Savannah James got an Hermes salesperson fired after they refused to serve her

Two different Black American celebrity women have called out European shops or restaurants in the past thirteen years. Back in 2013, Oprah publicly called out a Zurich shop for treating her rudely and refusing to serve her or show her something. That ended up as a larger controversy as the Zurich shop did not handle it well, being called out for their bitchiness and racism. Then, during the Paris Olympics, Serena Williams was denied a table at a Paris restaurant, and she called them out on social media. There was backlash against Serena and there was a lot of ass-covering from the restaurant, but I absolutely believed that she was treated poorly. Well, we’ve got another one. Savannah James is LeBron James’s wife of 13 years (they’ve been together since 2002 though). LeBron and Savannah are billionaires and moguls with investments everywhere. Savannah likes nice things, and she makes appointments in all of the big designer shops so that she can spend some real time shopping and spending her money. Well, check out what happened:

A friend of LeBron James’ wife Savannah James says Hermès fired a saleswoman at a store in Italy after they were refused service despite having an appointment to shop. Savannah, 39, appeared on the Friday, Aug. 7 episode of Danielle Robay’s Question Everything podcast alongside her own podcast co-host and friend April McDaniel. During the episode, the pair of friends rehashed the alleged incident, during which McDaniel was quick to come to her friend’s defense. McDaniel recounted scheduling Hermès shopping appointments for the pair as they traveled Europe. “We be hustling,” she said. But at the Italy location, McDaniel claimed “they treated us like s–t. They closed down that whole motherf—–g store.” “They did,” Savannah said with a sigh. Robay then asked McDaniel to elaborate on the situation, and she then alleged that the incident transpired when a saleswoman turned them away despite having a shopping appointment, leading to what she claims was the saleswoman’s firing. “And fired the lady,” McDaniel said. “I said, we’ll be back for you. I’ll be right back.” “We had an appointment,” Savannah shared. “And they tried to act like it was…” “I said baby you caught the wrong one today,” McDaniel said, adding that Savannah is “very nice” but that McDaniel had no trouble standing up for her. “We’ll be back here,” she said, adding that they requested to see crocodile leather pieces. “You want some smoke? You done caught one. I am crazy like that. Like…” McDaniel joked. “I like that kind of crazy,” Robay said with a laugh before asking how the store remedied the situation. “We was in the private room with champagne and caviar,” McDaniel said. “I said how many bags you got? Ten?” “They brought out everything,” Savannah chimed in. “I said I’ll take bathing suits, I’m buying silverware,” McDaniel shared. “I was living my best life.” The pair of friends then alleged they were met with similar hostility at a Chanel store in France, during which a sales associate allegedly instructed Savannah not to touch a miniature bag multiple times, despite the bag being available to touch. When asked if experiences of this nature ruin luxury designer shopping experiences for her, McDaniel quickly replied, “No.” “I’m calling the boss,” McDaniel said. “We’re closing the store down. She can go like that. I’m closing it down. You’re fired. That’s the last person… I’m heated, I’m ruining the whole situation.”

[From People]

First of all, do you even realize how infrequently we hear anything about Savannah? She minds her business, takes care of her family and runs things behind-the-scenes. Which brings me to the larger point – she did all of the things that she was supposed to do. She made the appointments, she let the shops know that she was there to spend real money, and those shops still chose racism. They still chose to snub her and her friend. I’m glad people got fired! But I wouldn’t have spent any money in a place that treated me that way.

I’m including the podcast episode below and I’ve queued it to the part where they’re talking about Hermes. In case it wasn’t clear, Savannah and April went into the Hermes shop in Milan with an appointment, they were told that they would not receive service, and then they got the salesperson fired and Hermes made it up to them by bringing out everything in a private room so they could select anything they wanted. But later on, Savannah sort of indicates that she doesn’t f–k with Chanel anymore after a salesman told her not to touch a purse.