Duchess Meghan showcases her giant pear-shaped diamond ring on As Ever

The Duchess of Sussex turns 45 years old tomorrow, so happy early birthday to her! Ahead of her birthday, Meghan posted on her Instagram Stories, and As Ever sent out a new promotional email. The As Ever promo – which was for jam – showcased Meghan’s enormous pearl-shaped diamond ring. We’ve seen glimpses of this ring several times in the past year, and people even theorized that the stone is not a diamond, but a moonstone. I think it’s a diamond – it has the look, clarity and sparkle of a diamond. I also think that it was probably a gift from Meghan’s husband last year, possibly for her 44th birthday (she only began wearing it after her birthday). Additionally, Meghan’s new Instagram Story shows her in her lovely garden, picking out flowers, and then showing the flower arrangement she created. Hilariously – and no one has noted this so far – I think Meghan’s kitchen looks renovated. Remember how Tom Sykes called it a “Taco Bell kitchen” and he spent weeks mocking that damn kitchen based on older photos? It looks like she could afford to renovate it after all.
Anyway, as for her birthday, Hello Magazine decided to take stock of Meghan’s life and her year ahead. They did an interview with that “brand expert” guy Nick Ede too. Enjoy:
As the Duchess of Sussex blows out her birthday candles tomorrow, surrounded by her family, she may well pause to reflect on her many blessings, as well as a year of ups and downs. Meghan certainly has plenty to celebrate when she turns 45 on 4 August. She enjoys an idyllic lifestyle in California with her husband, the Duke, and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, while her professional life has been given a boost by the news that her recent appearance as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia resulted in the show’s highest-ever ratings.
A friend tells HELLO! that the Duchess was planning to mark her birthday by enjoying “a chilled day surrounded by loved ones”. Once the celebrations are over, her focus is likely turn to the future as she and Harry continue to navigate their financially independent lives outside the royal fold.
Since the couple stepped down as working royals six years ago, Meghan’s business ventures have ranged from TV and podcasts to fashion and her lifestyle brand As Ever, with speculation that she could even make a return to acting. So, what might the Duchess do next?
“Meghan remains one of the most talked-about women in the world and, love her or loathe her, she has an undeniable ability to attract attention,” the brand and culture expert Nick Ede tells HELLO!. “For broadcasters, that level of interest is invaluable. It proves that her celebrity status is still incredibly powerful, even if opinions about her remain divided. She has explored several different avenues, but audiences are still trying to understand exactly what her long-term identity is. Rather than launching another new venture, I’d like to see her focus on one area and build genuine authority,” he continues.
“Lifestyle works when it feels authentic, but it needs to be rooted in her own experiences rather than aspiring to perfection. The strongest personal brands evolve steadily, rather than constantly reinventing themselves.”
Although her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan and her Spotify podcast Archetypes – both produced in partnership with Archewell – were cancelled, the public relations expert Mark Borkowski believes that there is still scope for her to succeed in this field, if she lets others take the lead.
“I would have another crack at getting it right with a good team to make documentaries and lifestyle TV that are really good and where Meghan can use her best assets,” he says. “If you look at Barack and Michelle Obama and Sir Richard Branson, they have top production people. The quality has got to come from the team, not from what she thinks is good.”
He adds: “If lifestyle is what she’s about, she needs a strong relationship with a recognised retail partner.”
Mark also believes that reconnecting with the royal family and the UK is key to the success of the Sussex brand – something that Harry and Meghan made tentative steps towards last month, when they took Archie and Lilibet to visit the King and Queen at Highgrove. “The important thing is some level of rapprochement to try to create some healing with the royal family,” he says. “Meghan needs a critical friend who will advise her to eat humble pie and look at a gradual return to Britain. She could be a powerful celebrity Duchess, but not a working royal, if she could find purpose and help Harry have a more dignified relationship with Britain.”
This guy has no idea what he’s talking about – why would Meghan need a retail partner if she’s literally building a stand-alone brand which is already selling out regularly? What she needs are better supply lines, although I think she’s mostly worked that out in the past year. And if she does end up partnering with a retailer, it will be on her own terms. I imagine there are tons of retailers who would love to partner with her already. As for Meghan “eating humble pie” – SHE DOES NOT NEED THE WINDSORS. Enough. My god.
New post from #AsEver ✨✨✨
Caption: “Adding this to our summer menu 🍨
Meghan's favorite ice cream sundae with Raspberry Spread, vanilla ice cream, crumbled shortbread, and Flower Sprinkles.” pic.twitter.com/Rd0IZCQBie
— Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) August 2, 2026
From Duchess Meghan’s instagram story. Blooming Montecito! 🌺💐🌸
Flowers, sunlight, lovely scented As ever Candle and a beautiful home. 🏠 #AsEverbyMeghan pic.twitter.com/Rlma9ZEClQ
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) August 2, 2026
Photos courtesy of As Ever, Meghan’s Instagram.
I think it’s a desert diamond.
Whatever it is it is beautiful….
What are desert diamonds? Anyway I thought it could be a moonstone, but it seems too clear for that, so could it be a white sapphire? It seems like a giant cocktail ring. But what do I know. Any jewellers or gemologists here?
Desert diamonds are real champagne or earth tone colored diamonds, Kalahari or Namibia origin I think.
I am so freaking tired of these people wanting Meghan to “eat humble pie.” The racism is just endless.
Metaphorically, she should eat whatever pie she wants, however and when she wants, and top it with As Ever edible flowers.
Damn straight!
The ring looks like a 5ct diamond. You don’t need to be Liz to own one. I think they can afford a$150,000 ring.
Agree 100%
On Meghan’s to do list: Don’t hire Nick Ede
Actually, Nick Ede doesn’s sound too bad – it’s PR guy Mark Borkowski who keeps showing up periodically with the same tired, silly advice. I crossed him off the list long ago of anyone I’d ever consider if I needed a consultant. And he still thinks the British market is the center of the universe..
Meghan is who she always was. These people just don’t like that everyone else is enthralled by her. Who knew that Sour Graping would be so lucrative.
This is “Tig Meg”. Anyone who followed her blog back then recognizes this. She has always been sweet, goofy, well-travelled, well-spoken… cooking, sharing recipes, wines, etc. Keep “Tigging”, Meg! We love it!!
Always wanting her to be humbled. Meanwhile she’s hit a new jam so hey.
Got a new jam! Although hit a new jam is v musical.
These BM losers want Meghan broke because they can’t afford the Monteceito life on their piddling paychecks.
I can’t tell if the kitchen is changed or if it’s just the perspective of this video. I hope any changes are minor. I love her kitchen.
It’s the same kitchen. It’s just the an unseen angle that has a cabinet at the end. You can see the wood cabinets right next to it that they’ve always had
Since around April/may, long before Sykes unhinged comments reg her kitchen, Meghan’s short IG vids have been showing her in a kitchen with white marble counters and white cabinetry, and her in a sitting room with a white marble mantel and white shelves. On X Squaddies were wondering whether those new sets of vids were taken in the guesthouse, which, judging by older pics, seems to have a more white-painted interior.
I think that some of the wooden kitchen cabinets and shelves in the main house have been painted white in reason months.
That ring is gorgeous.
i wonder if that shot is from her kitchen or another room in the house or the guest house, because you can see a dining table there briefly and I dont think you usually can see it in the kitchen videos she posts?
but if she did renovate it, it would have made sense to have done so while they were traveling for several weeks. Kitchen renovations can take a long time obviously but its always going to be easier if no one is trying to use the kitchen at all while its being renovated.
Becks1, see my comment about the kitchen (reno) above yours /#7.
I’m going to buy one of her candles finally. Recommend one, peeps!
People seem to love the wedding date one. I got her birthday one and it’s v floral. I like but wish I had gotten the wedding one. I haven’t gotten the kids birthday ones though.
I second the recommendation of the 519 Wedding one. I have never smelled a candle as good as that one. I was initially afraid to order it, because it mentioned Mint, but the combination of scents is ineffable.
If anything has been proven that Meghan does not need the Windsor’s or the firm at all to build a successful business and for clarification Meghan walked away from the lifestyle show and podcast to focus more on AS EVER and work behind the scenes of the production company she and her husband own.. Meghan does not mention the BRF leftovers in any of her business or personal matters and has not since the Netflix docuseries but the BRF leftovers mention Meghan daily with their briefings to the tabloids in a desperate attempt to remain relevant and all it’s done is tarnish the entire monarchy as a horrible and inhumane institution.
Oh how I LOVE a teardrop ring!! Lovely, just lovely!
I haven’t bought any As Ever stuff yet. I can’t justify the dry foodstuff because I know myself and know I would never use it, and I can’t justify the teas, jams or honey when I can find local stuff I really like and not have to pay for shipping, but I’ve genuinely been tempted by the rosé and the candles. Anyone have a review of those?
The Rosé AND the Brut are delicious!! I usually drink reds, but I’ve become such a fan of the Rosé, esp in the warm summer weather. I initially bought 2 bottles of the Brut to save for “special”, gave in, used them up, and ordered 2 more lol. Pricey, but soooo good!!
I got the first batch of wine. We drank one bottle and it was very good. Gave the other two as gifts and both recipients loved it. Can highly recommend. The jams are also really good, and thanks to her genuinely lovely packaging, also make great gifts.
It’s a cocktail ring, likely vintage. Could be white topaz which often looks better than diamonds
As far as I’m concerned, it’s her “I’m a bad bitch“ ring, and she should wear it all the time to drive the derangers over the edge.
We have no idea where it came from, and I love the thought that it’s a gift from Harry. He seems like he gives thoughtful, generous gifts.
Could be a lab created diamond. Or a white sapphire. White topaz. White turmalin. I don’t think it is a real diamond, it is just too big. I know she has expensive jewellery, but a diamond that size in a good color and clarity? Liz Taylor she is not. Wouldn’t be her style. Her big rings are the Onyx cocktail ring and the aquamarine inherited from Diana. All other rings and necklaces are on the small, dainty side. High quality but not flashy. Maybe one of the “what Meghan wears” sites will know more in a few days. I am sure they are busy trying to find out.
@Lurker
Y’all got me curious so I did some online pricing.
We have no idea what stone this ring really is, or its source. But from what we know of the two of them, I did a little guessing, and went on the high side for cost possibilities.
So let’s say, for the sake of argument, that this is a 5-carat, high-clarity, natural diamond, ethically sourced from Botswana, set in 14 carat gold.
It would cost less than a quarter million dollars, which is certainly a chunk of change, but definitely not out of range for a multi-millionaire to give to his beloved wife, or for her to buy for herself, for that matter.
If the clarity is even a bit lower— which would be possible considering the ring seems to be a bit softer in tone— or if it’s lab-grown, of course, (which is automatically conflict-free) then the price drops like a rock (sorry, couldn’t resist.)
So. I see no reason this ring shouldn’t be a natural, ethical diamond, if that was the couple’s choice.
And as for the “she’s not Liz” idea, it’s true that Meghan is classy and small-framed and often opts for dainty jewelry — but she’s been known to sport a big rock now and then, starting with her wedding night and Diana’s stunning aquamarine.
Whatever the ring really is, it’s lovely, and I hope it brings her joy.
It is a gorgeous ring. Enjoy it, Princess Meghan.
Was thinking it’s too big to be a diamond, probably a topaz or something, then I remembered Harry and Meghan have friends in Botswana, one of the worlds biggest sources for diamonds. Now I’m thinking that Harry could have gotten her a large but “off color” diamond. Still may be something else though.
“Although her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan and her Spotify podcast Archetypes – both produced in partnership with Archewell – were cancelled”. CANCELLED???
This is such a blatant lie that I actually caught my breath. These lying liars in these liar-enabling magazines know exactly what they are doing. Hello Rag is trash.
It’s ridiculous she said herself in a panel that she had forgotten how much work a series was, and that WLM will continue just in a different format. Plus they always ignore that she did an entire award-winning podcast after Archetypes. They just want to only acknowledge Spotify because they want to pretend she’s flighty and they are failures. Just like they are completely ignoring Cookie Queens.
People are not ” confused” about who she is. She is maintaining the same interests she had as before. What they mean is she isn’t doing what they think she should be doing, and how they think she should be doing it. Hence, she needs to eat humble pie. Why?? What can being nice to the BRF get her? Those racist royalists aren’t supporting her regardless. I can think of two groups that benefit from her being nice, and ” working” with them as a Duchess, and it’s not Meghan and Harry.
Magdalena & Dee(2)
Completely agree with you both. It’s astonishing how often and how blatantly these people just straight-up lie.
It’s one thing to spout horribly biased, unfair, disgusting opinion and speculation. That’s bad enough, and the UK-sourced “press” really needs to be called to account for it.
But to outright lie about established facts is another type of zebra running with the herd of racist misogynistic nags. Personally I think every one of them needs to be shipped off to the nearest glue factory.
Looks like a huge pear shaped diamond to me. I think we can assume her husband purchased this for her. Harry seems like such a thoughtful husband
No friend of Meghan’s is talking to a tabloid about her , especially about her birthday. So this is BS all around.
If you search Mark Borowski on this site, it seems like his whole job is professionally slagging Meghan. No wonder he’s the tabs favorite (only?) “PR expert.”
These people want Meghan to return to the UK begging for forgiveness. That’s all I got from this piece. BTW, Meghan’s kitchen is the same as it was last year. The photo of the flowers were just taken from the opposite side of the kitchen.
Despite what any brand consultant thinks, the only thing Meg/AsEver need is an international shipper.
I think the wooden cupboards may have been painted white. It seems to me that all the cupboards were natural wood stains in previous pictures seen of the kitchen.
These people are exhaustingly arrogant and overbearing. They act as if their thoughts and opinions should matter to Meghan and as if their opinions have merit to her and her life. Meghan is friends with people who have better connections than any of these unknowns who are using Meghan’s name for clout and are basing their opinions off of the opinions of people who had a very limited experience with Meghan during a short stint in the UK. None of their opinions are based off of the very real and genuine lived experiences Meghan had 36 years before 2016. None of these opinions are based off of a woman who was a self made millionaire on her own right who was a philanthropist, speaker, actress, traveler and feminist who had already been interviewed by successful women and has herself been interviewed by successful men and women. She had already created a brand with The Tig where she focused on her extensive travels and culinary interests before she ever met Harry. She walked away from her TWO very successful and award winning podcasts for no other reason than because she chose to do so. Her record breaking WLM show was successful enough that it broke global records and led to a second season and a lasting relationship with the top people at Netflix. Her still successful As Ever brand is still making headlines and surpassing expectations of her haters after constant attacks by those who have no lives or their own successes. Her Master Chef appearance exceeded expectations and broke viewing records as well. All of these things happened when there was no royal reconciliation in the horizon and is only a sign that her influence and power goes beyond her being related to Charles, William, Kate or the other royals.
The only “audiences still trying to understand exactly what her long term identity is”, are the ones who refused to really see who she was all along and instead created their own narrow minded and bigoted opinions of who she is based on their preconceived idea of people of color. They believed their own lies and misinformation that she couldn’t possibly be extraordinary, competent, intelligent, well rounded and beautiful.
Very well said and so true 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Guess who will soon be getting a big diamond ring?
Happy Birthday, Meghan!
Love the ring!
Barring sentimental attachment, a diamond that large is tacky on anyone. So I don’t think it’s a diamond. I hope it’s not.
No amount of eating humble pie can make Charles and William trustworthy.
One of the many failures of the Wasp guidance is that he publicly displayed that Charles can’t be trusted. He at first refused to give his brother Edward the Edinburgh duchy, then finally relented but refused to make it hereditary. He kicked the Queen’s lady out of her supposed lifelong house. Lied about the Sandringham Summit and removed security, financing, and the house he had just approved. Nothing out of his mouth can be trusted.
If they want the Sussexes back, then they will have to pay UPFRONT. Charles’ word is worthless, and William’s is even less of value. Give them a country estate like Anne’s in their own name, not a lease with the sovereign assets. Cash and assets paid in advance because if either Charles or William reneges, they need to be able to afford security for the next 3 generations. Anything less is not worth it to rejoin, even part-time.
I believe that it is every bit of a DIAMOND!