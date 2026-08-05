Sunny Sandler says dad Adam Sandler wears his socks in the pool



Adam Sandler’s wife, Jackie Sandler, and two daughters, Sadie, 20, and Sunny, 17, often appear in minor roles in his films. Jackie’s been in most of them since The Waterboy while Sadie and Sunny first appeared as babies in You Don’t Mess with the Zohan and Grown Ups, respectively. All three Sandler women most recently showed up in supporting roles in Happy Gilmore 2.

This year, Sadie and Sunny are branching out on their own. Sadie starred in the Netflix movie Roommates in April, and Sunny’s latest film, Don’t Say Good Luck, drops on Netflix on August 14. Sunny recently stopped by The Tonight Show. Jimmy Fallon started fanboying over Adam and told Sunny that he did an impression of him during his SNL audition. Sunny admitted she doesn’t do impressions of her dad, but she did share a story about the time she and her sister dressed up as their dad and jumped in the pool with their socks on. Here’s Sunny’s story:

Sunny: My mom tells a story from when I was younger. Me and my sister dressed up in his clothes, before that was popular and cool. We held Diet Cokes and, like, yelled about the air conditioning being off. Then we jumped in the pool with our socks on. He wears his socks in the pool because he can’t bend to take them off on land. Jimmy: So he jumps in the pool with his socks and then floats his feet up to take them off? Sunny: Yes. He’ll drain them and then you play catch with them.

[From YouTube transcript, edited for clarity]

Adam Sandler can’t bend down to take his socks off so he wears them in the pool?! That’s a choice. I can’t stand being in wet socks for any period of time. It’s so uncomfortable. And here I thought the most controversial thing you could do with socks was wear them with sandals. My older son insists on wearing socks with his Crocs. It makes me cringe, but I’m trying to give him the autonomy to make his own bad fashion decisions.

This was Sunny’s first-ever appearance on a late night talk show, and although she was nervous, she came off as down-to-earth and charming. Because she and Sadie are both nepo babies who have been around famous people their entire lives, they probably have some wild stories to tell. The sock story was right up Jimmy’s alley, though, and it’s nice that her first late-night interview was with her father’s longtime friend. Adam has a lot of power and goodwill in Hollywood. I’m sure there will be friendly faces looking out for both daughters as they start their careers.

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