maybe Tom is the narrator. But no, it’s a series and he’s on camera as an “amateur classicist” who is obsessed with Pompeii. The documentary shows him doing the leg work and interviewing historians, scientists & psychologists to analyze how the eruption of Mount Vesuvius unfolded.

Tom was out and about during the Wimbledon fortnight as well, attending matches and looking nice. His partner Zawe Ashton did not join him at Wimbledon or at last night’s premiere. The last time we saw them together was April, and they have two kids now. They reportedly welcomed their second child late last year. So Zawe is probably home, taking care of babies.

This week, Tom spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about how he became involved with this Pompeii series. I mean, it wasn’t brought to him as a project, he actually pitched it to NatGeo because he’s always been obsessed with Pompeii. You can read the Hollywood Reporter interview here.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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16 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston looked thrilled at the premiere of his NatGeo Pompeii docuseries”

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  1. Yup, Me says:
    July 17, 2026 at 7:33 am

    He looks great. That facial hair screams “Dada with two little ones at home.”

    I’m fascinated by Pompeii so I’ll definitely check this out.

  2. Becks1 says:
    July 17, 2026 at 7:52 am

    I think this looks really interesting. I find the NatGeo nature/history docs to be hit or miss for me, some are more engaging than others, but this one looks pretty good.

  3. Mads says:
    July 17, 2026 at 8:22 am

    I’m really looking forward to watching this series; visited Pompeii and Herculaneum last year, both absolutely fascinating places.

    • therese says:
      July 17, 2026 at 4:28 pm

      Mine dear, I don’t know you, but I am most extremely jealous. (While being happy for you)

  4. SarahCS says:
    July 17, 2026 at 8:24 am

    Count me in, I love ancient peoples and worlds and share a fascination with Pompeii.

    As others have commented I do blow hot and cold on Nat Geo documentaries, some are great and some are very Ancient Aliens.

  5. manda says:
    July 17, 2026 at 8:43 am

    I love pompeii!! And I just went to check, and we have nat geo, so I can watch this. Woo!

  6. Giddy says:
    July 17, 2026 at 8:51 am

    I am fascinated by Pompeii, and I’ve always like TH, so I will be glued to this series.

  7. Connie says:
    July 17, 2026 at 9:22 am

    It does sound good. The Hollywood reporter article is pretty funny in a few sections. Some expressions I may not be familiar with. But also their comment about even learning some Latin in classics which presumably would be typical? My husband did Latin all through high school.

  8. Lightpurple says:
    July 17, 2026 at 10:11 am

    The veranda is open and, as a special tie-in with the Pompei series, Stanley Tucci (Marvel’s Dr Erskine who invented Captain America serum) is mixing Negronis and preparing a buffet of what he claims are classic Pompei dishes. Colin is here too, of course!

    Tom was working for Ralph Lauren during Wimbledon, doing promos, interviewing people, and wearing lots of suits.

    • Nanea says:
      July 17, 2026 at 3:05 pm

      Tom has come to love RL’s blue pinstriped suits over the years, it seems. He has worn so many of them. Some are nicer than others, but that white one, oh my.

      As we all know, Loki caused Vesuvius to erupt and bury Pompeii, so it’s only fitting Tom would want to explore its history.

      Not even Stanley Tucci could make me try traditional Pompeii dishes though. I’ve read Apicius and a few historians’ reports on things they found, and I’ve decided I’m not hungry right now.

  9. j.ferber says:
    July 17, 2026 at 7:18 pm

    Tom is super-hot. I’ve just been watching him in Only Lovers Left Alive with the great Tilda Swinton and he is aging like fine wine.

  10. Whosthat? says:
    July 18, 2026 at 2:21 am

    It looks like Miss Zawe and Mr Hiddleston are no longer an item based on various industry reports and observations.

  11. SundayInTheParkWithCuriousGeorge says:
    July 18, 2026 at 4:07 am

    Tom and Zawe are neighbours of mine here in London and I see them all the time. They certainly don’t act like two people who are separated!

    • Whosthat? says:
      July 18, 2026 at 8:07 am

      Tom and Zawe do not live together. She is in Hackney.

      • SundayInTheParkWithCuriousGeorge says:
        July 20, 2026 at 5:07 am

        Glad to see that at least some of WHOSTHAT’s weird comments claiming they split up have been deleted.