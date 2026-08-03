Duchess Meghan showcases her giant pear-shaped diamond ring on As Ever

The Duchess of Sussex turns 45 years old tomorrow, so happy early birthday to her! Ahead of her birthday, Meghan posted on her Instagram Stories, and As Ever sent out a new promotional email. The As Ever promo – which was for jam – showcased Meghan’s enormous pearl-shaped diamond ring. We’ve seen glimpses of this ring several times in the past year, and people even theorized that the stone is not a diamond, but a moonstone. I think it’s a diamond – it has the look, clarity and sparkle of a diamond. I also think that it was probably a gift from Meghan’s husband last year, possibly for her 44th birthday (she only began wearing it after her birthday). Additionally, Meghan’s new Instagram Story shows her in her lovely garden, picking out flowers, and then showing the flower arrangement she created. Hilariously – and no one has noted this so far – I think Meghan’s kitchen looks renovated. Remember how Tom Sykes called it a “Taco Bell kitchen” and he spent weeks mocking that damn kitchen based on older photos? It looks like she could afford to renovate it after all.

Anyway, as for her birthday, Hello Magazine decided to take stock of Meghan’s life and her year ahead. They did an interview with that “brand expert” guy Nick Ede too. Enjoy:

As the Duchess of Sussex blows out her birthday candles tomorrow, surrounded by her family, she may well pause to reflect on her many blessings, as well as a year of ups and downs. Meghan certainly has plenty to celebrate when she turns 45 on 4 August. She enjoys an idyllic lifestyle in California with her husband, the Duke, and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, while her professional life has been given a boost by the news that her recent appearance as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia resulted in the show’s highest-ever ratings. A friend tells HELLO! that the Duchess was planning to mark her birthday by enjoying “a chilled day surrounded by loved ones”. Once the celebrations are over, her focus is likely turn to the future as she and Harry continue to navigate their financially independent lives outside the royal fold. Since the couple stepped down as working royals six years ago, Meghan’s business ventures have ranged from TV and podcasts to fashion and her lifestyle brand As Ever, with speculation that she could even make a return to acting. So, what might the Duchess do next? “Meghan remains one of the most talked-about women in the world and, love her or loathe her, she has an undeniable ability to attract attention,” the brand and culture expert Nick Ede tells HELLO!. “For broadcasters, that level of interest is invaluable. It proves that her celebrity status is still incredibly powerful, even if opinions about her remain divided. She has explored several different avenues, but audiences are still trying to understand exactly what her long-term identity is. Rather than launching another new venture, I’d like to see her focus on one area and build genuine authority,” he continues. “Lifestyle works when it feels authentic, but it needs to be rooted in her own experiences rather than aspiring to perfection. The strongest personal brands evolve steadily, rather than constantly reinventing themselves.” Although her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan and her Spotify podcast Archetypes – both produced in partnership with Archewell – were cancelled, the public relations expert Mark Borkowski believes that there is still scope for her to succeed in this field, if she lets others take the lead. “I would have another crack at getting it right with a good team to make documentaries and lifestyle TV that are really good and where Meghan can use her best assets,” he says. “If you look at Barack and Michelle Obama and Sir Richard Branson, they have top production people. The quality has got to come from the team, not from what she thinks is good.” He adds: “If lifestyle is what she’s about, she needs a strong relationship with a recognised retail partner.” Mark also believes that reconnecting with the royal family and the UK is key to the success of the Sussex brand – something that Harry and Meghan made tentative steps towards last month, when they took Archie and Lilibet to visit the King and Queen at Highgrove. “The important thing is some level of rapprochement to try to create some healing with the royal family,” he says. “Meghan needs a critical friend who will advise her to eat humble pie and look at a gradual return to Britain. She could be a powerful celebrity Duchess, but not a working royal, if she could find purpose and help Harry have a more dignified relationship with Britain.”

[From Hello]

This guy has no idea what he’s talking about – why would Meghan need a retail partner if she’s literally building a stand-alone brand which is already selling out regularly? What she needs are better supply lines, although I think she’s mostly worked that out in the past year. And if she does end up partnering with a retailer, it will be on her own terms. I imagine there are tons of retailers who would love to partner with her already. As for Meghan “eating humble pie” – SHE DOES NOT NEED THE WINDSORS. Enough. My god.

New post from #AsEver ✨✨✨ Caption: “Adding this to our summer menu 🍨

Meghan's favorite ice cream sundae with Raspberry Spread, vanilla ice cream, crumbled shortbread, and Flower Sprinkles.” pic.twitter.com/Rd0IZCQBie — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) August 2, 2026

From Duchess Meghan’s instagram story. Blooming Montecito! 🌺💐🌸 Flowers, sunlight, lovely scented As ever Candle and a beautiful home. 🏠 #AsEverbyMeghan pic.twitter.com/Rlma9ZEClQ — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) August 2, 2026