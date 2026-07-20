Prince Harry appeared on FIFA After Hours & ranked the all-time Harrys

The FIFA World Cup final was held yesterday in New Jersey. Spain won, scoring a goal in extra time. Hours later, Prince Harry was a guest on FIFA After Hours, hosted by James Corden. Corden has been hosting this special program throughout the World Cup, discussing the matches of the day and doing skits with various soccer stars. Corden previewed Harry’s appearance weeks ago, and I thought it was cute that they waited until the last episode.

As of this writing, Fox Sports hasn’t put any of the clips of Harry’s appearance on YouTube (there were some on Twitter though). Honestly, Harry didn’t make any big news. Corden complimented him on Invictus and Harry spoke about founding the games and how important Invictus has been for many veterans. They talked about soccer (football) and what sports Harry played as a kid. Harry said that the bronze-medal match on Saturday between England and France felt like the real final, and that England went out there, feeling loose. He analyzed England’s semifinal loss to Argentina as well, basically arguing that it was due to mindset and nerves.

Corden also brought up their previous attempts to rank the “all-time Harrys,” between Prince Harry, Harry Styles, Harry Kane and Harry Potter. The Duke of Sussex made his definitive ranking: 1. Styles, 2. Kane, and tied for third, Prince and Potter.

The definitive Top 4 British Harrys ranking, from none other than Prince Harry.⬇️

obviously for me:

1. Potter

2. Prince

3. Styles

4. Kane pic.twitter.com/BTzGH9CnyI — Nico Mac (@Nicomac_666) July 20, 2026

James refers to football as soccer and Prince Harry Duke of Sussex was not thrilled 😂 pic.twitter.com/I8bSSrR3Ar — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 20, 2026

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex has some ideas on what England football needs to do to get to a FIFA World Cup Final 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/IoOzCr97rh — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 20, 2026