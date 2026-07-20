The ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer features a lot of weird in-fighting…?

At this point, I’m pretty sure that the only MCU subset I care about are the Black Panther characters. That was the last Marvel film I watched – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Otherwise, I’ve pretty much given up on the MCU. It’s not that I’m judgemental about the Marvel movies, I’m just… too old to care, I think. Like, it’s fine, y’all have fun, I’ll check in when there’s a new Black Panther movie. Well, all of this means I’m a pretty poor judge of the excitement Avengers: Doomsday might bring. To me, it looks like cobbled-together nonsense, just throwing characters into random situations and hoping that people are still invested. Are they? Here’s the new trailer for Doomsday.
Why does this feel like it’s more about an internecine Avengers-vs-Avengers story rather than everyone coming together to fight the big bad, Doctor Doom, played nonsensically by Robert Downey Jr.? I’ll admit that I perked up at the sight of Patrick Stewart as Professor X though – Stewart has been playing Charles Xavier for more than a quarter-century! Ian McKellan returns as Magneto as well, and it looks like they’re crying together. I hope they’re being paid properly. Mystique is also there, plus the new Fantastic Four, plus the Thunderbolts, plus Loki, plus Shuri and on and on. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor! Chris Evans! This is giving me agita.
First look at Chris Evans in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’. 📷 pic.twitter.com/fAaw8ENF50
— Film Crave (@_filmcrave) July 20, 2026
Photo and poster courtesy of Marvel.
I can’t keep it all straight. Why are the X-Men in avengers? When did that start?
I loved the Black Panther movies and I loved Shang Chi and want a sequel to that. But that’s pretty much my level of interest in Marvel movies.
(0h Thor. I did like the Thor movies.)
X-Men and Avengers historically have a lot of cross over, characters that are members of both, or one at a time, or are close associates including Beast, Wolverine, Storm, Rogue, Cable, Havok, even Namor and Sabretooth have shifting loyalties and have been part of the Avengers. And actually, Wolverine and Storm are the two characters (off the top of my head) that have been members of X-Men, Avengers AND Fantastic Four.
This is my geekdom lol.
To add the corporate/IP side: while X-men comics have always been Marvel, the X-men characters were not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when the first X-men movies came out (and which, in fact, pre-dated the MCU).
The X-Men movies were owned by Fox, I think, so they didn’t get to be an official part of the MCU until 2019, when Disney bought Fox.
(Similar to how Spiderman was owned by Sony until 2016. Previous Spidey films were owned by Sony and many predated the MCU.)
I will watch for loki 🙂
I’m guessing these different universes are beginning to collide they’re all experiencing an incursion where each universe is under threat of extinction. They’re probably going to fight each other because they all want to save their own universe. Doom is probably going to be pitting them against each other for his own devious purposes and at some point they’ll join together to fight him.
I don’t see any infighting but maybe it’s from the few movies I didn’t see? The eternals and fantastic four? I wasn’t super into the trailer until I saw Loki, now I’m 100% game. Loki on Disney plus was sooo good.
Yeah, it’s hard to tell from the trailer, but it looked like the usual/historic enemies were fighting the Avengers? (e.g. Mystique, typically one of the “bad guys”/Magneto’s team, up against Yelena, etc.)
But I also got the impression from the trailer that a main theme in the movie will indeed be all these warring superhero/mutant factions that have historically been at odds with each other need to come together to fight whatever Big Bad (just Dr. Doom? or more?) features in this flick – that seems to be what Thor is narrating in the voice over?
I have a 13 y.o. son who has been checking for a new trailer on a regular basis; so this morning he was thrilled to see this. His opinion “eh”. He originally wanted to see it over Christmas Break, but he’s really unsure if the plot will make sense in the whole storyline sense.
Personally, I just want to see what they are doing with Loki as I really enjoyed the tv series.
Another mom of a 13 yo. He is thrilled and we had to watch ALL the Marvels over the span of the last 2 years Including the series like Loki et al.
he is excited and I will be somewhat relieved that it finally all comes to an end…it was a nice time though.
We still love Loki!
This trailer shows the weakness of the post Endgame MCU. Superhero movies live or die on the charisma of the actors involved. Trying to make multiple ensemble movies instead of the solo stories that kicked off the Infinity Saga was a big mistake. Turns out that’s a James Gunn specialty combined with a knack for casting a mix of unknowns and beloved stars we kinda forgot about.
I’ll show up for Simu Liu. Shang Chi is one of my favorite stories in this universe and deserved more. But like you, I’m trying to figure out why they cast an actor wholly associated with one of their most iconic heroes as an entirely different character and playing a villain? Is there some Iron Man crossover here? RDJ gets on my last nerve generally, on and off screen, but my son will want me to go, so go I will.
I am assuming there is going to be a twist that links Doom and Iron Man. Doom likely comes from the same universe as Fantastic Four, which is not the on in MCU cannon.
It’s already been announced that RDJ is playing Doom so 🤷♀️
The trailer was EPIC. Old school first gen Marvel is BACK. 🔥
Not excited for this at all. Their latest phases haven’t worked out so great so they seem to be going back to square 1. Also, I noticed I didn’t see Captain Marvel at all. Or any of The Eternals. Boo.
I would be way more excited for this if they hadn’t sidelined so many of the women superheroes to seemingly appease all of the incels. Where is Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, Monica Rambeau, Scarlet Witch (we know she’s not actually dead, come on), Agatha Harkness, Wasp, Okoye? Why is there only one X-woman and why is it Mystique? Where are the Eternals? No Thena, Sersi, or Makkari?? We barely even saw Ghost in the trailers… I love Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm and she was a stand-out in the F4 movie (which I loved) but I need more.
I agree with you. I was one of the biggest fans of the Disney Marvel films. I never missed a film. However, I have no interest in the current slate of films and I definitely am not interested in contributing to Robert Downey Jr’s retirement fund. The last film I saw was Captain America: Brave New World. The breaking point for me came when a decision was made, no doubt swayed by incels or bots, to focus on white men super heroes and not highlight or feature any women or minorities in major roles. My understanding as someone who does not read the comics is that the Marvel Universe is inclusive. I would have loved to see a film focusing on Namor and sequels to The Eternals and Shang Chi. Marvel hinted including Charlize Theron in a Dr. Strange film. What happened to that potential story? One of the biggest mistakes that management made was to get rid of Victoria Alonzo. She served as executive producer on some of their best films and those films had a clear vision in storytelling. Disney gave a weak and pathetic excuse for letting her go. It now seems as if there is no plan other than a money grab. Give the male masses a disjointed film perhaps written with the aide of AI but include lots of cameos. Fanboys won’t notice that it’s garbage but the studio will make their money nonetheless. I really admire Christopher Nolan ignoring the possibility of receiving hate from incels and bots in the casting of HIS film and hiring the actors he wanted to hire to tell the story he wanted to tell.
You didn’t see Black Panther? It’s Shuri.
That whole cast is people of color and they’re in the trailer.
Yes, I saw both Black Panther and Wakanda Forever. What’s interesting about Black Panther is that there were people on the Disney Board (Peltz and Perlmutter) who didn’t want to make Black Panther. My point is that there is an obvious reluctance from Disney to make films that feature women, people of color and black people in major roles as the heroes excluding the possibility that there may be a third Black Panther installment. Marvel seems to have abandoned sequels to films that star or feature a diverse cast (ex.: Shang Chi, The Eternals, Charlize Theron featured in a Dr. Strange film, Monica Rambeau, etc.) in favor of making films where the hero is the typical white male superhero.
The last marcel movie/show i enjoyed was The Marvels movie. It was a cartoon brought to life. I like it. It was a movie about consequences. It has some grossness but it wasnt to bad.
The rest have been too much stunt casting and too much fan-service. The scripts have been flimsy. After watching Dr strange M.O.M i will no longer pay a premium for 3d marvel movies!
It just seem like cash grabs at this point.
Iron Man 1 was the last time i like gwyn paltrow in a movie. Lol.
I have the same feeling about this movie as I had for the FIFA halftime show – lots of artists and franchises that I like on their own but the cast got so large that it’s nearly impossible to tell a coherent story and it may just become a series of cameos or clips strung together. I love a team-up superhero movie, but part of the appeal is giving time for the new heroes to meet each other, have some initial conflict ( a staple of Marvel) and then begrudgingly they become a team. With more than 20 names on the bill from different franchises, there’s simply not enough time to develop that. Basically, by attempting to serve every fanbase what they think we want, I fear that Doomsday will not end up serving anybody particularly well.
Not excited for this.
I like Loki — and his bantering with Thor, until Chris and Tom had a falling out, the Wakandans, Shang Chi, Magneto and Professor X.
What I can do without is RDJr as Doctor Doom. I remember how Keanu was interested sometime in the last millennium.
So I’m quite sure we won’t go to see this in a cinema.
Iirc KR was interested in the role that went to cumberbatch
Somewhere in an old side storyline, doctor doom and Ironman are the same person. That already existed.
When RDJ was revealed as doctor doom it wasn’t a big surprise
I am too confused to follow it all anymore. Different timelines, dimensions, versions of a character, and now RDJ back? Chris Evans? I don’t get it.
It is a multiverse story. Brings together multiple universes and continuities. marvel has been doing a multiverse story for a while and it is finally concluding.
Yes, at this point it’s homework for me, and I already have a job.
@DAISYCHAIN – absolutely agree with you, it’s just too much now unless you’re a big fan and follow and keep track of it all. They’re fun movies, but I don’t have to time or care to dive into the MCU complexities anymore :’)
Meh. I’m with Kaiser wake me up for the next Black Panther movie. I want to see if its true about recasting T’Challa’s character or if they will rapid age his son.
Just watched the trailer. Thanks for posting. I hate most of the mcu casting choices so being overwhelmed with so many people is a good thing for me. I might see this one. I need a few more trailers to determine if the story is there, just like @ Littlepenguin son.
They should have just recast Kang and continued with that arc. This looks like a mess.