Duchess Meghan: My daughter makes me feel brave, ‘Lili would do it’

Cookie Queens, the documentary about Girl Scouts selling their cookies, is already in theaters. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex executive produced the documentary, and Meghan has been doing a lot in recent weeks to promote the film alongside director Alysa Nahmias and the four Girl Scouts who are in the doc. Last week, Meghan and Alysa did a cute InStyle reel in which they answered questions from little kids. Meghan talked about superpowers, bravery and cookies.

Meghan Markle is opening up about her source of strength, ahead of the release of her production company’s first-ever documentary, Cookie Queens. The Duchess of Sussex, 45, was asked what she considers to be her “superpower” during a string of questions from kids fielded by InStyle. Meghan, who shares Princess Lilibet, 5, and Prince Archie, 7, with husband Prince Harry, replied “being a mom.”

“I feel like we have superpowers because we juggle it all,” Meghan explained. “And enjoy it all with grace and grit at the same time.”

Meghan also revealed what makes her “feel brave.” “My daughter,” she said, referencing Lilibet. “Every day, when I feel a little bit like, ‘Oh gosh, can I do this?’ I go, ‘Lili would do it.’ ”

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan was asked what her and her family’s favorite Girl Scout cookies are (she prefers shortbread cookies, while her family likes Samoas), what she would tell herself as a child (“Life is full of surprises”) and who her role model was when she was a little girl.

“It always goes back to your teachers,” Meghan said of her role model. “I had a great teacher, Miss Linda. I looked up to her so much. She was my math teacher, and I am not good at math.”

Meghan also spoke about the young girls featured in Cookie Queens, calling them “multi-dimensional and honest.”

“Just [being] behind the scenes and getting to know them through this process, how they’ve all become close with each other and support each other,” she said.