Keke Palmer: ‘I don’t really shave my legs. I’m not doing it’



Keke Palmer has a new three-part Audible series, Southern Belle Insults. It’s centered around her sketch character, Lady Miss Jacqueline. The first part, Becoming Lady Miss Jacqueline, dropped on July 30 and has an all-star cast that includes Sheryl Lee Ralph, Danielle Brooks, Audra McDonald, and Jenifer Lewis. The next two parts come out on August 13 and August 27.

Keke recently appeared on the Are You Okay? show, which features host Bri Morales conducting man-on-the-street-style interviews with celebrities. It’s very Gen Z focused, but the informal style of questioning has elicited some wild confessions, including Dylan Efron professing that he rarely showers and Joe Jonas admitting he’s in the mile-high club. Keke’s big reveal, that she doesn’t shave her legs, was very relatable. From People:

Keke Palmer is letting her hair down, well, sort of. The 32-year-old actress and podcast host opened up about saving herself a step in a common practice that is part of one’s self-care routine during her appearance on the Are You Okay? show, revealing that she’s not fond of shaving her legs. The topic arose when the social media show host asked Palmer to share one thing she’s not ashamed to admit, as seen in the clip released on Friday, July 31. “I don’t really shave my legs. I’m not doing it,” Palmer admitted on the show. “Who’s sitting there,” she continued while pretending to shave her legs. “If you don’t like me because of the hair on my legs, then we’re not meant to be.” Then, Palmer — who hosts the Baby, It’s Keke Palmer podcast — revealed her go-to hair removal process of choice, should she decide to actually rid her legs of hair. “Every six months, I might slap some Nair on there,” she said, adding of the traditional razor and shaving cream removal process, “but I’m not sitting there doing all that.”

[From People]

“If you don’t like me because of the hair on my legs, then we’re not meant to be.” Keke is so funny, but she’s right. Shaving your legs is annoying, and there’s no shame in not doing it. That said, I don’t mind it in the summertime because I’m a sensory person and I like when they feel soft and smooth. Fall and winter are a totally different story, though. Last year, my younger son unintentionally shamed me into doing it after making an innocent comment about how spiky my legs were. It was one of those, ”Okay, fair enough” situations.

I’ve never tried any other hair removal method for my leg hair. I’ve waxed my upper lip and eyebrows, but not my legs. I hear they’re great options, though. I have one friend who swears by laser hair removal and another who does eyebrow threading. I’m not opposed to trying any type of beauty treatments that make life easier. I’ve always been a creature of habit, but am open to recommendations.