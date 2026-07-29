Donald Trump slept through most of Lindsey Graham’s funeral

Honestly, the only way I’ve been able to function to any degree this year is by ignoring Donald Trump about 90% of the time. It’s my way of protecting my peace. But obviously, I tap in every now and then, just to remind everyone that all of this is completely ridiculous and gross. Yesterday was Lindsey Graham’s funeral in Washington. Both Donald Trump and JD Vance attended, as did many Republican senators and a handful of world leaders. Trump gave a bizarre eulogy, then knocked on Graham’s casket, and then Trump fell asleep. Classic.

President Trump couldn’t stay awake at Lindsey Graham’s funeral Tuesday. As several well-wishers eulogized the former senator at the Washington National Cathedral, Trump could barely hold his face up and keep his eyes open. It didn’t take long for him to start dozing off, occasionally blinking to try and hide his drowsiness. At certain points, Trump even started tilting his head as he was falling asleep. All of this took place shortly after Trump delivered his own eulogy, in which he went off-script and made fun of Graham a little, with all of his friends and family present, and reminded the audience about the time he publicly shared Graham’s cell phone number. All of that was probably much too tiring for the 80-year-old Trump, and he decided to take a little rest.

[From The New Republic]

You know what I keep thinking about? That “blind item” about an elderly, well-connected man on Eli Lilly’s weight-loss drug trial. I keep thinking about potential side effects (drowsiness) and whether the drug got to a certain person too late. Even beyond that, yes, it’s true – any given 80-year-old man in poor health is going to spend the bulk of his days falling asleep. Millions of Americans decided to give sleepyhead the nuclear codes.

🚨Donald Trump has just fallen asleep at Lindsey Graham’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/EIPZiUUugP — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 28, 2026

Trump appears to be completely passed out asleep at Lindsey Graham's funeral pic.twitter.com/JIoVTLUDwo — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 28, 2026

look at the guy behind Trump (who is asleep). it smells crazy back there pic.twitter.com/zXQt3oU37D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2026