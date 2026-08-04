Telegraph: At 45, Duchess Meghan’s ‘midlife style’ feels ‘more elevated’ & confident

Prince Harry And Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia Day

Happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex! Meghan turns 45 years old today, and from what we can see, she’s likely spending her birthday at home in Montecito with her husband and her children. You never know though – last year, Prince Harry took her out to an LA hotspot restaurant for a birthday dinner, so maybe we’ll see them! And I hope she posts some birthday Instagrams, because the left-behinds are still reeling from her summer-vacation carousel. They’ll all have nervous breakdowns if she posts a birthday carousel.

So how are Meghan’s media stalkers celebrating her birthday? It’s a mixed bag. Some of them are obsessing over Meghan’s giant pear-shaped diamond ring. Some of them are circulating divorce rumors, and rumors of how the palace is “drawing up contingency plans” for the divorce they’ve tried to force for seven-plus years. What else? The Telegraph had a surprisingly “nice” piece about Meghan’s style at 45: “At 45, here’s how Meghan is reinventing her style for midlife; The Duchess of Sussex’s fashion sense is maturing into a more confident, elegant iteration.”

However you feel about the Duchess of Sussex, it’s difficult to deny that she has style. That style has shifted plenty of times over the years, from the pencil-skirted days of Suits (the legal drama in which she starred) to her quietly luxurious Montecito wardrobe, via the small matter of a stint within the Royal family.

The last year has seen Meghan’s attitude to dressing change once again. As she celebrates her 45th birthday, her fashion choices feel more elevated, marking an assured take on midlife style. This seemed to begin when she made her Paris Fashion Week debut in 2025, draped in an elegant white Balenciaga look to see Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first show as creative director.

Since then, the skinny jeans have subtly morphed into wider-leg styles, while the red carpet glamour has been replaced with something altogether grander. At the heart of this is a focus on minimalist, high-quality pieces.

“Her style today is less about making a statement and more about creating consistency,” says stylist and founder of FashPack, Louise Pennington. “Her wardrobe is built on pieces that will feel just as relevant five years from now as they do today. She’s a reminder that the chicest wardrobes are often the ones built slowly, worn often and styled with intention.”

[From The Telegraph]

LMAO, why am I so offended by that lie about skinny jeans? While Meghan has worn slim-cut style jeans and pants, she’s always worn wide-led trousers too. It was a whole thing, her wide-leg trousers. The British press treated them like they were a war crime. Anyway, the Telegraph then analyzed some of Meghan’s looks from the past year, as their fashion experts heaped praise on her style. Good thing too, because those fashion experts know that they’re going to see Katie Copykeen wear the most obvious frumpy-copycat versions of all of Meghan’s looks. Happy birthday to Meghan, the saltines are still obsessed with you!

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Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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32 Responses to “Telegraph: At 45, Duchess Meghan’s ‘midlife style’ feels ‘more elevated’ & confident”

  1. Eurydice Eurydice says:
    August 4, 2026 at 7:30 am

    Happy Birthday, Meghan!!

    Reply
  2. lamejudi lamejudi says:
    August 4, 2026 at 7:33 am

    There’s only one married-in who’s clinging to her skinny jeans, and it ain’t Meghan.

    Reply
    • Cassie Cassie says:
      August 4, 2026 at 7:40 am

      Happy birthday Meghan , hope your Prince and children spoil you rotten ,

      Reply
    • Jay Jay says:
      August 4, 2026 at 7:57 am

      Like Kaiser, I’m unreasonably offended at the mention of skinny jeans, but even more about the “pencil skirts”. Meghan’s character on Suits wore pencil skirts, yes, but I don’t think they were ever part of her wardrobe. Lazy writing!

      Reply
      • Becks1 Becks1 says:
        August 4, 2026 at 8:15 am

        I think she wore them quite a bit in her Suits days, outside of the character. I’ve seen a few pics of her at various industry events and such in pencil skirts – and I thought she looked great! and we also saw her wear them a few times as a working royal.

  3. Dee(2) Dee(2) says:
    August 4, 2026 at 7:40 am

    Happy birthday Meghan! From what I have seen she’s always had a fairly classic style she has just changed some details as fashion has changed and she has gotten older. Even though she could, she probably doesn’t want to be in body con bandage dresses at events anymore. Classic and comfortable seems to be where she is now.

    You know if they wanted to cover her, they could just write more articles like this, or with an even tone about her appearances and endeavors. It’s clear they are obsessed with her, and entranced with her because they find her interesting. Just own it.

    Instead they spend 90% of their time writing articles about divorce contingency plans for non working royals who don’t live in the country, and why amazing ratings on a television show are actually a bad thing. I’ll never understand the British media. You don’t have to be sycophants, but you’d probably have more access if you weren’t so horrible. A lot of businesses can swallow their racism to make money, it’s weird that they can’t.

    Reply
  4. Lili Lili says:
    August 4, 2026 at 7:43 am

    Happy Birthday Meghan! Long may you continue to live rent free in Salt island’s heads. Have a great day celebrating with your family and friends

    Reply
  5. Lynwall Lynwall says:
    August 4, 2026 at 7:53 am

    Happiest of birthdays to you, Meghan.
    I pray that you continue to have the joy and peace that I see in your face the last few years.
    What a journey…..glad to see you thriving and not just surviving.

    Reply
  6. Jay Jay says:
    August 4, 2026 at 7:54 am

    I hope Meghan has a wonderful birthday, and that her celebration eventually makes its way to the gram so that I can peruse the fancy menu!

    Reply
  7. Shiela Kerr Shiela Kerr says:
    August 4, 2026 at 7:57 am

    Happy Birthday Meghan

    Reply
  8. Becks1 Becks1 says:
    August 4, 2026 at 8:17 am

    Happy Birthday Duchess!

    I’m laughing at an article praising her style right when Kate gets Tatler’s “best dressed” award. The comparison between the two wardrobes is striking.

    something I think Meghan is doing very well is…adjusting her wardrobe. She’s not trying to wear what she wore at 20 – she absolutely still could, but she’s at a different place in her life now and her clothes reflect that. She looks like what she is – a wealthy woman with two kids who sometimes is just in her garden and sometimes is at a gala event.

    Reply
  9. Jais Jais says:
    August 4, 2026 at 8:18 am

    Happy birthday Meghan! I still love that Balenciaga moment with the flowy white cape. May she go to another fashion show one day.

    Reply
  10. Tessa Tessa says:
    August 4, 2026 at 8:22 am

    Happy birthday meghan

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee Amy Bee says:
    August 4, 2026 at 8:27 am

    You know Kate or one her aides will be reading this story. Anyway, I hope Meghan has a wonderful day.

    Reply
  12. Bings Bings says:
    August 4, 2026 at 8:43 am

    Happy Birthday gorgeous girl! May the outpouring of love today remind you of how truly blessed you are!!🎂🎂🎁🎁

    Reply
  13. Lurker Lurker says:
    August 4, 2026 at 8:44 am

    Happy Birthday, Meghan! And Abigail Spencer. And Barack Obama.

    Seems on 4th August an extra dose of style was given to newborns. In addition to intelligence, perseverance, and charisma.

    Reply
    • Becks1 Becks1 says:
      August 4, 2026 at 9:03 am

      It’s also the birthday of the Queen Mother lol

      Reply
      • Beverley Beverley says:
        August 4, 2026 at 9:31 am

        Yikes! I guess the derangers are loath to mention that! 😄

      • Graphinya Heather Graphinya Heather says:
        August 4, 2026 at 10:18 am

        I’m actually surprised the most deranged of the derangers haven’t ranted about How Dare Meghan Be Born On The Queen Mother’s Birthday When We All Know Catherine Is The Next Best Thing!! barf.

  14. Amy T Amy T says:
    August 4, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Wishing her cake and hugs. Happy birthday to the queen of keeping calm and carrying on.

    Reply
  15. SarahCS SarahCS says:
    August 4, 2026 at 8:50 am

    “She’s a reminder that the chicest wardrobes are often the ones built slowly, worn often and styled with intention.”

    I absolutely agree with this at every level and it highlights that her SiL is the absolute opposite.

    Reply
  16. Over it Over it says:
    August 4, 2026 at 9:02 am

    Happy birthday to my Madame duchess Meghan . Continue to keep your haters press with all your success.
    They will continue to hate you and degrade you while also not missing an opportunity to copy you. That’s how you know Meghan is that girl.

    Reply
  17. Daisychain Daisychain says:
    August 4, 2026 at 9:27 am

    LOL Just look at the photos. Clearly no sense of style if not fabulous!

    Reply
  18. Beverley Beverley says:
    August 4, 2026 at 9:34 am

    Happiest of birthdays to the incomparable Madame Duchess! Long life and much joy. You look fabulous!

    Reply
  19. Mosshearted Mosshearted says:
    August 4, 2026 at 9:35 am

    Nice to have an article in the British press that isn’t a freaking pile-on. I hope Meghan is having the happiest of birthdays!

    Reply
  20. MsIam MsIam says:
    August 4, 2026 at 10:04 am

    Happy birthday to our beautiful, kind, fabulous, chic Duchess Meghan! May you continue to be surrounded by love today and always! ❤️

    Reply
  21. Lady D Lady D says:
    August 4, 2026 at 10:08 am

    Happy birthday, Duchess. I hope your day is everything you want

    Reply
  22. Iheoma Nwakpadolu Iheoma Nwakpadolu says:
    August 4, 2026 at 12:55 pm

    HAPPY BIRTHDAY Meghan💖✨️💐🎂🥂🍸
    I Pray God Blesses you and Yours always🙏
    Enjoy your special day🥳🥳🎈🎈🎊🎊🎇🎇🎇🎇
    Your Fashion😘😘😘😘

    Reply
  23. Rudy Rudy says:
    August 4, 2026 at 1:05 pm

    Happy Birthday Meghan from one Leo to another. Hope your day is filled with love, laughter and joy

    Reply
  24. SolarBeanbag SolarBeanbag says:
    August 4, 2026 at 1:22 pm

    Happy Birthday Duchess Meghan! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and yummy treats! Wishing you the best in your endeavors and much success in the coming year! 🎂🌹🎁🎁

    Reply
  25. bisynaptic bisynaptic says:
    August 4, 2026 at 1:28 pm

    She did post on her Instagram account. Boy, are they going to flip! 😂

    Reply
  26. QuiteContrary QuiteContrary says:
    August 4, 2026 at 2:09 pm

    Meghan’s style is elevated — and effortlessly chic.

    Hope her birthday is joyful.

    Reply

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