Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz only celebrate their vow renewal anniversary

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham were seen out in NYC on Monday in NYC – you can see the photos here. They looked good, they looked happy. Last week, Brooklyn posted an interesting Instagram where he celebrated the one-year anniversary of his vow renewal with Nicola. In August 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows, with Nicola’s father officiating. It was their version of a complete redo on their 2022 wedding, which ended in tears and drama and Victoria Beckham grinding on her son. Well, apparently, Nicola and Brooklyn no longer celebrate their 2022 wedding anniversary.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham are no longer celebrating the date of their first wedding as their anniversary, and are instead embracing memories of their vow renewal ceremony. PEOPLE can confirm that the couple is not celebrating the date of their first wedding, a star-studded ceremony held in Palm Beach, Fla., on April 9, 2022. The couple made the decision due to the “bad memories” their wedding “holds,” the Daily Mail reported on Friday, Aug. 7. “Brooklyn and Nicola’s first wedding in April 2022 is not an occasion they look back on fondly. Nicola ended up in tears. It’s not something they want to be reminded of,” a source told the Daily Mail. The couple renewed their vows on Aug. 2, 2025. A source close to the couple exclusively told PEOPLE at the time, “The event is about honoring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever.” Just this week, they marked a year since their renewal on their respective Instagram accounts, with a sweet post gushing about the other. “Happy anniversary Nicola,” Brooklyn’s post began. “I can’t tell you how much I love you x you are my best friend and I love you more than life itself xx I am so lucky to be able to call you my wife xx you are my absolute princess and I promise to always protect you xx ❤️.”

[From People]

Hey, it’s their business. If they want to celebrate the vow renewal date and not their wedding anniversary, so be it. Incidentally, I still think a chunk of what happened between the Peltzes and the Beckhams is that David and Victoria realized that Brooklyn married someone from a hugely wealthy family, a family who could protect Brooklyn and Nicola. Victoria and David felt their power over Brooklyn decreasing and they did what they could to separate him from Nicola and/or ruin his relationship with the Peltzes. That’s another reason why the vow renewal date is important – it symbolizes Brooklyn’s absorption into the Peltz family, which he clearly believes is a lot healthier for him.

Incidentally, people are yelling at Brooklyn for cooking with seawater. Again. He’s used seawater for pasta a few times now. Is it really that big of a deal? Some people do it, some don’t.