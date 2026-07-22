Ella Langley achieved something only Whitney Houston & Mariah Carey have done

Low-key, Ella Langley is the biggest breakout/crossover country music star of the year. I tend to judge country stars’ crossover appeal on whether my local pop-music radio station plays their music, and that station has been playing Ella’s music constantly in recent months. That’s true across the US – Langley is all over the radio, not just country stations. Ella’s two big hits are “Be Her” and “Choosin’ Texas,” both from her album Dandelion, which came out in April. Both songs are crazy earworms. I’ve wondered if the Ella Langley phenomenon was overblown, but it turns out that “Choosin’ Texas” has now achieved the same kind of elite status as Whitney Houston’s cover of “I Will Always Love You.”
Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” has now joined Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” as a bona fide American classic. According to data released on Monday, it now ties those powerhouse songs as the only singles from solo women to spend 14 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. The only song to reign longer is Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” with 22 weeks — a run that is pretty impossible to beat, being how Christmas (and an associated chart bump) comes around every year. Right now, however, ‘Choosin’ Texas” isn’t showing any signs of slowing its momentum.
Neither is Langley. On July 16th, she played the biggest show of her Dandelion Tour yet: a sold-out date in Hamilton, Ontario, where she was joined by Madeline Edwards and Avery Anna as opening acts. She also donned a Ravens jersey two nights later after a wardrobe malfunction while opening for Morgan Wallen in Baltimore (surely endearing her to the Flock for life). The Alabama-born singer also holds three of the Top 10 spots on the Hot 100 currently, with “Be Her” at Number Three and her Wallen duet, “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” at Number Seven.
Yeah, so people are mad about this! That a country lady is up there with Whitney and Mariah. But I think multiple things are happening here – one, they keep changing the charting criteria to reflect streaming, and I’ve always been suspicious of the ever-changing chart methodology. It’s really difficult to compare the success of a 1992 song versus a 2026 song. But I also think that Ella really hit that sweet spot and people noticed – an authentic country sensibility with a mainstream appeal. I’m saying that because I can’t get these songs out of my head.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
One of the reasons I like this site is that I think it keeps me young. I have no idea who this person is or what song this is, but now i’ll listen to it lol.
Me too, listening now to ‘I just wanna be her’ (tells me this is a young woman, cause us more mature gals know the struggle it is just to be ourselves, never mind someone else). OTOH, my first love….oh, yeah, this would have been my theme song back in the day!!!
That all said, it keeps sounding like “I just wanna be hurt so bad” and I’m flinching, so probably not likely I’ll listen to this song again….I like the Texas one though.
I had never heard of her or heard her songs on the radio. Then I went to an Eric Church concert last summer where she opened for him. She and her band were great! Glad she’s getting noticed and getting lots of airtime!
Love her and happy to see she is getting the recognition she deserves
Interesting that she’s hitting the mainstream charts with very country sounding songs. Shania Twain had country mixes and also “international” ones, that Mutt remixed to be mainstream pop. Those were the ones that were the huge hits.
Always good to see another female country singer getting radio time. Bc that is a good thing. Obv she’s gotten more than just radio time. I’d love for it to usher in more of that.
2 things! These are great songs and I wonder why Kacey Musgraves didn’t get them because they’re very Kacey. And 2, there’s a thesis to be written about why that second song is popular at this moment in time. Jeesh.
Ew no. She was caught liking MAGA stuff
WHo else, besides her, was booked for Kid Rock’s Rock the Country concert? What ever happened with that?
Ok, I’ve listened to the songs here. Seems like they’re in the stalwart ‘achey breakey heart’ subcategory of country music. Her voice is fine and the songs are richly instrumented. But if you watch Maria Carey singing ‘We Belong Together’ on David Letterman in 2005, or Whitney Houston singing ‘I Will Always Love You’ at any point in time, Ella Langley’s offerings here are just not in the same “powerhouse song” league imho. She doesn’t give me goosebumps, regardless of Billboard’s charting methodology. Nice promo article for her though.