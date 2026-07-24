Nicole Kidman is vacationing in Portofino with her private-equity lover

Less than a year ago, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marriage imploded. Looking back on the drama, it feels like Nicole and Keith quietly separated last summer, with divorce on the table but nothing set in stone. Then it became clear that Keith was moving on with a much-younger woman, and Nicole had enough, filed for divorce and made sure that the press ripped Keith to shreds. It worked, and she came out of it smelling like a rose. Well, currently, Nicole is in Portofino, Italy with a private equity silver fox.
Nicole Kidman was recently spotted with a private equity investor named Michael Reinstein outside her Portofino, Italy, hotel on Saturday, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The actress, 59, stunned in a silky cream camisole and matching skirt while standing close and chatting with the businessman over the weekend.
The Regent founder, who cut a casual figure in a blue shirt, shorts and sunglasses, reached past the “Big Little Lies” star’s window grates as he departed. They were both all smiles during the interaction. Reinstein, notably, is a Los Angeles native who founded his global private equity firm in 2013, of which he is chairman and chief investment officer. Additionally, he is the co-founder of the USN television network.
Kidman’s rep did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment. While Reinstein’s current relationship status is not known, Kidman is newly single. The “Babygirl” star filed to end her and Keith Urban’s marriage in September 2025, nearly two decades after they tied the knot. The former couple — who share daughters Sunday, 18, and Faith, 15 — finalized their divorce in January.
[From Page Six]
Good for her, I guess. She’s always been a workaholic, but it looks like she’s taken the summer off to travel and go on vacation and do fun activities. She attended Wimbledon a few weekends ago, and now this – loved up in Italy with a private equity guy. I’m sure he’s rich as hell, but private equity f—ing sucks.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 15: Nicole Kidman wearing Chanel SS26 RTW arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083832360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Nicole Kidman , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Nicole Kidman arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083321198, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: SI/Avalon
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Nicole Kidman arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083328351, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Phil McCarten / The Academy/Avalon
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MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 15: Nicole Kidman wearing Chanel SS26 RTW arrives at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083832336, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Nicole Kidman
BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, GBR Celebrities are seen attending the men’s singles final at Wimbledon between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev in London, England. Pictured: Nicole Kidman BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, GBR Celebrities are seen attending the men’s singles final at Wimbledon between Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev in London, England. Pictured: Nicole Kidman BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nicole Kidman and Lauren Sanchez arriving at the Met Gala in New York Today
Featuring: Nicole Kidman
Where: New York City, New York, United States
When: 04 May 2026
Credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages
Fox??? 😕😕The other guy she was linked to – Paul Salem – was cuter.
I wish she and Lenny Kravitz would get back together.
Keith Urban is a fool.
I’ve always been impressed how Nicole can pick herself up and move on.
Yes Nicole is sensible, dignifed and classy. If only Alice Evans had taken this approach for the sake of herself and her two daughters and then she wouldn’t be an unemployed actress with a drink problem and an extended DVRO!
Oh she’s scary. I feel so bad her kids. She’s delivered the kind of damage that will take decades to overcome.
I am glad anytime she is happy.
Keith Urban doesn’t even look bathed.
@Kaiser, She’s also friends with Rupert Murdoch. I doubt she really cares about these little moral considerations.
Kidman and Hugh Jackman got such a huge pass when it comes to them being godparents to Murdoch’s and Wendi Deng’s two daughters, Grace and Chloe. Their baptism in Jordan was quite a shindig, with Queen Rania taking Kidman, Keith Urban, Jackman, the Murdochs, and Wendi’s “dear friend” Ivanka Trump on a multi-day tour of Jordan. Good times with super-nice people! /s
I always say being friends with Murdoch protected her from Scientology
This woman is 59! I probably looked older than her at 34!
@JFERBER Hmmmm she’s had A LOT of plastic surgery. And doesn’t eat. I have a friend who worked on Cold Mountain. Assume you look great and don’t have her eating issues.
Mee, thanks. I told this story on Celebitchy before. A colleague had a brother who flew a private plan. One day he flew Nicole Kidman and her food minder somewhere. Nicole knocked on the pilot’s door and came in because she smelled chocolate chip cookies. Her food minder came in and hustled Nicole out of there. So Nicole got no cookie and had to pay a hefty price, I’m sure for a food monitor. I always liked that story.