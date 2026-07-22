There’s a preview of Duchess Meghan’s guest appearance on MasterChef Australia

This coming Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex’s guest-judge episode of MasterChef Australia will air. Meghan filmed this episode in April, during the Sussexes’ week-long tour of Australia. People were really upset in April, and they’re going to be even more upset on Sunday when the episode airs. Meghan did the same thing most guest-judges do on cooking competitions – she spoke to camera about cooking and the competition. She also chose the ingredients for the competition! We know because the producers released a preview of Meghan’s episode.

The MasterChef Australia promos featuring Meghan have officially started! 🥳 I didn't realize how much I have missed seeing her on TV. Let the countdown begin! This Sunday, july 26 at 7:30 PM AEST pic.twitter.com/bTt84DFNl7 — Sayid 🃏 (@SayidMet) July 22, 2026

You know what? I’m mad! I’m upset that Meghan doesn’t appear on these kinds of cooking shows in America. She would be an amazing “judge” on Beat Bobby Flay or Guy’s Grocery Games or one of those kids’ cooking competitions. I might need to start a petition to convince Meghan to guest-star on some Food Network competition! Anyway, this looks very cute and I’m sure Meghan had a great time doing it.

Meanwhile, Aussie tabloids are desperately trying to make it sound like Meghan’s appearance was controversial in various ways. One story is that Meghan requested that MasterChef make zero mention of royalty, except she was introduced like this: “We’ve had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before but no one like this… All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia … The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!” The tabloids say that Meghan was “frustrated” with this and Poh Ling Yeow was “upset” about it. Come on. Meghan was not upset about that, and she didn’t make other people upset about it either. Meghan knows some people are going to use her title and some won’t, and whatever, who cares.