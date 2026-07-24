Nicole Kidman is vacationing in Portofino with her private-equity lover

Less than a year ago, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marriage imploded. Looking back on the drama, it feels like Nicole and Keith quietly separated last summer, with divorce on the table but nothing set in stone. Then it became clear that Keith was moving on with a much-younger woman, and Nicole had enough, filed for divorce and made sure that the press ripped Keith to shreds. It worked, and she came out of it smelling like a rose. Well, currently, Nicole is in Portofino, Italy with a private equity silver fox.

Nicole Kidman was recently spotted with a private equity investor named Michael Reinstein outside her Portofino, Italy, hotel on Saturday, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The actress, 59, stunned in a silky cream camisole and matching skirt while standing close and chatting with the businessman over the weekend. The Regent founder, who cut a casual figure in a blue shirt, shorts and sunglasses, reached past the “Big Little Lies” star’s window grates as he departed. They were both all smiles during the interaction. Reinstein, notably, is a Los Angeles native who founded his global private equity firm in 2013, of which he is chairman and chief investment officer. Additionally, he is the co-founder of the USN television network. Kidman’s rep did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment. While Reinstein’s current relationship status is not known, Kidman is newly single. The “Babygirl” star filed to end her and Keith Urban’s marriage in September 2025, nearly two decades after they tied the knot. The former couple — who share daughters Sunday, 18, and Faith, 15 — finalized their divorce in January.

[From Page Six]

Good for her, I guess. She’s always been a workaholic, but it looks like she’s taken the summer off to travel and go on vacation and do fun activities. She attended Wimbledon a few weekends ago, and now this – loved up in Italy with a private equity guy. I’m sure he’s rich as hell, but private equity f—ing sucks.

Nicole Kidman spotted with private equity investor at Italy hotel after Keith Urban divorce https://t.co/vCr4AUp5YR pic.twitter.com/8dmFgZri6c — New York Post (@nypost) July 23, 2026

Hot summer snaps of Nicole Kidman getting affectionate with handsome businessman on Italian getaway… as friends speak out about moving on after Keith Urban divorce https://t.co/MF1AcP0Bpx — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) July 23, 2026