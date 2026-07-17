“Anne Hathaway’s maternity style is adorable” links

Anne Hathaway’s maternity style is amazing. The teal dress is Alaia, but I love her all-white outfit (in the photo below). [RCFA]
Fiona Apple released a new song! It’s for AppleTV’s Lucky series. [Just Jared]
Chloe Fineman exits Saturday Night Live. [Pajiba]
Zendaya signs autographs in NYC. [Socialite Life]
A conspiracy about The Batman 2. [LaineyGossip]
Anya Taylor Joy isn’t bringing out her sartorial A-game for Lucky’s promotion, right? This dress is incredibly blah. [Go Fug Yourself]
Someone paid $3.75 million for one of Luke Skywalker’s lightsabers. “No, that’s not true… that’s impossible!!” That particular lightsaber. [OMG Blog]
John Slattery, before Mad Men. [Seriously OMG]
Medical drama on 90 Day Fiance. [Starcasm]
Kris Jenner’s mom passed away. [Hollywood Life]
I would unironically love a “SQZ A55” license plate. [Buzzfeed]
Love John Slattery! He was also in a sweet TV movie with Sela Ward ages ago: “Catch a Falling Star”.
I love the chocolate dress Anne wore to one of the Odyssey premieres.
I agree about the Batman 2 conspiracy. If Gunn wasn’t involved in developing the Pattinson version, he won’t promote it a d would actively try to kill it. We saw this with Star Wars — when Kathleen Kennedy and Disney took over, they heavily promoted new characters THEY created. My guess was they get royalties from characters *they* developed. It’s why the Mandalorian is ostensibly a new character and not Boba Fett. It’s why the failed Star Wars hotel was centered around the sequels (Ray, Kylo, etc) even though that’s not what the public wanted. And now that Dave Feloni took over, they are pivoting to focus on characters HE created in Clone Wars and Rebels. Follow the money.
The 90 Day Fiancée story of the father being denied entry into the U.S. where his young daughter was flown for a very serious medical emergency is horrifying and makes my blood boil. Was it always like this or is this just part of this administration’s special brand of cruelty? Hannah needs her dad!
And Armando is the SWEETEST, KINDEST, FUNNIEST guy. Kenny, Armando, and Hannah are hands-down my favorite people in the entire 90 Day Fiancé universe (yes, I have a problem), and it’s so infuriating (but sadly not surprising) that our country isn’t doing more to help them. I’m heartbroken for them, and for others who are suffering as a result of our hideous, cruel policies.
I wanted to see John Slattery but not bad enough to sit through commercials…not sure I’d do that for anyone now that I am old and my time is limited.
Also Anne gets to wear costly designer outfits and not even pay for them. It’s always irked me that those who can afford anything pay for almost nothing…
I was recently behind a homophobic chicken restaurant delivery car with the plate A55 2HI, and I was like, do they know you’re driving around like that? LOL. Good for you.
Glad to see Chloe Fineman leaving SNL. She had a good run but it frees up her place for someone new (and it better be a WOC)
Those heels! I don’t think I could wear them as a non pregnant person, let alone while pregnant!
She looks gorgeous and.comfy in that teal dress
until you look at her feet lol. love the dress, but would like it even more with white sneakers 🙂
I’ve never seen Anne look better. So happy this is a great time for her and her family.