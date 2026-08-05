Brooklyn Beckham posted an anniversary message to his ‘absolute princess’ wife

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s original wedding was held on April 9, 2022. But as we now know, that wedding was a total disaster, with Victoria Beckham grinding on Brooklyn on the dance floor, and Nicola fleeing her own reception in a flood of tears. So one year ago, Nicola and Brooklyn quietly renewed their vows and had what amounted to a second wedding. Nicola’s father officiated, and the Peltz family came out in force for it, while Brooklyn didn’t even invite anyone from the Beckham family. Well, Brooklyn marked the one-year anniversary of the second wedding on his Instagram, posting a couple of photos with this message:
Happy anniversary Nicola I can’t tell you how much I love you x you are my best friend and I love you more than life itself xx I am so lucky to be able to call you my wife xx you are my absolute princess and I promise to always protect you xx ❤️
It’s sweet. I know he has a lot of haters, but I respect him for choosing his wife and making Nicola his priority. Meanwhile, it looks like Brooklyn and Nicola had a nice vacation around their “real” anniversary – it looks like they’ve spent the past week in the South of France with Elton John. Elton is Brooklyn’s godfather, so there’s that connection, obviously. But Elton is also terrifically messy, and he loves a good family drama. He took Brooklyn and Nicola out on his yacht and Brooklyn posted a lovely photo with Elton and Nicola.
Photos courtesy of Brooklyn Beckham’s Instagram.
Brooklyn does seem sweet, and I think he’s just in a different narcissistic family now. The Peltz family is MAGA, personal friends with Tr*mp, and he gets along great because it runs the same as his family of origin before he individuated from them. He was fine in the first system for a long time, I expect he’ll be fine in this one for a long time too.
This kid just seems so sweet. A bit like Harry, in that he was naive enough to think his family would be kind and welcoming to his wife. Little did he know they’re a den of vipers. It’s *so* rare to see men plug into the experience of life that women are subjected to and really just get it, not both-sides it, not deflect it, not relativise it, but just go, no way. That’s not cool. You can’t treat my wife like sh*t because your ego’s fragile.
@yankeedoodles Wow, I think you have nailed it.. They seem like a sweet couple.
I like them. Any family that tries to undermine a marriage should be cut off.
Are they kinda cheesy? Yes. But so are his parents. They’re all just cheezing in their own lanes now.
David Furnish, that outfit is unfortunate. Nicola’s legs are giving Ariana.