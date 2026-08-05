Brooklyn Beckham posted an anniversary message to his ‘absolute princess’ wife

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s original wedding was held on April 9, 2022. But as we now know, that wedding was a total disaster, with Victoria Beckham grinding on Brooklyn on the dance floor, and Nicola fleeing her own reception in a flood of tears. So one year ago, Nicola and Brooklyn quietly renewed their vows and had what amounted to a second wedding. Nicola’s father officiated, and the Peltz family came out in force for it, while Brooklyn didn’t even invite anyone from the Beckham family. Well, Brooklyn marked the one-year anniversary of the second wedding on his Instagram, posting a couple of photos with this message:

Happy anniversary Nicola I can’t tell you how much I love you x you are my best friend and I love you more than life itself xx I am so lucky to be able to call you my wife xx you are my absolute princess and I promise to always protect you xx ❤️

[From Brooklyn’s Instagram]

It’s sweet. I know he has a lot of haters, but I respect him for choosing his wife and making Nicola his priority. Meanwhile, it looks like Brooklyn and Nicola had a nice vacation around their “real” anniversary – it looks like they’ve spent the past week in the South of France with Elton John. Elton is Brooklyn’s godfather, so there’s that connection, obviously. But Elton is also terrifically messy, and he loves a good family drama. He took Brooklyn and Nicola out on his yacht and Brooklyn posted a lovely photo with Elton and Nicola.