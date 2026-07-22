Jennifer Aniston dropped out of the ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’ adaptation

In 2022, Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, was published to widespread acclaim and millions of copies sold. McCurdy’s memoir is a tragic story about child stardom and her abusive-narcissist stage-mom. Since the memoir was such a huge bestseller, McCurdy was approached about developing her story for the small screen. Jason Reitman was attached to direct a series or limited series, but he dropped out because he wanted to make McCurdy’s story more comedic rather than, you know, a devastating story of child abuse. For the past year, Jennifer Aniston has been attached to play McCurdy’s mother in the series. Well, now Aniston has dropped out, citing scheduling conflicts.

Jennifer Aniston is out of Jennette McCurdy’s television adaptation of her hit memoir, “I’m Glad My Mom Died” … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the show is still being worked on and scripts are being written. However, we’re told at some point Jennifer backed out due to scheduling conflicts. The show has had a rocky development … last year it almost fell apart. The show was announced in June 2025 … with Jennifer attached as an executive producer and starring as the fictional version of Jennette’s mom. A couple of months later, Puck reported director Jason Reitman dropped out of the project due to creative differences with Jennette. The outlet reported Jennette was opposed to Jason trying to make the show more comedic than the memoir. Jason dropping out caused issues for the project. At the time, it was reported a new director needed to be found quickly … due to Jennifer’s busy schedule … which never happened. Now, Jennifer’s out too.

[From TMZ]

Can I be honest? I always thought Aniston’s casting was a bit too smart. Like, it would have been a moment for Aniston to shed her nice-girl typecasting and play a deeply unsympathetic monster. The role also would have hit close to home for Aniston, because her own mother was a narcissistic stage-mom who crossed her boundaries for years. Which is why I think the “scheduling conflicts” excuse is probably not the whole story. I wonder who will replace Aniston? It’s a pretty juicy role for an actress in their 40s or 50s.