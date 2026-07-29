Queen Camilla’s splashy book give-away is coming in for some heavy criticism

Queen Camilla’s 79th birthday happened a few weeks ago. Camilla celebrated with a couple of new portraits, a stiff drink and a big announcement about a book give-away. Camilla’s office announced that for her birthday, Camilla organized one free book for every child in “Year 6” of Britain’s public schools. The children won’t receive the books until Christmas. They don’t get to choose what free book they’d like to read either – Camilla selected the book as a birthday present. The book is Katherine Rundell’s Impossible Creatures. I’m sure some kids will enjoy it and some kids won’t. Well, British academic Darren Chetty has written a somewhat scathing piece about why “The Queen’s Christmas Present” isn’t all that great. You can read the full piece here (it’s long but worth it) and here are the broad-stroke criticisms:
On July 17th 2026, educational charity the National Literacy Trust (NLT) announced an initiative entitled ‘The Queen’s Christmas Present’. We learned that all Year 6 and P6 children in the UK will be gifted a copy of Katherine Rundell’s Impossible Creatures. The 800,000 books, we were told, were a gift from Queen Camilla. Each book will feature a unique royal stamp on the cover and a message from Camilla. In an Instagram post, Rundell spoke excitedly about how this initiative will mean that every single child in the country will have something in common, her book.
What emerges through the details of this project is a particular vision of Britishness. But this book, rather like Christmas and The British Monarchy, will not be everyone’s cup of tea. Certainly, the announcement has not been met with universal approval. Waterstones Children’s Laureate Patrice Lawrence offered her view, ‘I would have loved this book as 10-year-old, but I was a confident and prolific reader. However, I would have been in the minority in my class, because ten-year-olds have widely diverse tastes, including some who don’t enjoy books at all. A comic book would have been a wonderful gift, with a mixture of contributors and different elements – comic strips, quizzes, longer form prose, a participatory element. Something to engage all children.’ Michael Rosen, former Children’s Laureate and professor of children’s literature captured the spirit of many online responses from writers, librarians and teachers when saying, ‘Free books for all Year 6s? Great! Only one title? Why? How? Surely, reading for pleasure is about choice, isn’t it?’
No further details about the decision-making process or the financial side of this initiative were shared. Was the decision made by Camilla herself? In response to a list of questions from me, Jonathan Douglas, NLT CEO, offered only that the Queen, Katherine Rundell and The National Literacy Trust ‘came together…to build this initiative.’ Funding for production and distribution has come from unnamed ‘individual philanthropic donors and foundations.’ However public money, in the form of a special grant from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport will be used for ‘marketing and communications to support the outreach programme for schools and communities.’ Public funding to market an initiative based on a commercial product is not so rare, but should prompt questions. It will be for others to determine whether in this case there is any conflict of interest, given Katherine Rundell’s role as an Ambassador for the NLT. The Society of Authors is aware of members’ concerns regarding the details of the project.
The bigger question is how this initiative fits with the aims of the National Year of Reading which the NLT has been tasked with driving. The website for the National Year of Reading lays out a vision of reading that is centred on the agency of young readers and their freedom to make choices; ‘Centred on the message, “if you’re into it, read into it,” we position reading as a gateway to deepening existing interests.’ In stark contrast to this positioning, the gift to be bestowed on children is, we are told, one selected by ‘Her Majesty the Queen, the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of her other Realms and Territories, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith’. When asked if this initiative was informed by research on volitional reading, Jonathan Douglas referred to research on the importance of book ownership. But curiously he also appeared to echo some of the criticisms of his organisation’s initiative, saying that, ‘evidence shows that giving children choice and access to books that match their interests is one of the most effective ways to encourage reading engagement.’
The book is being described as gift from The Queen yet it appears she is not contributing a penny. At a time of concern and questions about the Monarchy in relation to the welfare of young people, this project is good PR for the institution. The most obvious beneficiaries are Katherine Rundell and her publisher. Those who do enjoy the book might ask their parents to buy them the rest of the series. But book-sales are not the major money-spinner in play here. Last year Rundell signed a film deal with Disney for Impossible Creatures with plans to create a film franchise. If successful, this could generate the kind of money for Rundell that it did for another Bloomsbury children’s writer. Indeed, the cover of the third book in the series, bears a striking resemblance to Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix – surely no accident. We don’t know who is funding this initiative. We may never know. But we do know that Rundell is now backed by Disney money. One headteacher described the gift books as ‘big fat flyers for a film franchise. Can’t read the book we’ve all been talking about? Don’t worry, the movie will be out soon.’
Wow, this is incredible – Camilla “chose” to give a book which is part of a Harry Potter-esque series, a series which has already been acquired by Disney. And Camilla is not paying out of pocket for any part of this – 800,000 books being given away and no one is sure who is paying for what. And most child-development and literacy scholars are like… hey, one of our biggest messages is that kids should get to choose what to read. Absolutely bonkers. Calling Camilla out for this PR exercise is pretty amazing too – this clearly isn’t about sharing the gift of reading, but what really is the purpose?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
My God, the lady in red. Screaming for attention, Camilla?
“Lady” in red. You are kind. She looks like frilled neck lizard.
Now that’s insulting frill-necked lizards.
I have read Impossible Creatures, because I work in a bookshop and it’s part of my work. It is a trilogy. Katherine Rundell is very popular with kids and a very good storyteller. However, choosing the same title for everyone is bonkers! Kids are now into Manga and comics, football books, Lottie Brooks series, History and many more. She should have given them a Book Token of £10, that way kids could choose which book they would want to read. It is more fun that way. Besides most of these kids have read The Impossible Creatures any way. What a missed opportunity!
Wonder if she gets an under-the-table kickback from franchise monies? Into an off-shore acct, of course! OR, did it give one of her kids or grands some benefit, monetary or otherwise? Perhaps another book deal for her son? Wouldn’t surprise me in the least with these grifters.
Just what I was thinking? Is Camilla somehow benefiting from this financially?
Tom Parker-Bowels cookbooks don’t sell. It’s been a struggle for a long time.
It’s amazing how often something that could be such a good idea for the British Royals ends up being an own goal?
I love the idea of promoting books. We have the excellent ‘Duffy books in homes’ here in New Zealand that promotes reading in children. You’d think Kate’s grand Early Years would have promoted reading to the under 5s?
But this promotion has been mismanaged badly here? It’s ended up not about introducing kids to read and perhaps more importantly owning your own book but about who this benefits most? Shouldn’t it be the kids who benefit?
And Dolly Parton springs to mind too – I may be wrong, but I think she has given huge sums to various libraries for books to get people reading. And the suggestion for Kate is a good one – can her staff who read this blog please pick up on that one – books to read as bedtime stories to the early years children?
Kate i s not an expert on early years.she could bring in an expert in the field to talk about the benefits if reading.
is it even a good book? Has anyone here read it, or had children who have? My suspicion, apart from those voiced in the post, is that in order to be inoffensive to 800,000 children’s parents, the organization has selected the most bland creation possible that will sour children on reading, or end up flooding libraries with unwanted donations.
Surprisingly a very good book, a great adventure. The critics are right about offering choice though. Even kids that are learning to read have different opinions.
Plus how cheap is the royal family? Billions and they aren’t paying anything? At least they are consistent. Wasn’t Harry on a short lease with his allowance?
complaints about the roll-out and cost aside, this is objectively a good book and a good choice, obviously, some are going to like it and some won’t, but it’s gotten 6 starred reviews from heavy-hitting industry journal including school library journal, publishers weekly, booklist and kirkus. the nyt also gave it a very positive review. it was also on many best of lists the year it came out, including the ny public library’s best children’s books and the chicago public library best books lists.
what about the high value-add of getting “a unique royal stamp on the cover and a message from Camilla”?!!! Surely a major bonus where the kiddos are taught to sing “God save our gracious King! Long live our noble King! God save the King! Send him victorious, Happy and glorious, Long to reign over us, God save the King.” And let’s not forget that “Camilla” was essentially raised up to the same level as the “noble King” when she too was anointed with holy oil, just like the monarch, at the holy coronation ceremony.
KC2, I stand corrected. That is no lady.
Why not at the beginning of year 6, choose 10 picks for a list, have the child pick their favorite and that’s the one they get at Christmas. I’m a prolific reader, but I only read what appeals to me. My fear is many of these kids will not even open this book, when they have no interest in it. Allowing them to choose their gift is giving them the gift of reading. As a mother and grandmother…she seems clueless.
Why not a book club for the children. Where they can choose from a selection. Each month.
Excellent idea! I remember being in a book club when I was in primary school and it sure whet my appetite for reading. Am still a voracious reader and carry my book around everywhere. I also gift my favourite books to friends every holiday season. Everyone should love a good book!
Or maybe give each child a voucher to buy one of those 10 books at a bookstore? That way bookstores could be supported, too
while i have no issue with this book choice (it’s leveled as a high-low title, meaning it has a low reading level for it’s intended grade level. i can get into it for the curious, but it’s an algorithm based leveling system which only rates the true readability of the title. i think this will help make it approachable to kids who are put off or intimidated by longer books and blocks of text), i do like Eurydice’s suggestion of a voucher the kids can use to choose their own books, especially after reading about the themes of the national year of reading program.
Seems scammy! And realistically: why would anyone think better of Camilla?
I read the book with my kids and hated it. The world-building is super weak and the story was boring. Trying to be harry potter-esque without any of the charm. High emotional stakes without putting in the details to make you care. I couldn’t remember a single character’s name if you put a gun to my head. Or the name of the magical world, or anything.
I see. Disney, yes. Netflix, no.
At least she’s not sending out the Game of Thrones book with the scene Clarkson directed at Meghan. Or a picture book biography of herself.
Of course this isn’t perfect, but it requires very little administration: one book, one time, all 6 yr old students. (Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is great but more complicated & expensive.)
There are kids worldwide whose families don’t own books & will be excited to receive one. It might just motivate trips to libraries. There will also be a bunch of copies for charity shops to sell.
Yes, the donors will benefit & Camilla will spread her name around, but I think this is on balance a good thing.
Omit “worldwide.” Forgot to edit.
This is where I’m at. It’s a free books to all kids of a certain age in GB. Cui bono, yada, yada, free choice in books, whatevs. It’s one book, one time, for all kids, it’s a good thing.
Camilla? You mean SCAMILLA! So instead of the publisher sending out a press release saying it was sending a copy of its book to every sixth grader in honor of the queen’s birthday, the Queen said she is sending the books out herself? A lie and send aggrandizing! How sleazy.
Ummm maybe give a token to get the book they want? Instead making one author rich! What BS
Ummm maybe give a token to get the book they want? Instead making one author rich! What BS
Camilla can’t read the room. Again.
Or maybe she only reads the room(s) that she actually cares about. It sounds like multiple entities will benefit financially from this, and at least some kids might get a gift that they enjoy. I prefer a gift of book tokens, perhaps with a limited list of books that could be ordered and possibly delivered to schools.
Yes, I’m having flashbacks to those Scholastic book fairs of my youth, and I’m imagining a book fair or an online “book fair” where each kid gets a credit for one book of their choice — even if their choices are pre-screened. Using the schools and/or online options will ensure that students who may not live near bookstores or even libraries will have easy access to their gift-books.
The last time I went to a book fair, about a decade ago, they were thoughtful in having multiple inexpensive items, so that every kid would be able to get something, although not necessarily a book.
I’m pausing here in reverence for Dolly Parton — and all that she continues to accomplish.
The royals really are so cheap. Camilla and Charles could purchase gift certificates to cover the price of one book for every sixth-year student in England and it wouldn’t make a dent in their fortunes.
And they could have encouraged kids to use the certificate or token in an independent bookstore.
They always do things in the most basic, self-centered way.
Trumpian.
I see a lot of people mentioning Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (here and in the last thread on this give away and basically any time anyone mentions giving books to kids 🙂 It’s a FANTASTIC program, and yes, Dolly’s money launched it and she still gives funds, BUT they partner with local organizations who have to raise/provide funds as well. Way more detail than you’d like, here https://imaginationlibrary.com/usa/
From the site:
“Local Program Partners are responsible for enrolling children who live within the geographical area they offered the program in. They promote their local programs online and at events. While the Imagination Library negotiates wholesale pricing for the books, the Local Program Partners are responsible for securing funds to cover that cost. Books are 100% free to enrolled children because their Local Program Partner has secured funds to cover the cost of the books and the shipping fees.”
A book giveaway should be about the children and they should be able to choose a book that sparks their interest and not all children are into reading fiction.. this book give away seems to have an agenda beyond providing books to children and supporting literacy.
Marketing scheme designed by Disney to foment support for their movies. Disney and Queen Ho need to learn about libraries. Great places to choose a book and the absolute last place to get something for free.
K. Rundell was a guest speaker at my child’s middle school in the US when the book came out and we bought a copy as part of her visit. Fantasy is not usually my daughter’s first choice, but she loved this book and Rundell’s visit.
Her face is an absolute ruin and exactly what she deserves. Too bad Diana did not have the opportunity, luck and protection which would have allowed her to attain old age too. The vipers Charles, Camilla and perhaps Queen Elizabeth ensured that Diana was “sorted out,” as Princess Margaret said after hearing about Diana’s death at 36.
What horrible people! They are vipers. To say that about Diana’s death is callous and unforgivable.
I don’t see a reason to nitpick this based on the book choice. It’s a solid choice, and it’s free. If a kid doesn’t like reading or doesn’t like the book choice, then they won’t read it and no harm done.
My bigger issue is Camilla using money that is not even hers to pay off the country in order to burnish her own poor image as well as the image and perceived ROI of the monarchy. The country could afford far more benefits for the nation’s children if it ended the monarchy and nationalized its assets. Whether it’s a free book or some other crumb offered from the overloaded plates of the undeserving rich, this kind of soft bribery smacks of Trumpism to me.