Duchess Meghan: My daughter makes me feel brave, ‘Lili would do it’

Cookie Queens, the documentary about Girl Scouts selling their cookies, is already in theaters. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex executive produced the documentary, and Meghan has been doing a lot in recent weeks to promote the film alongside director Alysa Nahmias and the four Girl Scouts who are in the doc. Last week, Meghan and Alysa did a cute InStyle reel in which they answered questions from little kids. Meghan talked about superpowers, bravery and cookies.
Meghan Markle is opening up about her source of strength, ahead of the release of her production company’s first-ever documentary, Cookie Queens. The Duchess of Sussex, 45, was asked what she considers to be her “superpower” during a string of questions from kids fielded by InStyle. Meghan, who shares Princess Lilibet, 5, and Prince Archie, 7, with husband Prince Harry, replied “being a mom.”
“I feel like we have superpowers because we juggle it all,” Meghan explained. “And enjoy it all with grace and grit at the same time.”
Meghan also revealed what makes her “feel brave.” “My daughter,” she said, referencing Lilibet. “Every day, when I feel a little bit like, ‘Oh gosh, can I do this?’ I go, ‘Lili would do it.’ ”
Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan was asked what her and her family’s favorite Girl Scout cookies are (she prefers shortbread cookies, while her family likes Samoas), what she would tell herself as a child (“Life is full of surprises”) and who her role model was when she was a little girl.
“It always goes back to your teachers,” Meghan said of her role model. “I had a great teacher, Miss Linda. I looked up to her so much. She was my math teacher, and I am not good at math.”
Meghan also spoke about the young girls featured in Cookie Queens, calling them “multi-dimensional and honest.”
“Just [being] behind the scenes and getting to know them through this process, how they’ve all become close with each other and support each other,” she said.
[From People]
I’ve said before that, to me, Meghan has always given off the energy of a kindergarten teacher. She’s upbeat, a bit twee, and the way she talks to and about kids just reinforces her teacher vibes. That’s one of the craziest parts about the years-long campaign to convince people that Meghan is an unhinged diva who screams at people – she’s so clearly not like that at all. She’s the person who talks in a calm teacher-voice and gets slightly annoyed when kids don’t eat their vegetables.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Meghan’s Instagram, and InStyle’s Instagram.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on day one of a tour of Africa the listed Nyanga township, to see the Justice Desk initiative,Image: 537900638, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Third Annual World Mental Health Day Gala hosted by Project Healthy Minds held at Spring Studios,Image: 1044459722, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Meghan,the Duchess of Sussex, Credit line: Udo Salters/Wenn/Avalon
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** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Meghan Markle visits the mothers2mothers (m2m) charity in Cape Town, South Africa.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Park City, UT Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted arriving at the screening of the movie “Cookie Queens” during Sundance 2026, in Park City, Utah.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
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Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 7 FEBRUARY 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: Karl Larsen / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Kindergarten teacher is so true. The teacher who are great at it have that balance of energy and enthusiasm with a calm vibe. I like how easily she’s able to answer all the kids questions. Like she didn’t have to think about any of it. The answers came naturally.
As an aside, the woman she’s with is wearing the best blouse ever. I doubt it’s couture but anyone for an ID on that?
Lol Cookie Queens sound delightful and is right up Meghan’s girl scout alley. Looking at Meghan you can really see how the things Doria surrounded her with as a child really sunk in and shaped her. Meghan epitomizes the Girl Scout motto of “Be Prepared” and their slogan of “Do a Good Turn, Daily”.
Every damn photo is a stunner with this amazing and beautiful woman. More power to Lili, little warrior and brave girl.
Kindergarten teacher vibes is spot on with Meghan… i imagine Lilibet is fearless my second child certainly was along with many other second children I have been around.
Of course, Page Six has an article saying Cookie Queens is a flop and that Harry & Meghan’s Hollywood Careers are over. I don’t think they realize that a documentary like this is probably going to do better on streaming. It’s up against Spider-Man and The Odyssey at the moment.
Oh give us a fucking break. Do they really think a cute indie DOCUMENTARY about Girl Scouts is going to beat studio backed blockbusters like The Odyssey and Spiderman at the box office? Please be fucking for real right now. 🙄
They are insane. LOL.
The very fact that it was made and has a theatrical release makes it a success. Of course it will do better on streaming, but it will be on streaming for all time. Girl Scout troops and their families will watch it for years to come. It will gain word of mouth and become part of the Girl Scout culture. I suspect Cookie Queens has a longevity that will far exceed the buzz over any summer blockbuster that’s hot for two months.
Saw the movie, Cookie Queens the day it came out, August 7th, a delightful movie. Was stunned by the amount of cookies some of those Scouts sold. Olive sold 12,000 boxes of cookies in one season. Certainly is a good feel good movie
Yes I can see that- a teacher with uncompromising high standards who wants things just so. I just received my As Ever order of a couple of her candles as a set (to get that lovely matchbox) and the raspberry spread. Her company certainly delivers on quality. I definitely get the impression that she would only put her stamp on something that she herself would value. Mini review: the fragrances are sophisticated. I chose the “cosy duo” – 506 (Archie’s. Love that it’s a cashmere scent with ginger notes) and 084 (Meghan’s. Leans floral in its warmth and cosiness). The raspberry tastes like an elevated homemade spread served at a luxury B&B that would have guests asking to buy it to bring it home. Sweetly smooth yet tart. Can’t write reviews on her site of course, so I figured this was the next best place…
That is so on the money. She always reminds me a lot of my mother in so many ways, although generations apart, and she was a nursery school teacher.
Charming and low-key funny, as always. Is there ever anyone who interacts with her who isn’t just smiling?
Lili is being raised with so much love. Her parents would never ever treat her as less-than.