Kaia Gerber wore a sheer, ruffled Fendi to ‘The Shards’ London premiere

I actually have to hand it to the casting director for The Shards. The series is adapted from Bret Easton Ellis’s novel of the same name, set in 1981. The series absolutely cast actors who look like young actors from the 1980s. Graham Campbell looks like he would have called a teenage Molly Ringwald “poor.” Homer Gere looks like he would have been one of James Spader’s smarmy friends in a teen dramedy. And Kaia Gerber? She looks like she’s about to host MTV’s House of Style.
These are photos from London, where The Shards cast has been promoting the show for the past few days. Last night was the premiere event at 180 House. Kaia wore Fendi – a sheer, ruffled gown which honestly looked great on her? She’s 24 years old now and I feel like she’s had a late-stage growth spurt too, like she’s gotten three inches taller in the past year. Maybe it’s just the heels. Earlier this week, commenters discussed whether or not Kaia has gotten a buccal fat removal to make her look less babyfaced. It could be, but again… some young women just naturally lose their babyfaces in their 20s. She’s definitely being styled to look older too, and more like her mom.
It’s too funny that Cindy Crawford’s daughter and Richard Gere’s son are now working together on a show set in the 1980s as well. Gere and Crawford were married from 1991 through 1995. They didn’t have any kids together, but now their kids are working together. Apparently, Kaia and Homer only met for the first time when the Shards’ cast got together right before filming.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Screening of ‘The Shards’ at 180 House
Featuring: Kaia Gerber
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 30 Jul 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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New York, NY Kaia Gerber and Hayes Warner were all smiles as they departed The Shards press junket at the Crosby Hotel in New York City. Gerber looked effortlessly elegant in a sleek black slip dress paired with a cream neck scarf and black heels, while Warner turned heads in a sculptural burgundy leather ensemble, completing the fashionable appearance with sunglasses as the pair exited hand in hand. Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner BACKGRID USA 28 JULY 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Kaia Gerber and Hayes Warner step out in style to promote their new FX series “The Shards” at Capital Radio. Kaia wears a black form-fitted midi dress with an open back, while Hayes wears a black Balmain structured-shoulder lambskin jacket. The pair continue their press tour ahead of the show’s premiere on 5 August. Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Mattpapz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Kaia Gerber and Hayes Warner bring their press tour to Capital Radio ahead of “The Shards” premiere. Kaia opts for a sleek black floor-lenght dress with an open back, while Hayes layers up in a structured Balmain lambskin jacket. The co-stars keep up the promotional momentum ahead of the show’s 5 August launch. Pictured: Kaia Gerber BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Mattpapz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Kaia Gerber stuns wearing a sheer dress for “The Shards” screening in London Pictured: Kaia Gerber BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Mattpapz / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Screening of ‘The Shards’ at 180 House
Featuring: Kaia Gerber
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 30 Jul 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Screening of ‘The Shards’ at 180 House
Featuring: Kaia Gerber
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 30 Jul 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Screening of ‘The Shards’ at 180 House
Featuring: Graham Campbell
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 30 Jul 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Screening of ‘The Shards’ at 180 House
Featuring: Homer Gere
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 30 Jul 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I listened to the audiobook of “The Shards” earlier this year…quintessential Ellis…enjoyable & horrifying 😱 & a time portal regarding music & movies as we’re both #GenX…
Ellis’ books REALLY psychologically & emotionally deconstruct why 💔🇺🇸💔 WASP wealthy people are OFTEN…deplorable & soulless…
I don’t think I’ll be watching the TV series…the book…was MORE than enough!
I ordered the book a few days ago and it’s coming today. I DO plan on watching the series eventually but ITA with your description of BEE’s work. I’m excited for the book!
Real talk: Is there animal cruelty? I gave up on American Psycho three chapters in because of that. But this sounds up my alley if we can clear that one point.
I don’t think she looks like a young “hot” 80s girl at all. That snatched face look is way too modern. When I think of “hot” brunettes of the day I think of Phoebe Cates, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore etc who had much fuller natural faces.
Back when women didn’t erase their unique features. Sigh. What a time.
I think Kaia’s had *quite* a bit of work done. It sounds odd, but I think her eyes used to look closer together? (Not sure that can be changed, but…). She should be enjoying her own unique looks. And a sandwich — does the girl ever eat?
She’s insanely thin which was definitely NOT a look in the 80s. It’s so weird because when I see pics of her and Cindy side-by-side I almost can’t tell what’s different–they look THAT similar–yet somehow Cindy is so much more beautiful? I feel bad because I’m sure she’s sick of being compared to her mom but such is the life of a nepo baby.
Sick of being compared to the mom she’s had a ton of work to look just like because that’s her calling card? Nah. I’m surprised she doesn’t go by Kaia C Crawford, TBH.
I completely agree. The snatched face, the gaunt physique and the fact that she does not look like a person in her twenties are all working against an 80’s image.
So true. The 80’s actresses looked like real people. Beautiful, yes, but people you could actually see in the street, with body fat and slightly “imperfect” features, which is what made them so interesting to watch. And there was a clear difference between supermodels (who were thinner, but not skeletal–until Kate Moss) and actresses. The current super-thin trend, buccal fat removal and all else is frightening. And if I didn’t know Kaia’s age, I wouldn’t believe she was 24. Those arms are the arms of a 50-something on GLP1s.
Ok, am I the only one who’s just really over the whole sheer or “naked” dress trend?
I get it, you ladies have nice bodies. Good for you. Ain’t none of you doing it better than Cher or Rihanna, and the shock factor is long, long over. To me it just looks lazy and/or exploitative at this point.
The only one I’ve found interesting in a least a couple of years now is the one Lupita wore recently, and that was partly because she wears lots of other non-naked things, and partly because it looked like she literally had to hold on to it to keep it covering the important bits, which I found funny even though she looked gorgeous.
I totally agree with you IdlesAtCranky! The passe “naked” look is so tired and just plain TACKY.
The pictures of her and her costar holding hands are really cute and one of the reasons I don’t mind Kaia. She seems to form good friendships. And she had a book club.
The dye job on the blonde girl is atrocious. Her hair is so fried. Kaia at least looks more her age here than whatever was going on the other day.
That dye job IS the 80s alright!
Truth. If only it were in a poodle tight perm. Maaan we used to fry our hair with the cheapest drug store products. 😱
I absolutely don’t recognize Kaia’s face in the header photo. Massive plastic surgery. This poor young woman.