Prince Harry appeared on FIFA After Hours & ranked the all-time Harrys

The FIFA World Cup final was held yesterday in New Jersey. Spain won, scoring a goal in extra time. Hours later, Prince Harry was a guest on FIFA After Hours, hosted by James Corden. Corden has been hosting this special program throughout the World Cup, discussing the matches of the day and doing skits with various soccer stars. Corden previewed Harry’s appearance weeks ago, and I thought it was cute that they waited until the last episode.
As of this writing, Fox Sports hasn’t put any of the clips of Harry’s appearance on YouTube (there were some on Twitter though). Honestly, Harry didn’t make any big news. Corden complimented him on Invictus and Harry spoke about founding the games and how important Invictus has been for many veterans. They talked about soccer (football) and what sports Harry played as a kid. Harry said that the bronze-medal match on Saturday between England and France felt like the real final, and that England went out there, feeling loose. He analyzed England’s semifinal loss to Argentina as well, basically arguing that it was due to mindset and nerves.
Corden also brought up their previous attempts to rank the “all-time Harrys,” between Prince Harry, Harry Styles, Harry Kane and Harry Potter. The Duke of Sussex made his definitive ranking: 1. Styles, 2. Kane, and tied for third, Prince and Potter.
The definitive Top 4 British Harrys ranking, from none other than Prince Harry.⬇️
obviously for me:
1. Potter
2. Prince
3. Styles
4. Kane pic.twitter.com/BTzGH9CnyI
— Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) July 20, 2026
James refers to football as soccer and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex was not thrilled 😂 pic.twitter.com/I8bSSrR3Ar
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 20, 2026
Prince Harry Duke of Sussex has some ideas on what England football needs to do to get to a FIFA World Cup Final 🏴 pic.twitter.com/IoOzCr97rh
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 20, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Meghan’s Instagram.
Prince Harry just effortlessly oozes charisma
He really does 😍
This was so much fun. Much needed atm. Harry comes across as so natural and at ease. I always find myself smiling watching him.
(For fellow fans of JP Caonabo, he thinks Harry could be sending us a message: https://unpacked4.wordpress.com/2026/07/20/prince-harrys-message-to-britain-its-time-to-unclench/)
He’ll never be King, but will always be the Prince of Hearts
couldn’t agree more
Absolutely 💞👏🏼
Liz’s dad wasn’t supposed to be King either.
Why James Cordon is still around baffles me. Even in the smallest doses he grates on my nerves but Harry gets on well with him.
You’re doing so well! You’ve put out all the tabloid talking points perfectly, I’m sure your bosses are thrilled.
@connie, what are you talking about? james cordon has a long history of being insufferable.
Perhaps don’t reply if you, as you said yourself, don’t know what I’m talking about.
touche! i’ll just sit here in ignorance while you make deranged veiled comments. you know, i think you’re really interesting.
🤣🤣🤣
I watched the clips. He’s so charismatic and comfortable in his own skin. Leaving the UK was one the best decisions he’s made.
Aaaand he was looking fit too just saying
The ginger had a beautiful tan and looking fit!
PRINCE HOT GINGE. Thank-you @michaelK
What I love about Harry is that — unlike his brother — his humor is genuine and never punches down.
You can put him in every setting and he’s easy like Sunday morning.
I just flat out adore Harry. I’m old enough to be his mother, so I can shamelessly say he’s just a darlin’ blue-eyed boy.
I’m so happy that he is clearly living a life that gives him ease, and confidence, and lots of worthwhile people to lavish love on and receive love from in return.
Another grandma here who has felt like a protector since his mum died .
I am so proud of him and I think recently the tide has started to turn for him .
The media keep targeting ,but normal people are starting to see the lies .