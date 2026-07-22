Chloe Fineman ‘could rub people the wrong way at times’ on SNL

Last week, Chloe Fineman announced her departure from Saturday Night Live. She had been a cast member for seven seasons and she became reasonably famous during her tenure. According to Fineman, it was her choice to leave, and she called Lorne Michaels personally to tell him last week in the middle of a World Cup game (England-Argentina). My point is that Chloe is really emphasizing that it was her choice to leave SNL. And I think the timing is interesting, because just a few months ago, Chloe screwed up in a huge way and it became a really big deal. She told a horribly offensive story about her camp-counselor days and what she did to “get back” at a child who she didn’t like. Vanity Fair first published the video, then one week later, VF edited out Chloe’s story, which effectively Streisand-Effect’d the controversy. Anyway, everything around Fineman has felt different since then. And now she’s getting some shady reporting from Page Six:

Chloe Fineman’s relationships with her “Saturday Night Live” castmates weren’t always smooth sailing. Just a day after the comedian announced she was leaving NBC’s iconic late-night sketch show after seven seasons, a source exclusively told Page Six that while Fineman, 37, formed close friendships with some co-stars, she didn’t necessarily mesh with everybody. “Chloe could rub people the wrong way at times,” our insider said. “She got along really well with some cast members, but not everyone clicked with her.” According to the source, “Some cast members felt like she expected people to accommodate her and assumed everyone would adjust to her schedule and preferences.” However, the insider noted, “It wasn’t some huge feud or anything like that.” Meanwhile, a second source close to the show exclusively told Page Six: “There’s no truth to this.” Representatives for Fineman or NBC did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

[From Page Six]

Going back to the Vanity Fair controversy, I thought it was revealing about her dynamic with her SNL costars – all of whom were horrified by her story and the way she presented information about herself – and it was also revealing about her whole deal. Like, an amped-up theater kid who thinks life is one big look-at-me skit. Maybe that’s unfair, but it is what it is. As for this P6 story, I would guess that she made some friends at SNL but most people will be happy that she’s leaving.