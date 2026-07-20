Mail: Princess Kate & Prince William’s PDA isn’t performative, unlike the Sussexes

Every summer, the Wimbledon men’s final marks the beginning of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ summer vacation. I think it’s more than likely that one or both of them will pop up one more time this summer (probably for the Commonwealth Games), but that will be it until they drop off Prince George at Eton. All of which means that the British tabloids are out of content for two months or so, and thus, it’s the start of the tabloids’ silly season. One prime example is this Daily Mail piece about Prince William and Kate’s PDA in the weeks before their summer holiday began. You see, William and Kate were photographed embracing once (the Three Peaks Challenge) and cheek-kissing each other once (the charity polo game) and that’s enough for a body-language expert to spend two full pages discussing the Waleses’ intense romantic attachment. Don’t believe your lying eyes, people!
Ever since the Prince and Princess of Wales first laid eyes on each other at St Andrews University in 2001, royal fans have continually delighted in following their fairytale love story. But while Prince William and Catherine’s love and adoration for one another has certainly never wavered, the couple have become much more relaxed about public displays of affection (PDA) in recent years.
Showcasing their tactile tenderness in public, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared particularly moving romantic embraces when Kate, 44, completed the gruelling Three Peaks challenge in June, and last week after William’s team’s victory in a charity polo match and while seated in the Royal Box at the men’s Wimbledon final.
After her charity walk, where she climbed the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales within 24 hours, Catherine was greeted by her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her and William’s children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis. But while everyone made sure to congratulate Kate with a hug, it was the future King’s tight hold on his wife that left fans particularly emotional.
According to body language expert Judi James, it was a moment that offered a ‘glimpse’ into ‘the honest intensity of their feelings for each other’ and what they have previously been hiding behind closed doors. She told the Daily Mail: ‘Their rituals suggest there’s been no real change in the intensity of their love for one another; what’s happened is they have finally felt safe enough to trust enough (not each other but the public and the press) to show it. It’s a hug that suggests all inhibitions are being jettisoned as the desire to greet and cherish takes over. And for the Waleses is it yet another sign that the latest chapter of their marriage, the one where they feel free to show their levels of mutual love and adoration by more tactile behaviours in public, is still very much a part of their personal and generational royal brand now.’
‘Diana’s marriage created a salutary lesson for her son William in terms of how risky and dangerous emotional baring can be for the royals,’ explained Ms James. ‘The rabid obsession that occurred when a leading royal broke through the frost of protocol and behaved like a normal, living, breathing and loveable human being only seemed to prove to the Firm that particular cork needed putting back in the bottle. William always acted like a man concerned that his own wife might go down the same path and become a lightning rod for intrusive attention. This fear and desire to protect Kate led to several years of emotional suppression in public.’
The royal pair revealed their connection once again at the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup in Windsor Great Park earlier this month. William, who was on the winning team, was spotted kissing Catherine on her cheek, before the future queen wrapped her arm around her husband’s waist as they strolled the Berkshire grounds.
However, while Kate and William may have increased their acts of PDA, these are ‘performed exclusively for each other, with the world being allowed to have a glimpse’. James added that, in contrast, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s instances of PDA ‘tend to be display rituals to show the world how in love and close they are. They are constantly keen to present that narrative of their love to the world,’ she added. For Ms James, the heartwarming embrace the royal couple shared following Kate’s gruelling challenge is ‘the kind of embrace that shares its strongest messages exclusively between the two of them’.
The Three Peaks Challenge sees participants attempt to climb the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours: Ben Nevis, the highest peak in Scotland and the UK, standing at 4,413ft; Scafell Pike, the highest peak in England, standing at 3,209ft and Snowdon (Yr Wyddfa), the highest peak in Wales, standing at 3,560ft. The princess was driven between the peaks – Scotland, then England and finally Wales – by her team.
Kate chose to hide the exact amount she managed to raise, but the Daily Mail understands it was in the region of £1,000 to £2,000. While attending Wimbledon Championships last week, the princess revealed she has been ‘blown away’ by the ‘generous donations’ she had received.
I’m sorry, Kensington Palace went overboard with the Three Peaks keenery for weeks and the sum total of the donations was only between £1,000 to £2,000. That’s bonkers?? Like, the Sussex Squad can raise that amount (organically, just through social media) in about an hour to mark a special occasion. As for all of the breathless embiggening for William and Kate’s PDA… lol. And poor Judy James reveals her true agenda with the mention of Harry and Meghan as well. She’s arguing, in essence, that Harry and Meghan’s affection is performative because they’re trying to prove that they’re so hot for each other. Meanwhile, William and Kate are literally performing robotic-coworker PDA for the waiting photographers, and William has looked like a hostage in that marriage for years now. But sure. People see what they want to see.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Kensington Palace’s social media.
Lol
Two pages essentially about how oatmeal congeals.
The Fail really do think people are morons & can’t read other people’s behaviour & figure out what comes across as performance, & what doesn’t. I suppose there are derangers that have been so conditioned by the likes of the Fail for so many years, they believe the hogwash they spout! But the rest of the world recognize fake when they see it, & pda from the Wales definitely comes under that category!!!
I suppose I could pity their need to perform, to keep up the pretense that they’re still in a loving marriage, but that ship has sailed! Nobody in their right mind is buying it!
Charlotte knows. Girls are observant.
HAHAHA!! Pull the other leg. These people are just desperate. They can keep quiet and not make people look closer to this couple’s farce of a relationship but people have eyes.
Their “pda” is not just performative, it is downright painful!! The lazy one used to put some effort into humiliating raging willie with a butt tap, but now both looking like they are repulsed by the other.
The fact that it immediately went from them embracing to her being the only one to touch him by putting her hand around his back is so telling. He HATED this. And whether he just hates PDA in general, or hates her…,the fact that we’re asking that says a lot.
Especially bc he and she know they’re being photographed. So maybe if he’s just not such a tactile guy, and she’s just doing him anyways, it makes her—who is apparently a very tactile woman—look like she’s been discounted, discouraged, and unwanted.
And yet they’re MARRIED!!
Even when they do PDA, it just shows how much he hates her touching him.
It’s also not affection if we are honest.
I’m sorry but the PWT and his wife are so awkward and uncomfortable when the try to cut like they are affectionate in public it is cringeworthy and difficult to watch that is not genuine and I certainly never feel the same way when I see the Sussex’s who have been affectionate with each other in public since day one and they have never deviated, that is what is genuine.. the Sussex’s naturally reach for each other its subconscious at this point and not something we have ever seen with PWT and his spouse. I think the PWT and his spouse putting on these shows of forced affection are horrible to watch because they obviously don’t have any attraction to each other at all at this point in their marriage.
It looks like we’re watching the first one or two scenes of a horror movie when one of the other take each other out, or frame them so terribly as to screw up their social standing.
She’s trying to show “William and I are totally together,” whereas his body language is trying to show “I’m literally doing this for show while I idle on whether or not I’ll leave her or stay with her….”
Both of them look awkward and depressed.
With Harry and Meghan, there’s a literal glow that comes off both of them. It’s so much “Prince meets Gus Princess,” that I get a little jealous sometimes, but I appreciate the showing of absolute love for each other at the expense of anything else.
Harry is a Prince Charming.
William seems like he’d just marry the Evil Queen in Snow White.
The only true words in that entire fanfic journal entry was the phrase “emotional suppression” when referring to W (with football being the exception). Judi James either needs to take more body language courses, or demand a refund from whatever body language course on PDA that caused her to be so completely wrong about the Wails’ nonexistent PDA and to publicly make a fool of herself on behalf of the BRF. These types of ridiculous fanfic articles negate any claims of being an “expert” on any subject that this rotating carousel of carnival clowns try to make.
the forced PDA between William and Kate is so awkward to watch. If you just see the still photos, its not so bad but when you see videos of it, its just…..awkward. Its clear that its forced and that they were either told to do it or decided on their own that more PDA was the answer to the relationship rumors.
and honestly its just silly. Charles and Camilla, for all their many many faults, seem comfortable around each other. We never see them kissing or holding hands in public but there’s obviously a sense of…..togetherness, I guess, is one way to put it. Same with lots of other famous couples. they may not be kissing on the red carpet but you can tell when a famous couple seems comfortable with each other or not.
Harry and Meghan are both tactile people so it makes sense that they touch each other in public a lot. And despite what the derangers say, its often Harry reaching for her first. But even on WLM you could see Meghan touching a guest on the arm, or something similar. It’s just who she is and there’s nothing performative about it.
Charles and Camila look as if they belong to each other, it is such a pity that he married Diana instead, could tell that from the start, Like William and Kate, they don’t fit together either.
Charles did have other lady friends. He should not have married diana if he did not love her.charles told his biographer he did not want to marry Camila when he first met her and before she married andrew p b . Camilla was with a p b for 22 years and she apparently did want to marry him. I think charles was too selfish to work on his marriage to diana. Scooter is staying in the marriage he wants p r as family man
There was no point in working on a marriage of two people who never should have married. Never.
No matter what, Charles and Diana never would have remained married. They were two miserable people who made each other worse. Like Bill and keen.
Charles married an ‘appropriate bride’ he didn’t want after trying out a different Spencer sister first.
Diana and her daddy issues married The Prince. She didn’t love Charles, she loved the idea of being royal. To prove to her family the unwanted third daughter was important.
This is what happens when you marry the ‘suitable’ person. It should have been clear that Charles and Diana were absolutely wrong for each other but it was time for Charles to settle down and it seems that there was some sort of list of attributes that his future wife should have- apparently mutual love and attraction were left off it. If he had married Camilla from the start, maybe none of this debacle would have happened. And maybe if he had had more attentive parents who weren’t so concerned about duty, he would have had a more successful first marriage.
Sarah Spencer was in love with the duke of westminster. Charles was a rebound. Marriage was not in the cards for charles and Sarah. Sarah ultimately met someone she wanted to marry. Charles and Diana married so it was a done deal.no going back. Diana was too good for Charles. Charles mistake was not treating Diana well after the divorce .
Charles parents did not treat Diana well
Iris my point was the marriage happened it os history and the p ast can’t be changed. Charles had children. With diana. . Sarah said charles was like a brother to her. Hardly the stuff of great romance. Diana was not cynical. I think she fell for charles line. If Diana wanted to be queen she’d have been like kate. Putting up with it all in order to be queen. Charles was the one to propose not Diana his relatives did not propose he did. He should take responsibility
They are working so hard to find slow mo photos to create a semblance of affection for that polo side cheek kiss whereas the video just blows that up in an instant.
The peak photos are also carefully staged and it’s odd that there isn’t a video clip of it, but again if that was done the real story would be more obvious.
Yeah, in the Three Peaks photos they’re hugging each other so tightly you can’t see their faces. Because those photos are manipulated, not because they’re so in lurve.
Oh yes. The videos tell the real story here, and it is the story of a “romance” I wouldn’t wish on anyone.
Yep agree with you and becks1 about this. The still photos can paint a story. But as soon as anyone sees the longer vids is when it looks cold, contrived and perfunctory. Like, here damn.
The still photos look like a how-to chart to create a perfect, photo-worthy display of affection.
That’s because they’re trying (and failing), to copy/paste the Sussex polo photos when Meghan had the denim dress. Such a weird pair these two are
They’re trying to convince themselves not us.
I don’t understand how this is possible. How have you had a link for charitable donations up for weeks, and this is all that you have made? How much did you donate on your own end? Are you not matching donations, are you not working behind the scenes ( as we’re always told to explain for your abysmal public facing appearances) to ensure that more money is raised? Why even mention it then in that case, other than just for the publicity which is ghoulish.
And the fans are just as bad. You can spend all this time making comparisons, having YouTube channels where you’re earning money, sponsored posts on social media like Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter but you can’t donate any money? You’ll spend all the money in the world to get As Ever products shipped to you paying special fees because it’s not even available in your country to say how terrible it is, but you can’t donate to charity to support your supposed fave?
As for the performativeness of Harry and Meghan’s affection. Sure, Jan. I saw the video at the Polo game. If you think that’s genuine and Meghan having to redirect Harry’s hand from her ass in New York is fake I don’t know what to say.
KP (or the Middletons…?) went for a gimmick and didn’t make donation any sort of real priority. There should have been an announcement that Kate would attempt the challenge thingy far ahead of it occurring, an ongoing countdown reminding the public this was ‘a thing’ and make to a proper donation drive so there was buzz and interest in Kate going hither and tither for the hospital’s sake.
She could have worn British gear, she could have invited other people with inspiring stories to accompany her in the challenge -widening the donation pool- they could have given the rota something positive to do for a change, to drive organic interest and donations from the public. She could even flog that rose they named for her again too and have a festive glance with William with her face properly facing the camera and then have a KP reception to mark the occasion, after the fact, and announce the total monies raised.
It could have been terrific, and raised a great deal of funds, but they keep choosing AI damaged chicanery.
I don’t understand why they don’t pay attention to the people on this site. They don’t know how to do anything.
I rather enjoyed the fact that the Mail used the word ‘hidden’ in reporting on Kate’s raised donation amount. She’s keeping it hidden! WHY??????!!!!?!?!?!?!?! You want to support a charity & you want to raise money for that charity but you don’t say how much you’ve raised?!?!?!?
🎯
Sussex squad regularly raises in the hundreds of thousands of USD.
The only one that looked real to me is the one after the mountains. The ones at the Polo all look as fake as the rest, going back years. As for saying that Harry and Meghan aren’t genuine sounds arranged at Kate’s request.
Harry and Meghan’s PDA reflects the deep love and respect they have for each other. Nothing is forced, it is purely organic.
Yikes, why mention raising an amount that costs as much as just one of her long coats or a single pair of Louboutins?
Right, sure Jan.
Did Carole write this. Lots of photos show just how staged the p d a us. Like when they were lying on that beach. Such treacle
That’s hilarious
Hmm…so the couple who has been publicly affectionate from the start is performative but not the couple who has only started being occasionally affectionate in the last 3-4 years? OK. As for the fundraising, every cent counts but I feel like Kate would have raised more if she had promoted it more and had pledged to match the sum raised by the public. I get she didn’t want the press involved but you have to put yourself out there when it comes to fundraising.
This body language drivel sounds so flaky and embarrassing to read. If there are serious real life applications of this “science”, this ain’t it.
TOB and his wife have always been an embarrassment as representatives for all things British. Whether it’s their personal relationship, which is often frosty, or at least indifferent, towards each other — or the way they’re proving they’re not very intelligent, much less educated. More often than not they don’t even seem to have bothered with the briefings about the things they’re about to see/do.
Their PDA, the rare instances they remember they should show any kind of interaction, seems fake.
An hour of maintaining their Sikorski helicopter is ~ $ 5000 on average, whether it sits empty on the ground or not. The annual costs are more than a million, including pilot training and insurances.
These people are paid millions and are billionaires but don’t do anything, not even the most basic duties that could be expected of public servants. They’re overpaid, under-qualified, entitled, lazy *and* stingy. It’s sad that they can’t even serm to be bothered to donate money to charities, or at least encourage their fans to show up and do good.
Too bad bots can’t donate…
If only Scooter and C-Rex were at least to hand the money back they got from having the NHS and/or charities pay for access, for parking, for the use of “royal” estates that e.g. hospitals are built on.
Kate is always ready for her close up and loves posing for cameras. She is always trying to look loved up and couply with Will to disprove all those pesky rumours of trouble in paradise. Harry and Meghan arrival on the scene coincided with turbulence in her own marriage. Their genuine and authentic togetherness as they glowed with love and desire in sharp contrast to Kate’s pain and disallusionment at her discovery of her husband ‘s affair getting into the papers. So painful to just know yourself but when it becomes public that Tom Parker Bowls laughs about it with his chum Giles Coren who then tweets about the affair!? Now that is humiliating and hard to get over. She hung on and is still in contention to be Queen and certain aspects of their marriage appear to have been renegotiated with varying degrees of agreement from husband. Both seem to want to convince us that they are a normal long term happily married couple. She’s more into it than him because he is going to be king regardless she only gets to be Queen of he doesn’t divorce her.
Opposite day in royal land. Business as usual.
I draw the line at judging a couple’s pda (or lack thereof) because you never know what they’re going through behind closed doors. I do agree with others that C&C appear very comfortable in the personal space they occupy. Outside of cheering on his favorite team Will rarely looks comfortable expressing any emotion and physical touch is probably not his love language.
That’s not true for William though. Even though sometimes he looks a little too involved at Aston Villa games, we’ve seen him express genuine emotion plenty of times there. We’ve seen him look genuinely happy talking to celebrities, we’ve seen him look comfortable and genuinely relaxed when doing engagements with Sophie. It’s his wife he looks awkward with.
Now to be fair every couple does not have a ton of PDA but they typically will look comfortable with each other. It’s not just Charles and Camilla it’s other royal couples, celebrities couples as well.
So trying to sell it as their awkward stilted dynamic, which they’ve only started doing in the last few years is natural and the couple that has not changed their behavior in the last 10 years is unnatural is just nonsense.
My point is that it doesn’t matter what the tabloids report. I get annoyed when body language ‘experts’ are trotted out to give meaning to every nod and gesture because by design they make everything performative. When a casual hand on the back becomes a show of strength and support or a lack of eye contact means they’re heading for divorce, it’s time to move on to the next article.
@Farmingham that would be true if they weren’t deliberately leaning into how this PDA shows they are the happiest couple ever. As always you can’t push one narrative in the media and be upset when people point out how it’s not landing.
They didn’t have to go for look at our great PDA. They pushed that narrative, and I’m not buying at this point that they aren’t aware of what the media is saying, and now they’re trying to clean it up because a video of how awkward and uncomfortable and disrespectful that entire endeavor looked went viral.
If they behaved as they always do, and the media wrote articles about why don’t they hug or kiss more, Fair. But they leaned very hard and to recreating right down to the award picture the 2024 Sentabale polo match. And it looks fake. And they were called out on it, and now the media is trying to convince us our eyes didn’t see what we saw. All of this because they had to try to force a PDA narrative that they did not need to.
@DEE2. The tabloids report that W&K are madly in love as often as they resurrect decades old stories about how often frugal Anne recycles her wardrobe. They’re desperate for content and this is all they have to work with. If you weren’t convinced by the staged pda pics the first twenty times, you won’t be convinced by the next twenty. I’ve seen enough ‘Will’s sweet nod to Kate’ headlines to last until 2050. TODAY: Look at us, we’re in love! TOMORROW: Don’t look at us, something something school run/cancer.
W&K can play along all they want but once they board the yacht for their next family vacay, they don’t give two figs who says what.
In 2017 iirc Peg was papped embracing some random blonde woman and he was so much warmer with her than keen. Shoot he’s even more comfortable interacting with Sophie and Jason Knauf than he is with his own wife.
I don’t know, I’ve seen plenty of old pics of him with women when touch was definitely his love language (beforehe hadthem scrubbed). He also has an adorable love language with Jason. The affairs stories he got superinjunctions on I assume involved touch. Never mind Pegging. He was also attempting to be tactile with Meghan in the beginning before he did something egregious.
I’m reminded of a pap photo of them early in their marriage. They’re walking on a beach & Kate has her right arm slung across the top of his right shoulder (she’s at his left). Lupo, their first dog, is running around (how many dogs have they had, by the way? do any of them get to live to an old age?). Both of William’s hands are scrunched way down in the pockets of his jacket. The affection is all coming from her, none from him. She’s still trying, I’ll give her that, but seriously, it’s time to cut bait.
These reporters wishcasting emotional closeness between the two perpetual performative robots William and Kate dovetails nicely with the sudden increase in AI-generated images from “fans” showcasing them being “hot” for each other. 😀
And yes, not only can Sussex Squad raise that pittance in barely a couple of hours, but didn’t Harry and Meghan actually match the Squad’s donation one year by stumping up £130,000 (or was it $) of their own? I can’t remember whether it was the Global Sussex Baby Shower or one of the birthday charity drives, but it was notable that they did it and I remember how excited Squaddies were that Harry and Meghan were aware of their supportive efforts and grassroots philanthropic contributions.
William and Kate could easily have donated 10 times that amount, and they did nothing, apart from getting their media stenographers to hype the PR exercise(s). Pathetic.
Honestly, I think the 1000-2000 amount is what she raised the day of the challenge. KC said he donated, and I can’t believe he only gave 1000. I can hardly belive they will let people believe that KC would donate less than 2000 to a cancer charity, so I think there will be follow up. I think they’ve raised a bit more since, but probably not much, otherwise Carole would brag brief about it.
It’s been weeks now so why only mention what was raised on the first day and not give a brief update as to how much was raised so far? They will write daily articles about certain stories all of the time for weeks, months and years. We still hear about her gradually returning back to work after over a year and a half of her remission announcement. We are still reading about dead royals alleged first opinions of Meghan years after their deaths. We heard the lie that Meghan made Kate cry for more than three years, so there is no reason that they couldn’t have specifically said that this was the first days donation amount and then include the amount raised thus far. It’s bizarre to only mention the first days amount (especially such a small amount) and then not mention a more updated amount after weeks of donations. They’ve been doing this for far too long to not realize how bad it would look to mention that small amount, not specify that it was from the first day and not give a more updated estimate so far.
Just another example of both couples doing something, one poorly and one well, and praising the poor one while criticizing the better one, for the purpose of embiggening the heir and shrinking the spare. Just more proof that everything Harry said in Spare is true, and everything Meghan said on Oprah is true.
Honestly, I’ve seen more genuine PDA during the sign of peace at Mass than in Kate and Willy.
And £1,000 to £2,000 in donations? That’s pathetic.
They are heavily censoring comments on this article. I posted a comment saying that he will cooperate with a couple of prearranged moments of PDA but will visibly flinch if she tries to initiate any further attempts, plus that he ignored her at the polo match and walked off just as he did a couple of years ago.
I received an email saying that they had received numerous complaints about my comment and were removing it until a review was completed and the follow-up email said they were using their discretion not to reinstate it. That happens a lot.
“I received an email saying that they had received numerous complaints about my comment and were removing it ” Huh??? This happens on the Fail site? WOW! They obviously want to just cater to the derangers, LOL! Hypersensitive lot, aren’t they!
William was guilted into things like that video due to the missing months and his role in that but as time moves on he will be bolder and push her away even more.
Good lord, that is the most tortured piece of writing I’ve seen in quite a while.
September 2024 video of Will and Kate: live and unleashed in the countryside!? Pwoar they were really hot and heavy and on fire then and it’s been never ending ever since. No wonder neither has the energy or inclination to leave the bedroom to do a little charity work other than occasionally. Not so much get a room but grab all those mansions and castles so the neighbours don’t have to be embarrassed at hearing them yodelling in mutual pleasure. However, UK tax payer pay for them to get to grips with their public duties and I neither know nor care if they are a woosome twosome because their marriage is their business.
Notice now William can only show affection when it is in still photos or staged videos without the public around? He can’t do it otherwise because he doesn’t want to.
What a joke!
Exactly, especially since they’re well aware that it’s complete horseshit.
His coldness to her is because he’s “protecting her”? That’s they best they could come up with?
None of Will and Kate’s PDA looks natural. If you look closely, it looks like they are trying to remember the instructions on how to hug, how long to hold the embrace, etc. With Harry and Meghan, they often don’t need to touch. They look at each other like they actually enjoy listening to what the other has to say. I
Honestly, Prince William looked more lovingly at Benedict Cumberbatch than he ever looked at Kate. I guess they have to come up with some narrative since William is becoming a bit suspect with his pegging accusations, suspicions of not actually sleeping with his wife, and his strange relationship with Jason Knauf. My spider senses are tingling with intrigue about his true preferences.
@Siri I am happily married but would fangirl over Benedict C!! However, these PDAs are to shut down the throuple rumours about Rocky, Rose and Will as well as lapdog Jason being a dear, close friend.
I’ve sen more believable passion between diplomats cheek kissing.
LOL true
What Kitty got out of her new marriage arrangement “post-upper eye injury-abdominal surgery-cancer-non-cancer treatment”, seems to work for both of them; she is more relaxed (in her own forever home) and Willy is cooperatively doing the ”happy marriage” laps every so often, more so when Harry is in the UK/when the Sussexes appear (announced), somewhere in the world doing impactful stuff. Good luck guys, tell us next year how this all is going, but I thing that this farse will fall apart in the long run.
* I think
* this farce
Alright then, you loonies. And unlike the Sussexes, do the Wales family live in California? Unlike Harry, is William the founder and leader of Invictus? I see where you’re going with this. You WISH your future king and queen were as good, as cool, as TRULY busy, loving, normal and charismatic as the Sussexes! Jealous derangers. You were left with the losers. Accept that. It might help your mental health (might).
That is why these PDA articles feel so artificial. They take ordinary, sometimes uncomfortable interactions and inflate them into a grand romance, while dismissing the Sussexes’ visibly warmer dynamic as a manufactured “love story.” The conclusion is selected first, and the so-called expert analysis is then arranged around it.
William and Kate may be perfectly content in private. The public cannot know that from a photograph. What we can see is a media machine working unusually hard to convince us that every brief touch contains hidden intensity. When a marriage requires this much editorial interpretation, the headlines begin to reveal more about the press than they do about the couple.
This is Feminegra ‘s conclusion. I mean why all the recent emphasis on PDAs? Why? Why aren’t we being reassured that Charles is still happily married? Who cares if they PDA or not? Their marriage is their own business and has lasted 15 years, so why all the emphasis on it being solid and genuine? Have these people heard of the Stresiand Effect? If the marriage is in great shape why all the gush? Shouldn’t the focus be on their charity work not if their marriage is working?
The moment body language expert was mentioned it was already known that this whole article was going to be about comparing the two couples by lying about how and why they’re affectionate. Harry and Meghan’s affection isn’t performative. It’s a real loving affection that has always been there between the two of them, even before anyone knew they were dating and before there were public cameras obsessing over them. Before the paparazzi or media coverage, their hugging, kissing and holding hands were personally documented without anyone in the world knew they were on SoHo dates, camping trips, biking trips with friends, secret camping trips or at Halloween parties in disguise. Their affection didn’t need the public’s attention or approval because it has always been there. Even during public engagements, the subtle but hidden displays of affection were always there even when they were unaware of the paparazzi’s stolen photos. Like the paparazzi casually catching them holding hands inside of a car before the doors are even open on royal tours or the sly moments when Harry is pretending to look elsewhere while taking a chance to rub his wife’s leg who’s seating on the other side of him or how he casually graced his wife’s butt while they are standing in front of photographers prior to go into an event to receive honors. The funny video Meghan released later making light of that moment actually being caught on video for the world to see. This is who they have always been with each other and the ease in how they always find each other is evidence of that love and genuine affection and connection that they have. We don’t see that genuine connection between Will and Kate, even when comparing wedding kisses, there was an ease and intimacy between Harry and Meghan while there was some level of uncomfortableness in Will and Kate’s. That’s fine not all couples are comfortable being affectionate in public, but where the problem comes in is that they are obviously trying to mimic what Harry and Meghan have and that makes this even more cringe and inauthentic. They give off coworker vibes even though they rarely work. In most photos or videos of them hugging or kissing he rarely is even looking her way. Even in the above polo photos it’s clear that he was looking past her to the next person. She might as well be Jane from HR because the awkwardness of the photos screams coworkers and no body language expert, who’s there for her monthly check, can change what our own eyes are showing us.
There’s really nothing to discuss here. Their genuine interactions are characterized by open hostility—sometimes even outright hatred—that they can’t hide. You don’t need a body language “expert” to see it; it’s enough for journalists to show the full footage. They do that sometimes—like with the 2025 polo match video. The media showed us a “loving couple sharing a kiss,” but in reality, it was just an air-kiss, the kind you’d give a neighbor you haven’t seen in ages and don’t actually like. The video revealed that the fake kiss lasted only a second, and William simply walked away from Kate, even though she tried to hold him back. Someone here mentioned there was a video from this year too, and it was exactly the same story. A link would be handy 😉
I can always tell when their photos have been manipulated or composited from other images. With W&K, it’s especially easy because—as with everything else they do—they’re incredibly clumsy about it; it shows even when they lower the image quality.
It also looks like Kate has had an AI model created of herself—an “improved” version (bigger butt, narrow waist, longer legs)—and some photos are run through it. There’s a photo of Kate at Wimbledon in a red dress on the footbridge where she looks flat as a board with no hips, and then another photo where she has Marilyn Monroe-style hips and a tiny waist—both appearing side-by-side in the same article :))
Those “romantic” polo photos from this year are fakes, too. In some of them, the hands aren’t hers—maybe AI “fixed” them, or perhaps they were lifted from a different photo. All in all, if they had put the same amount of effort into actual work as they did into monitoring HM and engaging in a one-sided rivalry—which is a losing battle anyway—something productive might have come of it; instead, all that remains is shame, a bad taste in the mouth, and embarrassment.
It is the children I feel sorry for in all this, as they are old enough now to see the circus their parents are putting on.
That top photo looks exactly like the frigid kiss between Diana and charles, in one of the last polo matches before their separation was public
Projection!!!! 🤪🤡
Lolololol. Sure Jan.