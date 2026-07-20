Donald Trump was booed at the FIFA World Cup trophy presentation

Spain defeated Argentina in the FIFA World Cup. The final was held at MetLife in New Jersey, and I was surprised by how many celebrities and A-listers came out for it. An incomplete list: Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Zohran Mamdani, Anna Wintour, Zinedine Zidane, Ciara,Anya Taylor Joy, Christina Aguilera, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and many, many more. How many of them were there to watch the Muppets perform at the Halftime show?? That was literally the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Jay-Z needs to hire the Muppets to perform at the Super Bowl too.

Anyway, Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the final as well, alongside their two daughters. Felipe and Letizia are huge football fans and they both make a point of coming out to support their Spanish teams and Spanish athletes. The Spanish royal family was allowed on the podium to celebrate with the team, and they also let Felipe hold the trophy.

Guess who thought he was part of the Spanish team? None other than Donald Trump. He’s spent his entire second term ruining sporting events and getting his dinosaur butt booed by entire stadiums, and Sunday was no different. Trump was there to present the trophy, nothing more. Instead, he planted himself front and center in Spain’s celebrations, and it took FIFA President Gianni Infantino leading Trump away to get him off the main part of the stage. Trump was heavily booed, as always. I’m including the videos of the trophy presentation (you can hear the boos as soon as Trump walked onto the field) and the Halftime show.