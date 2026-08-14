Is there ‘iciness’ between the Sussexes & David Foster due to his politics?

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For years, the British media has been trying to get some dirt on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s friendship with David Foster and Katharine McPhee. To be honest, one week ago, I would have told you that Prince Harry and Meghan probably weren’t even that close to Foster & McPhee, and that the two couples probably had more of a “Hollywood friendship.” But then the Sussexes went to Canada to attend a gala for Foster’s foundation, and after several days of utterly deranged conspiracies about a red carpet snub, David Foster personally shut down any negative gossip about his relationship with Harry and Meghan. He called them dear friends, praised their grace and selflessness and pointed out that they donated their time and effort to come to the gala. So… the haters are in ruins. Quick, time to deflect to something else! So, here we go – apparently, Meghan doesn’t like David Foster’s politics. Girl, who does??

Could politics be putting an icy chill on one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s oldest Hollywood friendships? David Foster has long been a father figure to Harry, helping the Sussexes navigate life after royal duty and maintaining a close relationship with the couple. But insiders tell Naughty But Nice that Foster’s increasingly conservative political associations have created some tension with Meghan. In May, Foster and wife Katharine McPhee hosted a fundraiser at their Brentwood home for Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt. Foster played piano while McPhee performed a rewritten version of Tina Turner’s “The Best” praising Pratt over his opponents. Donald Trump has also publicly praised Pratt, calling him “a big MAGA person.” Meghan was invited but did not attend. Then came an awkward moment at Foster’s 40th anniversary foundation gala in Canada. A viral video appeared to show Foster acknowledging Harry while seemingly walking past Meghan as she reached out to greet him. Social media quickly interpreted the exchange as a snub, although others said it could have been an innocent moment. “David and Meghan have been close for years, so people noticed,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “There is definitely an icy feeling there now, and politics is part of it. Another insider adds, “Harry doesn’t seem particularly interested in politics. Meghan is much more politically engaged, while David has moved in a very different direction.” “They’re not enemies,” the source says. “But the warmth isn’t what it used to be.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

“Harry doesn’t seem particularly interested in politics…” Eh? Harry is interested in politics, he just buries that interest under several layers of political and royal maneuvering. I actually find Harry increasingly savvy about how he operates in political spheres. I mean, he was the first member of the royal family to clap back on Donald Trump when Trump lied about Britain’s military involvement in Afghanistan. One could argue that Harry’s clap back gave enormous political cover for British officials and even Buckingham Palace to do something.

As for David Foster’s politics… from what I gather, he and Katharine are MAGA-ish (“California MAGA,” if that’s a thing). While I hate that Harry and Meghan are close friends with people like that, I honestly think that the Sussexes feel like “any port in a storm.” They were under siege for years when they first moved to California, and they remember the people who had their back in those days. David Foster was one of those people. So was Kris Jenner, btw.

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