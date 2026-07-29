Donald Trump slept through most of Lindsey Graham’s funeral

Honestly, the only way I’ve been able to function to any degree this year is by ignoring Donald Trump about 90% of the time. It’s my way of protecting my peace. But obviously, I tap in every now and then, just to remind everyone that all of this is completely ridiculous and gross. Yesterday was Lindsey Graham’s funeral in Washington. Both Donald Trump and JD Vance attended, as did many Republican senators and a handful of world leaders. Trump gave a bizarre eulogy, then knocked on Graham’s casket, and then Trump fell asleep. Classic.
President Trump couldn’t stay awake at Lindsey Graham’s funeral Tuesday.
As several well-wishers eulogized the former senator at the Washington National Cathedral, Trump could barely hold his face up and keep his eyes open. It didn’t take long for him to start dozing off, occasionally blinking to try and hide his drowsiness.
At certain points, Trump even started tilting his head as he was falling asleep.
All of this took place shortly after Trump delivered his own eulogy, in which he went off-script and made fun of Graham a little, with all of his friends and family present, and reminded the audience about the time he publicly shared Graham’s cell phone number. All of that was probably much too tiring for the 80-year-old Trump, and he decided to take a little rest.
You know what I keep thinking about? That “blind item” about an elderly, well-connected man on Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug trial. I keep thinking about potential side effects (drowsiness) and whether the drug got to a certain person too late. Even beyond that, yes, it’s true – any given 80-year-old man in poor health is going to spend the bulk of his days falling asleep. Millions of Americans decided to give sleepyhead the nuclear codes.
🚨Donald Trump has just fallen asleep at Lindsey Graham’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/EIPZiUUugP
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 28, 2026
Trump appears to be completely passed out asleep at Lindsey Graham's funeral pic.twitter.com/JIoVTLUDwo
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 28, 2026
look at the guy behind Trump (who is asleep). it smells crazy back there pic.twitter.com/zXQt3oU37D
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Thoughts and prayers to anyone who ever finds themselves down wind of Trump.
That poor guy literally had an Elvis Presley sneer on his face.
His sycophants completely deserve to have to sit near him and exist in his stench. And Lady G deserved to have a funeral in which most of the speakers cravenly praised Trump rather than the person in the casket.
Sounds like Graham got the funeral he deserved.
You can tell Vance hates him. Letting him sleep like that is hanging him out to dry.
I can’t believe how much I loathe the man.
I remember when my grandfather was suffering from dementia and it could be really scary waking him up. Sometimes he’d lash out because he was scared as he didn’t know where he was. It was so sad – he was a good man. I don’t give a shit what happens to Trump or Vance, but that’s probably why they never wake him up especially when he’s on camera.
I avoid hearing and seeing these people like the plague.
Just looking at them makes my blood boil. My they all get what they truly deserve.
That slob may be o none of those weight loss drugs .. look at the folds in his neck… it looks like those little jewelry pouches you see on SHEIN….
Shitler also had a pee pad on his seat, which you could see as he struggled to get up when it was time to stand.
He’s slept through most of his presidency. I get why this is convenient for people like Miller and Vought.
It would seem like Lindsey got the send-off that his political life deserved.
Depraved moron here: White House spokesman Davis Ingle dismissed those accusations in emphatic terms. He told HuffPost that Trump had been reflecting on the loss of a close friend after delivering what he described as a heartfelt tribute to Graham, adding that anyone claiming otherwise was a “depraved moron.”
WH Comms also felt the need to respond – nastily of course – to John Mellencamp. Because obviously they have nothing better to do with their time.
Appalling form of communication from the federal government!
His height is listed at 6’3”. HAHHAHAHA!. Clearly no longer able to wear his lifts + high heeled shoes.