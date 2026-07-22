Chloe Fineman ‘could rub people the wrong way at times’ on SNL

Last week, Chloe Fineman announced her departure from Saturday Night Live. She had been a cast member for seven seasons and she became reasonably famous during her tenure. According to Fineman, it was her choice to leave, and she called Lorne Michaels personally to tell him last week in the middle of a World Cup game (England-Argentina). My point is that Chloe is really emphasizing that it was her choice to leave SNL. And I think the timing is interesting, because just a few months ago, Chloe screwed up in a huge way and it became a really big deal. She told a horribly offensive story about her camp-counselor days and what she did to “get back” at a child who she didn’t like. Vanity Fair first published the video, then one week later, VF edited out Chloe’s story, which effectively Streisand-Effect’d the controversy. Anyway, everything around Fineman has felt different since then. And now she’s getting some shady reporting from Page Six:
Chloe Fineman’s relationships with her “Saturday Night Live” castmates weren’t always smooth sailing. Just a day after the comedian announced she was leaving NBC’s iconic late-night sketch show after seven seasons, a source exclusively told Page Six that while Fineman, 37, formed close friendships with some co-stars, she didn’t necessarily mesh with everybody.
“Chloe could rub people the wrong way at times,” our insider said. “She got along really well with some cast members, but not everyone clicked with her.”
According to the source, “Some cast members felt like she expected people to accommodate her and assumed everyone would adjust to her schedule and preferences.”
However, the insider noted, “It wasn’t some huge feud or anything like that.”
Meanwhile, a second source close to the show exclusively told Page Six: “There’s no truth to this.”
Representatives for Fineman or NBC did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.
Going back to the Vanity Fair controversy, I thought it was revealing about her dynamic with her SNL costars – all of whom were horrified by her story and the way she presented information about herself – and it was also revealing about her whole deal. Like, an amped-up theater kid who thinks life is one big look-at-me skit. Maybe that’s unfair, but it is what it is. As for this P6 story, I would guess that she made some friends at SNL but most people will be happy that she’s leaving.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
16 Responses to “Chloe Fineman ‘could rub people the wrong way at times’ on SNL”
The camp story is just awful and it clouds everything else about her. But the didn’t click with everyone, she was so extra is just how high energy women are described. To thrive in a place like SNL you have to be extra. The camp story aside she’s extremely talented and in the fine tradition SNL actors was probably high on uppers all the time.
I must have missed the camp story. Yikes. Previous to that I found her fun and even charming. She is very into design and fashion. I am skeptical of Page Six.
It’s funny how I didn’t hear the rumours of her being a member of the Scientologists until she left SNL.
Yep – scientologist with family ties to it so not just some casual taking classes, etc…
It was well known she was a Scientologist before the camp story-I kept seeing posts on social media about it and was initially how I found out about it. The camp story just solidified what kind of person she is
I knew ages ago.
But I do pay a bit of attention to that scary cult.
It’s so disappointing when you find out someone you enjoy is a Scientologist.
Of course she was born into it, they’re not getting a lot of new recruits with all the information out there, thank goodness.
Maybe that’s why she “rub people the wrong way”, by trying to recruit them à la Tom Cruise.
After 7 years SNL renegotiates the salary so it’s a good time to quit especially if you don’t know if they’re going to rehire you. She had a decent run and showed off everything she could do. Ashley is the break out star now, Sarah and Jane are the Sr. and Jr. cool girls, and Veronika can do the “hot girl” parts. Now they need WOC and more than 1. Chloe already has a job lined up, she’ll be fine, man.
I have to admit, the camp counselor story, specifically the way the told it, proudly and without self-awareness, really did permanently affect how I saw her (and whether I wanted to ever see her again on my screen).
I was actually surprised to realize I still feel that way, but I do. The description above of things changing “permanently,” is 100% true for me. Weirdly, it took me longer than it does with most for me to warm up to her on SNL, but once I had, I was a big fan. Until I saw the VF video and her telling of the story/handling of her co-star’s reactions.
I want to be clear, though. We can all do stupid things in our younger years that horrify us once we are adults, looking back. The issue is growing into the kind of adult who looks back on a story of disproportionate retaliation on a child (by exposing and s*xually humilating them) and high-fiving yourself…thinking it was such an awesome thing you tell it as a “hilarious” story you share with an international media and brag about in front of your co-workers—brushing off their horror as if they “can’t take a joke.”
No. Just no.
Yeah, her lack of self-awareness in telling that camp story was appalling.
I never found her all that funny, but then I feel the same way about Andrew Dismukes. It was the camp story that solidified my distaste of CF.
The other cast members though were appropriately horrified
That sounds like most work environments, though. You click with some people but not with everyone.
Proudly declaring you sexually assaulted a young child while you were a 16 year old camp counselor by pulling his pants down in front of everyone and “she wasn’t exactly liked by everyone at her workplace” is a false dichotomy.
She sure wasn’t memorable or funny on SNL.
Good riddance! I have found her unfunny and grating from day one. I truly never understood how she got on SNL in the first place! There are SO many talented, pretty comediennes out there, how she and her intense pick-me vibes even made it to auditions has me flabbergasted. The quality at SNL has gone downhill lately, let’s hope dropping some of the duds improves things.
I guess it’s time to take down another woman right true to form celebitchy
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