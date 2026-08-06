Princess Kate made ‘sacrifices’ to become ‘the monarchy’s greatest asset’

Two things can be true at once regarding the current Princess of Wales, aka Kate Middleton. On one side, she’s work-shy, awkward and terrible at the public-facing job of being a princess. On the other side, she’s legitimately one of the few royals to generate interest, and she’s one of the few royals people want to see. Does this make her the monarchy’s “greatest asset”? No. But it does make her an asset of some kind, and that’s good enough for Kate. Commence embiggening!
Kate Middleton has become one of King Charles’ most beloved family members, with one royal expert calling her the “monarchy’s greatest asset.” The claim came from Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, co-host of “The Royals Uncensored.” After more than 20 years covering the royal family on tours and engagements, Nicholl said she has spoken to countless palace insiders, many of whom are enchanted by the Princess of Wales.
“I think Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has always been a very valuable asset to the royal family,” Nicholl told Fox News Digital. “She is the commoner who married into the royal family … [She has made] a seamless transition into that unique world of royalty. It’s not easy … There’s a huge amount of sacrifice that goes into being a member of the royal family.”
“Catherine’s had to give up a huge amount, and yet she does it all with a great deal of grace and dignity, always with a smile,” Nicholl said. “So she is absolutely the monarchy’s greatest asset.”
Nicholl also noted that “the king adores her, and the queen adores her.”
British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the king, 77, had been greatly inspired by the Princess of Wales’ strength.
“King Charles sees enormous value in Princess Catherine,” Chard said. “Not just as the wife of his heir, but as the cornerstone of the monarchy itself. He genuinely loves his ‘darling’ daughter-in-law. His face lights up when he is with her. They share similar interests, and they have shared a similar cancer journey, one that has created a deep bond and understanding that goes beyond duty.”
Chard argued that it hasn’t just been Charles who quickly realized that Kate represented the monarchy’s future.
“The late queen saw it too,” Chard said. “She recognized Catherine’s superpowers early on — her ability to listen, find solutions and bring calm to difficult situations.”
[From Fox News]
Kate’s “ability to listen, find solutions and bring calm to difficult situations…” They always stress that, especially in regard to Prince William and his famous temper tantrums. They act as if it’s a huge plus that Kate soothes her man-child husband’s incandescent rage. But here’s the thing – I don’t even think that’s their real dynamic?? One of my minor theories about William and Kate’s dynamic and their joint fixation on Meghan is that William didn’t even know half of what Kate and her mother were saying about Meghan behind-the-scenes. Like, I’m not sure he even understands the depth of Kate’s fixation with Meghan to this day.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and Buckingham Palace.
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King Charles III and the Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, King George III
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2022
Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721657008, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex seen inside the Palace of Westminster during the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722677301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Christopher Furlong / Avalon
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Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales, Camilla Queen Consort
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724168053, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
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North America Rights Only, London, UK – 20180610-British Royals Attend 2018 Trooping the Colour Ceremony
-PICTURED: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Scoop/ACE/INSTARimages.com
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Featuring: Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: London, UK, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jun 2018
Credit: Scoop/ACE/INSTARimages.com
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-UK Royals Attend RAF 100 Service at Westminster Abbey
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
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Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2018
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
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Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
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The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales during a lunch held for governors-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace in London. Picture date: Saturday September 17, 2022.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, Camilla Queen Consort
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2022
Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
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LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 28: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva on February 28, 2018 in London, England. Under the theme ‘Making a Difference Together’, the event will showcase the programmes run or initiated by The Royal Foundation.
I’d say she’s the Royal Family’s only asset which is why I side eye those polls that say that William is more popular than Kate.
Kate IMO has lowered the bar. Diana was a true RF asset and was treated badly. I don’t see her as an asset. If she were, she would have been nice to Meghan and not treated her badly.
The Royal Family didn’t see Diana as an asset because she took all the limelight. I suspect they were very relieved when she passed away. Kate did what she thought she was required to do which was to make Meghan’s life difficult and force her to leave. There was no way that she was ever going to be nice to Meghan. Plus I think even then she was incapable of being nice to Meghan because of her racism and xenophobia.
Diana worked and was dedicated. So isn’t Kate “taking the limelight” now if she is praised as the most popular or words to that effect. I think that Kate is more of a “stepford” and never really had an interest in doing much work. It’s a pity that they possibly were “very relieved” because at the very least being happy the boys did not have their mother around –which was tragic for her sons is just a horrific attitude. I don’t buy into Keen being popular. There are those who don’t care much for her. Also, Keen was discouraged by her mother perhaps of befriending other women–Keen saw them as rivals apparently.
“The Monarchy’s greatest asset” = a bland, nondescript personality who will not OUTSHINE the bloodline Chucky & workshy Willie! That’s the most essential characteristic a married-in woman has to have!!! And they got it in spades with Kate :))). As Hilary Mantel aptly put it: “a shop-window mannequin” and “jointed doll” molded entirely by the press and royal expectations to breed heirs.”
They didn’t have it with Diana or with Meghan now, which is why the gutter press have to work overtime to demonise Meghan Sussex!
You’ve nailed it! As far as the blood royals are concerned, Kate is a perfect Princess of Wales and future Queen Consort. There is no way she is ever going to outshine her husband and that’s the way they like it.
LOL, who’s missing from these panegyrics? Willy, that’s who. “Chard argued that it hasn’t just been Charles who quickly realized that Kate represented the monarchy’s future.”
Translation: the palaces and rota are figuring out that Willy is a disaster and if the monarchy’s going to survive, they’re going to have to embiggen Kate.
Also, are Kate’s “sacrifices” in the room with us? She worked exactly four days in July, two of them at Wimbledon, one looks like it was a Zoom with Early Years staff, and only the fourth looks to have been an actual in-person engagement.
I guess it’s a big sacrifice to take 5 vacations (from what?) during the year.
The only thing is Kate is not heir to the throne, she’s a consort.
The rf lost its biggest assets in Diana, Harry & Meghan. The boring left behinds are no match.
Kate’s main “sacrifice” is to put up with anything William throws at her (sometimes literally, as rumored. Those pillows!) and to never, ever get fat or ugly. That’s pretty much it. Remember the Queen only awarded her the little Order thingy she pins on her state banquet gowns, much later than many other married-ins after Kate put up with Rose?
She’ll never be made to do anything else. The BRF “work” and how much she does or doesn’t do is completely irrelevant. That’s the deal and Kate knows it. She’s got the brief.
I doubt Charles and Camilla “adore her.” Keen has low work numbers and her “fans” are the ones who don’t like Meghan. I thought that she was supposed not to “overshadow” Scooter. It was “seamless” because Keen got out of working. And as a “commoner” had no real world work experience. Except that brief part time work with very flexible hours at Jigsaw. She could be available when William called her and not “have to” go into work that day or days.
They don’t adore her because those two are too self-interested.
And Kate is a bland, lazy woman who is easily replaceable. If Willy wants to shake things up, I don’t think anyone will really remember much about her after a couple years because she is so lacking in substance. Unlike Lady Di, Kate has nothing to devote herself to, nothing to talk about. She hasn’t learned anything in all of her years “preparing” and she lacks charm, energy, and interest.
I also don’t see how you can adore someone you rarely see. Those four get together a couple of times a, maybe three, but that’s it. Most people like to spend time with those they ‘adore’.
If her conduct before, during and after the coronation is any indication, there is some real passive aggressive loathing going on behind the scenes.
This diatribe is because Billy Idle and Mumbles felt so threatened by daddy and stepmom meeting the Sussexes. What if they liked the kids? What if the they laughed with Meghan and had a good time? That’s why they come back with this Charles loves Kate so much. Kate’s insecurity is astounding.
What makes this even funnier is the fact that every time Kate curtseys to Chuck, he deliberately turns away and ignores her. If he really adores his yt DIL so much, why is he doing that?
Maybe this is the real reason she’s stopped curtseying?
Grace and Dignity!! I guess the glares in Church at Sussexes and others she does not approve of shows “grace and dignity” then. And making herself the center of attention like the “piano playing” and trophy presenting to rounds of applause. I don’t think C and C are huge fans of hers.
I seriously doubt that they adore her. They tolerate her and try to keep appearances but every now and then we see their real feelings: during at least two state visits Charles completely ignored her and she had to curtsey twice to be noticed.
Neither Charles nor the Queen adored Kate or saw her as an asset.
The Queen famously asked “this Kate doesn’t do much, does she” which led to Kate pretending to work for her parents. It was Meghan who was invited to Sandringham before she had a ring on her finger. It was Meghan who was invited to an overnight outing with the Queen, travelling with her on the private train. It was Meghan and Harry whom the Queen made her ambassadors for the Commonwealth. She never gave Kate any role, citing “she understands that they need time for their young children, as a family”.
Charles adores Camilla. He might love Anne, and his nephews and nieces, because they aren’t working royals and aren’t trying to overshadow him. He respected Meghan, he is a scorpio, we respect strength. He nicknamed her Tungsten, which is a compliment. He and Meghan share a lot of interests and he might admire her work ethic. Too bad she and Harry were as popular as Diana, which Charles couldn’t allow. He certainly doesn’t adore Kate and I never heard him call her his “darling daughter”.
She is an asset because she is so bland and lacks personality. Each royalist can project their expectations on Kate (classy, graceful, a wonderful mother, a devoted wife) without Kate actually having to deliver. She smiles, waves, pretends to listen, mumbles a few phrases, and vanishs again for weeks. She doesn’t rock the boat, has no ideas of her own, and is perfectly happy to preen for the cameras. The public has no idea who she actually is in private. She doesn’t talk about what she will do once she is Queen. No headache for C&C, they can rest assured Kate will do the bare minimum asked of her, deliver some nice articles about her clothes, and doesn’t endanger the status quo.
What exactly has Kate sacrificed? Not to say that she hasn’t but the lack of specifics (per usual) from royal commenters and media doesn’t help prove that statement.
Did she sacrifice a career, and if so, what career was it? Because she was accepted to excellent Edinburgh’s art history dept but decided to study at St. Andrew’s, generally seen as an unwise move of someone serious about art history given the status of Edinburg’s program but a great move for someone who wants to marry William. Since she became Queen she hasn’t done anything to advance the visual or fine arts unless we count her Christmas concert or her occasional “curation” of objects from the V&A warehouses.
Did she sacrifice her privacy or her children’s privacy? If so then I will simply echo commenters’ remarks about Meghan: she should’ve known what she was getting into!
Did she sacrifice her ability to make her own money? Does anyone believe that is something that has ever bothered Kate?
Kate did sacrifice her dignity and self respect to cling to William despite all the cheating and the disrespect he still gives to her on a daily basis.
But I know that they aren’t referring to this in the article.
That’s what I was going to say……the sacrifices Kate has made arent the ones that Katie Nicholl et al want to talk about.
“Since she became Queen [Kate] hasn’t done anything to advance the visual or fine arts …”
Yeah, it feels like we’ve been putting up with her *forever*, but not as queen yet.
Is this Team Midds making a case for Kate to act as Regent for George?
Seems like the contingencies being concocted by the palaces have more to do with Bill not being capable of succeeding his father, and less about the state of the Sussexes’ marriage.
What scenario could they be thinking? Willy’s dim and lazy but it’s not a taxing job if you don’t want it to be. I’m not sure how competent anyone needs to be, I think that’s the con.
“Is this Team Midds making a case for Kate to act as Regent for George?”
Heaven forfend.
This feels like we’ve been cast backwards, to the 2022/2023 period.
The Midds seem vulnerable again after nearly gloating, post ‘Where’s Kate’.
Weird. Very weird.
Lately it has gone back to kate the saviour of the universe stories, alongside carole the best mother ever. Seem to have been heaps. All that middleton embiggening around ascot and the three peaks.
Pretty sure you have to be in Los to act as regent.
This is an excellent question, @Where’sMyTiara. I know Kate can’t actually be a regent without being in the LoS but if — perchance — William were unavailable, she would still be a huge part of her son’s life, no matter who his actual regent was. I would plump for Anne. She’s 76. Her mother lived a long life, as did her father.
I doubt if Kate would be considered as a Regent for George. When Elizabeth II became Queen the Regency Act stipulated that the next adult in line of succession would be the Regent for an underage successor. The next adult in line was Princess Margaret. The Act was amended to make Prince Philip the designated Regent. Although Phillip was not in the line of succession he was of royal birth, a descendant of Queen Victoria and a highly competent Prince Consort. The original Regency Act is what applies now and this would make Harry the designated Regent, not Kate. I think it is likely that the Act would be amended to allow for either Harry, Edward or Anne to take the role. Harry remains a Counsellor of State although it is accepted that he is not currently available. Beatrice is also on the list but it is accepted that she would not be called upon in this capacity. The law has already been amended by Parliament to allow Edward and Anne to be added to the list of Counsellors of State.
When, and if, William becomes King this would make Kate, as Queen Consort, a Counsellor of State. However, two Counsellors are needed to sign any documents on behalf of the King so there would be at least one competent person.
I think there are significant concerns about William becoming King and Kate is a major factor in those concerns. She isn’t responsible for her parents’ questionable finances or for the activities of her Uncle Gary but if these become open public debate her own pre-marriage conduct will be part of the discussions.
George is 13 and in 5 years the discussion of regency won’t matter anyway.
The establishment will never let Kate become regent anyway. Harry is the one who would be regent under the current law.
A regency is not restricted to under 18s. Any situation where the monarch was considered unable or unready to fulfill the role would require a regency. It’s highly unlikely that George would be allowed to take the throne at 18. He would need to complete his higher education and probably some form of military training first.
Does she have her hand on William’s ass in the second photo?!
I suspect the original pose was her hand resting on the railing. William was photoshopped into this image after the fact. The placement of his elbow, in front of Charles, doesn’t match the placement of his feet ‘standing’ next to Kate.
This photo was taken from a reception(?) right after QE2 died. The event was very photographed and this particular photo is real. You can tell b/c Willy is very carefully not touching KKKate, while C&C have their arms around each other. Typical.
That photo has always been sketchy as hell! I don’t believe that they were all there at the same time.
@Interested Gawker I totally agree about William being pasted in, there’s no way he could have his elbow in front and feet level or behind like that. I do think he and Khate were together in their half of the picture- as Anon pointed out he’s so carefully NOT touching her. 😂
Anon, ‘William’s’ feet are near the railing and CIII’s are further forward but ‘William’s’ elbow is directly in front of his father- that is physically impossible.
The images were rearranged, it’s a manipulated photo.
yes this photo was clearly manipulated. My question is why? All four WERE at that event. They easily could have gotten a picture. Did they attempt and just not like the results? because manipulating a photo like this is very strange. I only think it wasn’t called out bc of the timing. But William’s feet and arm give it away,
No, there’s some major photoshopping going on. Looking at the feet, William is behind Charles and yet William’s right elbow is in front of Charles’ left elbow. This is not ‘a’ photo.
It’s been photoshopped to bring them all close together. They were probably photographed as two separate couples. If you look closely William’s shoulder is in front of Charles but his feet are behind Charles. In reality that would mean he was leaning forward. Camilla’s right arm appears as a spindly twig reaching behind Charles. It’s such a bad photo Kate could have done the adjustments.
I never noticed the spindly arm before! Goodness! Do they not double-check their work?
She made sure that she’d be the royals only asset by “evicting ” any other real royal asset (see Harry and Meghan). She’s the only one of the left overs who can stimulate some sort of interest because of her clothing and appearance (She’s the best looking from the royal ones who “represent” the monarchy). Otherwise, she’d be completely ignored.
Some folks are interested in this woman to see what she wears. She is just youthful looking enough compared to the others for this to be their fixation. She does not appear to have a personality, she is obviously not smart nor articulate. She allows herself to be molded into the image that organization wishes to present because for her the idea of becoming Queen is her most important focus. The organization knows this and uses it to their advantage. She has surrendered to the crown. She obviously does not have any self worth because just based on what has been alluded to re her marital situation would cause many women to run, yet she stays. Behind her facade, she must have mental health issues because the fixation on Meghan alone suggests something is not right with her.
I have many friends and family members in uk from Asian community. The real consensus is many didn’t kate or even name from pictures . This is common among other races in uk too. People who are obsessed are racist Americans and ass kissing tabolids. Even many main stream journalist in uk doesn’t know kate or her kids. Because kate doesn’t appear often and bread and butter enagement where you meet ordinary people. Many public doesn’t keep with news or social media. That’s why that kid few weeks ago asked who she is .
Late queen mantra is seen to believe. They have real problem moving forward because many in uk doesn’t know kate and let alone be popular. Coming generation in uk ar educated and many in debts like American when it comes to their college education , the future of Wales kids and their lifestyle will be turning point in coming years.
If they are popular and loved ,they don’t need constant ass kissing in uk. Many in media world know they are cooked and they had their wake up call in carribbean. But still they are surrounded by yes men.
The thing I got out of this is Williams utter disinterest in his wife.
That woman. To make this many bargains with the devil and still look so unhappy.
I supposed that is ultimately how all deals with the devil go. Misery.
Katie, it’s almost 9 am in America and I’m trying to eat my breakfast. Don’t make me barf.
Yes, the mantra “You have to be seen to be believed” is not going to work under these two. They barely do anything and if the courtiers and the public think that will change when William becomes King they are going to be very disappointed.
Hmm. Interested in Kaiser’s minor theory on William not being aware of some of the bts with Kate and her mom. So meaning it’s possible that William wasn’t aware that Kate and her mom leaked the crying story lie. We know from Spare that William said he thought it was Camilla. So maybe HE really did. But let’s see. The story came from Camilla Tominey who has said outright that she used to be able to call up Kate on the phone and ask her questions. Who was invited as a guest to Pippa’s wedding. Carole gave her first interview ever to the paper that published the lying story. So no, I don’t buy that it was Queen Camila who leaked that story but was Kate via her mom or even Kate directly. But I had assumed that William was also aware of that but maybe not.
So a few of us have had the theory that it was after the Oprah interview that William really learned he details about the crygate story. It definitely when it became more obvious that William was distancing himself from kate. Becks1 will back me up on this theory.
Post Oprah interview in March 2021 we have Philip’s funeral where Kate does her fashion but also we have the incident where William and Harry were talking to each other outside of the chapel after the service was done and Kate walked up to be with them when William turned to her and she then backed away slowly to walk with Beatrice others who were a bit behind Harry and William. That moment was scrubbed from the airing of the funeral service.
We also have the zoom room, which had been at Amner Hall from the start of the pandemic and more convenient for them, suddenly change to a room at Sandringham but it wasn’t a more professional set up. Around March 2021 Philip was not going to return to Wood Farm, and it is very likely William was living there at this point.
Also the discussion of the need to move from KP and have a place outside of the city for the kids (despite Anmer) which led to about a year of new house talk until Adelaide Cottage was confirmed in summer 2022 prior to the Queen passing.
Once the move happens, the KP neighbours still report seeing the chopper being used almost daily from KP.
In mid to late 2023 the “big divorce news” starts being rolled out. Of course December 28, 2023 and the later chaos happens, but then we hear of Forest Lodge after the Royal Lodge became infeasible.
And the Carole Middleton first ever interview in the Sunday Telegraph is the obvious payment for Carole giving Camilla Tominey the false crygate story. Considering that Kate knew she had already apologized to Meghan with flowers and a note, it is only Carole who would be shameless enough to flip the real story and use the racism already embedded in the British media against Meghan. With Kate’s knowledge of course. (And her nasty behaviour at the church toward Meghan specifically showed Kate was as bad as Carole here)
*comes screeching in*
yes, yes, I cosign this theory!!! the switch to Sandringham for zooming was very obvious and made little sense – as Nic pointed out, it wasnt a more professional set up (it was more Meghan like but they could have done that at Anmer.) but it makes sense if Wiilliam was at Sandringham by then and refusing to travel to Kate – power move in making her come to him.
I dont think they lived together FT before that, but I think something definitely switched after the Oprah interview. I honestly wonder if William even knew about Kate’s racist remarks. and at that point he moved to Sandringham -either Wood Farm or the big house – and I think that’s been that. I think part of the rationale for the move to forest lodge is that there is more room there for W&K to have separate wings, and maybe William doesn’t have to go home to KP every night.
It’s such a lot of effort. Just announce the divorce and be done with it.
Okay the **screeching in** is frying me. And yes there’s a lot to work with here in these theories and timelines.
Screeching in.
I love this commentariat.
You can foist even the tackiest merchandise onto a customer if you use the right kind of propaganda-laced advertising.
I assure you, if the media directed this propagandistic drivel—in such volume—at anyone else (well, maybe except a horse), the result would be better.
Carole Middleton manages the media just as she used to manage William. After all, most of these articles are a source of shame and embarrassment.
Kate is vapid and uncouth.
After all these years in the Royal Family, she hasn’t even learned how to hold cutlery properly; she’s still the same crude girl who used to hang her bare backside out the window and visit sex clubs for the wealthy.
Validating her popularity is a stupid idea,
but I doubt it was the media’s or the Palace’s initiative. I see her mother’s fingerprints all over this.
It’s like those articles from the end of Elizabeth II’s life claiming “Charles should abdicate because Kate would make a wonderful queen—after all, she was born for it.”
Who do you think commissioned this content? It certainly wasn’t the media or the Palace.
You see, it’s not William as king—not a word about him—but Kate. A monarch in her own right, basically.
The best thing the Palace could do is finally get rid of the Middletons and bring in some intelligent people.
It’s enough that the heir is thick as a brick; a stupid wife is unnecessary.
She traded her voice, soul, looks, body and health to be molded into exactly what Willy, the firm and rota wanted.. a lazy princess who is an empty vessel even her husband can’t tolerate her especially when she tries to touch him he acts revolted.. I guess the monarchy only appreciates zombie wives or ones beaten and bullied into silence and submission, because if she is what the monarchy wants and praises I thank heaven Meghan left before she was completely destroyed.
LOLing at the line about Charles and Kate sharing many interests.
What are those interests, pray tell?
Charles is a dogsh*t father and petty tyrant, but he has genuine interests: architecture, agriculture, literature, etc. Kate is a vapid and shallow mean girl.
I guess they share an interest in being the royal racists, though. So there’s that. And in keeping William from completely crashing out.
More of an ass than an asset . Everybody has interests ..at least horses and dogs . Charles is no fool , he is well read , paints beautifully and definitely prepared for his role before he stepped into it . William had potential before the Middletons set a honey trap . I cannot understand why the Queen didnt put a spoke in it ..she has interfered before in Margaret’s affairs ..and in this case William is the heir . Any of his other girlfriends would have been the making of him ..not this cheap , conniving empty headed female . Time he took a leaf out of Dads book and went separate ways ..much healthier for both I should think
If Kate is the monarchy’s greatest asset they are doomed.
“The late queen saw it too,” Chard said. “She recognized Catherine’s superpowers early on — her ability to listen, find solutions and bring calm to difficult situations.” Have they confused Kate with Meghan? And really, using the word “superpowers” is a ridiculous exaggeration to use with anyone.
It is an insult to Elizabeth to attribute any of that nonsense to her. Especially when she in fact said the opposite about Kate when she was alive and decades ago. Elizabeth was not so dumb as to not see that Kate was a lazy social climber who was making no effort to better herself.
And Elizabeth inviting Meghan solo for that overnight train trip? When no one else ever got that even Harry? Yeah Liz was sending a message.
Didn’t Old Queen Bess wonder (or at least listened to people who wondered) what Kate did before she got married to Will? Hence the hastily arranged ‘job’ for Kate.
I don’t know how much influence she had over Will’s marriage (especially since women weren’t lining up for him) but I think that Elizabeth knew exactly what Kate was about. And contrary to the British Presses opinion, she knew exactly who Meghan was- someone who was willing and eager to put in the work for the royal family.
Charles might have liked her at first but after seeing how lazy she is, I doubt that he is that fond of her now.
There was an article, not sure if it has been wiped, that basically confirmed that William only told Charles and the Queen about the engagement to Kate very last minute before he made the announcement public.
The element of William being forced to propose to Kate has been played up, but it’s more likely he saw this as a big FU to his father and even the queen. Both he and Kate were super lazy layabouts in the 20s and he likely assumed she was good enough for his purposes so that his dad could get off his case.
Based on what we have seen in terms of his behaviour with Charles, I doubt the Queen was going to get too involved in the marriage. She was of the generation where mistresses aren’t unusual and she likely assumed that William and Kate would sort that out while doing the royal work and show a proper public face.
I was SO hopeful (and naive) watching pictures from that trip on (I think) gofugyourself.
I definitely think Kate is fixated on Meghan. The way she looked st her and moved towards her during that last walkabout together was really creepy. She presents well and doesn’t say anything directly so she’s the perfect princess. She’s like traditional consorts lof old who had the heirs, were in the background and never overshadowed the king. Wearing nicd goens, tiatas and being present really is all she needs to do to satisfy the royalists. The thing is she isn’t a charitable person, in terms of empathy or approach to others, and definitely not in her official work duties. She has a mean streak and she was never going to welcome Meghan. She doesn’t put in the work and doesn’t give the impression she cares much about the causes and organizations she occasionally visits. However, she understands the importance of the visuals and ceremonial trappings, and that is enough.
Yeesh, someone in Camp Middleton thought that the end of summer stretch would be the perfect time to roll out this embiggening slop about how much of an asset Kate is to the royals, what a good wife and mother she is and how she “inspires” her father-in-law. Sure. If there’s something we know about Charles, it’s that he hates people who work hard and just loves it when “his” headlines get stolen. Famously!
Undoubtedly, this fawning story about Kate was supposed to come in on the heels of Meghan’s birthday celebration posts as a sort of contrast, but from what I can see of the coverage, it’s not making much of an impression. Who wants to read the same old tripe again about the so-called “most valuable asset” when the actual most valuable asset is still making news?
If anyone is aligned with Charles in terms of interests it is Meghan. She is well read and could speak to Charles about many topics.
Kate shops and diets. Like what can she say?
In an alternate universe where Charles wasn’t a dogsh!t father, he has a warm relationship with Harry and Meghan and Meghan has a surrogate dad. It could’ve been so easy. But nope.
She only sacrificed her own dignity, self-respect and reputation. She gave this all up freely and without regret, guided by her mother’s own social-climbing instincts.
Even a blind squirrel finds an acorn once in a while! LOL
She has the distinct ability to eat royal shite, from a silver spoon! Big life achievement!
So secret weapon = greatest asset? Got it. 🙄
Mommie writing aarticles again
Although being called “The Mattress” by his security detail probably wouldn’t bother her, I would be MORTIFIED, so that was no sacrifice to her, but it would be to me (and many others).
I’m still intrigued by those pre-wedding photos of Kate “giving it all she’s got” with Branson. A “regular” college student that accidentally bumped into the heir to the throne? She was working it long before that.. Now she and her mother have him in a vice.