Duchess Meghan attended a ‘Cookie Queens’ screening in LA last night

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The Duchess of Sussex is outside! We got new photos of Meghan for the first time in months! It’s still crazy to me that Meghan was reportedly in the UK for the better part of five days (at least) and there were zero paparazzi photos. That’s another reason why Meghan’s Instagram carousel last week made so much news – we hadn’t seen her at all in months. Anyway, Meghan attended a special screening for Cookie Queens in LA last night. The screening was held at The Grove, and Meghan was there as Cookie Queens’ executive producer. She did a Q&A session and posed for photos with director Alysa Nahmias and the Girl Scouts from the documentary.

Meghan’s outfit for the screening was cute and very on-brand for her – white chinos, white t-shirt and a boxy white jacket. I don’t have the IDs on anything because, as I’m writing this, Meghan’s OneOff has not been updated! I want to know about her necklace – is that an emerald?? I also enjoy the fact that she’s not wearing heels – she wore sandals.

Cookie Queens was purchased by Roadside Attractions a few months ago, and it’s getting a real theatrical release (limited), which makes it Oscar-eligible. The documentary’s release date is August 7th. I wonder if they’ll have a real premiere for it next week?

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