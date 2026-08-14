Prince Harry & Meghan’s Canadian security bill was $539K over five years

They’re inventing entirely new ways to scream and cry about how much the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “cost taxpayers.” Prince Harry and Meghan have not lived in the UK since early 2020. Since they married in 2018, they lived in Canada for a few months, but moved full-time to California by April 2020. They’ve lived in California ever since, paying for their own private security. But… what about back when Harry and Meghan first got together? Remember how Harry visited Meghan in Toronto a few times during their courtship? Well, as you can imagine, people are still mad about the security costs of a prince who was a working royal at the time.

Prince Harry racked up the highest taxpayer-funded security bill of any VIP visiting Canada over a five-year period – including $365,000 (£195,000) in 12 months while he was courting Meghan Markle, newly released figures revealed today. Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) records show public spending on protection for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was $539,000 (£286,686) between April 2015 and March 2020. Canadian taxpayers may even have picked up a $10,586 (£5,642) bill for Mountie bodyguards during the Duchess of Sussex’s private three-day girls’ trip to Toronto with her former best friend Jessica Mulroney in 2018, it has emerged. State broadcaster CBC has won a six-year freedom of information battle to uncover the true cost of protecting dignitaries visiting the country. The $539,000 (£286,686) spent protecting Harry was the highest security bill for any VIP over the same five-year period – more than the Obamas, the Clintons and the Trumps. Harry accounted for more than 10 per cent of the $5million (£2.66million) spent safeguarding around 100 royals, politicians, diplomats and their families while visiting Canada. His annual security bill peaked at $364,859 in 2017-18, the year he proposed to Meghan, who was filming the final series of Suits in Toronto. In the 2016-17, the year they first met and began secretly dating, the cost to Canadian taxpayers was $106,000. The amount spent protecting Harry, then a working member of the Royal Family, dwarfed the $178,584 bill for his father, then-Prince Charles, who visited Ontario and Quebec with Camilla in 2017. The cost of protecting the Sussexes in Canada dropped sharply to $866 in 2018/19 and $904 in 2019/20 – when they spent most of their time in the UK after marrying – before rising again to $56,405 in 2019/20.

[From The Daily Mail]

“His annual security bill peaked at $364,859 in 2017-18” – how dare a working royal date an American living in Canada! Impeach!! Oh, wait, the reason the security costs were so high during that time period was because the 2017 Invictus Games were held in Toronto. He was in Canada for the better part of two weeks doing work around Invictus and attending public events around the competition he founded. The security bill spiked again in 2019-20 because the Sussexes lived in Vancouver Island for several months as they were disentangling themselves from the monarchy. Canada’s security agencies also informed the Sussexes that they couldn’t stay in the country because they wouldn’t get protection. So they left. Anyway, given the way people are carrying on, you would think that Harry’s security bill was eight figures. I think $539,000 over five years is perfectly reasonable for a public figure making frequent visits, especially when you consider the fact that the Invictus Games were in Toronto and the Sussexes lived on Vancouver Island for like four months.