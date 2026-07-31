Kaia Gerber wore a sheer, ruffled Fendi to ‘The Shards’ London premiere

I actually have to hand it to the casting director for The Shards. The series is adapted from Bret Easton Ellis’s novel of the same name, set in 1981. The series absolutely cast actors who look like young actors from the 1980s. Graham Campbell looks like he would have called a teenage Molly Ringwald “poor.” Homer Gere looks like he would have been one of James Spader’s smarmy friends in a teen dramedy. And Kaia Gerber? She looks like she’s about to host MTV’s House of Style.

These are photos from London, where The Shards cast has been promoting the show for the past few days. Last night was the premiere event at 180 House. Kaia wore Fendi – a sheer, ruffled gown which honestly looked great on her? She’s 24 years old now and I feel like she’s had a late-stage growth spurt too, like she’s gotten three inches taller in the past year. Maybe it’s just the heels. Earlier this week, commenters discussed whether or not Kaia has gotten a buccal fat removal to make her look less babyfaced. It could be, but again… some young women just naturally lose their babyfaces in their 20s. She’s definitely being styled to look older too, and more like her mom.

It’s too funny that Cindy Crawford’s daughter and Richard Gere’s son are now working together on a show set in the 1980s as well. Gere and Crawford were married from 1991 through 1995. They didn’t have any kids together, but now their kids are working together. Apparently, Kaia and Homer only met for the first time when the Shards’ cast got together right before filming.