Gov. Beshear: Mitch McConnell must ‘directly & verbally address the people of Kentucky’

If we’re judging Mitch McConnell’s health purely by the two proof-of-life photos his office has posted, then McConnell is in surprisingly “good health.” His cheeks are rosy, his hair is washed, he’s managed to shave regularly, and he appears to be well enough for some good-quality cosmetic work, work which makes him look like a spry 63-year-old rather than a decrepit 84-year-old turtle with a deathly pallor. So what gives? What is the real story? Kentucky’s Democratic governor Andy Beshear is trying to get to the bottom of it. Gov. Beshear sent out this message on Tuesday, less than a day after McConnell’s second proof-of-life photo.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) is demanding that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) prove his “capacity to serve” or resign his seat, ramping up pressure on the former Senate majority leader as his absence stretches into a seventh week. McConnell, 84, was hospitalized June 14 after falling at home, according to his office, and has not been publicly seen since.
In a letter to McConnell’s office dated Monday, Beshear noted it had been 43 days since news of McConnell’s hospitalization and that he has not cast votes or engaged in official activities in the time since. A copy of the letter was also sent to Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-South Dakota).
Aside from two photos and brief statements released by McConnell’s office, the senator has “made no effort to communicate with your Kentucky constituents or the nation,” Beshear wrote.
In the more recent photo, which McConnell’s office said was taken Sunday, the senator is smiling next to his wife, former transportation secretary Elaine Chao. Some Republicans have said they have had phone conversations with McConnell since his hospitalization, but his office has not released audio or video of the senator speaking.
“As Governor of the state he serves, I am calling on him to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of his capacity to serve, or resign,” Beshear wrote. If McConnell does not do that, Beshear added, the governor will insist Thune “fully investigate” the senator’s condition and begin the process of vacating McConnell’s seat if warranted.
“All of this speculation and even this letter could have been avoided with a minimal amount of transparency. … Kentuckians are just asking Senator McConnell to be honest,” Beshear wrote.
Representatives for McConnell and Thune did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday. In a statement from his office Monday, McConnell said that he will miss a political event in Kentucky this weekend and that he was “keeping up with intense physical therapy.” In an accompanying statement Monday, Congress’s Office of the Attending Physician said McConnell was “not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.” The office noted that its physicians visit McConnell daily and that the senator’s childhood polio “continues to be a significant factor in his mobility.”
In his letter Monday, Beshear called out the attending physician’s written statement, saying it did “not discuss [McConnell’s] actual condition, including whether he can speak, reason, or carry out his duties as a senator.”
“I am calling on him to directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of his capacity to serve, or resign.” Exactly. And think about how easy this would be if McConnell is truly in the state his office claims – they’ve spent over two weeks trying to say that he fell and and he had the flu, and that those two things equal a six-week hospitalization and intensive physical therapy which makes him incapable of appearing in a live video feed. He wouldn’t even have to stand, if that’s a concern. Like, if he’s alive, we all know that he has mobility issues. He can remain seated or come out in a wheelchair, but he absolutely needs to appear on-camera immediately. This is insane.
Photos courtesy of McConnell’s office and Cover Images.
Beschear needs to demand a face to face meeting
Too little too late – we know they are running out the clock until Aug 3rd so Beshear has waited too long to start demanding real proof of life. As others have suggested he should have started the process of replacing him – causing the GOP to litigate but that would make them show real evidence of McConnell’s health. And the GOP are using this as a test run for Trump so obviously it will work again when he passes…we are screwed unless EVERYONE votes in the midterms no matter what.
Andy is weak.
Andy doesn’t want to go to prison. Would you?
He’s making empty threats but that’s all he’s allowed to do. As far as I’m concerned, this Senate seat can stay vacant forever since it will absolutely never go to a Democrat. What we’re about to find out is the Republican end game. A sudden turn for the worse resulting in death? That would make this whole scheme look even more shady if that’s possible. So stay tuned!
“People who watch Kentucky politics closely understand that the chance Beshear could find a way to get a Democrat into that Senate seat is very low. Beshear’s biggest problem with these Democratic voters and how he’s handling the situation is their ignorance.” – Stephen Voss – Professor of Political Science, University of Kentucky.
A Guest is correct (KY resident here). The state legislature changed the rules two years ago, so Beshear has no authority to act even if there were a vacant seat. While shady as all get-out that McConnell’s office is handling this way, all Andy is doing is posturing. He’s WAY behind in his hopes of securing the DNC presidential nom, so this is his way of trying to get his name into the national narrative. He’s honestly been a terrible governor, and I REALLY hope the national audience can see through his arrogance and recognize he is not a leader.
@A Guest: I sure wouldn’t want to be an elected official in this day and age. Too many people sitting with their laptop keyboards typing absolute nonsense nonstop.
I heard McConnell is on Eternity Leave.
LMAO
Amazing comment
@Carol’s Peril.
“Eternity leave” is clever.
And I just read he has “rigor tortoise.”
He will coincidentally “die” on August 4.
Why didn’t Sherrill make this same demand of Rep. Tom Kean of NJ, who was incommunicado for FOUR MONTHS??
Yeah, what the heck? Four months of radio-silence? The people of NJ deserved better.
Franklin Roosevelt ran the New Deal, the Second World War, and an epic four-term administration from a wheelchair. Mobility isn’t the issue. If his brain works, he can speak respectfully to a Fox News anchor from a seated position. FFS.
The old Mitch can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh…because he’s dead.
@Sue… well done. 🤣
He is still dead – just like Generalissimo Francisco Franco.
😁
They need to force the issue. Enough is enough. Stop this pitiful, evil charade.
I saw a post on Bluesky saying how is it we can know the daily whereabouts of a raccoon in Seattle but not a sitting Senator of the United States (I’m paraphrasing).
Well the raccoon is a lot cuter. And probably smarter.