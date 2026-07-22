Mail: Travalyst’s new director once compared air travel to drunk driving!

Prince Harry formed Travalyst in 2019, just a few months before he walked away from the monarchy. It was always solely his project, his brainchild, his structure. Travalyst has now become a global non-profit which partners with blue-chip corporations to provide environmental data on air travel and tourism. Travalyst is not a royal patronage, it’s a stand-alone organization which has nothing to do with Isla de Saltines. But those people are still so mad! Apparently, Travalyst has a new director and the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden has already gone through years of this guy’s public statements. All to get this gotcha-moment – the new director once compared frequent air travel to drunk driving. LMAO.
When Prince Harry launched eco-firm Travalyst in 2019 to make tourism more environmentally friendly, he and his wife Meghan were called hypocrites because of their frequent use of private jets. That year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly made four such trips in the span of 11 days.
King Charles’s younger son responded that ‘no one is perfect’ and ‘we can all do better’. But would Harry’s words wash with Travalyst’s newly appointed director Graham Miller?
I can disclose that Miller has expressed contempt for frequent flyers and has even compared them to criminals who drive under influence.
‘There was a time when mentioning on a Monday that you’d just flown back from Milan or New York made you sound sophisticated. Now it’s like boasting that you drank five pints and drove home,’ he said in 2020, when he was a lecturer at the University of Surrey.
In July 2019, Harry said: ‘Every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.’
But in August that year, Harry was criticised for flying by private jet to stay with Sir Elton John in Nice. He defended himself, saying: ‘Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe.’
Three years later, the duke told the United Nations that climate change was ‘wreaking havoc on our planet’. But eyebrows were raised again a year later in 2023 when Harry and Meghan took a 40-minute flight from an airstrip near their California mansion to watch pop star Katy Perry perform in Las Vegas. And that year they flew 2,000 miles from New Jersey to the exclusive Caribbean island of Canouan in a Falcon 7X for a holiday, later flying in the same aircraft to Atlanta, Georgia.
[From The Daily Mail]
This is just funny to me because Eden and the Mail are still trying to make this criticism land. The fact that they’re still performatively crying about some flights taken by Harry in 2019 tells you all you need to know about how few people care. The Mail becomes a full-throated hypocrisy-watcher when the story is about Harry, but watch how quickly they fall silent when Prince William skips an event because he can’t fly his helicopter to some location just outside of London. “But this guy compared air travel to drunk driving six years ago!” If you like getting worked up about years-old statements, you should see what Prince William’s associates emailed to Jeffrey Epstein.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Aspen, CO Prince Harry loses the Polo finals championship against his best friend, Nacho Figueras
Pictured: Prince Harry, Nacho Figueras
BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2025
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Aspen, CO Prince Harry loses the Polo finals championship against his best friend, Nacho Figueras
Pictured: Prince Harry, Nacho Figueras
BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2025
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry Leaving Chatham House in London under the gazes of the media. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: J.A. / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry Leaving Chatham House in London under the gazes of the media. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: J.A. / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seenexiting the Time100 Sports Gala this evening at Pier Sixty in Manhattan. Pictured: Prince Harry BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I think Eden may have dislocated his shoulder for that reach…
The Page 6 article in the New York Post claimed Harry was a drug addict and possibly a drunk (I don’t care to check the 2nd claim). They even had a picture of him with glassy eyes (photo shop) to prove their first assertion. If the new guy at Travalyst has it in for Harry, can Harry fire him? It seems the derangers are trying to smear/take away all the charities Harry started. Yuck.
Falling out of clubs with glassy eyes? Yeah, I remember them. There are loads of them. Mostly showing – William and Kate!
Harry has spoken extensively about his drug use and reliance on alcohol. This is why they hate Spare so much. So it’s not news that Harry drank and did drugs in the past, I don’t even understand why that would have been an article.
And I don’t think this new appointment has it in for Harry. I can’t imagine that he would have went out for the job, been interviewed for it, and appointed if he despised Harry. They’re trying to conflate things that he said in the past with Harry’s infrequent private jet usage, which they don’t even have an example of past 2023.
They just have it in for Harry’s success in general. And this is something that they can’t try to pretend only is successful, or got off the ground because the Royal ecosystem supported Harry who’s just so stupid he can’t do anything on his own. Kind of in the way that they like to pretend that Invictus and Sentabale only existed because Harry was guided by the courtiers.
Travalyst will be fine. The gutter press will not. Prince Harry is very smart, creative and is in his element.
OK and? These kind of stories don’t hit the way they used to and Richard Eden is just grasping at straws, especially when the Royal Family uses the royal helicopter like a taxi service.
“I can disclose…” Richard Eden, social diarist.
Travalyst is doing fantastic. They are nominated for their first award, the Business Travel Awards Europe, which are taking place in London on September 30th.
They are nominated for their “Travel Impact Model”, which was developed in collaboration with Google. Travalyst is honoured in the “Business Travel Achievement in Sustainability Innovation” category.