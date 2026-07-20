Andrew & Tristan Tate were arrested by US Marshals in Miami

Just after Christmas 2022, violent misogynists Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania for human trafficking and other horrific crimes. Months later, they were criminally charged in Romania and they were imprisoned awaiting trial. Then, magically, in February 2025, the Trump administration did a deal with the Romanians and suddenly Andrew and Tristan Tate flew to Florida, which is one of several “bases” they have in the US (they also spend a lot of time in LA). Florida law enforcement wasn’t happy with the Trump administration’s deal, and they opened up investigations into the Tate brothers as well. Well, on Saturday, the Tate brothers were arrested and taken into custody in Miami. Apparently, they were apprehended by US Marshals…

Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in Miami … just before Andrew was set to cohost a bareknuckle boxing event.

The Tates were taken into custody Saturday afternoon outside the James L. Knight Center … an event space in the downtown area of the South Florida city where IBA Bareknuckle 6 is set to go down.

We’ve obtained photos and video of Andrew and Tristan being arrested … which show the two brothers after the cuffs have been slapped on them. A member of law enforcement tells the assembled crowd to back up as agents check behind their ears before loading them into the back of several cars.

Law enforcement sources confirmed the U.S. Marshal Service carried out the arrests. The charges are not known at this time.

The pair of brothers have had legal troubles for years … including spending several months in a Romanian prison in early 2023. They were indicted on sex trafficking charges in the Eastern European country.

Andrew and Tristan returned to the United States in early 2025 … insisting they were innocent shortly after their plane landed in Fort Lauderdale, FL. In early April of that year, an attorney involved in a civil suit with the brothers told us they were in the crosshairs of a federal investigation.

The brothers are also facing legal issues in the United Kingdom … where 21 charges have been authorized against them — 11 for Andrew and 10 for Tristan. It’s unclear if this arrest has anything to do with that case.