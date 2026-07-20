Donald Trump was booed at the FIFA World Cup trophy presentation

Spain defeated Argentina in the FIFA World Cup. The final was held at MetLife in New Jersey, and I was surprised by how many celebrities and A-listers came out for it. An incomplete list: Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Matt Damon, Tom Brady, Zohran Mamdani, Anna Wintour, Zinedine Zidane, Ciara,Anya Taylor Joy, Christina Aguilera, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna and many, many more. How many of them were there to watch the Muppets perform at the Halftime show?? That was literally the coolest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Jay-Z needs to hire the Muppets to perform at the Super Bowl too.
Anyway, Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia attended the final as well, alongside their two daughters. Felipe and Letizia are huge football fans and they both make a point of coming out to support their Spanish teams and Spanish athletes. The Spanish royal family was allowed on the podium to celebrate with the team, and they also let Felipe hold the trophy.
Guess who thought he was part of the Spanish team? None other than Donald Trump. He’s spent his entire second term ruining sporting events and getting his dinosaur butt booed by entire stadiums, and Sunday was no different. Trump was there to present the trophy, nothing more. Instead, he planted himself front and center in Spain’s celebrations, and it took FIFA President Gianni Infantino leading Trump away to get him off the main part of the stage. Trump was heavily booed, as always. I’m including the videos of the trophy presentation (you can hear the boos as soon as Trump walked onto the field) and the Halftime show.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York City, NY The Spain national football team (La Roja) celebrates on the pitch with the World Cup trophy during the official post-match award ceremony after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Spain claimed the ultimate victory on international football’s biggest stage, defeating Argentina to capture the prestigious World Cup title for the second time in the nation’s history following their initial triumph in 2010. The historic championship match concluded with an emotional trophy presentation and celebratory confetti as players, coaches, and staff reveled in their global triumph. Pictured: GV BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York City, NY The Spain national football team (La Roja) celebrates on the pitch with the World Cup trophy during the official post-match award ceremony after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Spain claimed the ultimate victory on international football’s biggest stage, defeating Argentina to capture the prestigious World Cup title for the second time in the nation’s history following their initial triumph in 2010. The historic championship match concluded with an emotional trophy presentation and celebratory confetti as players, coaches, and staff reveled in their global triumph. Pictured: GV BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York City, NY The Spain national football team (La Roja) celebrates on the pitch with the World Cup trophy during the official post-match award ceremony after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Spain claimed the ultimate victory on international football’s biggest stage, defeating Argentina to capture the prestigious World Cup title for the second time in the nation’s history following their initial triumph in 2010. The historic championship match concluded with an emotional trophy presentation and celebratory confetti as players, coaches, and staff reveled in their global triumph. Pictured: GV BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York City, NY The Spain national football team (La Roja) celebrates on the pitch with the World Cup trophy during the official post-match award ceremony after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Spain claimed the ultimate victory on international football’s biggest stage, defeating Argentina to capture the prestigious World Cup title for the second time in the nation’s history following their initial triumph in 2010. The historic championship match concluded with an emotional trophy presentation and celebratory confetti as players, coaches, and staff reveled in their global triumph. Pictured: GV BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York City, NY The Spain national football team (La Roja) celebrates on the pitch with the World Cup trophy during the official post-match award ceremony after winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium (New York New Jersey Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Spain claimed the ultimate victory on international football’s biggest stage, defeating Argentina to capture the prestigious World Cup title for the second time in the nation’s history following their initial triumph in 2010. The historic championship match concluded with an emotional trophy presentation and celebratory confetti as players, coaches, and staff reveled in their global triumph. Pictured: GV BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
He probably thought they were cheating him.
That should say cheering.
I swear, with this guy, both things could be true.
What a piece of shit our president is….
But Clinton sullied the seat first, right?
And what about the tan suit.
Such fucking nonsense
EVERYTHING was just….laughable, idk how to say it bteer. that travesty of pseudo-superbowl….wtf. my guys, wtf?!? the whole children’s song in a country where children are kept in cages if they don’t have the “right” papers…and don’t get me started in that spelling thing, 30 of us watched the finals and not one could decipher what that song was about. :DDD
do people of US realize how much of a laughing stock it became? this whole thing just cemented it. like, set in stone.
Absolutely this. As a major football fan this was the worst final I have ever seen. The ‘hydration breaks’ the bizarre Tom Cruise monologue, the delayed start, the terrible half time show (please never again!), the half an hour break for it which definitely had an impact and on and on. In the words of Wayne Rooney ‘I thought it was crap’
My goodness – you both sound so bitter!
I absolutely agree. As a World Cup fan, I was very disappointed in the “Americanization” of the tournament (the so-called “Hydration Breaks” that were just an excuse for an ad break, and that stupid, cheap-looking, nonsensical and absolutely unnecessary halftime show). And this isn’t just me – my husband and all our football loving friends were also APPALLED by that craptastic half time show. We kept texting each other things like “do you know WTF is happening right now?” Or “WHO is that?” Or “WHY is this happening now?” We couldn’t make any sense of what was happening, and it all looked so cheap and disjointed. There was no overarching theme, no cohesion, no meaning behind it. Not to mention the fact that such a practice is incredibly damaging to the poor athletes, who were forced to wait out that summer camp talent show while their bodies cooled off, their muscles stiffened, and their mental focus dissipated. It was embarrassing.
I guess you missed where the halftime show is celebrating children and FIFAs charitable fund. 18 educational children’s charities around the world received money from World Cup tickets. And it was produced by Chris Martin, who is British. He’s all about love, kindness, accepting everyone, and removing barriers. Seems you missed that too.
That may be, and is admirable (and would be even better if so much of the money FIFA generates didn’t end up in the pockets of its corrupt officials) but the half-time show really was disjointed, incoherent and unnecessary. Admittedly it wasn’t a great match (ironically, the 3rd place play-off the night before was much more exciting and ended up with 10 goals!) but the tradition is that the football is the focus, not the entertainment. And if you’re going to have a half-time show … well, Bad Bunny that was not.
10 goals isn’t a great match though. Its fun to watch, but at least in the first half, France didn’t really show up. They came alive in the second half but when Kane and Bellingham were on the bench for most of the game (in Bellingham’s case, and the entire game for Kane), you know England isn’t taking it all that seriously either. It was more like a friendly or an exhibition game than a World Cup game. I saw a lot of people saying “that should have been the final” but if it was the final both teams would have played VERY differently.
I liked seeing the kids. And, yes, FIFA is even more corrupt than the IOC if that’s possible, but for all the crap that comes from their corruption there’s some good too.
The social media show and reaction to the US was very reassuring, and people were engaged with the tournament especially when the fun teams were here.
Anyone not happy to see Cape Verde’s Cinderella story and the fact they put Argentina in its place.
You want a show? Have one. BEFORE the match starts! No one needs a half time show. This isn’t American Football which goes on for hours! Oh, and the American anthem? The USA didn’t play. Hosts were 3 countries, if you wanted to honor the host, play the Canadian and Mexican anthem, too!
Football is about playing 45 minutes (without the stupid hydration breaks, which are only needed when the temperature demands it), have a 15 minutes break, play another 45 minutes. Overtime if it is still a draw. These are the FIFA rules. Which were ignored, same as the referees ignored fouls from the disgusting Argentinian players. Don’t get me started on them…..
I am just glad that the USA won’t get the World Cup again in my lifetime.
So just curious: in the games that were played in Mexico and Canada, were there also hydration breaks & half-times?
As for the rest, valid complaints, I’m thinking. I just don’t follow WC soccer. I’m willing to be totally embarrassed by our a**hole president (well, not willing, but at present I’m accepting my embarrassment, he is such an a**hole).
They’re right though, it was awful. Football does not have hydration breaks in between the halves, not does it have half hour half times (it’s actually against the laws of the game).
The half time ‘show’ was awful. Fair play to Chris Martin with the children and the song, but let’s face it, that diversity and togetherness does not represent the USA as it’s currently operating. I’m amazed he was allowed to do it. Please don’t have the world cup in the USA again!
Not bitter, just stating my opinion that the actual half time show was tragic and the tournament itself has been tainted by the political interference, the greed, the hydration/ad breaks to make more money and the attempt to Americanise the whole thing.
It’s absolutely admirable that fifa have donated money, it’s a drop in the ocean for the corrupt organisation and is a token ‘look at what we did’. What does bring me joy is the amazing Norwegian fans and the Scotland fans finding a second home in Boston. The Scotland fans also donate to local charities in the Boston area, something they have done since the early 2000s.
The Wayne Rooney comment was a joke based on his punditry.
No drama, just sharing my opinion here.
I only tuned in it for a bit at the start and I saw one of the Argentinian players foul Lamine and the referee ignored it so I was out. It set the tone of the match. Spain came to play football and Argentina didn’t come to play football but disrupt the match as they could. For those who are going to tell me Latin football is different, please don’t bother. 0 shots on target, says it all and messi tried to get Cucurella sent off for “putting his hand over his mouth” for a nano second. Disgraceful and don’t get me started on the brawl that Argentinian players started after the match was ended. How parades was not dragged off the stadium and booked for assault is mind boggling.
I’m just glad that Rodri and the Spanish team did not let dump near the trophy and tried to get him to leave as he wanted to be included in their celebrations. Truly pathetic!! infantino rushing to him to try and get him off the stage but dump wouldn’t have any of it. Felt so bad that the Spanish team had to shake his disgusting hand while he handed them the medals.
The ref actually called a pretty tight game. Argentina got a mess of yellow cards and one player got two and had to go off, so Argentina played the bulk of the second half down a player.
And Romero from Argentina (go Spurs!) refused to shake Trump’s hand. I think he was the only player I saw who managed to escape it (but I didn’t pay super close attention at that point.)
The officials did the bare minimum. There were already instances when the match just started that would have been a yellow card but nope. Nothing and the disallowed goal as well. Just a shambles. I’m just glad that Spain won. Argentina are insufferable whether they win or lose. So glad that they lost the final.
I mean, I’ve never seen so many free kicks in my life in a game, lol. I thought they did a good job even if not 100%. The beginning was rocky but they tried to get it under control relatively quickly.
But you said you didn’t watch after the start so you probably missed a lot of the calls the ref DID make.
And to add I was rooting for Spain so I’m not an Argentina apologist lol.
AGREED, That goal was a travesty and pure robbery – although I know the ref’s called more than usual, because the commentators kept saying they couldn’t catch every incident and had to focus on the bigger fouls, it was obvious Argentina expected to win, and the way my heart sung when Messi had to sit on the pitch in stunned silence and tears realizing they hadn’t. Sending Cucurella off the pitch after they had been literally assaulted by Argentina’s players multiple times would have been laughable. Spain was really gracious and classy to them, and Argentina stood there and gave them Katherine aggressive glares and postures, and it was sad, and pathetic, and showed how un-sportsmanlike this team really is.
And how insulting to have to receive a medal from the Orange Ick? does one wash the ick off those medals after?
Totally agree with all of this. It was an all round disappointment.
How can you comment about the reffing of a match you say you didn’t watch past the start?
I think the refs did a very good job of controlling the game. Yes Argentina play a very physical game with lots of fouls, that’s what they do. It worked against England. Argentina didn’t wake up and start playing till the last 10 minutes of the game and it was like they expected Messi to save them again. Spain was the better team.
I liked the halftime show – loved the Muppets. I’ve heard mixed reviews but if you didn’t like it – use that break to go make a snack and use the facilities. It wasn’t a surprise, everyone knew halftime was going to be 30 minutes – you think the teams didn’t prepare for it? 🙄
@Bean there is such a thing as replays/catch up, highlights and post match commentary. My partner watch the entire match and even though I was in another room I could hear his reactions. Argentina always try to run the clock and rely on penalties. The entire team need anger management sessions.
I didn’t say anything about the half time show? I don’t agree with how long it took and that’s it better to have a pre show. The BBC coverage didn’t show it but had another thing prep but ITV showed it.
It was good to see the Spanish players barely shaking the Felon’s hands at the podium, when he was handing out the medals, and ignoring him – as much as possible – the rest of the time, even when he was trying to inveigle his way into their celebration photo! They waited until he was surreptiously persuade to leave the podium by his “mate” Gianni Infantino, before doing their celebratory roar!
@lucy10, Yup! I knew dump was going to make it all about him and probably try and steal the world cup trophy but the Spanish team held their ground and were civil and tried to discretely get him to leave. Alas, this waste of oxygen, either can’t take a hint and or is just shameless. I can only but laugh when I was watching infantino realised what dump was going to do, he immediately tried to rush over to dump to persuade him to leave but no, the malignant narcissist wouldn’t budge until he could be part of the photo op.
There was a scene early on in the game – the camera showed Trump sitting in the box, and someone brought the trophy over to him and he petted it. It was the weirdest thing. Like it was this shiny gold object and he had to touch it.
He’s such a pompous ahole and I’m glad he was booed. SO GLAD. Also glad Infantino led him away eventually (even though he never should have been there in the first place.)
Next World Cup is in Spain and Portugal (and Morocco)- so the defending champs will definitely have home field advantage! (and I just looked it up and apparently that’s never happened before, that the defending champions host the following World Cup.)
Congratulations to Spain!
Lizard brain thinks he’s a dragon guarding his hoard.
Lol at the players faces they alll look disgusted and grossed out. I doubt it was just because of the pdour from his diaper. I hope he keeps showing up and feeling the hate everywhere he goes!
I really hope dump shat himself while next to infantino. That would serve him right!
He always looks like a warthog on tippytoe, with those ridiculous lifts in his shoes.
Princess Leonor is so beautiful, she will be a great Queen
I thought the halftime show was a hot mess but it was nothing compared to that orange menace acting like he belonged up on that stage with the Spanish team. I mean, even Felipe knew better than to get in there, and he’s their freaking king!
I don’t know which was worse here or in Qatar. If this decrepit p.o.s wasn’t around I would’ve kinda enjoyed it more. At least Argentina’s equally crazy president stayed away….he knew, but I did like all the people who came here and had fun despite HIM…oh, let’s not forget he mistreated the Iranian team and didn’t grant visas to some refs.
The opening and half time shows were WTAF – but hey ho the American organisers treated it like the NFL to appeal to the US audiences.
Trump was bored and many of the players just got their medal from him touched his hand and moved on quickly. I saw him trying to do his power handshake with a couple of the players who just held their ground.
As for the game – the right team won even thou it wasn’t very exciting. Argentina went into that game with the aim of running the clock down to win on penalties (thats how the won the last WC in 2022). Also how they got that 1st goal disallowed was a travesty as there was no foul.
Argentina can play football, good football when they feel like it – their behaviour throughout the tournament (esp last night at the final whistle) was bad even by their own usual dirty tricks standards. Spain wasn’t letting them eff around with their game and heads instead they turned that around on them – watching the meltdowns was quite something. FIFA should punish them for the final whistle fight but they will get away with it as they always do. The fact that the Argentine manager and other back room staff had to pull their own players off the Spanish team will be something that will be remembered.
Also what happened to wonder boy Messi – he pretty much sat back and did nothing the whole match only coming to some sort of life in the last 15mins. He and that whole team were far too fixated on their ego’s and legacy as they were obsessed with being the first team to win it twice in a row. Messi in particular seemed to be driving this as he’s getting too old to play at that level – the younger Spanish players were running rings around him. In the end Messi and the rest of the team tarnished themselves. They were very sore losers who didn’t congratulate Spain, they couldn’t even show any sort of sportsmanship – Messi was caught on camera slinking off the pitch before the trophy lifting.
The ref’s actually did well to control the game, yeah there were some questionable decisions but he was not shy about given the Argentine’s the cards they deserved, in fact Paredes should have been sent off more than once.
Something to keep in mind about Messi with Spain vs England is that a few of these players actually played with him, a few play for Barcelona (not sure off the top of my head how many), and they’ve probably been more tuned into his career in general than some of the English players. So they know how he plays and they know how to contain him and they did a good job of it last night.
Most teams can run rings around Messi. He’s old lol. His strength is his ability to read the plays and the game and to break through at key moments – we saw that clearly against England. Spain just shut him down too well last night. I also think that some of his other teammates were playing almost erratically especially as the game progressed and when that happens, its hard to focus and make plays happen.
I thought the halftime show was lame but it was nothing compared to Tom Cruise standing on a box in the middle of the field talking about football, lol. That was so freaking weird.
Some of the Argentine players also play in the English premier league so those England players should have known how to contain their teams mates. England were let down by bad managerial decisions plus they are a team that its easy to get into their heads (they are not good at playing against those types of teams). Argentina are well known as a tight knit playing team, this is something that England are getting better at.
Enzo Fernandez being sent off really upset the Argentine apple cart – they were already a 10 man team (due to Messi not doing much) that went down to 9. They were running themselves ragged around that pitch defending from Spain’s relentless attack – there wasn’t really anyone directing their play, they were just constantly reacting to Spain and never got any chance to focus. Those chances only happened when Messi decided to get involved at the end but by then it was too late – the pressure had taken a toll.
To add – I have no skin in any England game, am Scottish so I only started watching the tournament to support my home team. We were just thrilled to be there 🙂
England get a lot of stick – mostly warranted but not always. The current team is the first decent team they’ve fielded in a long time and its clear that they want to play for their country unlike previous teams (looking at you Beckham and Rooney).
Anyways, the Spanish team will go from strength to strength and they are clearly the international team to beat. Its being predicted that Messi will actually retire from the international game and there are questions around whether he’ll stay with Miami. He could go on to have a good career as a coach and pundit.
@DU I dont really have any skin in it either, I was actually rooting for Spain but at the same time would have liked to have seen Messi go out with a win. So I said to my husband jokingly “I just hope everyone has a good time out there.” lol. But that game was all Spain pretty much right from the start. I saw someone ask on Threads “at what point did the game shift in Spain’s favor” or something like that and the answer is that it didn’t shift, it was always in Spain’s favor lol.
My husband was rooting for Argentina (low key, he wasn’t super invested) only because they have two Spurs players and we are, unfortunately, Tottenham supporters here. (I think one of the players just got signed.) Romero was one of the few who did not shake Trump’s hand which I was glad to see.
But of course Pedro Porro for Spain is also a Spur and he had a good tournament as well. So good day to be a Spurs fan for ONCE lololol.
EPL starts up soon so now I pivot to that lol. And EPL games start on the dot! None of this delayed start nonsense.
I do think Messi is going to retire from international play, I think that’s partly why last night was so emotional for him. Apparently when Lamine Yamal came over and hugged him he (Yamal) said something like “I’m sorry” which is a ridiculous thing to say lmao and he said that Messi replied “don’t be. You deserve this” which I thought was a nice sentiment because it was true. Spain deserved that win – they played well the whole tournament and really played well last night.
Anyway i’m excited for the next few years of international play, even if the USMNT isn’t all that lol. There are some huge stars and up and coming stars that still have a lot of playing years ahead of them – Mbappe, Yamal, Bellingham, etc. It’s going to be fun to watch.
I had my TV on mute for most of the parts where football wasn’t being played. I was excited for the halftime show but it wasn’t very good. I enjoyed Shakira and Burna boy but the rest of it was boring.
He was openly booed, loudly, every single time he was shown on screen at the Canadian bar we watched the game at…
I loved how they all tried to shove him over to the side. It is easy to crop him out of the team picture.
The whole scene was both rage inducing and hysterical at the same time. T had the audacity to think he stays front and centre, then the players gently but firmly shoo him aside while one does the T dance. And then Infantino has to lead him off even further. Just effing ridiculous. Once again the T stank curse continues after he bad mouthed Spain. Haha.
So happy Spain won and that MBappe will still get the golden boot!
I know – watching him shuffle along the stage with the players helping him along like a doddering senile spectator was quite funny. In the end he will be cropped out and by the time the celebrations on stage really kicked off he’d been directed elsewhere.
He really looked senile and out of it. I was glad when the Spanish player (was that Rodri?) shuffled him off to the side lol.
The Wimbledon winner should have PUSHED waity to the side.
Those players deserved multiple medals for how they yes gently nudged him out of the way. It was very diplomatic bc man I would’ve been throwing that old senile man off the stage. And that’s not me being ageist! Just a dislike for stale old Cheeto puffs.
I would rather watch grass grow than watch football (to me it will always be soccer ⚽), but congratulations to the Spanish team for the win and for putting up with the 💩 stain. It’s really not fair that the winner gets temporary custody of Trump.
I found the medal presentations a bit hard to watch, quite aside from the fact that Trump made himself front and centre like a giant platypus. The president of Mexico looked so over it. Carney kept up a smile. Of course all three host countries needed to be represented on stage, but it must have been excruciating just standing there with nothing to do (yes, I know they shook hands). I don’t know what the protocol is, but couldn’t they have presented the silver medals or had something related to the medals? Of course, it’s awkward when you start having multiple hosts, although obviously the US was the main one.
I loved the halftime show. Thought it was fun. It’s for the FIFA world children’s fund. 18 children’s charities around the world received money from World Cup tickets.
Argentinian here. The best team won, and as I have told many people today at work, I’m just glad it didn’t end up being 7-0. We were completely outclassed. Good for Spain.
However, hosting the football in a country that doesn’t have interest in the sport was a mistake. The half time show, WTAF? There are rules that state that the half time should not exceed 15 minutes. Both the intro and half time shows did not belong in a football match. I didn’t watch the ceremony, because I never do (and I didn’t want to see Trump), so can’t comment on that part.
The Argentinians played negatively, behaved appallingly, and I’m glad Spain won. Trump was cropped from Spanish newspapers and even the FIFA website but was of course the star of the WH social media photo show. Melania wore giant reflecting sunglasses throughout – they weren’t in the sun – and the Mexican president sitting beside her looked ill at ease. How could she possibly interact when all she could see was her own reflection? Which I suppose was the point. The Americanisation of the format including the half-time nonsense was a dud.
Agree, they were a disgrace. We were all Spanish yesterday.
Honestly we didn’t care for the “half time show”. We’re not used to it so we did what we normally do: chat with friends, grab a bite, go to the toilet… I’m just glad Argentina didn’t won and it’s refreshing to see the Royal Family so committed to their support unless certain Royal Family that was a ghost during this world cup.
I am in no way, shape, or form into soccer; but I couldn’t resist watching the half-time to see who someone referred to as the muppets, just to see the actual Muppets performing. LOL!
Still so furious that they disallowed the first Spanish goal for absolutely no reason, they really did try to rob Spain.
The half-time show was honestly the longest twenty seven minutes of my life, I do not envy the Superbowl and I do so hope that they don’t put any of this back for the next edition. The match was already pretty boring, the show killed the vibe even more.
Trump’s dementia and senility are really showing, really embarrassing that he’s just allowed to waddle around like that unsupervised.