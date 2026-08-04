Hilaria Baldwin: People thought I was a golddigger, then I had seven kids

It’s been a minute since I checked in on ol’ Hilaria Baldwin, la loca esposa. Last year was full of Hilaria news, because she released a memoir and there were just so many stories about people being mean to Hilaria, but she always managed to be brave, wise and heroic in the face of such adversity. Long story short, the memoir was a look into Hilaria’s deeply weird world full of lies, fake accents and self-sustaining martyrdom, and we needed a big rest after that. And yet, Hilaria is still, how you say, abriendo la boca. She recently chatted about how everyone thought she was a golddigger when she first started up with Alec Baldwin, but she swears she’s not a golddigger!

Hilaria Baldwin shared how she felt when people accused her of being a “gold digger” in her marriage to Alec Baldwin. Hilaria was a guest on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio, saying it hurt her feelings when people told her she gave “gold digger vibes” at the time she first began dating Alec Baldwin. “Because I’m not that way. He, from the beginning — I don’t think I’ve ever said this — but he would always try to buy me things, and I would be, like, ‘No, I don’t want this.’” The author met her then-52-year-old movie star husband in 2011 when she was a 27-year-old yoga instructor in New York City. “I was, like, ‘I don’t want you to buy me something, because I want to know that I like you for you, because I don’t want to be a prisoner, either,’” Hilaria told the show’s hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real. “Like hello, it’s two ways: People who go into that, they get stuck in a really bad situation. And I was, like, ‘I need to know that I want to be here.’” Hilaria and the “It’s Complicated” actor wed in June 2012 and have welcomed seven children: Carmen, 12; Rafael, 11; Leonardo, 9; Romeo, 8; Eduardo, 5; María, 5; and Ilaria, 3. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant said the couple’s seven kids are enough proof that she isn’t married to Alec Baldin for money. “I think that that is like the test,” she said. “Like, guys, are you still going to call me a gold digger? I mean, first of all, seven kids, not what gold diggers should do. Have one, then get out. Don’t have seven, ’cause they’re very expensive,” she joked.

[From NewsNation]

I’ll admit, I remember when Hilaria and Alec started up and I thought she gave golddigger vibes too. Come on, a much younger woman with a sketchy backstory attaching herself to an older actor with major family drama? It did not seem like it would last very long, and it definitely looked like Hilaria would eventually cash out. But she really showed us, didn’t she? We *wish* she was a golddigger at this point, because her actually pathology is ridiculous – a woman who completely faked a Spanish background, changed her name to sound more Spanish, faked a come-and-go pan-Latin-American accent (despite allegedly being “from Spain”), and then to top it all off, she had seven children in nine years, and even overlapped pregnancies with a surrogate just so she could get another daughter. I bet Alec wishes she was just a plain old golddigger too.