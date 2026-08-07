Kensington Palace wants the media to completely drop Princess Kate’s maiden name

It comes in waves, the royalist annoyance over people referring to the Princess of Wales as “Kate Middleton.” I get it, because I still get annoyed when people refer to the Duchess of Sussex as “Meghan Markle.” There’s a very obvious explanation for why the general public constantly refers to those two women by their maiden names: it’s simply because their premarital “brands” were so strong. In Meghan’s case, she was already a successful and famous actress with a SAG card and a lifestyle site under her maiden name. It makes perfect sense that many people still call her “Meghan Markle.” For Kate, it’s not that she was a successful career woman or anything like that, it’s just that she spent a decade waity-ing for the ring as Kate Middleton and that’s why the name stuck. In Kate’s case, we all knew that her titles would change several times as well, from the Duchess of Cambridge to the Princess of Wales, and eventually (cross your fingers, Carole) Queen Consort. You know what will never change? Her maiden name. Well, Becky English addressed the name questions in the Mail’s newsletter.

Question: Do you know if William calls Catherine her nickname Kate or her full name? When are various media going to stop using the name Kate Middleton? Gosh, this has become a bit of a controversy, hasn’t it? While I have no idea what they call each other in private, William always refers to Catherine by her full name when in public now. And while they won’t throw down a public diktat over the issue, there is definitely a desire from Kensington Palace gently to encourage people – particularly in the media – at least to drop the continued use of her maiden name, Middleton. I think this is absolutely proper and fair. It hugely annoys me to see that used too! It’s worth noting, however, that it wasn’t always that way. Cast your mind back to the couple’s engagement interview in 2010 and you might notice that William referred to his fiancée as Kate. It’s most definitely what she was known as when she was younger. In fact, I once knew someone who went to school with the princess at Marlborough College. I can reveal her nickname among students was, sweetly, ‘beautiful Kate’. Personally, I refer to her as Catherine now. But you can understand why many people end up shortening it – newspaper headline writers included! I appreciate this does annoy readers but as long as we don’t use Middleton, I think we are safe from the Tower.

[From The Daily Mail’s newsletter]

English totally retconned “Beautiful Kate” – that was not her nickname at Marlborough. The students actually called her Kate Middlebum, for well-documented reasons. Post-university, the Waity moniker stuck around for years and years as well. So does William call her Kate or Catherine in private? I bet… neither. I bet he calls her something else entirely, if he calls her at all. The thing is, I totally get why Kensington Palace has been trying to make “Catherine” happen for years now. They believe it’s more regal, more appropriate for the future queen. They’re trying to change up the Waity Katy/Middlebum/Baby Brain/Wigs Akimbo brand.