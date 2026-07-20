The ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer features a lot of weird in-fighting…?

At this point, I’m pretty sure that the only MCU subset I care about are the Black Panther characters. That was the last Marvel film I watched – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Otherwise, I’ve pretty much given up on the MCU. It’s not that I’m judgemental about the Marvel movies, I’m just… too old to care, I think. Like, it’s fine, y’all have fun, I’ll check in when there’s a new Black Panther movie. Well, all of this means I’m a pretty poor judge of the excitement Avengers: Doomsday might bring. To me, it looks like cobbled-together nonsense, just throwing characters into random situations and hoping that people are still invested. Are they? Here’s the new trailer for Doomsday.

Why does this feel like it’s more about an internecine Avengers-vs-Avengers story rather than everyone coming together to fight the big bad, Doctor Doom, played nonsensically by Robert Downey Jr.? I’ll admit that I perked up at the sight of Patrick Stewart as Professor X though – Stewart has been playing Charles Xavier for more than a quarter-century! Ian McKellan returns as Magneto as well, and it looks like they’re crying together. I hope they’re being paid properly. Mystique is also there, plus the new Fantastic Four, plus the Thunderbolts, plus Loki, plus Shuri and on and on. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor! Chris Evans! This is giving me agita.

First look at Chris Evans in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’. 📷 pic.twitter.com/fAaw8ENF50 — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) July 20, 2026