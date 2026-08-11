Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz only celebrate their vow renewal anniversary

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham were seen out in NYC on Monday in NYC – you can see the photos here. They looked good, they looked happy. Last week, Brooklyn posted an interesting Instagram where he celebrated the one-year anniversary of his vow renewal with Nicola. In August 2025, Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows, with Nicola’s father officiating. It was their version of a complete redo on their 2022 wedding, which ended in tears and drama and Victoria Beckham grinding on her son. Well, apparently, Nicola and Brooklyn no longer celebrate their 2022 wedding anniversary.
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham are no longer celebrating the date of their first wedding as their anniversary, and are instead embracing memories of their vow renewal ceremony.
PEOPLE can confirm that the couple is not celebrating the date of their first wedding, a star-studded ceremony held in Palm Beach, Fla., on April 9, 2022. The couple made the decision due to the “bad memories” their wedding “holds,” the Daily Mail reported on Friday, Aug. 7.
“Brooklyn and Nicola’s first wedding in April 2022 is not an occasion they look back on fondly. Nicola ended up in tears. It’s not something they want to be reminded of,” a source told the Daily Mail.
The couple renewed their vows on Aug. 2, 2025. A source close to the couple exclusively told PEOPLE at the time, “The event is about honoring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever.”
Just this week, they marked a year since their renewal on their respective Instagram accounts, with a sweet post gushing about the other.
“Happy anniversary Nicola,” Brooklyn’s post began. “I can’t tell you how much I love you x you are my best friend and I love you more than life itself xx I am so lucky to be able to call you my wife xx you are my absolute princess and I promise to always protect you xx ❤️.”
Hey, it’s their business. If they want to celebrate the vow renewal date and not their wedding anniversary, so be it. Incidentally, I still think a chunk of what happened between the Peltzes and the Beckhams is that David and Victoria realized that Brooklyn married someone from a hugely wealthy family, a family who could protect Brooklyn and Nicola. Victoria and David felt their power over Brooklyn decreasing and they did what they could to separate him from Nicola and/or ruin his relationship with the Peltzes. That’s another reason why the vow renewal date is important – it symbolizes Brooklyn’s absorption into the Peltz family, which he clearly believes is a lot healthier for him.
Incidentally, people are yelling at Brooklyn for cooking with seawater. Again. He’s used seawater for pasta a few times now. Is it really that big of a deal? Some people do it, some don’t.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Wedding drama aside, I’m surprised they haven’t had a kid yet.
Good for them for not leaping into it if they’re not ready, but all the ingredients were there for a right away baby. (Although, if the estrangement was with HER family, I’m fairly certain it would have happened.)
I think I read somewhere that there were medical issues involved that have made it difficult and they may be looking to adopt. Either way, it’s their business at the end of the day and I’m not looking forward to the drama on Victoria’s side about being denied the chance to be a grandmother.
All I can say is that if my husband called me his princess and vowed to protect me we would be divorced by now lol. That kind of paternal language has no place in our relationship. We’re equal partners and I’m nobody’s princess in need of protection.
Same- it’s gross language and so condescending.
Given who her father is, I’m not surprised that language works for her. But yeah, it wouldn’t work for me, either.
Have to be honest I find him to be a spoiled brat, that never had to work or earn a damn thing and now that he’s not getting exactly what he wants he’s throwing massive public temper tantrum.
Now I am sure David and Victoria are difficult and clearly weren’t great parents but come on this entire mess is just a bunch of spoiled people throwing hissy fits for not getting what they want.
It’s pathetic.
Totally agree. There just no “there” there. He ultimately is nothing but for being a Beckham. Certainly wouldn’t have met his “princess”. (blech!)
Exactly! And he wouldn’t have had his book published, or gotten the ad campaigns.
Like I get having issues with things his parents did but some of this is just life.
Nicola won no need to keep bashing. Lol. Victoria stunted her kids but she thought it was good for the family. It was all in love.
At the wedding Ma and Pa beckham tried to be rulers. Nicola let it happen but paid them back. Now brooklyn having family tattos removed. I know Victoria just wants to curl up and cry. I laugh but i feel bad for all the beckhams. To feel thrown away is awful.
I can remember when Victoria was pregnant with him; I am so old 😂
But he is pushing 30, and comes off as an immature, unfocused kid.
Victoria might be overbearing, but Brooklyn and Nicola act like hyper-sensitive, self-absorbed rich kids. Sure, the wedding-dance happened, but stronger boundaries and communication skills would’ve fixed it ages ago.
Nicola’s family just feeds into Brooklyn’s spoiled streak. I strongly believe part of the problem is that David was trying to break him of some that behavior and get him to commit to a career – any career. Not saying David is a saint but he seemed like he was trying to set boundaries with Brookyln and Brooklyn didn’t care for it.
As for the seawater pasta, if the seawater is properly filtered then I’ve heard it’s a really good way to cook pasta. My understanding is the filtering process is intense.
I was stuck on that, the seawater for pasta. How do you get all the sand out?! That can’t be good for the teeth!
Two things are true at once. The Beckham’s way overexposed their children and did not protect them adequately from the hoopla surrounding their celebrity. They also did not emotionally or educationally prepare their children for an adulthood outside representing their brand(s). That being said Brooklyn is an adult and chose to marry magat scum of the Earth. He comes across as immature, not so bright and stunted/shallow, as does his infantalized p#do wife. Every single person I know has horror stories from their wedding. Vapid Brooklyn and his vapid wife’s feelings are not more precious, important and special than a struggling Wendy’s employee having to work 3 jobs so these vapid @#$%s can live unearned lives of extreme privilege. Mango is destroying public lands, destroying public health, and destroying out standing internationally. The headlines should be about the horror show of his administration. Brooklyn is being trotted out when mango does something particularly egregious to distract (please refer to the report about mango cowardly hiding in a catering truck that Aaron Parnas reported today). Parents should raise their kids to be self sufficent adults and his parents clearly made mistakes. But. Brooklyn is still leeching off his parents while being a poster child for magat billioanire trash. Eat the rich and boycott Wendy’s.
The “source” here is probably Nicola herself because they both know that talking about their wedding and tangentially, their family drama is the only way for them to get press. They’ve allowed a family feud to overshadow their careers, likely because their careers are mostly non-existent at this stage.
I agree with your overall assessment but Brooklyn stories are not being used as cover for trump.
I cook with seawater sometimes. I live right next to the ocean–what’s the big deal? Are we running out of seawater now?
I think it was more that he was at a marina or similar and scooped the water directly from the side of the boat, so God knows what else was in there.
What’s the big deal? Sand? Have you ever gone swimming in the ocean & then had to scoop out/rinse out all the sand from your swimsuit or wetsuit? Little grains of sand end up everywhere in your home for days after.
@BeanieBean: Any waste products from the boat he was on (or boats nearby), refuse/seagull poop in the water – you name it. It’s not sanitary water. It sounds like @harriet harvests water from the shore as opposed to a marina.
Kitten, Sarah and K8terade, Totally agree. Also, “I love you more than life itself” is weird to me–totally over the top and severely shortchanging “life itself.” I’m sure she loves that language, though. Otherwise, why would he say it? And I’m not thrilled by him being co-opted by MAGATS, like he is. I’m not saying the Beckhams are great either. Their stunt of filming their 14 year old Harper 7 trying to deliver a letter to her brother and being unable to (was she crying on the way back to the car?) That was pretty manipulative and gross. At 14, Harper could not have fully understand how crappy that was for her parents to do that to her. And Nicola’s DAD officiating the second wedding? Who would want that? It seems like joining a cult. In the end, I think he exchanged one cult (the Beckhams) for another (his wife’s family).
His Insta-Post sounds like it was written by a twelve year old kid who is madly in
love for the first time. Kind of sweet, but also a bit dumb. „ you are my princess and I protect you“ oh come on, Brooklyn, force your brain a bit more!
Sorry, understood, not understand.