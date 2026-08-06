Duchess Meghan’s haters are rage-barfing about her jam & birthday posts

There are few things funnier in royal gossip than when the Duchess of Sussex does something completely normal, and the hate industry built around her starts loudly rage-barfing because they can’t handle her autonomy. Meghan swims in a pool? The haters rage-barf. Meghan plays with her dogs? The haters’ bile ducts get a work-out. Meghan dances in her own kitchen on her birthday? The Sun’s commentators are creating emergency panel discussions so they out-barf each other.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a new clip of her dancing around the kitchen in her pyjamas and a tiara to mark her 45th birthday on Tuesday. Prince Harry, 41, chuckles in the background of the footage, which was shared to Instagram, as his wife disappears from view behind an array of balloons. Meghan also thanked her social media followers for the “birthday love” as she shared pictures of herself jumping into a pool. Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on the Royal Exclusive, royal journalist Phil Dampier and Press Secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Ailsa Andersen, discussed the cringe posts. In the video, Harry could be heard saying “oh dear” as Meghan boogied around their Montecito home in California to which Matt Wilkinson asks his guests: “Is he speaking for all of us here?” Phil responds: “They’re always a bit contrived, aren’t they? When you see these pictures of hers, they’re always very, very contrived. You’re always very controlled. I don’t know what message she’s trying to send out with her, just that she’s carefree and having a great time, I suppose.” Meghan had also marked the birthday celebrations with a video on her As Ever business account making her favourite ice-cream sundae – raspberry spread, vanilla ice cream, shortbread and flour sprinkles. When asked for her opinion on the latest addition to As Ever’s menu, Ailsa jokes: “I think it’d make me want to vomit, actually, to be absolutely honest.” Earlier in the show, discussion started with Meghan’s popularity with the British public. Matt Wilkinson says: “Her life seems very much in the US at the moment, doesn’t it? We didn’t see her when she came over, whereas Harry is concentrating over here in the UK.” Phil Dampier said he was “surprised” she had come to the UK and met the King with the Sussexes two children. “All this business about the security, I think, was a bit of a smoke screen,” he said. “But I don’t think it changes the fundamentals over here. I don’t think she’s popular with the public. I don’t think she’d go down very well if she met members of the public.”

[From The Sun]

“I don’t think she’s popular with the public. I don’t think she’d go down very well if she met members of the public.” The royal commentators had a perfect opportunity to test out their theory, but it looks like the Windsors and the British establishment were so terrified at the prospect of Meghan appearing at events in the UK, they went above and beyond to ensure that the Sussexes would not receive security. If these people genuinely believed that Meghan would be booed and heckled (like the Windsors) in the UK, then they would have rolled out the security and set up the perfect conditions for Meghan’s return. Instead, they told on themselves – there was clear and obvious panic at the idea that Meghan would appear alongside Harry on British soil last month.

“I think it’d make me want to vomit, actually, to be absolutely honest” – about ice cream and fruit spread? Like, that’s my favorite way to eat As Ever jam, with some ice cream. It’s elite and I feel so fancy. But I guess when you’re so consumed by hate, you’ll puke over anything.

“I don’t know what message she’s trying to send out with her, just that she’s carefree and having a great time, I suppose…” Ya think? LMAO. That’s why they’re mad too. Meghan is carefree and dancing on her birthday, pass the sick bag and alert the church elders!!