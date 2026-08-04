Telegraph: At 45, Duchess Meghan’s ‘midlife style’ feels ‘more elevated’ & confident

Happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex! Meghan turns 45 years old today, and from what we can see, she’s likely spending her birthday at home in Montecito with her husband and her children. You never know though – last year, Prince Harry took her out to an LA hotspot restaurant for a birthday dinner, so maybe we’ll see them! And I hope she posts some birthday Instagrams, because the left-behinds are still reeling from her summer-vacation carousel. They’ll all have nervous breakdowns if she posts a birthday carousel.

So how are Meghan’s media stalkers celebrating her birthday? It’s a mixed bag. Some of them are obsessing over Meghan’s giant pear-shaped diamond ring. Some of them are circulating divorce rumors, and rumors of how the palace is “drawing up contingency plans” for the divorce they’ve tried to force for seven-plus years. What else? The Telegraph had a surprisingly “nice” piece about Meghan’s style at 45: “At 45, here’s how Meghan is reinventing her style for midlife; The Duchess of Sussex’s fashion sense is maturing into a more confident, elegant iteration.”

However you feel about the Duchess of Sussex, it’s difficult to deny that she has style. That style has shifted plenty of times over the years, from the pencil-skirted days of Suits (the legal drama in which she starred) to her quietly luxurious Montecito wardrobe, via the small matter of a stint within the Royal family. The last year has seen Meghan’s attitude to dressing change once again. As she celebrates her 45th birthday, her fashion choices feel more elevated, marking an assured take on midlife style. This seemed to begin when she made her Paris Fashion Week debut in 2025, draped in an elegant white Balenciaga look to see Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first show as creative director. Since then, the skinny jeans have subtly morphed into wider-leg styles, while the red carpet glamour has been replaced with something altogether grander. At the heart of this is a focus on minimalist, high-quality pieces. “Her style today is less about making a statement and more about creating consistency,” says stylist and founder of FashPack, Louise Pennington. “Her wardrobe is built on pieces that will feel just as relevant five years from now as they do today. She’s a reminder that the chicest wardrobes are often the ones built slowly, worn often and styled with intention.”

[From The Telegraph]

LMAO, why am I so offended by that lie about skinny jeans? While Meghan has worn slim-cut style jeans and pants, she’s always worn wide-led trousers too. It was a whole thing, her wide-leg trousers. The British press treated them like they were a war crime. Anyway, the Telegraph then analyzed some of Meghan’s looks from the past year, as their fashion experts heaped praise on her style. Good thing too, because those fashion experts know that they’re going to see Katie Copykeen wear the most obvious frumpy-copycat versions of all of Meghan’s looks. Happy birthday to Meghan, the saltines are still obsessed with you!