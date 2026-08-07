Omid Scobie: Duchess Meghan was the monarchy’s ‘one & only chance’ to adapt

Omid Scobie has been living in LA for years. He co-authored the novel Royal Spin with Robin Benway earlier this year and is developing it as a series for Peacock. He barely does “royal commentary” at this point, which is probably healthier for him, but I feel like his voice and perspective are missed. When he wrote 2023’s Endgame, he really meant it – that was the end of his time covering the royals. Still, he decided to dip his toe back into the royal industrial complex when he appeared on the Pop Syllabus podcast, hosted by Christiana Mbakwe Medina. They got into the royal conversations quickly, and he had some interesting stuff to say about the Duchess of Sussex and how she represented the “one and only chance” for the Windsors to adapt to a multicultural, diverse Britain. Some of Omid’s comments:
The Duchess of Sussex’s life was always narrated through a British tabloid lens after 2016: “Whether [Meghan] did things right or wrong is kind of irrelevant. But it was all through that same lens, same kind of tabloid pen that is applied to individuals of different ethnicities and different backgrounds. And I think for Megan, she was kind of doomed from the start.
Meghan was the Windsors’ one chance to embrace diversity: “I think the arrival of Megan was like the ultimate test for the royal institution because…it was like can it adapt to a multicultural or a diverse Britain and the Commonwealth in a way that it needs to and it was its one and only chance. And we saw that in the actions that followed it failed at that. But so much of it was just about not defending her from the inevitable attacks and sort of one-sided coverage that came from the tabloids…”
The lowest common denominator: “We’ve kind of discussed to death those early days of the headlines of ‘Straight Out of Compton’ because her mom lived what 45 minutes away from Compton and somehow the newspaper connected it together or there was talk of her being raised on the wrong side of the track….I remember the Daily Mail did a family tree of hers and they called her family upwardly mobile and it was like ‘from cotton picking to’ wherever. Already, without opening her mouth, without even knowing anything about her personality, she was getting the British tabloid treatment, which is always going to be from that place of ‘if you are different, we’re going to treat you as such and we’re going to lean on stereotypes and we’re going to pander to the lowest common denominator’ – their reader.
Meghan was punished for not being awed by the Windsors: “And so when she then started to develop her own opinions and thoughts on things that kind of made things doubly hard for her. And then when it got to the point where she started speaking out because she was already a woman of color in a hallowed ancient traditional institution, the fact that she spoke up and didn’t seem deferential to it or indebted to it for this golden opportunity made people angry. It was like, ‘Well, how dare you? You’re not even supposed to be there, but you’re there and you’re complaining.’ Like ‘death to you,’ and that’s kind of how it spiraled.
[YouTube transcript, headers added and edited for clarity]
I think Scobie is absolutely correct here, across the board, but specifically about the tabloid lens affecting how people still talk and write about Meghan today. He’s also right about how Meghan was such a unique opportunity – and as we can now see, the only opportunity – for the Windsors to grow, change, modernize and become more representative. Let’s get into that last point though, because I have so many thoughts. I don’t even think it was a “deference” issue when it really comes down to it. The Windsors and the tabloids weren’t truly upset over that, because I do think Meghan tried to treat everyone kindly and respectfully. What infuriated them – and still infuriates them to this day – is that they couldn’t successfully “break” her, control her, own her and destroy her autonomy. That’s the real thread of the past eight years of tabloid and Windsor psychodrama – Meghan didn’t break, and she never needed their permission to exist and thrive.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, screencaps courtesy of Pop Syllabus’s YouTube video.
Agree 100% with both perspectives. Kaiser and Scobie’s. Meghan did not bend, bow nor break.
She refused to be a slave, and refuses to be their runaway slave.
Meghan is American and was raised without kings or queens as head of state. Nancy Regan famously refused to curtsy to Liz, shaking her hand instead. Which, as a Canadian and anti monarchist, I found amazing. Instead of embracing Meghan, huge mistake and just stupid, the royals decided to abuse her thus showing the world exactly what they are. Like Brexit, also a stupid move, driving Meghan and Harry away, has proven to be something the UK and the royals will have a difficult time recovering from. Things rarely thrive when one’s go to is to blame the brown people for everything instead of looking in the mirror.
If Nancy Reagan met QEII when she herself was First Lady, she would be going against protocol to bow toto the Queen. AFAIK, the wife of one Head of State does not bow to another Head of State.
I doubt any American first lady, including Michelle, Obama, has bowed or curtsied to a monarch.
Scobie’s voice is very much missed but I’m glad he’s prioritising his safety, because the haters are absolutely unhinged.
I know you didn’t mean it this way when you said “voice” but I could listen to Scobie’s voice for hours, I truly wish he narrated audio books.
He is also a greatly missed voice of sanity in the hate filled cesspool that makes up the propaganda team called “the rota”
I’ve watched it. In general, a nice/different interview.
I’d hoped that Omid (forget about the host, she was mostly annoying) could be a bit more outspoken and honest about the Waleses. Three issues here:
Like all the tabloids and media (figures) reporting and commenting on them, he too was tiptoeing around the so-called popularity (just didn’t challenged the high figures) of the Waleses in the UK, as well as in the US (that one was laughable. Yeah, given the Andrew situation? Sure), mainly based on the fake popularity polls.
He also didn’t address the main issues with those two: their laziness and unpreparedness for the roles they so crave, but can’t be bothered to put in the mills to gain maturity, understanding of them, and respect from the public – domestic and abroad/in the Commonwealth.
Disappointing that he too talks about the Waleses with the possibility of (his words), “maybe I’ll cover the royals back in the future”. Yeah, leave that door open, keep talking nice about the next ones on the throne, in case..
I’d love to hear more about how it wasn’t just them not protecting her but about them actively briefing the press against her. Especially the Wales. He knew that to be the case. But I understand why he doesn’t get into that. After that publishing company printed the detail about Kate being the royal racist in his book that he still gets blamed for. And after William had his words taken out of that BBC program. Omid gets a lot of racist hate as well so no I don’t think he has to be the messenger for all of that. It would be nice to see some other journalists take that on beyond just him. But he really is unique in having had a front row seat to it all.
“After that publishing company printed the detail about Kate being the royal racist in his book that he still gets blamed for.”—About that, iirc, he said his even own father was targeted by derangers. So it’s doubly irritating that he, having suffered a only small smidgen of H-M hate, should have said at the end of the podcast that they should ‘just get over it’ (paraphrasing here). Meanwhile H-M always have to be ever vigilant in the UK, and even other countries, since Harry’s family is willing for them to suffer harm and is apparently putting their big fat thumbs on the scale re: Sussex security in UK, and actively intervened in security decision-making of other countries. I say ‘just get over it’ Omid, you haven’t a clue what they go through even though you try to relate through your own background. H-M are truly sui generis.
I mean they seem to be popular with the UK public though. It doesn’t mean that you can’t criticize them.
We shouldn’t get this twisted.
More populair than the rest of the listed royals in the poll, doesn’t mean most popular amongst the public, if the polls are drawn from a curtailed royalist demographic of 1,500- to 2,000 people, who are part of a preselected panel, and the polls are taken by monarchy friendly right-wing pollsters (mostly YouGov and the tabloids themselves), commissioned by the tabloids themselves and/or the palaces. Those polls don’t represent the truth.
Regarding critiquing the Waleses:
Not criticising W&K is not helpful to anybody, themselves included. They will not change their lazy ways if nobody calls them out.
Charles, as the prince of Wales ánd the future monarch, was – even though there was a massive cleaning operation, meant to clean up his and Camilla’s image after the divorce and Diana’s death – still criticised for decades all over the press/media, despite his highly disciplined lifestyle and high work ethic.
What is so special about W&K that no one dares to touch the “fragile future king & queen”? What is their tangible contribution to the monarchy, the nation and the Commonwealth at this time, with engagement rates that hardly equals three months of work each year?
If the Waleses are so popular, why are there so many tumbleweeds blowing outside behind the crowd control barriers on their visits? Why do they need to keep bussing in toddlers and primary school children (secondary school ones would tell them to sod off) to stand and wave the flags their aides distribute at their events? Why have they resorted to highly scripted, choreographed “unannounced/surprise” engagements?
If the Waleses are so popular, why do they need so many emotional support polls??? And why can’t they and their handlers and cheerleaders in the media ever discuss anything about them without dragging the more accomplished Sussexes into their hagiographies?
If the Sussexes are so unpopular, why do crowds rush to congregate around wherever they are rumoured to be? There were literally businesspeople standing on tables to look across a sea of people, just to get a glimpse of the melanated princess at one of her engagements.
If you look at the crowds for Diana at every event compare to the empty gates now, the royals are far less popular than ever. Few people make sure to be somewhere they think William or Kate will attend.
Meanwhile, if Meghan and Harry are known to be going somewhere, there will be a large crowd.
No poll can explain that.
I do think that the lack of deference was an issue and she wasn’t grateful for being let in. The Queen may have given Harry permission to marry Meghan but the rest of the family and the staff were opposed to the marriage and did everything to stop the wedding and to force a break up. The plan never included accepting or including Meghan. She was supposed to divorce and return to the US while the family helps Harry to pick up the pieces.
Yes I agree. I think Meghan was respectful of course but I don’t think she was bowing and scraping to these people, I don’t think she was so grateful to be part of this institution that she would put up with anything (like Kate), etc. And I think that probably rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, because they viewed her as someone who should be thankful she even got to be in the room, and instead after a few years she said “thanks but no thanks.”
EXACTLY this. It’s why they keep behaving like unhinged exes. “How dare YOU leave ME!”
But let’s go back to when kate first got married. What deference did she give? She was permitted to not really work, not give any speech and not do engagements. And this was after they briefed that all the waiting meant kate would be the most prepared princess ever. She clearly wasn’t.
And how many times did kate do things like flash during tours or walked ahead of Philip and the queen and not get excoriated like we all know Meghan would have.
They gave Kate a full adult at age 29 so much leeway but they gave Meghan none. When we saw Meghan interact with Charles or the queen in public there weren’t any faux pas.
So while Meghan was more assertive by nature of being an adult with life experience I think they are also rewriting how Kate first approached things. And really she never got better but having a baby got the line of succession going and so they overlooked a lot.
@Nic919 that’s where the racism comes into IMO. Meghan was supposed to be grateful that this family let Harry marry her and should have “known her place.” The rules for that were different for Kate because she is white.
After all this time, as a fan and follower of Sussexes, I no longer believe that Meghan joining the royal family was ever considered an opportunity for Britain to be multicultural, diverse and Commonwealth worthy. Quite the opposite, Meghan signifies a time when the monarchy and the post Brexit establishment figures it employs, stopped pretending to be apolitical and fully and openly became right wing. They were never going to accept Meghan as one of their own. They wanted her to support their right wing stance on all political issues.
I like Omid a lot but hearing him talk about a hypothetical what if situation makes me realize how he and most of us (myself included) were wrong to read the situation. He has removed himself from the British POVs to a large extent and I am happy for him but I think his views are also frozen in time unfortunately.
I think you are exactly right—the Royal Family was always a right-wing institution. It was designed and continues to uphold the power of the white and wealthy upper class. Not only did Meghan not buy into that, her mere existence as an intelligent and talented black woman demonstrated how backwards those right-wing views are. That’s why they’ve always treated her like an existential threat.
The racism and colonial mindset of the royal institution is a feature, not a bug. That is why talk of reforming and modernizing it is laughable. Racism and colonialism cannot be reformed and modernized. The royals will always be that ridiculous British couple in colonial cosplay riding in the back of a Land Rover.
@Brassy Rebel, that’s the gist of it. “Diversifying” royalty undermines the very rationale of monarchy.
Well said @BrassyRebel. The BaRF is a white supremacist institution, so Meghan and her children will never be accepted, regardless of how white presenting they are. And i think Harry and Meghan were very naive about this. I mean they went after Diana the hardest after she starting dating non white men. The firm would have used the Sussexes to color wash the institution (we’re not racist we have family members who are poc) and that would have been it. No protection or anything else.
I think non white Britons, Omid being one of them, were hoping this meant the monarchy would be more culturally diverse.
I agree that the institution behind slavery, genocide and colonialism was unlikely to really ever change, but there is in non white britons more willingness to have hope even if misplaced.
As a Black woman who has moved through predominantly white spaces most of my life I can say the thing that is and was the BIGGEST issue was that Meghan wasn’t cowed or in awe. People REALLY love Black women to be small and to lack confidence and to be impressed by the presence of whiteness. They hated that she was accomplished, confident, well-spoken and charismatic. All of these are traits that Black women aren’t supposed to have. And it warped their brains. Not just the tabloid readers but the BRF itself. It’s why they spent so much time – and still do – essentially call her “Uppity”. I have SO many personal stories like this myself.
And while we white people expect Black women to make themselves small, we also expect them to do most of the work. And be grateful that we let them.
@AMEERAH M I was about to write something almost identical to what you said but you said it perfectly. Her lack of deference combined with her own personal success and financial security prior to even meeting Harry put her in a category they weren’t ready (and frankly still aren’t ready) to deal with. They are hell bent on destroying her because ‘How dare she not need us?’ ‘ How dare she not lower herself and beg for our approval? ‘
This is what continues to break their brains and I’m all for it. She’s with Harry because she wants Harry the man, not a place in the institution to which Harry belongs. They spent so much time devaluing and undervaluing Harry that Meghan coming along and showing him his worth as a man was against all the institutional grooming they had done to Harry his whole life. Harry coming into his own manhood as a charismatic successful individual apart from the institution has destroyed their entire business model.
That’s why the tabloids and the royalists are desperate for them to divorce and for Harry to come back broke and broken willing to be the patsy for William. And that’s not happening. They want and need the public to believe there’s nothing better in this world than being a working member of the British royal family and the Sussexes independent success has proven that narrative to be false.
They are definitely an existential threat to the monarchy. Instead of embracing the Sussexes and using their star power for the benefit of The Firm, they’ve shown the world how useless the monarchy actually is.
I agree with 95% but Harry was in his manhood, charismatic and successful. He was a pilot of 10 years, a veteran, who created invictus and other charities at a young age. Nothing willy had ever matched even at 44.
They just wanted Harry to be charismatic and successful on his own, so willy and Kate could take credit. There’s a reason qe2 sent Harry overseas so much visiting commonwealth countries, his brains and his charismatic.
Harry’s innate strength is why he chose to take his family and leave.
They still expect Meghan to diminish herself … even in coverage of the Sussexes’ trip to England this summer they used language like “humble herself” and basically told her she needed to make herself invisible.
It’s deplorably racist.
And then she *was* invisible to the press — never came out to any public events in the UK, didn’t allow herself to be photographed by tabloids or news orgs — and then they scream and cry about not being able to profit off of her image and star power.
🎯, to everything in this thread.
This is also why we still see those bizarre articles of wanting Meghan to curtsey to Kate. Not the monarch or the future monarch, but the white woman who married him.
+1
Agree with his comments. I will never forget the day the royal family lost me forever. William was asked a question about racism, and his answer “we are very much not a racist family,” was just so disappointing. There were so many ways to answer that in a way that didn’t say “hey I’m a raging racist.” Something as simple as “We’re at a watershed moment in history where we’re all having to come to terms with how history is playing out in modern times. Our family is no different and we’re working to meet that challenge head on.” That’s literally all it would have taken. And yet, he chose to stick his head in the sand like a priggish moron. She and harry were a breath of fresh air and a glimpse at a better future. But as with all things these days, it appears we simply can’t handle having nice things and kill them instead.
And of course William arranged to have a black woman walking next to him when he said that.
I love Christiana Mbakwe Medina. Her Substack is great if you like pop culture. She always makes me think about things in a slightly different way.
The UK will never see it like that, but Scobie is absolutely right. Imagine a different scenario, in which Meghan would be welcomed open-armed. They proved who the were, who they are and who they will ever be. Not one of them had the foresight, wisdom and normality to see it as the golden chance it was. Once again, England has disgraced itself. Same old colonial brutalists.
Had the family actually welcomed her and not gotten jealous, especially William and Kate, then the tabloids would have been contained but when the stories about Megan were being fed from inside the house, the media knew it was a free for all.
England is a diverse and multi-cultural country and many people are happy with that. London has elected Sadiq Khan for his third term as mayor. At least England didn’t actually elect its racist head of state, twice.
My YouTube algorithm showed this to me Wednesday evening and I watched it all in one fell swoop. Overall, it was good and interesting conversation.
I agree that she never stood a chance.
As a Black American born to Jamaican immigrants, I thank my lucky stars that I wasn’t born in the UK. From what I’ve seen in the tabloids and overall British press, the British are still grappling with racism but prefer to pretend that it doesn’t exist in the UK. Being openly racist seems far more acceptable and normalized there than here in the US.
After watching what Meghan has had to endure this last decade, it’s obvious that Harry means the world to her.
That ignorant hate is still raging hot if you allow yourself to read comments from UK types and racist Americans.
I don’t think it was just racism; it was that she could easily outshine anyone in the RF. And Charlie, Bill and Cathy don’t like being outshone.
He’s so right on this and that tabloid lens is strong. For example, you comment positively to a tweet you like about something Meghan did or what she’s wearing, and some troll will come in with the most degrading language about her, how everyone hates her etc. It generally has nothing to do with the actual topic but more an excuse to rant about her. There’s also this insecurity in thet they emphasize that Will snd Kate will be king and queen soon and punish Meghan. There’s always this desire to punish her for betraying these awful people who treated her with such malice. I genuinely don’t understand why the Royal family treated her in such a hostile way, weaponized her father and also attacked Harry and erased all his years of service to the crown.