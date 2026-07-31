Duchess Meghan shares Harry’s advice: ‘Above the storm, the sun’s always shining’

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Most of the time, I wish the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were as petty and vindictive as me. Like, if I had been treated the way they’ve been treated, I would have burned it all down years ago and really given those horrible people something to cry about. But as we’ve seen many times, Prince Harry and Meghan mostly choose peace. They’ve told their side of the story, in a gentle, heavily redacted way, and just moved on with their lives for the most part. Especially Meghan, who I’ve always thought is the more forward-looking and optimistic partner. Well, during the Cookie Queens LA screening this week, Meghan spoke about how she gets through the “really hard days.”

Meghan Markle has revealed the personal piece of advice that Prince Harry gave her to help get through “really hard days.”

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, attended a special screening of Cookie Queens — a documentary about Girl Scouts, which Meghan and Harry executive produced — at AMC The Grove in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 28.

The mom of two was asked during a Q&A attended by PEOPLE about how she motivates herself when having “tough moments,” and said she thinks back to a positive quote her husband told her “ages ago.”

“I think so much of it, funny enough, I was thinking about something my husband told me ages ago, because we all go through experiences and life is full of surprises,” Meghan said. “But you know, he was a helicopter pilot in the British Army for 10 years. And sometimes on really hard days, we were once he said, ‘Hey, but my love, you know, even if there’s a storm happening above the storm, the sun’s always shining.’ ”

Meghan added that Harry’s perspective “only comes when you think about zooming out a little.”

“So I think when you really zoom out and think, ‘My gosh, how many things have we gone through that have felt hard?’ And then you still get through them,” Meghan continued. “Or how many goals do you think you’re not gonna hit? And then you hit them and you supersede them.”

Meghan said it is important to maintain the perspective “that no matter what feels insurmountable, there’s just always that sun shining above it.”