Duchess Meghan’s reunion with King Charles ‘wasn’t entirely warm & fuzzy’

The usual outlets are still cycling through their fantasies, lies and smears about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Whenever Harry and Meghan even look at England out of the corner of their eye, it’s headline news for a week, so obviously, the Sussex family’s visit just after the Fourth of July is probably going to be one of the biggest “royal stories” of the summer. It’s funny because the British press is absolutely furious that they didn’t get photos of Meghan or the kids. Meghan hasn’t been seen in public in months and she’s starving the press. Well, one royal biographer thinks he has the inside scoop:
The royal family reunion may not have gone as planned for Meghan Markle.
“One gets the sense that, from Meghan’s perspective, the reunion with Charles and Camilla wasn’t entirely warm and fuzzy,” royal author Christopher Andersen told Page Six earlier this week.
However, a palace source questioned how Andersen would be privy to what had been a “private family-only meeting.”
[From Page Six]
This goes along with People Magazine quoting “a source who knows the couple” and claiming that Meghan thought the week of chaos was “painful” and “humiliating” but she always “lets Harry lead” when it comes to his family. A lot of people have set out to “humiliate” Harry and Meghan, and when those schemes fail, they ascribe humiliation and pain to H&M anyway. Granted, I doubt Meghan was thrilled with what happened, but since she’s not saying anything, take this with a grain of salt.
Meanwhile, Hello Magazine had an exclusive about Harry’s plans regarding the Windsors for the next 12 months or so.
Prince Harry is hoping for more family reunions with King Charles and has reignited his security protection quest, HELLO! understands. The Duke, 41, is said to be feeling “buoyed” and “energised” after his children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, reunited with their grandfather for the first time in four years earlier this month.
Harry is “hoping” for future reunions between his family in the UK and will continue in his bid for taxpayer-funded security.
A source tells HELLO!: “He will pursue it until RAVEC agree to enact the terms of reference that were made clear in front of a judge in the judicial review. It’s about the Home Office doing what they committed to in court.”
That includes convening a Risk Management Board to assess threats against him. HELLO! understands Harry has not undergone one for seven years.
Prince Harry will next be in the UK for the WellChild awards in September, which he attends every year. The Duke will also travel to Britain for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, after marking the one-year-to-go events earlier this month.
[From Hello Magazine]
I’m not surprised that Harry plans to return to the UK in September – he has done that for the past four years now, and clearly it’s a convenient time for him to schedule his charity visits. I would not be shocked if he met with his father yet again, although I’m sure that will be the topic of many tabloid stories and columns in the next eight weeks or so. As for the security stuff… as much as the royalists wanted to cover up the reality of the situation, the truth remains that Harry’s security assessment was paused and no one told him until THIS MONTH.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Duchess of Sussex takes part in the Scar Tree Walk in Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia. The Scar Tree Walk is a journey connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and histories of the Kulin Nation
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take part in an educational Aboriginal walk on the banks of the Yarra River in Melbourne, Australia.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Melbourne, AUSTRALIA Prince Harry & Meghan Markle attend Swinburne University in Hawthorn, Melbourne.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit and meet patients and their family members during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex takes part a therapy session in the Kelpie garden with adolescent patients during a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, on day one of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex is presented with a Western Bulldogs scarf during a visit to Movember at the Western Bulldogs HQ at Mission Whitten Oval, in Footscray, Melbourne, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 15 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex observing wreath laying during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex lays a wreath during the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Canberra, on day two of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Canberra, Australia
When: 14 Apr 2026
Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, for a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex meets young advocates during a visit to Batyr, a mental health engagement programme, at Swinburne University of Technology in Hawthorn, Melbourne, Victoria, on day three of the royal trip to Australia
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Melbourne, Australia
When: 16 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pose for a selfie photo with wellwishers at Man O’War Steps, next to the Sydney Opera House, before taking part in a sailing event with members of Invictus Australia in Sydney Harbour, on day four of the royal trip to Australia.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 17 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I take what Andersen says with a grain of salt. After what the senior royals did, Meghan would be polite but not warm and fuzzy. Why would she be warm and fuzzy?
She already was warm and fuzzy and got crucified for it.
Polite would be all they could get from her now. What she was thinking the entire time…. That would’ve interesting to hear.
They really just want to hear that she was on her knees begging and grovelling. She was polite because she is polite. She was never impressed by them because they aren’t impressive and they’ve never recovered.
I don’t understand how “one gets the sense” if nothing has been revealed from that meeting.
No one is criticizing Meghan for not being warm and fuzzy. What this fan fiction purports is that the meeting itself was not warm and fuzzy. Given Charles’ need to adhere to royal protocol and Camilla’s general coldness, I can see where this was probably true. I have no doubt the brief reunion was terribly civil and stiff upper lip etiquette was observed.
“palace source questioned how Andersen would be privy to what had been a “private family-only meeting”
Well obviously, it’s because either Fred or Gladys deliberately leaked, or seeded their particular narrative with the press, like they always have done.
The usual gutter rat creating their own storyline then dispute later to create noise surrounding the Sussexes. On many of these elderly gutter rats death bed, they are going to screaming Harry and Meghan. The obsession is real
I’m sure the meeting in general was not warm and fuzzy, but no way is Meghan or anyone on team Sussex talking to ….*checks notes* Christopher Anderson, a royal biographer.
It’s delusional to think she would give any of those “royal biographers” any information since they get all their talking points directly from BP, KP and the men in grey behind the curtain.. I certainly wouldn’t have been warm and fuzzy after all the underhanded manipulation that the leftovers were doing that was putting my family in very real danger I think everyone can understand that but whatever Meghan felt she has not stated and this is just realistic sounding make believe.
🎯
One gets the sense from the British media’s perspective, that they’re salty that they overplayed their hand and now they have nothing to write about in their articles or future books. It’s coming up on two weeks now and they have no photos, no Instagram posts, the clues about what Meghan or the kids wore, what they did while they were there.
They don’t know who they may have seen outside of Charles and Camilla, where Harry may have taken them to show them the UK. Just a goose egg of information. So now they are speculating on how they must have felt. Meghan seems to take the summer off, or at least off from public appearances so they really did shoot themselves in the foot during silly season.
@Dee(2) I agree with this take. I don’t think the BM thought they would be starved of any Meghan content during the whole visit and they’ve played themselves. The press made such a big deal out of taxpayer funded security, that plenty of non royals and VIPs get, and somehow still thought Meghan would be out and about with Harry giving them content. If anyone should have been advocating for Harry on the security issue it should have been the BM. Now that have nothing and are made about it. They rode the royals’ coattails out of a huge payday. Meghan was going to be in the UK for public visits and they screwed themselves.
Only thing we know for sure is the horse stand G&Ts.
It’s interesting that the palace questioned Anderson on this. Looks like they want to show any leaks aren’t coming from them.
🎯
Seems fairly straight forward, the journalist knows nothing but he gets paid to produce something, so he produces something. What it is is something that pays his bills, It doesn’t matter what it is.
It truly doesn’t matter what it is as long as it’s negative and demeaning. That’s the mission – supporting the fragile snowflake leftover egos.
As others have said I think Meghan would have been polite but guarded. All this talk about trust, she’s well within her right to not trust anyone in the Royal Family. As for what Hello understands and is said to be, Harry has not indicated that he was giving up on getting the risk assessment so I think it’s easy to deduce that he will fight for it until he gets it.
I realize this is not post-specific…but the layout of my Celebitchy has changed…when I click on an article, the stupid ads are now crowding the body of the article, nearly cutting off the ends of the words on the right margin. Shrinking my reading area…if anyone knows a fix for this I’d be thrilled if you share!
I use Safari browser instead of google or chrome and that seems to help.
Upload duck duck go. No ads on this freeby browser.
+1 for duckduckgo.
+2 for duckduckgo.
+3 for duck duck go
I’m going through the same thing. The ad – often a video ad, not a print – covers part of the article or obscures my comment as I write. The videos resist closing, even after repeated attempts and I have to close and reopen the page. Imma have to get an ad blocker because this used to be uncommon, but it’s now more frequent.
That’s when I switched to safari. I tried ad blockers on chrome and google but it didn’t make any difference.
We use ublock origin. You can’t use it if you’re running Chrome. We are firefox users at my house.
I change my VPN to Albania. Minimal to zero ads 🙂
But I also love Brave and DuckDuckGo browsers. They don’t collect and sell your data like Google does
Yes all the ads promoting Trump crap like his wrestling match crowds out the articles. It’s a “deal with it, I’m making beaucoup bucks scenario.”
These people and the way they project their nonsense onto Meghan. She’s a grown-up and a mother and her priority in this situation might actually have been making her children happy, not winning over the king as her new best friend? The snubbing and shunning that went on after QE2 died were visible and striking and yet she behaved with dignity and composure. Their pettiness cannot touch her. I don’t know why they keep trying.
I totally agree with you!
They are making fools of themselves.
They really are – and it’s not going to look good historically, lol!
The children probably would have picked up on Meghan acting different from normal. So I’m sure she did what was necessary to keep them from feeling any tension from her.
Page Six, People, nor Hello Magazine reliable sources with their “sources” when it comes to Harry and Meghan.
WellChild Awards are every year in September for as long as I’ve been following Harry and Meghan. And I think Invictus Games Spirit Awards are planned for September.
Why do I think Camellia made a phone call to Anderson? (Though at the same time, I think Charles laid down the law with her to not leak anything — and I think even Camellia knows when to not push it with him, but still…she can’t help herself, even if what she is telling him is not true.)
This was my feeling as well. That she couldn’t help herself and gave up this small morsel. The palace not knowing what calls Camilla made, and maybe knowing that Charles is serious about keeping quiet about their meeting, denied any leaking.
If this had been William, he wouldn’t be so restrained in his criticism, even when he makes things up, his seething bitterness always shows through.
So funny how committed British institutions are to the fiction that we are controlled by state administration/bureaucracy and not the other way around. Talk about the most passive-aggressive culture in the world.
I think Harry is probably content having seen Charles this summer, and having had his kids in the same room with their grandfather.
I’m guessing that a small dose of Charles goes a long way.
The rota is desperate for the Sussexes to be desperate.
How the f-ck does anyone know if it were a completely private visit? Even zero information turns into criticism and hate for the Sussexes!
I’ve talked about growing up in a semi-public life (parents were big fish in a very specific pond) before and, let me tell you, one skill my entire family and I have in spades is the ability to be not just polite, but professionally pleasant, in exactly the right social measure for exactly the right duration of a social encounter. It comes in handy when you’re meeting with/hosting people you can’t stand (who have even sought to undermine you in the past), when you’re feeling under the weather that day, when you just got bad news, or when you just don’t like the people or event. It might seem fake to outsiders, but it’s much less dramatic than that. It’s just socially polite and professionally pleasant.
The reason, as my mom explained it to me long ago, is that it you are “polite but cool,” (or worse) that speaks just as loudly or louder than if you were outright unpleasant and it will certainly launch more gossip, pulling focus to you and distracting from whatever reason you are there. It can also be used against you, captured on film, and absolutely will be ammunition against you later.
When you are polite, professional, smile when appropriate, compliment the one thing you can find to compliment (“what a lovely shade of yellow” is a lovely shade of yellow even on a deceitful witch, so you compliment the yellow hat or whatever and move on with your life, as my mom would say), and keep it moving no one can get a foothold (unless they make something up and you can’t control that) and if you are there for a cause, charity, or purpose (or your spouse or children in this case) nothing is taken from it.
People ask me all the time how I get along so well with one of my spouse’s exes when they come to town to visit. I don’t. But we always find something to talk about for a few minutes and I’m always polite and pleasant for the one hour or two a year we are in the same place. No one outside of the situation will ever have a clue as to how I actually feel.
So I am certain Meghan was socially polite, professionally pleasant, and did nothing to make her husband and children’s visit about her, take away from their experience, or give the staff or Camilla something to use against her (knowing she can’t control if they make something up), then she got the heck out of there. Anyone who says different is lying.
I really enjoyed what you wrote! It’s very how I move through work and other social situations but I’ve never heard it described so eloquently!
Thank you for giving us an inside look in those social circles and explaining the why. I find it so interesting.
Sounds like how I was taught, that certain things are social or family obligations. No one says you have to be gushy or stay all day. You show up, dress appropriately, mind your manners, be polite, thank whomever invited you/the host, or pay your condolences to the right person and then go off and live your life. I had to put this into practice recently when a good friend of my spouse was getting married, to the person they had an affair with, and their affair blew up two marriages with children involved. I knew this person’s partner and the demise of their marriage was painful to the partner and all who knew them. I had zero desire to attend the wedding of these two people who shat on their unaware partners, but my spouse felt obligated to attend and asked me to go along. So I went, to support my spouse. I followed the above guidelines and was able to go home with my integrity intact. I suspect Meghan did something similar.
Harry has every right to want to visit the UK. If he’s still insistent on repairing things with his family, that’s his call.
But if I were Meghan, I’d be saying “enough is enough” in regards to involving her and the children, with or without security. Neither she or the kids deserve to be exposed to that toxic family. They don’t need the toxic British media exposure. I hope she has the courage to say “enough of this.”
My Lord, they’re imagining scenarios and writing them as fact….
Fredi, just another Tuesday.
I am still of the opinion and that would be my opinion only that Meghan should have stayed the f away from chuck and cowmilla and never bought her kids to see either of them . Those people don’t deserve Meghan and her goodness and to be any where near those two innocent babies. Chucky and cowmilla are of the devil . After all the shit they did to her . Harry would have been them without me or my children. The only difference between Meghan bad dad Tommy and Chucky is that one has palaces, jewelry and more Money than anyone needs , but at the end of the day, they are both rotten fathers to the core
What I don’t understand is the narrative that the Sussexes are broke! brokety broke so that’s why they want to be in the RF’s good graces. But they’re doing that via their vacation house in Portugal that Meghan is having Soho House decorate. Sure that all tracks.
Ok
This entire things makes me enraged. I keep thinking about Megan in black walking down the street before the Queen’s funeral. She just looked so on edge and fragile, and now we know for a fact that people have been incarcerated due to threats and attempts of violence against Harry and Meghan. She is so strong, I assume the main reason she will go to the UK is to support Harry and watch over her babies. I wish they had more public support. I appreciate it this space being for being sane. XO