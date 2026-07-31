Eden: Charles Spencer ‘enjoys warmer relations with Harry’ than his own kids

For years now, it’s been clear that Prince Harry maintains close relations with his uncle Charles Spencer, the Earl Spencer. It makes sense that Harry would have such affinity for the Spencer side of the family – Harry is his mother’s son and Harry has a more Spencer-like temperament and charisma. And I think the Spencers have simply given Harry a safe space and a warm embrace because they too could see how he was the long-neglected “spare.” Soon after the Duchess of Sussex’s Instagram carousel confirmed the family’s stay at Althorp this month, the Daily Mail published a curious story with commentary about the long-simmering beef between the Spencers and Windsors, and how worked up the Windsors have been over the fact that Harry is still so close to the Earl Spencer. The story was later scrubbed from the Mail Online. Funny. Now I wonder if Richard Eden’s latest Mail column will also get scrubbed or edited, because he’s focusing on the Spencers too.
Addressing his sister’s coffin at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997, Earl Spencer declared of his nephews Princes William and Harry: ‘On behalf of your mother and sisters, I pledge that we, your blood family, will do all we can to continue the imaginative way in which you were steering these two exceptional young men so that their souls are not simply immersed by duty and tradition but can sing openly as you planned.’
Charles Spencer’s powerful and inflammatory eulogy so moved the crowds gathered outside Westminster Abbey that their spontaneous applause was eventually followed by clapping inside the building. Martin Neary, the abbey’s musical director, later said of Lord Spencer’s speech: ‘I felt a great sympathy for what Diana had suffered but at the same time I was shocked by some of the things which were said.’ Referring to William and Harry, he added: ‘The princes actually applauded at the end, although the senior members of the Royal Family did not.’
Almost three decades after the car crash in Paris that killed Diana, Lord Spencer is still close to at least one of her sons. Indeed, he enjoys warmer relations with Harry than he does with some of his own children. William appears to have kept his distance from historian Lord Spencer, who was conspicuous by his absence at the weddings of his daughters Lady Kitty in 2021 and Lady Amelia two years later.
He has, however, become something of a father figure for Harry. This was notable on the California-based prince’s recent return visit to Britain when he spent more time with his uncle than he did with his own father, King Charles. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, visited the King at his Gloucestershire retreat, Highgrove, for afternoon tea. But they stayed at Althorp with Earl Spencer and his latest Countess, Cat Jarman, his fourth wife.
So close is Harry to his uncle that he sought advice from him about changing his family name to Spencer, as I revealed in The Mail on Sunday last year. The move would have involved ditching Mountbatten-Windsor, the name used on the passports of Archie and Lilibet. ‘They had a very amicable conversation and Spencer advised him against taking such a step,’ a friend of Harry said at the time. It would have been particularly hurtful to the King, who cherishes the Mountbatten name just as his father did.
…Last week, Meghan posted a photograph online of Harry and their children in Althorp’s gardens carrying bouquets of flowers. They were believed to be making their way to lay the blooms at Diana’s grave. Meghan’s decision to include the photo among a gallery of 12 snaps that she posted on Instagram, accompanied by the jaunty sounds of Cliff Richard and The Shadows’ song Summer Holiday, drew criticism, with some of her followers describing it as tasteless and accusing her of ‘cashing in’ on Diana’s grave.
There was, however, a little-noticed response from Lord Spencer to the criticism of Meghan and Harry. With his agreement, his wife, Cat, posted an image of a grave herself on Instagram three days later. It was not the resting place of Diana but of the earl’s older brother John, who died shortly after birth in 1960. Charles took Cat to visit the grave at Sandringham, Norfolk, last weekend. John is buried in the graveyard of St Mary Magdalene church, next to their grandfather. A few years ago, Charles had John’s headstone restored. The church is next to Park House, where Charles, Diana and their two older sisters grew up. They moved to Althorp in the mid-1970s, when Diana was 13 or 14, after her grandfather’s death and her father inheriting the earldom. There could have been no clearer way for Earl Spencer to spell out that he approved of Meghan’s social media posts from Althorp.
It’s notable that the duchess did not post a single photograph of her family’s visit to Highgrove. The King is unlikely to take a similarly generous view of such intimate moments being made public on an account used to publicise Meghan’s commercial ventures.
That’s true about Cat posting photos of a Spencer-family gravestone. And I think it’s true that the timing of it was on purpose, and it was Charles Spencer and Cat lending some support to Meghan. And that’s the story, isn’t it? That’s the story which the British media has been trying to avoid discussing for years – that Harry is close to the Earl Spencer, that Harry’s family isn’t just his deadbeat father and incandescent brother, and that the Sussexes will always have a place to stay in the UK – Althorp. The Spencers’ place in this story really blows up the palace’s narrative about Harry and Meghan. Incidentally, it’s extremely funny for someone like Eden to point the finger at Charles Spencer for having not-great relationships with some of his kids. Look who you’re defending, bro.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Another article that doesn’t throw vitriol. Nothing about Harry’s betrayal and an almost defense of Meghan – what?
Did we read the same article? It was PASSIVE AGGRESSIVE & barely thinly veiled insults lobbed at Meghan as usual….What about this line “ with some of her followers describing it as tasteless and accusing her of ‘cashing in’ on Diana’s grave.”
Also his dig at her not posting pictures the high grove meeting ??? because he saw her take pictures??
Guys there isn’t any article where the agression is directed at her
Oh, this was tame compared to the usual. Sure, the “tasteless” bit, but then a whole paragraph of Spencer approval. Something is fishy here.
Did we read the same article? It was PASSIVE AGGRESSIVE & barely thinly veiled insults lobbed at Meghan as usual….What about this line “ with some of her followers describing it as tasteless and accusing her of ‘cashing in’ on Diana’s grave.”
Also his dig at her not posting pictures the high grove meeting ??? because he saw her take pictures??
there isn’t any article by this twat where aggression is directed at her
I wondered when this was coming. No doubt marching orders from someone to dig up the Spencer messiness, which there is a certain amount of, but people in glass houses really shouldn’t throw stones.
I sensed the same support for the Sussexes photographs when I saw the Spencer’s photograph of the Earl’s picture of his brother’s grave site. Sometimes a picture is worth a 1000 words.
Quite the restrained article there from dog biscuit boy; interesting that he actually reported on Cat Spencer posting the picture of Charles Spencer at the gravesite and the obvious support for Meghan’s pictures.
. I get the feeling that the DM is trying to blame Harry for spending more time with the Spencer’s than with the King. It was the King’s choice to only spend an hour with his son and family, not Harry’s
Exerting control over family members so that Harry and Meghan appear isolated has always been the intention. That’s why they were so frustrated when they showed up for the Invictus 10-year service. The narrative and the goal has to be that everyone is disappointed in Harry, and everyone hates that interloper Meghan. There can’t be anything that lends credence to the Sussexes issues with the BRF on an institutional or familial level.
It also serves them to pretend that the Spencer’s don’t exist, and that Harry and Meghan don’t actually have friends in the UK because they can make any attempts by them to get security twisted to seem like they’re just interested in coming back into the ” royal fold”.
So, now it’s time for discrediting. It does sound like he has a messy relationship with his children, but the Windsors are the last family that should be pointing that out.
It seems that narrative is breaking down. I wonder what took so long.
The ones who accuse Meghan of cashing in are the derangers, who “follow” her posts to make these fake accusations.
“It’s notable that the duchess did not post a single photograph of her family’s visit to Highgrove. The King is unlikely to take a similarly generous view of such intimate moments being made public on an account used to publicise Meghan’s commercial ventures.”
WTF. I honestly don’t get this one though I may be under caffeinated. Nothing from Highgrove was shared but Chuckle the Turd will be upset that she shared a sample of other places they went to, including Althorp? When will the rats and leftovers realize they don’t get to dictate and control the Sussexes at all? What Meghan shares on her Instagram (which is not the same as the As Ever Instagram, Maureen) is not anyone’s to control except Meghan. Their need to control the runaway slave’s life, even near a decade later, is becoming more and more unhinged as the days go by, and I didn’t think that was possible.
This account of Meghan’s is not being used for commercial purposes in any way. *As Ever* has its own separate account.
Exactly. Perhaps Eden can’t tell them apart because he dedicates hours combing through each account daily so he can find some sort of crumb to turn into a whip that they blend together.
She does cross-post As Ever promotions on her Meghan account.
I think he just meant that unlike Charles Spencer who was fine with Meghan posting pictures from althorp, Charles Windsor would’ve had his panties in a twist if Meghan posted something from Highgrove. But here’s the thing; the Sussexes were probably at Highgrove for like an hour so wtf would there have been to take pictures of? And this is why he’s actually mad; the Sussexes spent days at Althorp and she commemorated it with a post but she just moved on from that afternoon tea like it was nothing because to her it probably was nothing more than her being way too generous and giving Harry this thing that he wanted. They’re never gonna get over that she doesn’t desperately want back into the royal fold.
As far as I can tell, he has distant relationships with his children from the first marriage especially the daughters, not sure about the heir or about the subsequent children from later marriages.
For anyone wondering, the Mail’s now-offline article about the “worrisome” implications of Harry’s and the Spencers’ warm relationship, people with excellent foresight archived the piece at the Wayback Machine! I’m very gratified that the Mail’s meddlesome and biased commentary has been preserved so thanks to those who did it.
The Earl did say he would be there for Harry and William at their mother’s funeral and he has been true to his word, esp with Harry.
The Earl has had his fair share of problems but he makes the effort.
PS his books are pretty good too!
The Windsors are housing a family member who hung out with a convicted pedophile. Miss me on the outrage.
“the King, who cherishes the Mountbatten name just as his father did.”
Of course Charles cherishes the name of a great-uncle who allegedly abused boys at a children’s home in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Read about the Kincora Boys’ Home and Mountbatten’s alleged crimes. If you can stomach the reading.
The evergreen point is there is not one thing Meghan can ever do or say that the BM will approve of. Even if she were to follow what they say they want from her, she would be criticized to the utmost. We know this because we saw it during her 18 months of royal service. She tried so hard and toed the line in every way, yet all she got was hate. In a sense that freed her, because she knew then that she might as well do anything she wanted since the result would be the same from them anyway. Congratulations royalists, you played yourselves.
Maureen says what, now?