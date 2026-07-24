Sarah Ferguson has allegedly been staying at Paddy McNally’s Swiss chalet

I wrote about Sarah Ferguson yesterday, noting that her ex-boyfriend and friend Paddy McNally had passed away, and it felt like royal reporters were using McNally’s passing as an excuse to wonder about Sarah’s whereabouts. Sarah has been undercover and seemingly on the run all year. In April, the Sun got photos of her in Austria, but I still say that she probably left that country soon after the photos were published. Well, People Magazine got an update from someone in Sarah’s camp.

Sarah Ferguson is continuing to keep a low profile as she weighs her next steps amid renewed scrutiny over her past links to Jeffrey Epstein. The former Duchess of York, 66, has largely stayed out of the public eye throughout 2026 and has not been photographed since a newspaper captured her in the Austrian mountains in April. As she remains out of the spotlight, Ferguson is also preparing for a family milestone. Her daughter Princess Eugenie, 36, is expecting her third child this summer. “Sarah is keeping a low profile. She’s staying in contact with her daughters and is awaiting the news of Eugenie’s baby,” a friend tells PEOPLE exclusively. It’s understood Ferguson remains abroad and has yet to return to the U.K. as the investigation into her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, 66, continues following his arrest in February. After she and Andrew were told they would have to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor, she was said to be searching for a new place to call home. While that was expected to be somewhere near Windsor, she has not yet relocated.

[From People]

I wonder if she plans to come back to the UK when Eugenie gives birth? It doesn’t sound like it – it sounds like she’s only keeping up with news about her daughters and nothing more. Going back to McNally’s passing, the Sun had a different exclusive, with sources saying that McNally had let Sarah borrow at least one of his European properties.

Beleaguered Sarah Ferguson could be set for a megabucks windfall after her long-time pal and benefactor Paddy McNally died leaving £600million. Fergie, 66, dated the F1 tycoon before marrying Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and stayed close to him for 40 years — once even calling the publicity-shy millionaire her “father figure”. During his final days, the motorsports mogul gave Fergie refuge at his £15million Swiss chalet after she was evicted from Royal Lodge and stripped of her Duchess of York title in disgrace over links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. Mr McNally, who had previously bankrolled his royal pal, died this week aged 88 after amassing a fortune that made him the 240th richest person in Britain. Speculation is already rife he made sure cash-strapped Fergie will not end up penniless after her Royal Family rejection. A source who knew them said: “Paddy always looked after Sarah and at times over the past four decades she needed a lot of looking after. He never abandoned her in life and even in his final days allowed her safe sanctuary at his home in Verbier.” Fergie fled the UK in February and shut down six of her companies before being tracked down by The Sun staying at a £2,000-a-night resort in Austria. It is understood she left the MayrLife Clinic before a 90-day limit on staying in the EU ran out, and was given refuge by her former lover Mr McNally, who has been unwell for many months. His eight-bedroom Verbier chalet, called Les Gais Lutins, includes a guest suite and was dubbed “Cocaine Castle” in the 1980s for hosting hedonistic parties for the rich and famous. It is near Andrew’s own former chalet Helora. Mr McNally’s multi-million pound property portfolio includes Ian Fleming’s former home, Sevenhampton Place, in Wiltshire. He paid £7million for it in 1987 and it now has an estimated value of £40million. His estate also boasts property in Sotogrande, Spain, and St Tropez, France — where Fergie has also hunkered down at times of crisis. Last year, the Kent-born entrepreneur ranked 240th in the Sunday Times Rich List. He sold his Geneva-based Allsport Management firm 20 years ago for $350million.

[From The Sun]

Ah, so the Sun thinks they’ve located Sarah at one of McNally’s properties, his Swiss chalet. Is she still there? Will she inherit anything from McNally? Will she run to another borrowed property now that McNally has passed? Does she want to stay relatively close to England for Eugenie’s birth? We simply do not know. I’ll give Sarah some begrudging credit: I never would have predicted that she would be so good at staying hidden.