Duchess Meghan attended a ‘Cookie Queens’ screening in LA last night

The Duchess of Sussex is outside! We got new photos of Meghan for the first time in months! It’s still crazy to me that Meghan was reportedly in the UK for the better part of five days (at least) and there were zero paparazzi photos. That’s another reason why Meghan’s Instagram carousel last week made so much news – we hadn’t seen her at all in months. Anyway, Meghan attended a special screening for Cookie Queens in LA last night. The screening was held at The Grove, and Meghan was there as Cookie Queens’ executive producer. She did a Q&A session and posed for photos with director Alysa Nahmias and the Girl Scouts from the documentary.
Meghan’s outfit for the screening was cute and very on-brand for her – white chinos, white t-shirt and a boxy white jacket. I don’t have the IDs on anything because, as I’m writing this, Meghan’s OneOff has not been updated! I want to know about her necklace – is that an emerald?? I also enjoy the fact that she’s not wearing heels – she wore sandals.
Cookie Queens was purchased by Roadside Attractions a few months ago, and it’s getting a real theatrical release (limited), which makes it Oscar-eligible. The documentary’s release date is August 7th. I wonder if they’ll have a real premiere for it next week?
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
Princess Meghan is gorgeous, as always. It’s lovely to see her out & looking happy.
Is it just me, or did she pick up a bit of a summer tan?
Oooh I love those pants. the jacket would not work on me but those pants are great.
I’m going to try to see this in theaters! hopefully it will show somewhere close to me.
Nice. I saw it during Doc10 and it’s very good. Enjoyable if you like documentaries, but enjoyable if you just like stories about perseverance and resilience. And I thought interesting enough to keep younger viewers invested. I hope that before the full rush of back to school gets underway for everyone, people take some time out to go and see it. Although, it’ll probably do better on streaming just given the nature of movie attendance nowadays.
Nice to see Meghan and about. Her necklace is a Logan Hollowell emerald and diamond necklace that she’s worn a few times this year.
This was a nice surprise for her to go to the screening in LA. I was almost expecting that it wouldn’t happen. I’m looking forward to the movies release and I’m looking forward to watching it in theaters. All of the young ladies have such bubbly personalities and a drive for success. Their futures are bright.
That trailer looks great! The girl with the wagon cracked me up. This looks well made.
Same! She’s adorable!!
I’m excited for this. A premiere would be cute but I wonder where it would be at?
Imagine if it does get nominated for an Oscar.. the meltdowns would be EPIC!!!!!
So sad that the derangers are already making the bad reviews
Send an email to whichever site you saw them on. This hasn’t been released, therefore they are all fake reviews. Site should take them down.
If this gets nominated and wins an Oscar would Archwell or Meghan get producer credit? I’m thinking if this wins and “With Love, Meghan” wins an Emmy she’s halfway to EGOT status. Does anyone with knowledge on this subject know if this is possible?
I think it depends on who is put forward, and they submit theimselves/ the film for consideration. There is a limit on the number of people who can be put forward per film/category.
If they (the original makers of the film) put it forward for contention? I think they get to choose the people who would be associated with it.
Ex. If they are allowed 3? They could choose the director, one original producer, and meghan. Or not include archwell at all, that’s their choice.
So if “Cookie Queens” should receive an Oscar nomination, the director and KEY producers who exercised direct creative control would share the reward. Executive Producers are excluded from winning. However, that woudn’t prevent The Derangers from melting down over a nomination and especially over a win. I can see them now slowly sliding down walls and crumpling in tears….LOL
Yes, she would be halfway to EGOT status. Is she is eligible for a nomination. Jennifer Hudson got to EGOT by producing a play. John Legend is an EGOT because of producing. All she has to do is either read a book or be part of a production team for a recording to get a grammy , same for a Tony. I would sooooooooooo love that for the left behinds. They really are turning people off with the constant battering of them over nonsense. The Bots are easy to spot on IG and I call them out when I see them.
Once again, Meghan looks so effortlessly elegant and summery. I would look like a hospital attendant in that outfit but she somehow manages to look great.
Gorgeous. Happy. Productive. Loved.
I wonder how the tabloids are going to spin this?
The usual – How dare she?!?!!! Blah, blah, Meghan and (by extension) the Girl Scouts are the worst! Blah blah Overshadowed Skull & Bones blah blah Slap to the late Queen’s face yada yada yada…..
Look for Keen to be trotted out to some Girl Guides event, probably wearing a full uniform. “Scouting is mine Meghan!” Lol!
I NEED TO SEE THIS!
Those little girls are just beyond wonderful.
“Buy some cookies..or else” is AMAZING! These young ladies are fabulous!
I’m excited to see this come August 7th. Also, a Native girl in her ribbon skirt in the photos made me very happy and the representation overall. ❤️
I think this movie has the potential to be a hit. With all of the millions of girl scouts, former scouts, scout moms and dads and troop leaders, I think it will have a built in audience right from the start. Plus it’s not a Marvel or Star Wars movie so it didn’t cost hundreds of millions of dollars to make.