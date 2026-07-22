Mail: Travalyst’s new director once compared air travel to drunk driving!

Prince Harry formed Travalyst in 2019, just a few months before he walked away from the monarchy. It was always solely his project, his brainchild, his structure. Travalyst has now become a global non-profit which partners with blue-chip corporations to provide environmental data on air travel and tourism. Travalyst is not a royal patronage, it’s a stand-alone organization which has nothing to do with Isla de Saltines. But those people are still so mad! Apparently, Travalyst has a new director and the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden has already gone through years of this guy’s public statements. All to get this gotcha-moment – the new director once compared frequent air travel to drunk driving. LMAO.

When Prince Harry launched eco-firm Travalyst in 2019 to make tourism more environmentally friendly, he and his wife Meghan were called hypocrites because of their frequent use of private jets. That year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly made four such trips in the span of 11 days.

King Charles’s younger son responded that ‘no one is perfect’ and ‘we can all do better’. But would Harry’s words wash with Travalyst’s newly appointed director Graham Miller?

I can disclose that Miller has expressed contempt for frequent flyers and has even compared them to criminals who drive under influence.

‘There was a time when mentioning on a Monday that you’d just flown back from Milan or New York made you sound sophisticated. Now it’s like boasting that you drank five pints and drove home,’ he said in 2020, when he was a lecturer at the University of Surrey.

In July 2019, Harry said: ‘Every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.’

But in August that year, Harry was criticised for flying by private jet to stay with Sir Elton John in Nice. He defended himself, saying: ‘Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe.’

Three years later, the duke told the United Nations that climate change was ‘wreaking havoc on our planet’. But eyebrows were raised again a year later in 2023 when Harry and Meghan took a 40-minute flight from an airstrip near their California mansion to watch pop star Katy Perry perform in Las Vegas. And that year they flew 2,000 miles from New Jersey to the exclusive Caribbean island of Canouan in a Falcon 7X for a holiday, later flying in the same aircraft to Atlanta, Georgia.