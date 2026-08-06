Duchess Meghan’s haters are rage-barfing about her jam & birthday posts

There are few things funnier in royal gossip than when the Duchess of Sussex does something completely normal, and the hate industry built around her starts loudly rage-barfing because they can’t handle her autonomy. Meghan swims in a pool? The haters rage-barf. Meghan plays with her dogs? The haters’ bile ducts get a work-out. Meghan dances in her own kitchen on her birthday? The Sun’s commentators are creating emergency panel discussions so they out-barf each other.
The Duchess of Sussex shared a new clip of her dancing around the kitchen in her pyjamas and a tiara to mark her 45th birthday on Tuesday. Prince Harry, 41, chuckles in the background of the footage, which was shared to Instagram, as his wife disappears from view behind an array of balloons. Meghan also thanked her social media followers for the “birthday love” as she shared pictures of herself jumping into a pool.
Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on the Royal Exclusive, royal journalist Phil Dampier and Press Secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, Ailsa Andersen, discussed the cringe posts. In the video, Harry could be heard saying “oh dear” as Meghan boogied around their Montecito home in California to which Matt Wilkinson asks his guests: “Is he speaking for all of us here?”
Phil responds: “They’re always a bit contrived, aren’t they? When you see these pictures of hers, they’re always very, very contrived. You’re always very controlled. I don’t know what message she’s trying to send out with her, just that she’s carefree and having a great time, I suppose.”
Meghan had also marked the birthday celebrations with a video on her As Ever business account making her favourite ice-cream sundae – raspberry spread, vanilla ice cream, shortbread and flour sprinkles.
When asked for her opinion on the latest addition to As Ever’s menu, Ailsa jokes: “I think it’d make me want to vomit, actually, to be absolutely honest.”
Earlier in the show, discussion started with Meghan’s popularity with the British public.
Matt Wilkinson says: “Her life seems very much in the US at the moment, doesn’t it? We didn’t see her when she came over, whereas Harry is concentrating over here in the UK.”
Phil Dampier said he was “surprised” she had come to the UK and met the King with the Sussexes two children.
“All this business about the security, I think, was a bit of a smoke screen,” he said. “But I don’t think it changes the fundamentals over here. I don’t think she’s popular with the public. I don’t think she’d go down very well if she met members of the public.”
“I don’t think she’s popular with the public. I don’t think she’d go down very well if she met members of the public.” The royal commentators had a perfect opportunity to test out their theory, but it looks like the Windsors and the British establishment were so terrified at the prospect of Meghan appearing at events in the UK, they went above and beyond to ensure that the Sussexes would not receive security. If these people genuinely believed that Meghan would be booed and heckled (like the Windsors) in the UK, then they would have rolled out the security and set up the perfect conditions for Meghan’s return. Instead, they told on themselves – there was clear and obvious panic at the idea that Meghan would appear alongside Harry on British soil last month.
“I think it’d make me want to vomit, actually, to be absolutely honest” – about ice cream and fruit spread? Like, that’s my favorite way to eat As Ever jam, with some ice cream. It’s elite and I feel so fancy. But I guess when you’re so consumed by hate, you’ll puke over anything.
“I don’t know what message she’s trying to send out with her, just that she’s carefree and having a great time, I suppose…” Ya think? LMAO. That’s why they’re mad too. Meghan is carefree and dancing on her birthday, pass the sick bag and alert the church elders!!
"It's Giving Mrs." lmao pic.twitter.com/9Nq1Bs2boC
— Kaiser@Celebitchy (@KaiseratCB) August 4, 2026
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram and As Ever’s Instagram.
The derangers are carrying on about this.on comments sections. Damper is wrong no way would she stay home while harry brought the kids to see charles.
Real talk: sometimes the Duchess is a little bit corny. And so what?? If that’s the worst thing that could be said of any of us, the world would be a much lovelier place.
As for the Rota, a wise man once said you can’t ride two horses with the one arse. You wanted her gone, she’s gone. Continue to obssess over her every move is, at best, pathetic. Off you go and try make ‘fetch’ happen with the Wales’.
For sure. Her and Harry are both a little corny. But it’s like so what? And? They’ve never pretended to not be. They act like it’s some kind of contrived manipulation and I’m like no they’re just kinda cheesy sometimes.
That’s exactly what I say. So what if they’re a little corny? Is not disingenuous to be earnest, or a little cheesy. Their cynicism makes it seem like it’s not possible for this just to be her personality without it being some ulterior motive. But honestly that’s a them problem. She doesn’t have to change her fundamental being because they are so suspicious that they can’t fathom people doing something just for the lolz.
In my home, “derpy” is a good word, even when applied to the dog.
Meghan’s unabashed corny-ness is part of what makes her authentic.
But then again, according to some people, one of the worst things women can be is annoying. And bossy, and loud, and opinionated, and basically any adjective requiring air-quotes because let’s be honest, it’s just misogyny.
She is absolutely a bit corny and cheesy. That’s just part of who she is. So I love that she is really showing us that side of her.
I also laughed at the comment about her wearing a tiara – like they’re trying to make it sound like she’s waltzing around in her kitchen in the Spencer tiara. It’s a birthday crown from Target lol.
Finally, I wish someone would tell these RRs that they don’t have to watch her instagram. I dont watch most of the videos that W&K post on their IG bc they dont especially interest me. I dont even watch those stupid rewind posts they do unless someone calls attention to it here.
If her IG is so “cringe,” they can just…..ignore it.
Life is SO much better with corn in it!!! OMG – we should all bring this cheesy, corny, silly energy vibe to our lives. the world would be a better place and so much happier!
Now I want to see M&H doing a cookout with grilled corn on the cob dunked in butter & some queso fresco with spice!
“Meghan had also marked the birthday celebrations with a video on her As Ever business account making her favourite ice-cream sundae – raspberry spread, vanilla ice cream, shortbread and flour sprinkles.”.
“When asked for her opinion on the latest addition to As Ever’s menu, Ailsa jokes: “I think it’d make me want to vomit, actually, to be absolutely honest.”.
To be honest, “flour’ sprinkles, doesn’t sound tasty. That’s not what Meghan said. Apparently, flour and flower are interchangeable in the Brit Sh*t media language.
Know what has never sounded tasty/along with vomit inducing to me: beans on toast. Understand people like it. To me, it sounds like a day of being gassy and something dry tasting.
One of my favorite summer treats is vanilla ice cream, with rhubarb jam and granola/or crumbled vanilla wafers.
“They’re always a bit contrived, aren’t they? When you see these pictures of hers, they’re always very, very contrived. You’re always very controlled.
You mean like the Wails? There is never something spontaneous about their photos. All perfectly controlled, directed by a professional photographer. Contrieved is Kate’s middle name. Unfortunately no goofiness in the Wails household. If Kate were to post pictures from her birthday celebration in her kitchen she would wear a real tiara. And had breakfast ready on a silver platter.
Contrived like the Wails? You mean that photo of the family lying on the grass with Kitty’s hand in her son’s crotch was on purpose? 🤮
in the silver lining part of the picture, is that the haters are still generating revenue for her with all the obsessive clicks on her pages …. (insert money gun here)
They really hate joy, don’t they? What a bizarre bunch of people, wallowing in their own misery.
Living well is the best revenge. Stay salty haters!
Meghan looks so young in that video.
She looks so much like her mom! She got those great genes from Doria.
They just can’t stand seeing them living such a happy life .
Such miserable people can’t deal with with it .
The obsessive stalking of Meghan is what is cringe to me. Those gutter rats are so angry because she pays them no mind and just lives her life.
“…raspberry spread, vanilla ice cream, shortbread and FLOUR sprinkles”
In fairness, sprinkling raw flour on ice cream, besides being gross, could literally make you vomit. But I doubt that’s what Meghan’s doing. I think they’re just illiterate.
(That said, does anyone else think actual FLOWER sprinkles are kinda blech, too? Maybe I’m just hypersensitive or something, but they always overwhelm the taste of every dish I’ve ever had that included them.)
I don’t think the shortbread refers to uncooked dough but rather crumbled shortbread cookies. Yeah, the flower sprinkles don’t have any taste but they look pretty. Plus, they never seem to understand that if they don’t like shortbread crumbles or flower sprinkles, they don’t need to use them.
No she means they said “flour” sprinkles and not flower, lol.
I love the jam over good vanilla ice cream.
@Becks – I’m so jealous! I love AsEver jams and shortbread, but I can’t eat more than a mouthful, at most two, of ice cream. So I can’t make her delicious sundae.
I could probably do it with Greek yogurt, but it’s just not the same 😭
it may just be a dictation error. I have noticed as a user of Apple dictation on various devices that FLOUR Is always typed out as FLOWER. I noticed it because I’m often dictating recipes.
Do publications not edit anymore? :-/
For me, personally, no flower ANYTHING near my food. No edible petals on top, no rosewater or orange flower or elderflower liqueurs, nothing like that. Hate it. So no, I wouldn’t have chosen their wedding cake either. But who cares? They like it, they get it. She sells it because she likes it, and people who like it, buy it. That’s capitalism 😉 [I too assumed “flour” was bad transcription]
Now, shortbread? I’m all over that!
Oh for sure. I was just asking because I feel like flowery food is having a moment and everyone I know seems happy with it except me! It’s obviously just a personal preference and I don’t mean to yuck anyone’s yum. Well, with one exception: musk sticks. Those are objectively disgusting and if you like them, you’re wrong, lol.
“with one exception: musk sticks”
OMG!! Yes!! What are they supposed to even BE?! They’re awful!! I don’t understand that musk flavour at all!
Vanilla and saffron trudge sadly away from @Myself’s menu, forevermore.
Fist bumps to cloves and nutmegs as they walk by.
Coriander and cumin (oh, hey also you umbrellate flowering folks, hi dill). Everyone wave!
These dumb b*tches calling the Geneva Convention of Haters all so they can cry about a grown woman enjoying her birthday and sharing it the way millions of other people do on their personal social media platforms.
Pathetic, hateful, envious and racist. What a toxic group of joyless haters.
Was Ailsa Anderson talking about the ice cream and jam making her want to vomit or the new product which is blackberry jam. Sorry but none of those things make me want to vomit but hey you do you, Ailsa, as you make money from discussing Meghan on a tabloid talk show. Whereas it’s the Sun tabloid that makes me want to vomit. Different tastes I guess but hey.
The press really want Meghan to be broken and begging them for acceptance. Her refusal to do what they want her do is the reason for this anger from the press. The royalists are angry because they know Kate and William are restricted by royalty and will never post pictures and videos the way Meghan does.
From what I’ve seen in what the Wales have shared, they could never post pictures and videos the way Meghan does because they’re just a not relaxed, joyful, kinda cheesy but so loving and comfortable with each other kind of couple. But they occasionally try to laughable and cringy results.
Hey, Ailsa Andersen, way to prove that the “grey men and ” around QEII as she was dying were really out to get Harry and Meghan.
Also, 🎯 @Jais for the point about how Ailsa earns her living gossiping about Meghan and the royals, while Meghan is actually producing things.
I love Meghan. I hope she and Harry and the children have all the happiness in the world. Buh, buh,
BUT
I want to see the back of her white skirt and pants after these photos. I have a problem with white jeans moms. Yes, it’s petty jealousy. But either show the grass and dust on your butt or share your secrets.
I am SO with you on this, @Jen!! I was looking at white shirts the other day, how clean and cool and flattering they are on women, and thought: yeah, on me it would last less than 5 minutes!
I bought a pair of white leggings and had a stain on them just walking the dog when I BRIEFLY knelt to pick up. It was less than a full second my knee touched the grass. Stained forever. I’m a little like Pig-Pen from the Charlie Brown comics, dust bunnies, dust clouds, dirt and grime, stains and mess seem to follow me all the days of my life!!!
Meghan wore white jeans to Disneyland! I could never……
@Gail I’m sorry, you had me in the first half forreal. That was hilarious lolol
Copious quantities of Spray n Wash. Always worked for me.
Turmeric, white shorts.
I have not bought pure-white shorts, pants, or skirts since.
The absolute contradiction in dismissing their need for security and then stating that Meghan wouldn’t not go over well if she met members of the British public.
Its obvious they want something bad to happen to her. But if they want to get excited about Royals being booed they can just go to any engagement with Peg and Chuck.
Kaiser called it. If they really thought she was going to get booed they’d give her security and let it happen. The fact is they are terrified that she will not be booed. Their reception in Australia was a wake up call.
Mia is not looking at Meghan. Her entire being (I say this as a beagle owner) is focused on that ice cream cone.
I have beagle energy. I first looked at the cone before the rest of the picture!
Just think what a sad bitter unhappy B -hes you have to be to find a woman eating icecream. Jumping into a pool, dancing to happy birthday and playing with her dogs and enjoying her husband company on her birthday to be cringy and distasteful and whatever else you can think up to showcase just how sad and miserable and pathetic your lives really are . How are these people so unhappy even in the summer ? These Rota rats really need to get outside and touch grass and stay off the f-ing airwaves. Jfc
As I have said before, Mama Mia, gets more attention than the leftovers! LOL. Where are Wimpy, Sidepiece, Scooter and Bones… btw???
I’m sorry – is she actually saying that jam, ice cream and shortbread would make her vomit? There is no way that anyone on this planet would read that sentence and not know it’s a complete flat out lie.
Ah, yes, so “contrived” and “controlled” in her (checks notes) oversize Tee, comfy lounge pants, disposable tiara and bare feet.
I always think of that old Pantene shampoo commercial, “Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful,” when these derangers rant about Meghan. She’s beautiful and happy and loved — get over it.
The rage-puking – lol – I love these royalist flying monkey posts, Kaiser. You nail it. If ice cream and jam make someone “puke”, they either have a serious medical condition or they’re some kind of very special fragile snowflake. Have these delicate snowflakes also forgotten Kate’s weird frankenphotos? Do they really want to talk about “contrived” ???? 🤣
A comment by Harry “Oh dear” is viewed by Wilkinson as negative. You only have to see the look on Meghan’s face as she dances that would cause Harry to say “Oh dear” she is obviously teasing him with her moves. Alisa needs to see a doctor if a simple ice cream with raspberry spread would make her sick. It is unbelievable that they would have a panel discussion around a fun event in H&M’s kitchen on her birthday, I can only assume that they all live lives without fun in their lives.
Meghan is just being her true self – exactly who she was 14 years ago, positing on her The Tig socials.
Nothing has changed, if you knew her content (and her giving interviews in the media) before:
serious/dedicated about her philanthropic causes & craft/acting profession, and informative, creative and funny about her traveling, cooking, fashion and interviews (with the stars).
The woman is as Tiggy #AsEver.
I am in awe of Meghan . After everything she has been through , all the rage , hate and threats aimed at her children..the absolutely vile things said about her every single day ..she can still block it out and be goofy and positive. I only see this as reported speech and I get my innards in a twist..it is so traumatic that people see fit to attack a lovely girl minding her own business . She has to apologize just for breathing. If she writes a book about how she navigated through all this negative press and pure hatred with such grace , taught people how to live joyfully and raise happy children , it would be a best seller ..i would snap it up for sure , i wish I had half her courage .
I don’t think these people understand what “contrived” means.
Really? Inconceivable!
I think they sound like great fun.