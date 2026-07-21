Duchess Meghan’s reunion with King Charles ‘wasn’t entirely warm & fuzzy’

The usual outlets are still cycling through their fantasies, lies and smears about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Whenever Harry and Meghan even look at England out of the corner of their eye, it’s headline news for a week, so obviously, the Sussex family’s visit just after the Fourth of July is probably going to be one of the biggest “royal stories” of the summer. It’s funny because the British press is absolutely furious that they didn’t get photos of Meghan or the kids. Meghan hasn’t been seen in public in months and she’s starving the press. Well, one royal biographer thinks he has the inside scoop:

The royal family reunion may not have gone as planned for Meghan Markle. “One gets the sense that, from Meghan’s perspective, the reunion with Charles and Camilla wasn’t entirely warm and fuzzy,” royal author Christopher Andersen told Page Six earlier this week. However, a palace source questioned how Andersen would be privy to what had been a “private family-only meeting.”

[From Page Six]

This goes along with People Magazine quoting “a source who knows the couple” and claiming that Meghan thought the week of chaos was “painful” and “humiliating” but she always “lets Harry lead” when it comes to his family. A lot of people have set out to “humiliate” Harry and Meghan, and when those schemes fail, they ascribe humiliation and pain to H&M anyway. Granted, I doubt Meghan was thrilled with what happened, but since she’s not saying anything, take this with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, Hello Magazine had an exclusive about Harry’s plans regarding the Windsors for the next 12 months or so.

Prince Harry is hoping for more family reunions with King Charles and has reignited his security protection quest, HELLO! understands. The Duke, 41, is said to be feeling “buoyed” and “energised” after his children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, reunited with their grandfather for the first time in four years earlier this month. Harry is “hoping” for future reunions between his family in the UK and will continue in his bid for taxpayer-funded security. A source tells HELLO!: “He will pursue it until RAVEC agree to enact the terms of reference that were made clear in front of a judge in the judicial review. It’s about the Home Office doing what they committed to in court.” That includes convening a Risk Management Board to assess threats against him. HELLO! understands Harry has not undergone one for seven years. Prince Harry will next be in the UK for the WellChild awards in September, which he attends every year. The Duke will also travel to Britain for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, after marking the one-year-to-go events earlier this month.

[From Hello Magazine]

I’m not surprised that Harry plans to return to the UK in September – he has done that for the past four years now, and clearly it’s a convenient time for him to schedule his charity visits. I would not be shocked if he met with his father yet again, although I’m sure that will be the topic of many tabloid stories and columns in the next eight weeks or so. As for the security stuff… as much as the royalists wanted to cover up the reality of the situation, the truth remains that Harry’s security assessment was paused and no one told him until THIS MONTH.