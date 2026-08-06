Princess Kate made ‘sacrifices’ to become ‘the monarchy’s greatest asset’

Two things can be true at once regarding the current Princess of Wales, aka Kate Middleton. On one side, she’s work-shy, awkward and terrible at the public-facing job of being a princess. On the other side, she’s legitimately one of the few royals to generate interest, and she’s one of the few royals people want to see. Does this make her the monarchy’s “greatest asset”? No. But it does make her an asset of some kind, and that’s good enough for Kate. Commence embiggening!

Kate Middleton has become one of King Charles’ most beloved family members, with one royal expert calling her the “monarchy’s greatest asset.” The claim came from Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, co-host of “The Royals Uncensored.” After more than 20 years covering the royal family on tours and engagements, Nicholl said she has spoken to countless palace insiders, many of whom are enchanted by the Princess of Wales.

“I think Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has always been a very valuable asset to the royal family,” Nicholl told Fox News Digital. “She is the commoner who married into the royal family … [She has made] a seamless transition into that unique world of royalty. It’s not easy … There’s a huge amount of sacrifice that goes into being a member of the royal family.”

“Catherine’s had to give up a huge amount, and yet she does it all with a great deal of grace and dignity, always with a smile,” Nicholl said. “So she is absolutely the monarchy’s greatest asset.”

Nicholl also noted that “the king adores her, and the queen adores her.”

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the king, 77, had been greatly inspired by the Princess of Wales’ strength.

“King Charles sees enormous value in Princess Catherine,” Chard said. “Not just as the wife of his heir, but as the cornerstone of the monarchy itself. He genuinely loves his ‘darling’ daughter-in-law. His face lights up when he is with her. They share similar interests, and they have shared a similar cancer journey, one that has created a deep bond and understanding that goes beyond duty.”

Chard argued that it hasn’t just been Charles who quickly realized that Kate represented the monarchy’s future.

“The late queen saw it too,” Chard said. “She recognized Catherine’s superpowers early on — her ability to listen, find solutions and bring calm to difficult situations.”