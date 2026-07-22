There’s a preview of Duchess Meghan’s guest appearance on MasterChef Australia

This coming Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex’s guest-judge episode of MasterChef Australia will air. Meghan filmed this episode in April, during the Sussexes’ week-long tour of Australia. People were really upset in April, and they’re going to be even more upset on Sunday when the episode airs. Meghan did the same thing most guest-judges do on cooking competitions – she spoke to camera about cooking and the competition. She also chose the ingredients for the competition! We know because the producers released a preview of Meghan’s episode.
The MasterChef Australia promos featuring Meghan have officially started! 🥳 I didn't realize how much I have missed seeing her on TV. Let the countdown begin! This Sunday, july 26 at 7:30 PM AEST pic.twitter.com/bTt84DFNl7
— Sayid 🃏 (@SayidMet) July 22, 2026
You know what? I’m mad! I’m upset that Meghan doesn’t appear on these kinds of cooking shows in America. She would be an amazing “judge” on Beat Bobby Flay or Guy’s Grocery Games or one of those kids’ cooking competitions. I might need to start a petition to convince Meghan to guest-star on some Food Network competition! Anyway, this looks very cute and I’m sure Meghan had a great time doing it.
Meanwhile, Aussie tabloids are desperately trying to make it sound like Meghan’s appearance was controversial in various ways. One story is that Meghan requested that MasterChef make zero mention of royalty, except she was introduced like this: “We’ve had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before but no one like this… All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia … The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!” The tabloids say that Meghan was “frustrated” with this and Poh Ling Yeow was “upset” about it. Come on. Meghan was not upset about that, and she didn’t make other people upset about it either. Meghan knows some people are going to use her title and some won’t, and whatever, who cares.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, MasterChef Australia’s Instagram.
I hope the show posts a YouTube we can watch here in the States, or a fellow Celebitchy Buddy posts the vid on SM with a link. Can’t wait to see this 😊
I’m *sure* the Rota Rats will be SCREAMING about “she’s cashing in on the title!!”, and how “they promised they wouldn’t use titles!!” I’m already getting a headache thinking about how they’re going to dissect this/her over this.
There is a MasterChefAU subreddit that is very active, and a forum contributor who graciously provides viewing links for out of country fans.
Thank you, Deborah! I’m going to check it out now! 🤗
Oh they’ve got to find something to stir up. This is weak sauce.
She looks amazing. I wouldn’t want to see her with Bobby Flay bc he is a bitch and cheated on his wife with January Jones. I also wouldn’t want to see her with that English chef who is carrying water for the Beckhams in their feud with their son. You can see where his sympathies would lie. But I think Australian television is safe for her. And how sad that I just had to write that sentence.
I watch most of the Food Network competition shows. I don’t cook anymore and have no interest in watching the ones sharing recipes. I saw a t-shirt once that said “If God wanted me to cook, He wouldn’t have created restaurants”. My mantra these days. That said, while a can’t stand Bobby Flay, his show Beat Bobby Flay would be perfect for Meghan. They start with two food adjacent celebrities to pick who goes toe to toe with Bobby and actual chefs do the judging. But the celebs are there for the entire show, she’d be a great fit. The other shows use Food Network chefs for the judging.
Can not wait to watch her episode.
Someday, when the world settles (which is never going to happen but a girl can dream), I’d love for Meghan to do a cooking show with her friend Chef José Andrés.
Maybe she’s not been on any cooking competition shows in the US because she’s done it already. She was on the kids version of Chopped before she met Harry. Anyway it seems like she had a good time on Masterchef Australia.
Day Drinker, I have no faith that Flay would behave appropriately. I saw him on Iron Chef and he lost. For the first time ever, a losing chef re-appeared on the show and won the second time. Who but Bobby Flay would pull that shit? An ego the size of the Pacific Ocean.
JFERBER, I’m relatively new to Food Network. I’ve heard of Iron Chef and it seems to have been a big deal but I don’t think it’s on anymore. I’m not surprised Flay was ass wipe on it. I was being polite when I said I can’t stand him. I’m not sure how nasty the comments can be since I don’t comment often. I had already heard a lot about him from the gossip pages but I was bored one day and watched a few episodes . Won’t watch his other shows. The fact that he looks so much like and reminds me so much of my ex doesn’t help either. Wildcard Kitchen is my favorite. I was watching Alex vs America and when I saw that Eric Adjepong , the host, had his own show I checked it out. If you’re not familiar three chefs play “poker” using food related cards. It’s supposedly after hours, they drink cocktails and play with their own money. I googled it, they do not play with their own money but its a fun show.
If you have a VPN, you can watch it live or post live here : https://10.com.au/live/ten. it starts at 7pm EST Sunday night Australia time (remember we are ahead of everyone except our Kiwi friends). This website will help you work out time zones, if you pick Sydney/Melbourne https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/meeting.html
Ty Seaflower! I do, and I will! 🤗
I just used a converter, it will be 2am Sunday morning here in L.A. I love Meg, but I’m probably not going to wake up in time to watch (though for the wedding, I don’t think I even went to bed that night, watching all the pre-show commentary lol).
Thanks again, Seaflower!
I would love to see Meghan as a guest judge on Top Chef on Bravo.
The Food Network has become my happy place since I went on a news detox due to all things being terrible (and news shifting from news about all things to endless discussion of politics) and I couldn’t agree more!
Whether the short food/recipe tutorial shows they do online and on the weekends or the big competition shows which always feature delightful guest judges (who aren’t always professional chefs, but are informed about food and cooking), she’d be welcome. The guest judges are so playful and kind and affirming to the competitors and each other, Meghan’s energy would fit in so well.
I wish the world was one where that could happen.
Mario, it is a happy place. I retired almost 3 years ago and became a news junkie. Like you, I switch between 2 channels to avoid commercials and it gets so depressing, I started watching the Food Network by accident. CNN and the Food Network are connected and I saw a highlight of an upcoming food truck competition. I have never eaten at one myself, but they showed a Filipino food truck and one of my closest friend’s is Filipino so I recorded it. While setting it up on my DVR I saw these other shows and checked them out . Now I’m hooked. I don’t do the tutorials, I don’t know how and have no desire to learn. Not on social media, never seen a you tube thingy, I prefer mindless entertainment, Hallmark movies are another great reprieve from the news. Yes they are very formulaic but they always have a happy ending. As you said, the world needs more happy endings.
I love Masterchef Australia (in the UK you can watch it via U) and it’s really developed as a programme.
I lost interest with last year as it was people ‘back to win’ only for some of them it’s their third go. It can be fun watching pros battle but you don’t get the same kind of growth as with the ‘amateurs’ (who turn up with an amazing amount of knowledge and skills) and we know some of these people really well. I’m excited to have a proper new series and I love the mystery box challenge!
Not a competition cooking show, but I would love her to please do something with Ina Garten. I just love her ( Ina ) stuff. And yes, something more with Chef Jose.
Whatever happened to Jose’s show with Martha Stewart and what was the premise of the show? never watched it, but I can’t imagine any chemistry between those them, but then I couldn’t imagine Martha and Snoop working either.
It was cancelled after one season. It was a competition show but ratings were too low. It was cute although I can’t remember the actual premise or who won. Too lazy to google.
That royal lot really ought to seek some kind of treatment or something, because they’re going to suffer a nasty hangover from this—just like after every other massive assault where they throw all their resources and media heavy artillery at the Sussexes to destroy or at least diminish them, only for the Sussexes to emerge even bigger and rack up more accolades. This time, the entire Royal Family even closed ranks and everyone stepped out to “work” just to show themselves off, yet the Sussexes kept doing their thing and continued to garner prestigious honors, invitations, and appearances…: Harry named a TIME100 Sport “Most Influential” figure for the Invictus Games, Meghan’s show nominated for an Emmy, Harry on FIFA After Hours, Invictus Games 2029 in South Korea 👍, Meghan on MasterChef Australia—and what’s next… :))) …😄 Bravo H&M.
Oh no! I rarely comment but today I did, several times. Bit myself in the ass. Just saw on TMZ Eric Adjepong has been ordered to stay away from his 8 yr old daughter for one year due to abuse. The type of abuse was not specified. I just bragged about how great he and his show are. Cancellation coming 1 2 3 . Hanging my head in shame. Sorry guys!
That’s rubbish, Poh doesn’t get upset about anything and she looked thrilled.