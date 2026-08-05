Duchess Meghan celebrated her 45th birthday with balloons & a dip in the pool

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 45th birthday on Tuesday, August 4th. She posted some adorable pics on her Instagram, writing: “Thank you for the birthday love!” The pics are of Meghan holding about a dozen balloons as she jumps into a pool. This pool looks like the same one from The Instagram Carousel That Brought Down A Monarchy – the infamous pic of Prince Harry “flipping” Lili in the air. Same pool, right? Is…is this pool in Montecito? Or did Meghan take these balloon photos during their summer-vacation travels?

Hours after she posted her birthday thanks, she added a cute video onto her Instagram Stories. She dancing around her Montecito kitchen, wearing an “It’s Giving Mrs.” t-shirt and a paper birthday tiara. Harry is so clearly behind the camera, filming his wife. Half of the photos and videos she posts were taken by Harry, and yet those fussy old biddies still cry about how Harry shouldn’t allow Meghan to post anything on Instagram!

Speaking about fussy old biddies, Page Six had a big story about why the left-behinds “snubbed” Meghan’s birthday. Let me take a wild guess: because those heaux are not her family or her friends? P6 got Tom Sykes to say that it’s all because Meghan isn’t a working royal! What makes it even funnier is that basically every media outlet (including Fox News) posted really lovely birthday wishes and nice photos of Meghan.

Happy 45th birthday, Meghan Markle! From “Suits” star to the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan has built a remarkable journey that's taken her from Hollywood to the world stage. Today, she's celebrating another year filled with new business ventures, creative projects and family life… pic.twitter.com/MpJficJjjx — Fox News Entertainment (@FoxNewsEnt) August 4, 2026

Happy birthday to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex! The lifestyle entrepreneur, wife of Prince Harry and mom to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet turns 45 today 🎉 🎂 🥂 📸: Meghan / Getty#meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/HsOK1wjkOM — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) August 4, 2026