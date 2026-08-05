Are the Queen Mum’s great-grandkids still getting money from her trust?

For years, the British press has pocket-watched the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It was especially bad when Prince Harry and Meghan first exited the UK and set up in Montecito. There were so many people making very wild claims about what money, if any, Harry had received or inherited from his family. In 2021, Harry’s rep apparently confirmed that while Harry had received money from his mother’s estate, he had not received anything from his great-grandmother’s estate. We’re talking about the Queen Mum, Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the Scottish-born boozehound. For years, there’s been speculation about a trust left by the Queen Mum for her great-grandchildren. Well, famed royal critic Norman Baker is making some new claims about this alleged trust.
Royal ‘nepo babies’ – even those who are largely distant in line to the throne – continue to profit off the Queen Mother’s £19million ‘trust fund’, helped by ‘extraordinarily generous handouts from the taxpayer’, a royal expert has claimed. Speaking to the Daily Mail, author Norman Baker said relatives including Sam Chatto, grandson of the late Princess Margaret, are able to live largely unburdened by financial worries thanks to an accumulation of ‘gifts’ by the wife of King George VI.
‘There may be a strong wish among the public for a slimmed down monarchy but the Windsor tentacles stretch far and wide,’ the writer, who penned And What Do You Do? What The Royal Family Don’t Want You to Know, the hard-hitting 2019 analysis of royal finances, shared. ‘And so does the royal wealth.’
Baby-faced Sam, 29, who recently popped the question to his university sweetheart with a handmade porcelain ring, is among the beneficiaries.
‘Even distant relations of the King need have no financial worries, including Sam Chatto, grandson of the late Princess Margaret and who announced his engagement a week or so ago to his long-time girlfriend Eleanor Ekserdjian,’ Mr Baker continued. ‘Old Etonian Sam Chatto, along with other marginal royals, can thank Elizabeth, the late Queen Mother, for his financial comfort blanket. Back in 1994, she created a tax-minimising £19million Trust Fund specifically for her great-grandchildren.
‘Naturally all parents and grandparents want to do what they can to help provide financial security for their descendants, and in her case, there was a very tidy sum to distribute. The Queen Mother benefited from extraordinarily generous handouts from the taxpayer to the tune of £643,000 a year and over her life had accumulated vast wealth from gifts bestowed on her by star-struck members of the public, including the Castle of Mey in Scotland, for which she paid just £100. It also helped no doubt that she paid her staff very meanly and offloaded as many costs as possible onto the taxpayer.’
The fund was allegedly set up in 1994, and its contents were reportedly to be distributed between all her grandchildren. It was believed they would receive the first payment on their 21st birthday and the second payment on their 40th birthday.
In 2024, a former Palace aide told The Times: ‘There was a trust fund set up at the time. It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way. It was a way in which some of her estate could be ring-fenced for them.’
I think it’s likely that the Queen Mum did set up a trust to give money to her grandkids and great-grandchildren, but it doesn’t mean that they’ve received huge lump-sum payments. As Baker indicates, the Queen Mum was famously stingy and she was agambler too. My point is that she probably didn’t have a huge estate, so it was unlikely she put that much into a trust for future generations.
Now, something I’ve always wondered is whether Prince Philip set up this kind of trust for his grandkids and great-grandkids. This sounds more like Philip than the Queen Mum, right? I think that might explain some of the squirrely behavior around Philip’s estate too – they don’t want to admit that Philip treated his grandkids equally, or that he left each of them the same amount. Or maybe he left a few grandkids more money than the others.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, Kensington Palace.
They were cousins, no? So much inbreeding in that family.
Gore Vidal once wrote that there was a whiff of Vito Corleone about the late Queen Elizabeth II. But that could be interpreted as a compliment, Vito is the godfather. Her mother was notoriously self-indulgent where Elizabeth was frugal, and stingy where Elizabeth was selfless. There was one story that the Queen Mother was on a yacht where she was told the crew expected tips (which is normal) for service, nothing huge, but she actually protested that these should come from the privy purse and not from her. The privy purse being, just, the public money allocated to the monarch to manage his / her family. Couple her mother’s spending to her alcohol consumption, it seems Elizabeth II might have been a “parentified” child which would account for her superhuman composure and self-discipline.
How disappointing that this guy, who mostly talk to the more progressive UK media like By-line, went to the Fail with this story. That’s why I believe that part of it is distorted.
That aside – Prince Philips leaving his (grand)kids and mistresses money true trusts funds is indeed more believable than the queen mum leaving a trust fund behind for her kids. Maybe she started out creating that fund, but by the end of her life is was either emptied, or she had stopped making payments to it decades earlier – the woman died when she was over a hundred years).
Most important fact: the queen mum was severally cash broke when she died. Her daughter QEII had to pay off her millions of pounds bills (believed to be 7 Mill) when she died, including hundred of thousands word of liquor bills. Even her inheritance portofolio to Charles was mainly properties, not cash.
* through
So something I read about this a while back was that she had to set up the funds in a certain way and a certain amount of time before her death so they wouldnt be subject to the inheritance tax. so presumably Edward’s children don’t have these trusts.
harry’s spokesperson has said that he received no money from the QM. And in Spare, he talks about the inheritance from his mother but nothing from his great grandmother. I feel like he surely would have mentioned it in the memoir.
So who knows. This is the kind of thing that has been repeated as fact for so long that people – including Norman Baker – just accept it as that fact, even though i dont think there is any real proof to it. In 1994 it was still assumed that Andrew’s chldren would be working royals (thereby supported by the then civil list) Maybe she just left something to Margaret’s children?
But remember the story for a long time was that she left more to Harry than William since william would be king, but given what we know of the QM, it feels more likely she just left everything to William. But I dunno, i’ve always doubted this story. Its like its trying to make her more of a warm and loving great grandmother than she actually was.
Going back to when I had to study for Bar Ads, I believe setting up a trust is the way to by pass inheritance tax. That said, maybe she didn’t set trusts up for the grandkids of the Queen but the grandkids of Margaret, since her children and grandchildren would not be in line for as much.
I see no reason for Harry to say he didn’t get anything and that be incorrect.
She also owned stables of racehorses.
The Queen Mother was a fan of jump racing. Those horses are almost always gelded, so they aren’t nearly as valuable as flat racing horses that can command massive stud fees.
I’ve commented here often on the so-called Prince Harry inheritance from the queen mum lie, and that he had debunked that lie himself in a statement. K, Glad you mentioned it, because lots of fans/supporters, as well as many tabloids, commentators, RR, and haters and trolls, still repeat this lie unchecked.
Let me break it down, once again:
In an official public statement, issued by Mark Dyer, Prince Harry’s representative at the time when he left his sr royal role, to Forbes Magazine at the end of March, 2021, Prince Harry debunked the many times by tabloid and RRs repeated claim that he had received an inheritance from the queen mother. The statement: “A representative for the Duke of Sussex told Forbes magazine he was not a beneficiary of any of the Queen Mother’s fortune”.
PS: Marke Dyer, dubbed Harry’s “second father”, was his supporter/mentor since childhood, and also in adult life, many times when his own family didn’t support him. He also was one Harry’s first and years-long Sentebale Trustee till the miss Chandauka debacle.
The (digital) media have made sure to scrap Harry’s statement from most of the internet, because it doesn’t fit their narrative that Harry is still living off the royal families (inherited) money. At every turn, the tabloids and RRs, rota rats and commentators regurgitate the lie that Harry inherited abt 8M pounds from a trust fund from the QM. But you can still find Harry’s statement in some articles buried away on the internet, like this one from the Daily Express from April 1, 2021): https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1417600/prince-harry-news-queen-mother-inheritance-will-sussex-funding-meghan-markle-latest
There’s a good reason why royal wills are sealed for 100 years and it’s to hide how they’ve accumulated wealth from public funds, tax avoidance schemes and bequests to “close” friends.
We’ll be coming up on George V’s will being made public in not too very long. That should be interesting.
The Queen Mum was a demanding petulant snob who expected handouts from her daughter and the tax payers. Anything she had when she died would have been intentionally left to her favorite, Charles. (Her toxic “nurturing” was his lifelong ruination and left him easily manipulated by people like Camilla who baby and flatter him). She would not have given a second thought to anyone else in the family but the future King because she thought of no one else. She would not have left the extended family money because that would have freed them from Charles’s ability to manipulate them. She would not have wanted them independent from Charles. If the extended families have trusts, they were set up by PP and QE. They understood how Charles operated and understood that he would not just support the extended family without excessive headf#$@ery like QE had. Charles would leave the extended family broke and homeless while smearing them savagely through the rota and his parents knew it. An in-depth follow the money accounting would bury that entire family one way or another. Andrew committed treason to participate in sex crimes. Several royals, including Willy and Charles, have creepy ties to oligarchs in foreign counties that compromise them. Charles’s charity fundraising has questionable ties. QE probably mismanaged tax payer funds intended to maintain royal properties to fund her extended family. The public really need to question all the money floating around the royal family.
🎯
You put my thoughts into words. Queen Mum could have left Birkhall and castle of mey to margerets family if she thought of them. But all of it went to the man who has the most. I am still waiting to see how much of it including Sanderingham and Balmoral will go to Camilla if he dies first.
This is confusing. In one paragraph they say the trust was set up for her grandkids & in the next it’s the great-grandkids. So which is it? And ‘thought to be’ isn’t good enough reporting. How about some facts?