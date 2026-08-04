Hilaria Baldwin: People thought I was a golddigger, then I had seven kids

It’s been a minute since I checked in on ol’ Hilaria Baldwin, la loca esposa. Last year was full of Hilaria news, because she released a memoir and there were just so many stories about people being mean to Hilaria, but she always managed to be brave, wise and heroic in the face of such adversity. Long story short, the memoir was a look into Hilaria’s deeply weird world full of lies, fake accents and self-sustaining martyrdom, and we needed a big rest after that. And yet, Hilaria is still, how you say, abriendo la boca. She recently chatted about how everyone thought she was a golddigger when she first started up with Alec Baldwin, but she swears she’s not a golddigger!
Hilaria Baldwin shared how she felt when people accused her of being a “gold digger” in her marriage to Alec Baldwin. Hilaria was a guest on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio, saying it hurt her feelings when people told her she gave “gold digger vibes” at the time she first began dating Alec Baldwin.
“Because I’m not that way. He, from the beginning — I don’t think I’ve ever said this — but he would always try to buy me things, and I would be, like, ‘No, I don’t want this.’”
The author met her then-52-year-old movie star husband in 2011 when she was a 27-year-old yoga instructor in New York City.
“I was, like, ‘I don’t want you to buy me something, because I want to know that I like you for you, because I don’t want to be a prisoner, either,’” Hilaria told the show’s hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real. “Like hello, it’s two ways: People who go into that, they get stuck in a really bad situation. And I was, like, ‘I need to know that I want to be here.’”
Hilaria and the “It’s Complicated” actor wed in June 2012 and have welcomed seven children: Carmen, 12; Rafael, 11; Leonardo, 9; Romeo, 8; Eduardo, 5; María, 5; and Ilaria, 3.
The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant said the couple’s seven kids are enough proof that she isn’t married to Alec Baldin for money.
“I think that that is like the test,” she said. “Like, guys, are you still going to call me a gold digger? I mean, first of all, seven kids, not what gold diggers should do. Have one, then get out. Don’t have seven, ’cause they’re very expensive,” she joked.
I’ll admit, I remember when Hilaria and Alec started up and I thought she gave golddigger vibes too. Come on, a much younger woman with a sketchy backstory attaching herself to an older actor with major family drama? It did not seem like it would last very long, and it definitely looked like Hilaria would eventually cash out. But she really showed us, didn’t she? We *wish* she was a golddigger at this point, because her actually pathology is ridiculous – a woman who completely faked a Spanish background, changed her name to sound more Spanish, faked a come-and-go pan-Latin-American accent (despite allegedly being “from Spain”), and then to top it all off, she had seven children in nine years, and even overlapped pregnancies with a surrogate just so she could get another daughter. I bet Alec wishes she was just a plain old golddigger too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Netflix should do a documentary on her. Verdad!
I would totally watch this! She’s right! Because would a gold digger do how you say el yoga on the cucina counter? Or in el elevator?
I would not because I wouldn’t want to give this family views.
It would obviously need subtitles.
She needs to stop with those confessions.
Hillary is not a golddigger she grew up rich in Boston she’s a famedigger and Alec was as close as a celebrity as she could find. To marry her and she keeps him tied to her with a gaggle of children. Also, they both happen to be batshit crazy. She’s the annoying Lucy Ricardo trying to get in on the act in real life.
Thank you, golddigger may not be accurate but she clearly went into this relationship with plans for personal gain.
What does gold digger even mean anyway? She wasn’t Hollywood rich so there’s no question she married into more wealth than she would otherwise have, but that’s very common in marriage. Obviously it’s a sexist term. And yet throughout history women have been encouraged to marry for financial security. Can’t win.
That said, this story is plenty loco without leaning into tired tropes and she keeps it fresh with her interviews and reality shows.
I think Alec Baldwin is crazy so I would think a woman marrying him (and having seven children by him and passing on his genes) is doing so financial gain. It isn’t likely she married him for his lovely personality.
I think more of the benefit of the doubt is given to a woman when the rich man has a nice, charming, or witty personality.
Seven kids????
I know she works out a lot but she does seem to have very good genetics as well.
She doesn’t have a full time job and can afford childcare. She has the time and money to fully invest in her figure.
That’s true. But I didn’t realize she had seven kids. I’m like, whoa, when I hear that number. They have the wealth, but still.
Even with wealth, I feel I’d still look pretty bad after having seven kids. Although maybe there’s always surgery….perhaps that’s what she’s using to help her…
There are persistent rumors that she’s used surrogates for many if not all of the kids, and that she faked being pregnant.
Ok, this would make sense. Because while money can buy a lot, I don’t know if it can help to that degree if someone has been pregnant seven times… but what do I know. I’ve never tried, I suppose…and I don’t want to.
She actually only claims six pregnancies. As the article mentions, at one point she had an overlapping pregnancy with a surrogate when she realized she was pregnant with another boy but wanted a girl. Two of the children are six months apart in age. That always feels like the most insane part of this story.
surgery might be the way, because she was a blond basic chick from Boston and she turned herself into Penelope Cruz.
More kids equals more child support, and that money can be used for rent.
She’s not right in the head and this is child hoarding. Already several children but they also get a surrogate to have more?? Like @flamigo said she’s a fame digger. Everything is about getting attention including having too many kids.
Trying to out-do Michelle Duggar or Rose Kennedy? I still think she’s a golddigger and a very phony and dishonest one at that. She is very rude in public to her husband, too. “I’m talking, you’re not talking.”
Yeah, I don’t get how having that many children means you’re not a gold-digger. She’s not solely spending her own money on those kids.
The clips of her being rude to Alex are wild. Like, how does she claim the power in that relationship? He’s known to be a rage monster but he cowers at his loca wife. Says more about Alex than anything. He probably loves being scolded like a child.
My kids have been watching that new show, Nation’s dumbest and Heeelllaria is on it. She is so over the top and leaning hard on the confused Latina bit. She pretty much wears a version of a cheerleading outfit to every event and continues to get confused by the smallest things. At one point she tries to use the term “badminton” and writes it as Bad Mitten and says I don’t even know how to pronounce this or what it is. Like girl, you grew up rich in Boston, you for sure know what it is and how to spell it. My favorite on there by far is Ice T. He is hilarious and everything he gets wrong he says, we don’t have that shit in the hood. He also said to her..where you from again and she said..all over??? Hahaha. She is working that angle hard.
This is hilarious because rich people from Boston are no doubt part of the very small demographic in this country that actually still plays badminton.
She went to private school in Boston and I’m sure one of the sports they played during gym was badminton. Even I know how to pronounce the word.
A ton of kids, assurance of a huge child support payment or he is tied to her for life. SMDH.
They deserve each other, she is his karma.
And makes sure any money he leaves goes to her gaggle and very little to Ireland. The kid thing is not doing what chica thinks it is.
Uhh having lots of kids is a top gold-digger strategy, just ask Big Kathy.
La Hilaria is a golden spermdigger then?
Honestly, and I hate myself for it but I find her fascinating (in a train wreck you can’t look away from type of way). Her narcissism is off the charts and she is so completely incapable of embarassment. One thing I do really judge them both for though is how much they put their kids on social media. It’s so unhealthy for them to grow up that way.
I’m with you. I mean, she’s getting interviews? Granted on some Page 6 radio show, but still. And she’s on some TV show, apparently? Living the dream there, Hillary, living the dream.
She’s not from Boston, she’s from a suburb of Boston, as am I (not the same one). A friend of mine knew her growing up and confirms what we all know — this lady is loca, but more in a “deeply weird and insecure” kind of way than a “broken with reality” kind of way. And I do pronounce it “badmitten,” maybe the poshies pronounce the N. Never played it though.
I didn’t realize it was considered an upper crust sort of thing. We’re normies, my family, and we set up a badminton set in the backyard & played it all the time, along with croquet. I guess we were lah-di-dah after all!
People thought she was Spanish, but then it turns out she’s Hillary from Boston.
Having actually hailed from Boston, I was under the impression she was from East Longmeadow which is where a cousin of mine lived. That’s pretty far west, the state changes pretty fast once you get on the turnpike.
Every single time I see crazy eyes, I see Punky Brewster!! And I’m like, what happened to you Punky???? Nooooo!!
I am still stuck on her lying about her background, accent, etc. She’s nuts.
It’s been three years since she’s had a kid? Does that mean she’s closed up shop?
I wouldn’t say I thought “gold-digger”. I thought “successful stalker”. LOL
I like her. I like that she likes to be “Spanish.” Who cares? She is entertaining, and the kids are sweet. She doesn’t seem to be bothering anybody so I don’t get the bitchy, mean comments at all.
Ah, more true confessions!!!
Whenever I hear all the hullabaloo about Hilaria, or I see pictures of her with Alec, or I see just Alec and his exhausted face and body, I just think……”dude, you could have gotten a vasectomy-” Apparently not….
Anyway, I thought the surrogate was the last child because Hilaria could not carry to term, but then I did notice in the news that número siete came along and I wondered what the Baldwin-approved explanation was versus the reality vs whatever went on in Hilaria’s head…probably three different things altogether.
…it’s quite the mental exercise, so please feel free to enlighten me!!!
Also, I took French in high school, so my Spanish is doubly pathetic…
If you have seven kids, I think you are in it for the long haul.