Prince Harry & Meghan’s Canadian security bill was $539K over five years

They’re inventing entirely new ways to scream and cry about how much the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “cost taxpayers.” Prince Harry and Meghan have not lived in the UK since early 2020. Since they married in 2018, they lived in Canada for a few months, but moved full-time to California by April 2020. They’ve lived in California ever since, paying for their own private security. But… what about back when Harry and Meghan first got together? Remember how Harry visited Meghan in Toronto a few times during their courtship? Well, as you can imagine, people are still mad about the security costs of a prince who was a working royal at the time.
Prince Harry racked up the highest taxpayer-funded security bill of any VIP visiting Canada over a five-year period – including $365,000 (£195,000) in 12 months while he was courting Meghan Markle, newly released figures revealed today.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) records show public spending on protection for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was $539,000 (£286,686) between April 2015 and March 2020.
Canadian taxpayers may even have picked up a $10,586 (£5,642) bill for Mountie bodyguards during the Duchess of Sussex’s private three-day girls’ trip to Toronto with her former best friend Jessica Mulroney in 2018, it has emerged.
State broadcaster CBC has won a six-year freedom of information battle to uncover the true cost of protecting dignitaries visiting the country.
The $539,000 (£286,686) spent protecting Harry was the highest security bill for any VIP over the same five-year period – more than the Obamas, the Clintons and the Trumps.
Harry accounted for more than 10 per cent of the $5million (£2.66million) spent safeguarding around 100 royals, politicians, diplomats and their families while visiting Canada.
His annual security bill peaked at $364,859 in 2017-18, the year he proposed to Meghan, who was filming the final series of Suits in Toronto. In the 2016-17, the year they first met and began secretly dating, the cost to Canadian taxpayers was $106,000.
The amount spent protecting Harry, then a working member of the Royal Family, dwarfed the $178,584 bill for his father, then-Prince Charles, who visited Ontario and Quebec with Camilla in 2017.
The cost of protecting the Sussexes in Canada dropped sharply to $866 in 2018/19 and $904 in 2019/20 – when they spent most of their time in the UK after marrying – before rising again to $56,405 in 2019/20.
[From The Daily Mail]
“His annual security bill peaked at $364,859 in 2017-18” – how dare a working royal date an American living in Canada! Impeach!! Oh, wait, the reason the security costs were so high during that time period was because the 2017 Invictus Games were held in Toronto. He was in Canada for the better part of two weeks doing work around Invictus and attending public events around the competition he founded. The security bill spiked again in 2019-20 because the Sussexes lived in Vancouver Island for several months as they were disentangling themselves from the monarchy. Canada’s security agencies also informed the Sussexes that they couldn’t stay in the country because they wouldn’t get protection. So they left. Anyway, given the way people are carrying on, you would think that Harry’s security bill was eight figures. I think $539,000 over five years is perfectly reasonable for a public figure making frequent visits, especially when you consider the fact that the Invictus Games were in Toronto and the Sussexes lived on Vancouver Island for like four months.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Toronto, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy each others company at the Invictus Games. The duo cheer on Wheelchair Tennis as they sit on the sidelines.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Canada House in London as they return to their Royal duties.
Pictured: Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
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Vancouver, CANADA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Vancouver Canucks hockey game in Vancouver, BC, Canada. Harry did the ceremonial puck drop and then the pair watched the contest from the owners box.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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North America Rights Only – Toronto, USA – 9/23/17 Meghan Markle attends the Invictus Games opening ceremony sitting 18 rows from Prince Harry in Toronto.
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: Toronto, Canada, United States
When: 23 Sep 2017
Credit: INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only – Toronto, USA – 9/23/17 Meghan Markle attends the Invictus Games opening ceremony sitting 18 rows from Prince Harry in Toronto.
-PICTURED: Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
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Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 – for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Meghan Markle
Where: Toronto, Canada, United States
When: 23 Sep 2017
Credit: INSTARimages.com
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USA Rights Only – Toronto, Canada – 9/25/2017 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: Danny Lawson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Where: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
When: 25 Sep 2017
Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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USA Rights Only – Toronto, Canada – 9/25/2017 – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games
-PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
-PHOTO by: Danny Lawson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Where: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
When: 25 Sep 2017
Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the IG25 and Team Canada Reception at the Hilton Hotel during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the IG25 and Team Canada Reception at the Hilton Hotel during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
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Indoor Rowing at the Vancouver Convention Centre (VCC) during the 2025 Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 16 Feb 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Justin Trudeau joins Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at the indoor rowing during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Canada
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Justin Trudeau
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 16 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
I mean, the obvious reason why his security costs so much – why he is so high profile – is because of the British press. If they didn’t write about him incessantly to create that profile, he’d be much less visible.
Plus how much did the Invictus Games make for Canada? I imagine a great deal more than $500k.
first of all, this is OLD news – they are desperate for clicks: High-ranking visitors to Canada may require specific security measures, but there are no distinct “security payments” for them. Instead, they may be subject to enhanced security protocols and arrangements based on their status and the nature of their visit. Prince Harry’s security in Canada was paid for by the Canadian government, via security assistance provided by the RCMP/through the Public Safety Minister’s office. In 2020, Canada said it would stop funding their security after they changed status as senior royals. ERGO they would have funded their own security arrangements after that time.
This is how it is for ANY high ranking official that visits our fine land.
and for informational purposes.:
Security Measures for High-Ranking Visitors to Canada
High-ranking visitors to Canada do not have specific “security payments” associated with their visits. Instead, they may be subject to enhanced security protocols tailored to their status and the nature of their visit.
Enhanced Security Protocols
The security measures for high-ranking visitors typically include:
– Increased Surveillance: Enhanced monitoring at venues and accommodations.
– Personal Security Details: Provision of security personnel to ensure safety.
– Restricted Access Areas: Limiting access to certain locations to protect the visitor.
– Coordination with Local Authorities: Collaboration with law enforcement for additional support.
These people – comparing apples and oranges as usual.
One off visits vs continuous security over weeks and months.
How many times did the Obamas visit Canada?
They think very little of their readers don’t they?
Anyway some Murdock newspaper/tabloid will pick up this foolishness and run with it.
@Seaside – who do you mean by “these people”? I hope you’re referring to the Daily Mail…
Because, in terms of “some Murdock newspaper/tabloid will pick up this foolishness and run with it” – that’s literally what happened here (Lord Rothermere – different guy, same ilk as Murdoch). This is a Britain-based Daily Fail rage bait (wow, it sure works) twisting of a totally reasonable CBC / Canadian public broadcaster analysis of security costs for VIPs investigation (which they do from time to time, this isn’t the first one).
The original CBC article was published July 29th and is called “Security for Prince Harry’s visits to Canada topped all internationally protected persons.”
Time for some genuine investigative reporter to do a deep dive into the cost of security for W & K for their measly amount of “work”, & for comparison the cost of security for eg. someone like ex-PM Boris Johnson & maybe some high profile celebrity like Tom Cruise.
So they are complaining that he cost the government money when he was working as a government representative? They’ve already made them pay back renovation costs on a ” gift”, is this next? They need to pay back costs for security after the wedding? Harry needs to pay back rent for Nott Cott?
Meanwhile two people who are probably not going to cross 100 engagements this year are on their umpteenth vacation of the year with full security, that NO ONE believes isn’t spread across two residences constantly.
1000% agree. As a taxpayer I accept the costs of security for our elected leaders and their government officials AND the families. No matter how much I loathe Fauxlania her security costs do not offend me. Yet the costs which will go into perpetuity for the unelected head of state and their “royal” family would outrage me. Especially how little they do in return. Americans are entertained by the British royal family because we do not foot the bill but if they were our tax burden I believe the American taxpayers would revolt.
Noo nope. I will talk about whatever I want. And you all losing your mind over what was paid over 5 years and during that time he was full time working member of the RF and so was Meghan is when you all need to touch grass.
American commenters please touch grass before posting: this a *Canadian* story about Canadian taxpayer money and accountability – which our public broadcaster can and should investigate. (What the derangers do with the facts is an issue for them, not us – the Daily Mail in Britain does not speak for Canada)
@Dee(2) CBC regularly does ATIA (Canadian FOIA) requests on security costs that we Canadian taxpayers cover. E.g., there was a big investigative piece on Pope Francis’ visit ($14M in costs).
As a Canadian taxpayer I am fine with this because it’s obvious the one year it was high relates to Toronto hosting the Invictus games and still being considered part of the family.
Now do I want to abolish the monarchy, hell yes but Canadians end up covering the costs of VIP security all the time. Including when Taylor Swift did a concert in Toronto and they cleared the roads for her tour bus.
Security was also high for the recent FIFA World Cup too.
As an American taxpayer the costs for VIP security is not something that concerns me. I’m sure security costs for our government representatives is astronomical but only occasionally I see backlash about Trumps costs to play golf etc. The American press and public accept this burden. The citizen of the Canada and the UK should complain to the tabloids and the “royal experts” since they are the main reason Harry and Meghan are at an elevated risk. But these costs are more Invictus related it seems.
This is the dumbest crap ever. And yes, I am sure the Derangers are going to demand he pay it back. All of this crap lately has really gotten loud since BP thwarted them for a photo and knowing the details of the high tea and meeting.
Now do WanKs holidays, all the time they are not ‘working’ in the UK and abroad.
This is article is so dumb. I have no eloquent way to put it. It’s just a bunch of numbers without context. The one exception is (of course) Meghan’s “three-day girls’ trip,” which may–or may NOT–have been covered by taxpayers. Good grief.
And the annual estimated cost for the security of the Royal Family is between $150 and $200 million per year. Let’s talk about that!
Would definitely like a breakdown on the costs of W&K to UK tax payers…including during their multiple holidays a year! The toxic press opened this pandora’s box, lets expose how much the lazy, workshy heir & his useless wife costs for doing practically doing sod all!
Canadian Taxpayer here. Proud we saw what others refused to and gave this couple the security they needed. Whilst they were on Vancouver Island they had their regular, British security team. That’s when it was pulled, and along with covid that’s why they left Canada. Conflating short term visits with the long term of Invictus is an insult to Canadian’ intelligence, and pisses me off. Apparently the rota and BaRF, alongside the MAGA and Maple MAGA crowds all think Canadians are stupid. I’m feeling very resentful right now; it’s a lie and is such an unfair, insulting take.
Yes agree. I pay taxes for a lot of things I don’t agree with, but security for Harry and his family when his father (and the Queen) were failing their responsibilities isn’t one of those issues.
Did we want them killed on Canadian soil? David foster didn’t send a bill to the government either.
The actual cost for the time they were in Victoria was actually quite low for the several months they were there.
Conflating the cost of Invictus is deceptive and par for the course for British tabloids.
And? This protection was mandated because they represented the royal family at the time. We know the DM isn’t tallying up everyone’s security costs.
Plus, at least in my opinion, Harry and Meghan represent a net benefit to Canada, whether it’s official appearances, Invictus events, or showcasing Canadian designers and places to visit.
I can only speak for myself and Canadians I know, and most don’t care about the royals, but they don’t hate on the Sussexes, either. I believe it would be a mistake to assume that Canadians are going to be outraged or upset about this, and in fact focusing on the question of whether we should still be paying for a monarchy that doesn’t really benefit us might be a bit of an own goal.
The ones outraged about the cost of security for Harry & Meghan are mainly those who have been riled up by the Conservative Party. Their unpopular leader, instead of doing his job and providing constructive criticism of the Liberal gov’t, is grasping at any and all frivolous straws to stay in the public conversations.
Sadly, our Canadian media have also been forced to the right.
Derangers should also keep in mind that this is in Canadian dollars when frothing at the mouth.
DID THEY INCLUDE INVICTUS GAMES IN THIS SECURITY COST?
Because Invictus Toronto was 2017.
Yep they did which is why I ignored everything in here.
Daily Mail needs to keep its nose out of Canada’s business and worry about what the royal family costs the UK for little return. We, in Canada, are quite capable of deciding what was and is best for the protection of H&M.
Yes @MikeB. Daily Fail doesn’t speak for Canadians and the original CBC source article “Security for Prince Harry’s visits to Canada topped all internationally protected persons” would have been a much better link for this article than the Daily Fail’s angry regurgitation of it.
Was the FOIA request done on behalf of the DM? The bulk of the funding was for the 2017 Invictus Games.
Okay, let’s tally up the cost of security for the Royal Family during their separate, unsynchronized getaways:
– Kate with the Middletons somewhere in the tropics;
– William holding hands with Knauf in a different tropical location;
plus:
– two bodyguards at George’s school—one in the classroom, the other in the hallway—as if George were being educated in Red Square rather than at an elite school (I don’t know the situation with the other children);
– an ambulance following George and parking wherever he happens to be—outside the school, the Middletons’ place, etc.
To be clear, I wish George a long and healthy life, and naturally, he needs some protection given his background in a famous, wealthy family; but this is clearly excessive—as if George’s life determined the very survival of the planet.
So, how much does all of that cost?
They also send an ambulance wherever Kate stays because that’s how people in Buckleberry know when she’s not at Windsor, in particular during the missing months. And when William was in wales at the RAF in Anglesey, Kate wasn’t there because the ambulance was at Buckleberry.
NIC919
That’s a good one. :)) I remember those stories about Kate moving to be closer to her husband—as if William ever dreamed of such a thing. It’s just like the tales about driving the kids to school—kids who, as it turned out, had long been living at boarding school 🤣.
And by the way—looking at William’s “enthusiasm” for any kind of duty, I suspect he didn’t last long at that base either; after he lost his rifle and used a helicopter to nip out for beer, they were probably glad to get rid of him by simply signing off on the rest of his training—using his royal duties as a convenient excuse (duties he’d previously tried to dodge by citing his military training) 🤣.
This post and some of the comments have me in my feelings. Disappointed that Daily Fail talking points pushed without context – but the source was CBC / Canadian public broadcaster (taxpayer-funded) ATIA (Canadian FOIA equivalent) investigation into security costs for all IPPs / Internationally Protected Persons.
If you go back to the source (July 29th CBC) not the Daily Fail manipulation, you’ll see this was a fact-based and scrutinized (e.g., they call out the double counting of one ~C$50k expense for Prince Harry) accounting of security costs for the Sussexes – and many other IPPs.
At a time when historical long-standing good relations between the US and Canada are so damaged, I’m very sensitive to Americans stepping into our sovereign business here – I encounter this all the time from left-leaning Americans on bsky who insert themselves into conversations between the Canadian electorate and our PM, and will not step out of a discussion intended for Canadian voters, even when you ask them very nicely. (I routinely get “you will not silence me!” in reply)
I’m also sensitive after a year and a half of constant lies where my country is blamed for the US’ illegal guns, for starting the trade war, for fentanyl, for illegal immigration, wildfire smoke due to climate change, for being “nasty,” for being anti-American (honestly, we say so little about what is going on). From that place it depresses me to see this article which is a distortion with zero context, from Britain, about something very reasonable (government spending accountability) in Canada.
As many Canadians in the comments noted, most of us (including me) have no issue with Sussex security costs. (my issue is with the costs for American current and former administration folks mentioned in the CBC article)
However, it’s sure to become a bigger story now from here – and will be carried through our tragically US-owned news conglomerates like Post Media.
Ok, I was confused because I didn’t go back to the source. I had no reason to, really, because this post was only about the Sussexes and the DM’s manufactured outrage over something that, as you say, even the Canadian public had no issue with. I sympathize with your distress and I’ll look for the continuation of this story.
Thank you @Eurydice for lifting my spirits with your sensitivity and sanity.
For the actual CBC news coverage, I tried to post the link previously but it didn’t take, should be easy to find with: CBC + July 29 + “Security for Prince Harry’s visits to Canada topped all internationally protected persons.”
It was frustrating to see commenters assume the outrage was coming from Canada, and – even worse – to then see non-Canadians criticizing us for a simple government spending transparency investigation. (as I noted way up at the top, this type of ATIA request isn’t new for CBC, they did one a few years ago for the C$14M that went into security for Pope Francis’ visit…when he came to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in killing and torture of Indigenous children)
Thanks for putting a smile on my face and have a great weekend.
Wonder how much money Harry and Meghan have made for Canada, what with Invictus and Suits and their various other activities.