Andrew & Tristan Tate were arrested by US Marshals in Miami

Just after Christmas 2022, violent misogynists Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania for human trafficking and other horrific crimes. Months later, they were criminally charged in Romania and they were imprisoned awaiting trial. Then, magically, in February 2025, the Trump administration did a deal with the Romanians and suddenly Andrew and Tristan Tate flew to Florida, which is one of several “bases” they have in the US (they also spend a lot of time in LA). Florida law enforcement wasn’t happy with the Trump administration’s deal, and they opened up investigations into the Tate brothers as well. Well, on Saturday, the Tate brothers were arrested and taken into custody in Miami. Apparently, they were apprehended by US Marshals…
Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in Miami … just before Andrew was set to cohost a bareknuckle boxing event.
The Tates were taken into custody Saturday afternoon outside the James L. Knight Center … an event space in the downtown area of the South Florida city where IBA Bareknuckle 6 is set to go down.
We’ve obtained photos and video of Andrew and Tristan being arrested … which show the two brothers after the cuffs have been slapped on them. A member of law enforcement tells the assembled crowd to back up as agents check behind their ears before loading them into the back of several cars.
Law enforcement sources confirmed the U.S. Marshal Service carried out the arrests. The charges are not known at this time.
The pair of brothers have had legal troubles for years … including spending several months in a Romanian prison in early 2023. They were indicted on sex trafficking charges in the Eastern European country.
Andrew and Tristan returned to the United States in early 2025 … insisting they were innocent shortly after their plane landed in Fort Lauderdale, FL. In early April of that year, an attorney involved in a civil suit with the brothers told us they were in the crosshairs of a federal investigation.
The brothers are also facing legal issues in the United Kingdom … where 21 charges have been authorized against them — 11 for Andrew and 10 for Tristan. It’s unclear if this arrest has anything to do with that case.
[From TMZ]
Per Reuters, British authorities have criminally charged Andrew and Tristan Tate with rape, bodily harm and trafficking, with 38 new counts all total. British authorities asked the US Marshal Service to arrest the Tates ahead of extradition, given that the Tates have dual citizenship in the UK and US. British authorities identified FOUR new victims. God, I hope these two are tangling with the American, British and Romanian justice system for the rest of their lives.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Miami, FL – Andrew Tate, 38, and his brother Tristan Tate, 36, left Romania while under criminal investigation over a string of allegations, including human trafficking and sex with a minor. Pictured here arriving in Fort Lauderdale this morning.
Pictured: Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate
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Miami, FL – Andrew Tate, 38, and his brother Tristan Tate, 36, left Romania while under criminal investigation over a string of allegations, including human trafficking and sex with a minor. Pictured here arriving in Fort Lauderdale this morning.
Pictured: Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate
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Miami, FL – Andrew Tate, 38, and his brother Tristan Tate, 36, left Romania while under criminal investigation over a string of allegations, including human trafficking and sex with a minor. Pictured here arriving in Fort Lauderdale this morning.
Pictured: Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate
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Miami, FL – Andrew Tate, 38, and his brother Tristan Tate, 36, left Romania while under criminal investigation over a string of allegations, including human trafficking and sex with a minor. Pictured here arriving in Fort Lauderdale this morning.
Pictured: Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate
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Malibu, CA April 27, 2026 – Andrew and Tristan Tate made a rare public outing amid ongoing criminal investigation as they leave Nobu Malibu after a late dinner with friends and several mystery women. The brothers are currently under criminal investigation in Romania and the U.K., where they face charges for rape and human trafficking.
Pictured: Andrew Tate
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Los Angeles, CA Andrew Tate made a rare public outing as he was seen leaving Nobu Malibu after a late dinner with friends and several mystery women.
Pictured: Andrew Tate
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This fool and his loser brother has cause so much trauma and pain to so many women and young men. His influence is is beyond belief. I’m glad they were arrested. Bury them under the jail.
I hope they are extradited to the UK ASAP, because Florida is under DeathSantis, and we can’t put it past him to pardon them for the FL charges.
Same. My preference would have been for them to stay in the Romanian jail & rot forever.
Welcome news, they never should have been allowed here in the first place. (That outfit was laughable also a bright purple dress shirt and capri dress pants yikes!😳)
I normally ignore any reports regarding these 2 deviants but watched a couple of news reports that kept popping up on my timeline. This is huge!! One report stated that the brothers had 59 charges! Their alleged crimes are horrific. I hope the UK successfully prosecutes both of them and gets justice for the survivors! They deserve imprisonment and then some…
The extensive harm these ridiculous brothers have done to society as a whole with their “manosphere” nonsense and toxic “advice” to the millions of young men and boys who follow them is incalculable. They encouraged many of their millions of their devoted male followers to vote for the Felon, which they did. Imo, the Felon had his admin bully and/or bribe the Romanian authorities into dropping their investigations into the brothers and releasing them as a reward for helping to get him elected. These “alpha male” social media influencers weren’t smart enough to take the win, enjoy their freedom and lay low. Nope, in order to keep their grifts and crimes going, they maintained their high profile by continuously travelling, and flaunting their freedom, their riches and the return of their seized assets. They probably assumed that the Felon would always protect them.
Good to see them arrested, but I’m not sure they’ll be extradited, as the Felon’s maladministration might get involved again.
Andrew Tate’s purple shirt was very revealing to anyone who is curious about side effects of testosterone — visible gynecomastia.
I was wondering what was wrong with his chest🤢
Long overdue
You really should have used a pic from the actual arrest because he made such a great effort to dress perfectly for the occasion. <3
Comedian Lisandra Vazquez FTW!!!!😆🤣 [Her Karoline Leavitt, Melania & Kris Jenner shorts are also aces]
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/RzQPr7kLTGM
OMG!!! That’s the best!!! Thanks for the link!
Hahaha! Wonderful! 🤣
That video is awesome! Thank you!
I just watched a news compilation video of the arrest, Andrew’s ensemble briefly stole focus from his fedora-wearing brother. Agents removed the hat, revealing Tristan’s downy bald head.
According to Aaron Parnas YT channel, the brothers were just in DC, partying w/ DT’s special envoy Paolo Zampoli –who has associations w/ Epstein, marrying one of the ‘models’ scouted from S.America & recently had her deported by federal agents when their divorce got ugly. Zampoli credits himself w/ introducing DT to Melania Knauss. The brothers also visited the congressional office of House Rep Wesley Hunt (R-TX) [who recently ran for John Cornyn’s senate seat]
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/_oq2sWvzKHw
“A member of law enforcement tells the assembled crowd to back up as agents check behind their ears before loading them into the back of several cars.“
Please educate me. Why are they checking behind their ears?
I watched the arrest video TMZ had. There was no ‘checking behind the ears’, there was a guy in a gold jacket removing the gold necklaces of one Tate (don’t know which is which, don’t care) & had a bit of difficulty getting them over his head & around his ears. TMZ was right there so you’d think their own experience would mean better reporting…. Oh, wait, forgot for a sec who they were! 😉
Everyone please google what he had on when he was handcuffed and arrested. Instagram has coined it the Peg Bundy outfit – capris a purple blouse and ballet flats. He even had his feet position in a ballet stance when they handcuffed him. My favorite comment said they were arrested by the fashion police.
Jokes aside, I hope they never see the light of day. This is even better than when he got an ass whooping in the boxing ring. May his days in prison be long and as terrifying as the torture he inflicted on others.
the shop the look comments are amazing. these two are so awful, there are no words to describe how much punishment i hope awaits them in this life and whatever is next. but if i can make fun of their temu outfits i can and i will. i don’t know if i can share another content creator here, but if i can, i recommend checking out artlust (@artlusts) on youtube (i’m sure she’s on other platforms, too). she’s an art historian who did a few videos on this topic (she had a much longer but less free but still worth it article about it on her substack). all of her stuff is worth a checkout, but the tate stuff is andrew tate and menswear, why men are jerks: masculinity, art and the male gaze, and power and dress: how clothing signals authority in art history. as an art historian who loves fashion, i love her content.
Thank you for sharing this! I will check it out – I love this type of content!
I really hope prison is hell for the Tate brothers. Helps that they have such punchable faces and a lot of inmates will want kick their asses based on their crimes and for status. I hope they are not placed in isolation for long.
Sadly, those aren’t ballet flats, just loafers. But the tight capris, purple shirt and masses of jewelry cry out for kitten heels.
Guess who’s next in line behind Russell Brand and Conner Mcgregor to start carrying bibles, wearing large crucifixes, and proclaiming their “Christianity”.
To hate gay people so much, he sure likes to draw fashion inspiration from us!
Internet is going WILD after those capri pants!
I really hope this is the point where the Tates find out that 47’s word is flimsier than his cheap toilet paper.
50/50 on whether the demented old murderer decides to refuse extradition because he’s feeling extra bitchy, or perhaps instead someone gets in his ear and tells him these pieces of human garbage are not worth the political capital, and 47 takes the “I never met them, I don’t know them” route.
Why wasn’t this filth in jail months … years ago?
They were in a Romanian jail, trump ‘made a deal’ to get them back here.
Now convict those nasty bastards. And jail them.
Quite the metrosexual look for a misogynist. Tate must have been channeling in inner Audrey Hepburn.
A win is a win but Im skeptical. Did the uk get new information? Is this the beginning of a court swap? Is this a distraction?
Like someone else wrote “why now”. Why not last year. Does this mean prince andrew will be speaking to the fbi? Did the tate’s upset someone high up in the usa?